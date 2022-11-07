Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Chicken

Slapbox Pizzicheria Parmer

No reviews yet

9900 W Parmer Lane

Suite B-100

Austin, TX 78717

14" Traditional Cheese #1
10" Traditional Cheese #1
Gourmet Cheese Bread

Apps

Gourmet Cheese Bread

$9.95

Extra virgin olive oil & fresh garlic with parmesan-reggiano, mozzarella, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & Italian seasonings.

Garlic Knots

$6.95

Hand-tied garlic knots made fresh daily with grass fed butter. Dusted with garlic & Italian seasonings. Comes with side of the infamous: LaMonica’s Marinara

3 Meatballs

$10.95Out of stock

Handmade meatballs served with LaMonica’s Marinara, basil, parmesan-reggiano, & a garlic knot.

Salt & Pepper Fries

$6.45

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$7.45

Hummus & Pita

$6.95

House made hummus with olive oil, cumin and parsley served with fresh baked pita.

Salads

House

$7.95

Fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, & mozzarella over fresh cut hearts of romaine lettuce & garlic croutons with your choice of dressing.

Caesar

$6.95

Romaine lettuce & croutons dressed with parmesan-reggiano cheese, lemon juice, olive oil, worcestershire sauce, garlic, & black pepper

Caprese

$8.95

Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, cracked salt & pepper, balsamic reduction, olive oil, & fresh basil.

Greek

$8.95

Greek feta cheese, pepperoncinis, banana peppers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, & cucumbers, over fresh cut hearts of romaine lettuce with a side of signature Greek vinaigrette.

Wings

Bourbon Wings

$14.95

Dry Rub Ranch Wings

$14.95

Texas Ex's Wings

$14.95

Hot Wings

$14.95

Lemon Pepper Wings

$14.95

Roasted Garlic BBQ Wings

$14.95

Taco Wings

$14.95

Teriyaki Wings

$14.95

Thai Chili Wings

$14.95

Naked Wings

$14.95

Subs

600 Grinder

$9.55

Hot capicola, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone, shredded lettuce, sliced Roma tomatoes, white onion, hot Italian peppers, garlic aioli, red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt & pepper, & oregano.

Classic Meatball Sub

$10.95

House made Italian meatballs, La Monica marinara, mozzarella cheese, & hot Italian peppers.

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.55

Sliced rib-eye, sautéed peppers, onion, & mushroom, white American cheese, garlic aioli, & hot Italian cherry peppers.

Gyro Wrap

$10.55

Lamb/beef gyro meat, feta cheese, Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, & tzatziki sauce. Wrapped in pita.

Desserts

New York Style Cheesecake

$5.95

Delivered Weekly

Chocolate Overload

$6.95

Triple chocolate cake.

Our Famous Tiramisu

$5.95

Layered marscapone cheese, mocha whipped cream with coffee, & run soaked ladyfingers

Side Dessert Sauce

$0.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Signature Pork Shanks

3 Signature Pork Shanks

$13.95

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blu Cheese

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.75

Side Pesto

$0.75

Side Bird Pepper

$0.99

Extra Protein

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.50

Extra Side of Wing Sauce

$0.50

Extra Topping

Side Celery

$0.50

Side Hummus

$3.25

Side Of Pita Bread

$2.00

Side Garlic Butter

$0.50

8 Ounce Ranch

$2.50

Side Hot Honey

$0.75

1 Oz

!Empty Growler

$16.00

!Growler + Fill (Specify Beer Of Choice)

$25.00

512 Nitro Juicy IPA

$8.00

ABW Flavor Country Hoppy Pale Ale

$6.00

Barking Armadillo Clean Cut Lager

$7.00

Brewdog LOTR Fellowship IPA

$6.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Great Divide Car Camper Hazy Pale Ale

