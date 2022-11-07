Slapbox Pizzicheria Parmer
No reviews yet
9900 W Parmer Lane
Suite B-100
Austin, TX 78717
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Apps
Gourmet Cheese Bread
Extra virgin olive oil & fresh garlic with parmesan-reggiano, mozzarella, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & Italian seasonings.
Garlic Knots
Hand-tied garlic knots made fresh daily with grass fed butter. Dusted with garlic & Italian seasonings. Comes with side of the infamous: LaMonica’s Marinara
3 Meatballs
Handmade meatballs served with LaMonica’s Marinara, basil, parmesan-reggiano, & a garlic knot.
Salt & Pepper Fries
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Hummus & Pita
House made hummus with olive oil, cumin and parsley served with fresh baked pita.
Salads
House
Fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, & mozzarella over fresh cut hearts of romaine lettuce & garlic croutons with your choice of dressing.
Caesar
Romaine lettuce & croutons dressed with parmesan-reggiano cheese, lemon juice, olive oil, worcestershire sauce, garlic, & black pepper
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, cracked salt & pepper, balsamic reduction, olive oil, & fresh basil.
Greek
Greek feta cheese, pepperoncinis, banana peppers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, & cucumbers, over fresh cut hearts of romaine lettuce with a side of signature Greek vinaigrette.
Wings
Subs
600 Grinder
Hot capicola, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone, shredded lettuce, sliced Roma tomatoes, white onion, hot Italian peppers, garlic aioli, red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt & pepper, & oregano.
Classic Meatball Sub
House made Italian meatballs, La Monica marinara, mozzarella cheese, & hot Italian peppers.
Philly Cheese Steak
Sliced rib-eye, sautéed peppers, onion, & mushroom, white American cheese, garlic aioli, & hot Italian cherry peppers.
Gyro Wrap
Lamb/beef gyro meat, feta cheese, Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, & tzatziki sauce. Wrapped in pita.
Desserts
Signature Pork Shanks
Extras/Sides
Draft Beer
!Empty Growler
!Growler + Fill (Specify Beer Of Choice)
512 Nitro Juicy IPA
ABW Flavor Country Hoppy Pale Ale
Barking Armadillo Clean Cut Lager
Brewdog LOTR Fellowship IPA
Dos XX
Great Divide Car Camper Hazy Pale Ale
Independence Stash IPA
Karbach Love Street Blonde Kolsch
Modern Times Dino World DIPA
Real Ale Blakkr Imperial Black IPA
Real Ale Hop Sprocket
Save The World Double Milk Choc Stout
Save The World Jonah's Relief
Save The World Princeps Pacis Belgian Tripel
Save The World Sol Vinum Strong Golden Ale
Wiseacre Hazy IPA
Single Can Beer
Specialty Cocktails
Acrobat
Basil leaves, Monin Blueberry syrup Pineapple Juice, Lemon Juice, Tito's Vodka, Lemon Lime Soda.
Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned
Famous Buffalo Trace bourbon, mixed elegantly with muddled sugar cubes, orange and traditional bitters, splash of water served with a Ice Sphere, Luxardo Black cherry and fresh orange peel.
Calirosa Paloma
Circus Mule
Our take on a Kentucky Mule. Makers Mark, Ango bitters, Lemon bitters, Ginger beer, splash of Ginger Ale.
Deep Eddy Sweet Peach Tea
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Fresh lemon juice, and some sweet Texas Tea! Need we say more!
Lemon Berry Mojito
Bacardi Limon, Fresh muddled mint, Lemon juice, Cane sugar simple syrup, Strawberry puree; shaken and topped with Club Soda. Garnished with a Lemon.
Real Spirits Old Fashioned
Ring Leader
Deep Eddy's Orange Vodka, Vanilla simple syrup, Coconut milk, Pineapple juice, Orange juice.
Teremana Top Shelf Margarita
Your choice of Teremana Blanco or Reposado accompanied with Cointreau Orange liqueur, Agave nectar, Fresh lime juice with just a splash of Orange juice. Add a Flavor or Tajin chil-limon rim!
Teremana Top Shelf Mexican Martini
Your choice of Teremana Blanco or Reposado accompanied with Cointreau Orange liqueur, Agave nectar, Olive juice, Fresh lime juice and just a splash of Orange juice. Salted rim, and Olives as a garnish.
