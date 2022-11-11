Restaurant header imageView gallery

Miyo Yakitori and Sushi

review star

No reviews yet

8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128

Austin, TX 78729

Order Again

Popular Items

SALMON SUSHI
CALIFORNIA ROLL
CRUNCH ROLL

APPETIZERS

AGEDASHI TOFU

AGEDASHI TOFU

$7.95

Fried Tofu topped with Radish & green onions.

CALAMARI TEMPURA

$9.95

Squid coated with our tempura batter, fried to crispy perfection.

CHICKEN KARAAGE

CHICKEN KARAAGE

$9.95

Chicken marinated in our Sweet and Savory sauce, fried in a Japanese style batter

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$5.95

Steamed Japanese soybeans lightly tossed in a sea salt

GARLIC BRUSSELS SPROUT

$7.95

Fried brussels sprout tossed in our garlic mix and sea salt.

GYOZA

$6.95

Japanese dumplings, with chicken and assorted vegetables.

JALAPENO BOMB

$10.95

Deep-fried jalapeno with cream cheese and spicy tuna drizzled with eel and spicy mayo.

GARLIC EDAMAME

$6.95

Edamame tossed in our special Miyo Garlic Sauce.

SHRIMP and VEGGIE TEMPURA

$13.95

Shrimp (3pcs) and Veggie tempura fried in a secret batter.

SHRIMP TEMPURA (4 PCS)

$10.95

Shrimp (4pcs) fried in our secret batter.

TAKOYAKI

TAKOYAKI

$9.95

Octopus deep fried in Japanese batter, topped with our Japanese mayo, Takoyaki sauce, Bonito flakes and Parsley.

VEGGIE CROQUETTE

$6.95

Japanese mashed potatoes filled with an assortment of vegetables, coated in panko and then deep fried.

VEGGIE TEMPURA

$8.95

Assorted vegetables coated in our batter, fried to perfection.

SUSHI BAR APPS

Escolar Chili

$12.95

Hamachilli

$15.95

Thinly sliced hamachi, Green onion with our Ponzu sauce topped with jalapenos and siraicha.

Ponzu Bass

$13.95

STE Tower

$19.95

Tower of Fish, Crab Delight, Avocado, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Honey Wasabi Sauce, and our Rainbow Tobiko

Sake Kama

$11.95

Hamachi Kama

$14.95

ENTRÉE

Served with Miso Soup, Salad, and Rice

BEEF YAKINIKU ENTREE

$17.95

Beef marinated in a sweet soy sauce, sauteed with garlic and vegetables.

CHASU ENTREE

$16.95

CHICKEN KATSU ENTREE

$14.95

Chicken coated with panko, deep fried to a crispy perfection.

CHICKEN TERIYAKI ENTREE

CHICKEN TERIYAKI ENTREE

$14.95

Chicken marinated in our sweet and savory sauce, grilled over fire, glazed with our teriyaki sauce.

SALMON TERIYAKI ENTREE

$16.95

Salmon pan seared, then drizzled with teriyaki sauce and topped with green onion.

SPICY PORK ENTREE

$16.95
TONKATSU ENTREE

TONKATSU ENTREE

$14.95

Tenderized pork coated in panko, deep fried to a crispy perfection.

DONBURI

Served with Miso Soup
TONKATSU DON

TONKATSU DON

$14.95

Deep fried pork, simmered in our Donburi sauce, coated with egg and topped with green onion.

CHICKEN KATSU DON

$14.95

Deep fried chicken, simmered in our Donburi sauce, coated with egg and topped with green onion.

SUSHI DON

Served with Miso Soup

POKE DON

$16.95

Assorted raw fish with mixed greens, avocado apples, onions mixed with our secret sauce.

CHIRASHI DON

$29.95

Assorted sashimi served over sushi rice.

SASHIMI BIBIMBAP

$20.95

UNAGI DON

$26.95

CURRY

Served with Miso Soup
CHICKEN KATSU CURRY

CHICKEN KATSU CURRY

$16.95

Chicken katsu over rice, topped with our house curry simmered with our assorted vegetables.

TONKATSU CURRY

TONKATSU CURRY

$16.95

Tonkatsu over rice, topped with our house curry simmered with assorted vegetables.