$7.00

Independence Stash IPA

$5.00

Karbach Love Street Blonde Kolsch

$6.00

Modern Times Dino World DIPA

$8.00

Real Ale Blakkr Imperial Black IPA

$7.00

Real Ale Hop Sprocket

$8.00

Save The World Double Milk Choc Stout

$9.00

Save The World Jonah's Relief

$8.00

Save The World Princeps Pacis Belgian Tripel

$8.00

Save The World Sol Vinum Strong Golden Ale

$8.00

Wiseacre Hazy IPA

$7.00

Tall Boy Can Single

$4.00

12 oz Can Single

$3.00

Acrobat

$10.50

Basil leaves, Monin Blueberry syrup Pineapple Juice, Lemon Juice, Tito's Vodka, Lemon Lime Soda.

Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned

$11.00

Famous Buffalo Trace bourbon, mixed elegantly with muddled sugar cubes, orange and traditional bitters, splash of water served with a Ice Sphere, Luxardo Black cherry and fresh orange peel.

Calirosa Paloma

$9.75

Circus Mule

$9.25

Our take on a Kentucky Mule. Makers Mark, Ango bitters, Lemon bitters, Ginger beer, splash of Ginger Ale.

Deep Eddy Sweet Peach Tea

$9.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Fresh lemon juice, and some sweet Texas Tea! Need we say more!

Lemon Berry Mojito

$9.25

Bacardi Limon, Fresh muddled mint, Lemon juice, Cane sugar simple syrup, Strawberry puree; shaken and topped with Club Soda. Garnished with a Lemon.

Real Spirits Old Fashioned

$12.00

Ring Leader

$9.00

Deep Eddy's Orange Vodka, Vanilla simple syrup, Coconut milk, Pineapple juice, Orange juice.

Teremana Top Shelf Margarita

$10.25

Your choice of Teremana Blanco or Reposado accompanied with Cointreau Orange liqueur, Agave nectar, Fresh lime juice with just a splash of Orange juice. Add a Flavor or Tajin chil-limon rim!

Teremana Top Shelf Mexican Martini

$12.00

Your choice of Teremana Blanco or Reposado accompanied with Cointreau Orange liqueur, Agave nectar, Olive juice, Fresh lime juice and just a splash of Orange juice. Salted rim, and Olives as a garnish.

Texas Twisted Grapefruit Gimlet

$9.75

London Dry Gin shaken w/ Fresh grapefruit juice, a thin slice of Fresh jalapeno, fresh lime juice, Agave nectar and finished w/ St. Germain as a twist, strained and served over Ice to make the best Gin drink you'll ever have!

The Big Top

$9.50

Frankly's Strawberry lemon Vodka, Lemon Juice, Triple Sec, Drizzle of agave and topped with Prosecco.

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.50

Full split of our house prosecco with 1 oz of delicious Aperol, served with or with out ice and garnished with a lemon.

Bloody Mary

$7.25

Blue Hawaiian

$6.75

Blueberry Lemon Drop Martini

$9.25

Bourbon Sidecar

$9.75

Part Bulliet Rye, Part Grand Marnier, simple syrup, lemon juice, strained and garnished with a sugar rim and lemon.

Chocolate Martini

$9.75

Colorado Bulldog

$9.25

Cosmopolitan

$9.25

Cuba Libre

$7.25

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.25

French 75

$9.50

With gin

French 76

$9.50

French 77

$9.75

Green Tea Shot

$6.25

Greyhound

$6.75

Our well Vodka with Grapefruit Juice served ice cold on the rocks!

John Daley

$9.25

Lemon Drop

$9.25

Lemon Tart Shot

$6.25

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.50

Adios MF'er

$9.50

Manhattan

$9.25

Margarita

$8.00

House Tequila shaken well with Triple Sec, Agave Nectar, Fresh lime juice and a splash of Orange juice! Served on the Rocks! Add a flavor or Tajin chil-limon rim!

Martini

$9.25

Mexican Martini

$9.25

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$9.25

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Paloma

$8.00

Our take on a traditional Paloma, house tequila, agave nectar, grapefruit juice, pinch of sea salt and splash of lime topped with club soda. salted rim and lime as a garnish.