Texas Twisted Grapefruit Gimlet
London Dry Gin shaken w/ Fresh grapefruit juice, a thin slice of Fresh jalapeno, fresh lime juice, Agave nectar and finished w/ St. Germain as a twist, strained and served over Ice to make the best Gin drink you'll ever have!
The Big Top
Frankly's Strawberry lemon Vodka, Lemon Juice, Triple Sec, Drizzle of agave and topped with Prosecco.
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
Full split of our house prosecco with 1 oz of delicious Aperol, served with or with out ice and garnished with a lemon.
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Blueberry Lemon Drop Martini
Bourbon Sidecar
Part Bulliet Rye, Part Grand Marnier, simple syrup, lemon juice, strained and garnished with a sugar rim and lemon.
Chocolate Martini
Colorado Bulldog
Cosmopolitan
Cuba Libre
Dark 'N Stormy
French 75
With gin
French 76
French 77
Green Tea Shot
Greyhound
Our well Vodka with Grapefruit Juice served ice cold on the rocks!
John Daley
Lemon Drop
Lemon Tart Shot
Long Island Iced Tea
Adios MF'er
Manhattan
Margarita
House Tequila shaken well with Triple Sec, Agave Nectar, Fresh lime juice and a splash of Orange juice! Served on the Rocks! Add a flavor or Tajin chil-limon rim!
Martini
Mexican Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Our take on a traditional Paloma, house tequila, agave nectar, grapefruit juice, pinch of sea salt and splash of lime topped with club soda. salted rim and lime as a garnish.
Tequila Ranch Water
Root Beer Float Shot
Salty Dog
Our Well Vodka with Grapefruit Juice and a pinch of salt served ice cold on the rocks with a Salted rim.
Scooby Snack
Screwdriver
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Liquor
Well Gin
Aviation
Bombay Saphire
Empress
Grey Whale Gin
Hendricks
Waterloo #9
Well Gin Double
Aviation Double
Bombay Saphire Double
Hendricks Double
Waterloo #9 Double
Grey Whale Double
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan Spiced
Gosling's Black
Kraken Black Spiced Rum
Rumhaven Coconut
Well Rum Cruzan Aged Light
Well Rum Double
Admiral Nelson Double
Bacardi Double
Bacardi Limon Double
Gosling's Double
Rumhaven Double
Dewars
Edradour Single Malt
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Edradour Single Malt
Dewars Double
Johnnie Walker Black Double
Johnnie Walker Red Double
Calirosa Tequila Rosa Blanco
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
Espolon
Lalo
Teremana Reposado
Teremana Silver
Well Tequila
Well Tequila
Espolon
Teremana Blanco
Patron
Hornitos
Teremana Reposado
Calirosa Tequila Rosa Blanco
Dee Eddy Ruby Red
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Orange
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Frankly Strawberry
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Svedka Cherry Limeade
Tito's
Well Vodka
Western Son Blueberry
Double Well Vodka
Double Tito's
Double Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Double Deep Eddy Lemon
Double Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Double Grey Goose
Double Ketel One
Double Franklys Strawberry
Balcones Baby Blue Corn Whiskey
Balcones Lineage Single Malt Whisky
Balcones Pot Still Bourbon
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet Bourbon
Bulliet Rye
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam Black
Kennessee Sweetens Cove
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Makers Mark Cask Strength
Real Spirits Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Whistle Pig Piggy Back Rye
Woodford Reserve
Double Well Whiskey
Double Buffalo Trace
Double Jameson
Double Bulliet Rye
Double Bulliet Bourbon
Double Jack Daniels
Double Knob Creek
Double Makers Mark
Double Woodford Reserve
Double Fireball
Double Crown Royal
Double Four Roses
Double Balcones Blue Corn
Double Balcones Potstill Bourbon
Double Balcones Lineage Single Malt
Double Jim Beam Black
Duouble Makers Mark Cask Stregth
WhistlePig Piggy Back Rye
Amaretto Di Amore
Aperol