Vegetable Curry

$15.95

Our House Curry, topped with Extra Roasted Vegetables

RAMEN

CHASHU RAMEN + GYOZA

$18.95

CHICKEN RAMEN + GYOZA

$17.95

UDON

UDON

$10.95

Our homemade broth with udon noodle topped with fish cake and green onions.

TEMPURA UDON

$15.95

Udon noodle topped with fish cake and green onion. Served with 2pc shrimp tempura.

FIRE UDON (Champong)

$17.95

Spicy seafood Udon noodles, served with a variety of seafood and vegetables.

JAPANESE HOT POT

Served with Rice
BEEF SUKIYAKI

BEEF SUKIYAKI

$17.95

Comes with thinly sliced beef, glass noodles, nappa and tofu, served in our savory broth.

TOFU SUKIYAKI

$14.95

Comes with tofu, glass noodles, and nappa, served in our savory broth.

SALAD

HAWAIIAN POKE SALAD

$12.95

Assorted raw fish with mixed greens, carrots and apples, tossed with our secret sauce.

HOUSE SALAD

$7.95

Traditional greens comes with our house dressing.

SEAWEED SALAD

$6.95

Seaweed marinated in a sweet and savory sauce.

SALMON SKIN SALAD

$9.95

KANI KAMA SALAD

$8.00

EXTRAS

BROWN RICE

$2.95

MISO SOUP

$1.95

STEAMED RICE

$1.95

SUSHI RICE

$2.95

SPICY MAYO

$0.50

SALAD DRESSING

$0.50

EEL SAUCE

$0.50

FRESH WASABI

$3.00

SUSHI & SASHIMI

SALMON SUSHI

$7.00

SALMON SASHIMI

$17.95

SALMON TORO SUSHI

$9.00

SALMON TORO SASHIMI

$19.95

TUNA SUSHI

$8.00

TUNA SASHIMI

$18.95

HALIBUT SUSHI

$9.50Out of stock

HALIBUT SASHIMI

$19.95

BLUE FIN TUNA SUSHI

$16.95

BLUE FIN TUNA SASHIMI

$31.95

BLUE FIN O-TORO SUSHI

$22.95

BLUE FIN O-TORO SASHIMI

$42.95

UNI SUSHI

$11.95

SEA BREAM (Madai) SASHIMI

$19.95

SCALLOP SUSHI

$8.50

SCALLOP SASHIMI

$18.95

YELLOWTAIL SUSHI

$7.50

YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI

$18.95

YELLOWTAIL TORO SUSHI

$8.00

YELLOWTAIL TORO SASHIMI

$19.95

ALBACORE SUSHI

$7.50

ALBACORE SASHIMI

$17.95

SEABASS SUSHI

$7.00

SEABASS SASHIMI

$17.95

PEPPERED TUNA SUSHI

$8.00

PEPPERED TUNA SASHIMI

$17.95

ESCOLAR SUSHI

$6.50

ESCOLAR SASHIMI

$17.95

SHRIMP SUSHI

$6.50

SHRIMP SASHIMI

$15.95

SWEET SHIRIMP SUSHI

$16.00

SWEET SHIRIMP SASHIMI

$38.95

MACHEREL SUSHI

$7.00

MACHEREL SASHIMI

$15.95

OCTOPUS SUSHI

$7.00

OCTOPUS SASHIMI

$17.95

SQUID SUSHI

$6.50

SQUID SASHIMI

$15.95

SNOW CRAB SUSHI

$9.50

SNOW CRAB SASHIMI

$20.95

CRAB STICK SUSHI

$6.00

CRAB STICK SASHIMI

$13.95

UNAGI SUSHI

$7.00

UNAGI SASHIMI

$18.95

ANAGO SUSHI

$9.00

ANAGO SUSHI SASHIMI

$19.95

SURF CLAM SUSHI

$6.50

SURF CLAM SASHIMI

$15.95

TAMAGO SUSHI

$6.00

TAMAGO SASHIMI

$12.95

INARI SUSHI

$5.50

HAMACHI KAMA SASHIMI

$21.95

HOUSE ROLL

BAJA CALIFORNIA ROLL

$6.95

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$6.95

CRISPY SALMON ROLL

$9.95

CRUNCH ROLL

$11.95

PHILADELPHIA ROLL

$10.95

SALMON ROLL

$9.95

SALMON SKIN ROLL

$9.95