Tequila Ranch Water

$8.00

Root Beer Float Shot

$6.25

Salty Dog

$6.75

Our Well Vodka with Grapefruit Juice and a pinch of salt served ice cold on the rocks with a Salted rim.

Scooby Snack

$6.50

Screwdriver

$8.50

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

Tom Collins

$9.00Out of stock

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Aviation

$7.50

Bombay Saphire

$7.50

Empress

$9.00Out of stock

Grey Whale Gin

$7.00Out of stock

Hendricks

$7.50

Waterloo #9

$6.00

Well Gin Double

$10.00

Aviation Double

$16.00

Bombay Saphire Double

$16.00Out of stock

Hendricks Double

$16.00

Waterloo #9 Double

$12.00Out of stock

Grey Whale Double

$14.00Out of stock

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$7.00

Gosling's Black

$7.00

Kraken Black Spiced Rum

$7.00

Rumhaven Coconut

$5.00

Well Rum Cruzan Aged Light

$5.00

Well Rum Double

$10.00

Admiral Nelson Double

$12.00

Bacardi Double

$12.00

Bacardi Limon Double

$14.00

Gosling's Double

$14.00

Rumhaven Double

$10.00

Dewars

$7.00

Edradour Single Malt

$10.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Edradour Single Malt

$10.00

Dewars Double

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black Double

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Red Double

$18.00

Calirosa Tequila Rosa Blanco

$8.25

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$8.00

Espolon

$6.00

Lalo

$10.00

Teremana Reposado

$9.00

Teremana Silver

$8.50

Well Tequila

$5.00

Well Tequila

$10.00

Espolon

$12.00

Teremana Blanco

$16.00

Patron

$18.00Out of stock

Hornitos

$12.00

Teremana Reposado

$18.00

Calirosa Tequila Rosa Blanco

$16.50

Dee Eddy Ruby Red

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$6.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$6.00

Frankly Strawberry

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Svedka Cherry Limeade

$5.00Out of stock

Tito's

$7.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Western Son Blueberry

$7.00

Double Well Vodka

$10.00

Double Tito's

$14.00

Double Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$12.00

Double Deep Eddy Lemon

$12.00

Double Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$14.00

Double Grey Goose

$16.00

Double Ketel One

$16.00

Double Franklys Strawberry

$12.00

Balcones Baby Blue Corn Whiskey

$8.00

Balcones Lineage Single Malt Whisky

$8.50

Balcones Pot Still Bourbon

$7.50

Buffalo Trace

$6.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$7.00

Bulliet Rye

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam Black

$7.50

Kennessee Sweetens Cove

$9.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Makers Mark Cask Strength