Bailey's Irish Cream
Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur
Chartreuse, Green
Chartreuse, yellow
Cointreau Orange Liqueur
Dekuyper Blue Curacao
Dekuyper Melon Liqueur
Disaronno Originale Ameretto Liqueur
Dolin Vermouth Dry
Dolin Vermouth Rouge
Fireball
Frangelico Hazelnut Liqueur
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua Coffee Liqueur
Peach Schnapps
St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur
Triple Sec
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
St. Germain
Fernet-Branca
Luxardo
Grand Marnier
Dolin Vermouth
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Molly's Irish Cream
To-Go Canned Beer
903 Cranberry Lime Gose 12oz 6pk
903 Salty Dog Gose 12oz 6pk
ABW Fire Eagle 16oz 6pk
ABW Pearl Snap 16oz 6pk
ABW Sun Shovel 12oz 6pk
Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider 19oz 6pk
Austin Eastciders Pineapple 19oz 6pk
Bud Light 16oz 6pk
Coors Banquet 16oz 6pk
Coors Light 16oz 6pk
Dogfish Head Punkin 6pk bottles
Independence Highboy DIPA 19oz 6pk
Independence Native Texan 19oz 6pk
Independence Redbud Pomegranate 12oz 6pk
Miller Lite 16oz 6pk
Modern Times Harmony 12oz 6pk
New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Hop Raider IPA
Sierra Nevada Narwhal Stout 12oz 6pk
Victory Sour Monkey 12oz 6pk
Wiseacre Gotta Get Up Stout 12oz 6pk
Yuengling Traditional 16oz 6pk
To-Go Soda Bottles
Sodas/NA Bevs
Athletic Brewing Free Wave Hazy NA IPA
Budweiser ZERO
Bundaberg Ginger Beer BTL
Cranberry Juice
Doppleganger
Ginger Brew
Grapefruit Juice
Heineken ZERO
Hopsplash
Hopwater
Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher Non Alcoholic
Lemon-Lime
Lemonade
Maine Root Diet Mexican Coke
Maine Root Mexican Coke
Milk Carton
Orange Soda
Pink Drink
Root Beer
Topo Chico
Unsweet Tea
Virgin Bloody Mary
Water
10"
10" Bakers’ Choice #25
Feeling lucky? Roll the dice & let us create a unique pie just for you. Tell us what you hate & any allergies. We’ll take it from there!
10" City Pie #8
Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives, & bell peppers.
10" East San Jose #24
Spicy Sicilian sausage, chorizo, jalapenos, Roma tomatoes, fresh cilantro, & crushed chili pepper w/ our signature hot sauce.
10" El Camino #21
Charbroiled chicken, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple, & fresh cut basil topped w/ our signature hot sauce.
10" Fresh Basil Pesto #3
Go green with basil pesto sauce & whole milk mozzarella cheese.
10" Georgetown #17
Roma tomatoes, portabella mushroom, baby leaf spinach, & smoked gouda cheese on basil pesto.
10" Green Goddess #22
Chicken, bacon, green onion, green bell pepper, sharp Tillamook Cheddar & parmesan-reggiano cheeses, fresh cilantro, green dragon, African Bird pepper, & a lime on basil pesto.
10" Haight & Ashbury #7
Fresh cut button mushrooms, sweet onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, & black olives.
10" La Jolla #5
Canadian bacon & juicy chunks of pineapple.
10" Monte Sereno #12
10" Nob Hill #18
Hand-pinched Italian sausage, genoa salami, baby leaf spinach, & roasted red peppers.
10" North Beach #16
Spicy Sicilian sausage, banana peppers, bell peppers, red onions, & pineapple w/ fresh minced garlic.
10" North Shore #15
Canadian bacon, green onion, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple w/ parmesan-reggiano cheese.
10" Number 23 #23
Italian meatball, real bacon, onion, red onion, baby leaf spinach, & Greek feta cheese.
10" Orig. Mama Gallo #9
Chicago Italian sliced meatball, pepperoni, marinated tomatoes, & red onions, w/ fresh minced garlic & herbs.
10" Palo Alto #19
Chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, gorgonzola cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese, w/ fresh minced garlic & herbs on basil pesto.
10" Pirate #6
Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, & fresh minced garlic.
10" Presidio #14
Hand-pinched Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, & portabella mushroom.