SPICY SALMON ROLL

$10.95

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$9.95

SPICY YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$10.95

TUNA ROLL

$9.95

YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$9.95

EEL ROLL

$11.95

Negihama Roll

$12.95

SPECIAL ROLL

ALASKA ROLL

$13.95

AMAZING ROLL

$14.95

AUSTIN ROLL

$13.95

BANZAI ROLL

$16.95

BIG SHOT ROLL

$16.95
BLACK DRAGON ROLL

BLACK DRAGON ROLL

$16.95

CATERPILLAR ROLL

$13.95

DRAGON ROLL

$13.95

FANTASTIC ROLL

$15.95
FUJI ROLL

FUJI ROLL

$15.95

GOLDEN SHRIMP ROLL

$12.95
HOT NIGHT ROLL

HOT NIGHT ROLL

$15.95

JESSICA ALBACORE ROLL

$16.95
LAS VEGAS ROLL

LAS VEGAS ROLL

$19.95
LEMON-SALMON ROLL

LEMON-SALMON ROLL

$14.95
LION'S YELLOWTAIL ROLL

LION'S YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$16.95

MIYO ROLL

$15.95

RAINBOW ROLL

$13.95

RED BULL ROLL

$13.95Out of stock

RISING SUN ROLL

$15.95

ROONIE ROLL

$15.95

SKY ROLL

$15.95

SPIDER ROLL

$14.95

VALENTINE ROLL

$15.95

BAKED ROLL

BAKED SCALLOP ROLL

$14.95

DIABLO ROLL

$15.95

SARANG ROLL

$13.95

SKYLAR ROLL

$13.95

SNOWY VOLCANO ROLL

$16.95

VEGGIE ROLL

AVOCADO ROLL

$7.95

CUVOCADO ROLL

$7.95

VEGGIE ROLL

$9.95

SWEET POTATO ROLL

$8.95

MAKI

AVOCADO MAKI

$5.95

HAMACHI MAKI

$7.95

KAPPA MAKI(CUCUMBER)

$4.95

SAKE MAKI(SALMON)

$6.95

TEKKA MAKI(TUNA)

$6.95

TEMAKI

TEMAKI GOLDEN SHRIMP

$7.95

TEMAKI CALI

$6.95

TEMAKI S.SKIN

$6.95

TEMAKI SPICY SALMON

$7.95

TEMAKI SPICY TUNA

$7.95

TEMAKI SPICY SHIRMP TEMPURA

$7.95

GUNKAN

SCALLOP GUNKAN

$8.00

SALMON ROE GUNKAN

$8.00

MASAGO GUNKAN

$7.00

TOBIKO GUNKAN

$7.00

UNI GUNKAN

$11.95Out of stock

SPECIALS

3 Kind Sashimi

$21.95

Blue Fin Toro

$11.95+

Scallop

$6.95+

CHICKEN

Negima

$5.00

Chicken Thigh and Scallions grilled to perfection

Momo

$4.50

Takime

$5.50

Chicken Thigh w/Skin

Kawa

$4.00

Chicken Skin

Teba

$6.00

Chicken Wings

Sunagimo

$4.00

Chicken Gizzard

Hatsu

$4.00

Chicken Heart

Chicken Liver

$5.00

BEEF/PORK

Kushiyaki (Beef)

$7.00

Bacon Sausage

$4.00

Bacon Shrimp

$5.00

Bacon Jalapeno

$4.50

Buta Bara

$6.00

SOFT DRINKS

COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

DR PEPPER

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

SUNKIST

$2.50

TOPO CHICO

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

RAMUNE

$3.50

CALPICO

$3.00+

TEA

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

JUICE

$3.00

YUZU SODA

$5.00

Dabang coffee

$5.00

Extras

Fresh Wasabi

$2.95

Sriracha

$0.50

Tonkatsu Sauce

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Ponzu sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Miyo Yakitori and Sushi image
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi image
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi image