$10.00Out of stock

Real Spirits Whiskey

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back Rye

$8.50

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Double Well Whiskey

$10.00

Double Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Double Jameson

$16.00Out of stock

Double Bulliet Rye

$14.00

Double Bulliet Bourbon

$14.00

Double Jack Daniels

$10.00

Double Knob Creek

$18.00

Double Makers Mark

$16.00

Double Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Double Fireball

$10.00

Double Crown Royal

$14.00

Double Four Roses

$12.00

Double Balcones Blue Corn

$16.00

Double Balcones Potstill Bourbon

$15.00

Double Balcones Lineage Single Malt

$17.00

Double Jim Beam Black

$15.00

Duouble Makers Mark Cask Stregth

$19.00

WhistlePig Piggy Back Rye

$17.00

Amaretto Di Amore

$5.00Out of stock

Aperol

$7.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$6.00

Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur

$7.50

Chartreuse, Green

$10.00

Chartreuse, yellow

$9.00

Cointreau Orange Liqueur

$7.00

Dekuyper Blue Curacao

$3.00

Dekuyper Melon Liqueur

$3.00

Disaronno Originale Ameretto Liqueur

$7.50

Dolin Vermouth Dry

$6.00

Dolin Vermouth Rouge

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Frangelico Hazelnut Liqueur

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$7.50

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua Coffee Liqueur

$6.25

Peach Schnapps

$3.00

St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

$6.50

Triple Sec

$3.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00Out of stock

Aperol

$14.00

Campari

$14.00

Chartreuse, Green

$24.00

Cointreau

$14.00

St. Germain

$18.00

Fernet-Branca

$16.00Out of stock

Luxardo

$16.00Out of stock

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Dolin Vermouth

$12.00

Jagermeister

$16.00

Kahlua

$14.00

903 Cranberry Lime Gose 12oz 6pk

$11.50

903 Salty Dog Gose 12oz 6pk

$11.50

ABW Fire Eagle 16oz 6pk

$12.50

ABW Pearl Snap 16oz 6pk

$13.50

ABW Sun Shovel 12oz 6pk

$11.50

Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider 19oz 6pk

$13.00

Austin Eastciders Pineapple 19oz 6pk

$13.00

Bud Light 16oz 6pk

$8.00

Coors Banquet 16oz 6pk

$9.00

Coors Light 16oz 6pk

$9.00

Dogfish Head Punkin 6pk bottles

$13.50

Independence Highboy DIPA 19oz 6pk

$13.00

Independence Native Texan 19oz 6pk

$13.00

Independence Redbud Pomegranate 12oz 6pk

$11.50

Miller Lite 16oz 6pk

$9.00

Modern Times Harmony 12oz 6pk

$12.50

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Hop Raider IPA

$12.50

Sierra Nevada Narwhal Stout 12oz 6pk

$12.50

Victory Sour Monkey 12oz 6pk

$12.50

Wiseacre Gotta Get Up Stout 12oz 6pk

$13.00

Yuengling Traditional 16oz 6pk

$9.00

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$3.50

Richards Sparkling Rainwater

$2.75

Topo Chico

$3.25

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher Non Alcoholic

$3.50

Athletic Brewing Free Wave Hazy NA IPA

$3.00

Budweiser ZERO

$2.00

Bundaberg Ginger Beer BTL

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Doppleganger

$2.75

Ginger Brew

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Heineken ZERO

$2.00

Hopsplash

$2.00

Hopwater

$2.00

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher Non Alcoholic

$3.50

Lemon-Lime

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Maine Root Diet Mexican Coke

$2.75

Maine Root Mexican Coke

$2.75

Milk Carton

$1.50

Orange Soda

$2.75

Pink Drink

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Topo Chico

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.50

Water

10" Bakers’ Choice #25

$17.95

Feeling lucky? Roll the dice & let us create a unique pie just for you. Tell us what you hate & any allergies. We’ll take it from there!

10" City Pie #8

$16.95

Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives, & bell peppers.

10" East San Jose #24

$15.95

Spicy Sicilian sausage, chorizo, jalapenos, Roma tomatoes, fresh cilantro, & crushed chili pepper w/ our signature hot sauce.

10" El Camino #21

$14.95

Charbroiled chicken, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple, & fresh cut basil topped w/ our signature hot sauce.

10" Fresh Basil Pesto #3

$10.95

Go green with basil pesto sauce & whole milk mozzarella cheese.

10" Georgetown #17

$13.95

Roma tomatoes, portabella mushroom, baby leaf spinach, & smoked gouda cheese on basil pesto.

10" Green Goddess #22

$16.95

Chicken, bacon, green onion, green bell pepper, sharp Tillamook Cheddar & parmesan-reggiano cheeses, fresh cilantro, green dragon, African Bird pepper, & a lime on basil pesto.

10" Haight & Ashbury #7

$14.95

Fresh cut button mushrooms, sweet onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, & black olives.

10" La Jolla #5

$11.95

Canadian bacon & juicy chunks of pineapple.

10" Monte Sereno #12

$16.95

10" Nob Hill #18

$13.95

Hand-pinched Italian sausage, genoa salami, baby leaf spinach, & roasted red peppers.

10" North Beach #16

$15.95

Spicy Sicilian sausage, banana peppers, bell peppers, red onions, & pineapple w/ fresh minced garlic.

10" North Shore #15

$14.95

Canadian bacon, green onion, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple w/ parmesan-reggiano cheese.

10" Number 23 #23

$15.95

Italian meatball, real bacon, onion, red onion, baby leaf spinach, & Greek feta cheese.

10" Orig. Mama Gallo #9

$14.95

Chicago Italian sliced meatball, pepperoni, marinated tomatoes, & red onions, w/ fresh minced garlic & herbs.

10" Palo Alto #19

$15.95

Chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, gorgonzola cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese, w/ fresh minced garlic & herbs on basil pesto.

10" Pirate #6

$14.95

Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, & fresh minced garlic.

10" Presidio #14

$13.95

Hand-pinched Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, & portabella mushroom.

10" Queen Margherita #10

$13.95

Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese w/ fresh cut basil.

10" Royale W/ Cheese #20

$13.95

Seasoned hamburger, real bacon, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & red onions. *Add pickles & mustard for 75¢

10" San Jose Pie #11

$16.95

Chorizo, Roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapenos, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, green onion, & fresh cut cilantro w/ lime wedges.

10" Sunset #4

$11.95

Pepperoni & fresh cut button mushrooms.

10" Traditional Cheese #1

$9.95

Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.

10" White #2

$9.95

Fresh minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, & whole milk mozzarella cheese.

Canadian bacon, green onion, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple w/ parmesan-reggiano cheese.

14" Bakers’ Choice #25

$24.85

Feeling lucky? Roll the dice & let us create a unique pie just for you. Tell us what you hate & any allergies. We’ll take it from there!

14" City Pie #8

$23.95

Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives, & bell peppers.

14" East San Jose #24

$22.45

Spicy Sicilian sausage, chorizo, jalapenos, Roma tomatoes, fresh cilantro, & crushed chili pepper w/ our signature hot sauce.

14" El Camino #21

$20.95

Charbroiled chicken, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple, & fresh cut basil topped w/ our signature hot sauce.

14" Fresh Basil Pesto #3

$13.95

Go green with basil pesto sauce & whole milk mozzarella cheese.

14" Georgetown #17

$19.90

Roma tomatoes, portabella mushroom, baby leaf spinach, & smoked gouda cheese on basil pesto.

14" Green Goddess #22

$23.95

Chicken, bacon, green onion, green bell pepper, sharp Tillamook Cheddar & parmesan-reggiano cheeses, fresh cilantro, green dragon, African Bird pepper, & a lime on basil pesto.

14" Haight & Ashbury #7

$20.95

Fresh cut button mushrooms, sweet onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, & black olives.

14" La Jolla #5

$16.25

Canadian bacon & juicy chunks of pineapple.

14" Monte Sereno #12

$23.95

Lamb/beef shawarma, artichoke hearts, Roma tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, & kalamata olives w/ basil pesto on a bed of baby spinach.

14" Nob Hill #18

$19.90

Hand-pinched Italian sausage, genoa salami, baby leaf spinach, & roasted red peppers.

14" North Beach #16

$22.45

Spicy Sicilian sausage, banana peppers, bell peppers, red onions, & pineapple w/ fresh minced garlic.

14" North Shore #15

$20.95

14" Number 23 #23

$22.45

Italian meatball, real bacon, onion, red onion, baby leaf spinach, & Greek feta cheese.

14" Orig. Mama Gallo #9

$20.95

Chicago Italian sliced meatball, pepperoni, marinated tomatoes, & red onions, w/ fresh minced garlic & herbs.

14" Palo Alto #19

$22.45

Chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, gorgonzola cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese, w/ fresh minced garlic & herbs on basil pesto.

14" Pirate #6

$20.95

Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, & fresh minced garlic.

14" Presidio #14

$19.90

Hand-pinched Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, & portabella mushroom.

14" Queen Margherita #10

$19.90

Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese w/ fresh cut basil.

14" Royale W/ Cheese #20

$19.90

Seasoned hamburger, real bacon, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & red onions. *Add pickles & mustard for 75¢

14" San Jose Pie #11

$23.95

Chorizo, Roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapenos, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, green onion, & fresh cut cilantro w/ lime wedges.

14" Sunset #4

$16.25

Pepperoni & fresh cut button mushrooms.

14" Traditional Cheese #1

$12.95

Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.

14" White #2

$12.95

Fresh minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, & whole milk mozzarella cheese.

14" Philly Cheesesteak

$26.95

GLF Bakers’ Choice #25

$17.95

Feeling lucky? Roll the dice & let us create a unique pie just for you. Tell us what you hate & any allergies. We’ll take it from there!

GLF City Pie #10

$16.95

Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives, & bell peppers.

GLF East San Jose #24

$15.95

Spicy Sicilian sausage, chorizo, jalapenos, Roma tomatoes, fresh cilantro, & crushed chili pepper w/ our signature hot sauce.

GLF El Camino #21

$14.95

Charbroiled chicken, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple, & fresh cut basil topped w/ our signature hot sauce.

GLF Fresh Basil Pesto #3

$10.95

Go green with basil pesto sauce & whole milk mozzarella cheese.

GLF Georgetown #17

$13.95

Roma tomatoes, portabella mushroom, baby leaf spinach, & smoked gouda cheese on basil pesto.

GLF Green Goddess #22

$16.95

Chicken, bacon, green onion, green bell pepper, sharp Tillamook Cheddar & parmesan-reggiano cheeses, fresh cilantro, green dragon, African Bird pepper, & a lime on basil pesto.

GLF Haight & Ashbury #7

$14.95

Fresh cut button mushrooms, sweet onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, & black olives.

GLF La Jolla #5

$11.95

Canadian bacon & juicy chunks of pineapple.

GLF Monte Sereno #12

$16.95

Lamb/beef shawarma, artichoke hearts, Roma tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, & kalamata olives w/ basil pesto on a bed of baby spinach.

GLF Nob Hill #18

$13.95

Hand-pinched Italian sausage, genoa salami, baby leaf spinach, & roasted red peppers.

GLF North Beach #16

$15.95

GLF North Shore #15

$14.95

Canadian bacon, green onion, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple w/ parmesan-reggiano cheese.

GLF Number 23 #23

$15.95

Italian meatball, real bacon, onion, red onion, baby leaf spinach, & Greek feta cheese.

GLF Orig. Mama Gallo #9

$14.95

Chicago Italian sliced meatball, pepperoni, marinated tomatoes, & red onions, w/ fresh minced garlic & herbs.

GLF Palo Alto #19

$15.95

Chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, gorgonzola cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese, w/ fresh minced garlic & herbs on basil pesto.

GLF Pirate #6

$14.95

GLF Presidio #14

$13.95

Hand-pinched Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, & portabella mushroom.

GLF Queen Margherita #10

$13.95

Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese w/ fresh cut basil.

GLF Royale W/ Cheese #20

$13.95

Seasoned hamburger, real bacon, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & red onions. *Add pickles & mustard for 75¢

GLF San Jose Pie #11

$16.95

Chorizo, Roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapenos, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, green onion, & fresh cut cilantro w/ lime wedges.

GLF Sunset #4

$11.95

Pepperoni & fresh cut button mushrooms.

GLF Traditional Cheese #1

$9.95

Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.

GLF White #2

$9.95

Fresh minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, & whole milk mozzarella cheese.

Cheese Slice

$5.25

Pepperoni Slice

$6.00

24" Traditional Cheese

$30.00
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
9900 W Parmer Lane, Suite B-100, Austin, TX 78717