10" Queen Margherita #10
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese w/ fresh cut basil.
10" Royale W/ Cheese #20
Seasoned hamburger, real bacon, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & red onions. *Add pickles & mustard for 75¢
10" San Jose Pie #11
Chorizo, Roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapenos, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, green onion, & fresh cut cilantro w/ lime wedges.
10" Sunset #4
Pepperoni & fresh cut button mushrooms.
10" Traditional Cheese #1
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
10" White #2
Fresh minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, & whole milk mozzarella cheese.
14"
14" Bakers’ Choice #25
Feeling lucky? Roll the dice & let us create a unique pie just for you. Tell us what you hate & any allergies. We’ll take it from there!
14" City Pie #8
Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives, & bell peppers.
14" East San Jose #24
Spicy Sicilian sausage, chorizo, jalapenos, Roma tomatoes, fresh cilantro, & crushed chili pepper w/ our signature hot sauce.
14" El Camino #21
Charbroiled chicken, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple, & fresh cut basil topped w/ our signature hot sauce.
14" Fresh Basil Pesto #3
Go green with basil pesto sauce & whole milk mozzarella cheese.
14" Georgetown #17
Roma tomatoes, portabella mushroom, baby leaf spinach, & smoked gouda cheese on basil pesto.
14" Green Goddess #22
Chicken, bacon, green onion, green bell pepper, sharp Tillamook Cheddar & parmesan-reggiano cheeses, fresh cilantro, green dragon, African Bird pepper, & a lime on basil pesto.
14" Haight & Ashbury #7
Fresh cut button mushrooms, sweet onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, & black olives.
14" Half and Half Specialty
14" La Jolla #5
Canadian bacon & juicy chunks of pineapple.
14" Monte Sereno #12
Lamb/beef shawarma, artichoke hearts, Roma tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, & kalamata olives w/ basil pesto on a bed of baby spinach.
14" Nob Hill #18
Hand-pinched Italian sausage, genoa salami, baby leaf spinach, & roasted red peppers.
14" North Beach #16
Spicy Sicilian sausage, banana peppers, bell peppers, red onions, & pineapple w/ fresh minced garlic.
14" North Shore #15
14" Number 23 #23
Italian meatball, real bacon, onion, red onion, baby leaf spinach, & Greek feta cheese.
14" Orig. Mama Gallo #9
Chicago Italian sliced meatball, pepperoni, marinated tomatoes, & red onions, w/ fresh minced garlic & herbs.
14" Palo Alto #19
Chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, gorgonzola cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese, w/ fresh minced garlic & herbs on basil pesto.
14" Pirate #6
Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, & fresh minced garlic.
14" Presidio #14
Hand-pinched Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, & portabella mushroom.
14" Queen Margherita #10
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese w/ fresh cut basil.
14" Royale W/ Cheese #20
Seasoned hamburger, real bacon, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & red onions. *Add pickles & mustard for 75¢
14" San Jose Pie #11
Chorizo, Roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapenos, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, green onion, & fresh cut cilantro w/ lime wedges.
14" Sunset #4
Pepperoni & fresh cut button mushrooms.
14" Traditional Cheese #1
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
14" White #2
Fresh minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, & whole milk mozzarella cheese.
14" Philly Cheesesteak
Gluten Free
GLF Bakers’ Choice #25
Feeling lucky? Roll the dice & let us create a unique pie just for you. Tell us what you hate & any allergies. We’ll take it from there!
GLF City Pie #10
Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives, & bell peppers.
GLF East San Jose #24
Spicy Sicilian sausage, chorizo, jalapenos, Roma tomatoes, fresh cilantro, & crushed chili pepper w/ our signature hot sauce.
GLF El Camino #21
Charbroiled chicken, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple, & fresh cut basil topped w/ our signature hot sauce.
GLF Fresh Basil Pesto #3
Go green with basil pesto sauce & whole milk mozzarella cheese.
GLF Georgetown #17
Roma tomatoes, portabella mushroom, baby leaf spinach, & smoked gouda cheese on basil pesto.
GLF Green Goddess #22
Chicken, bacon, green onion, green bell pepper, sharp Tillamook Cheddar & parmesan-reggiano cheeses, fresh cilantro, green dragon, African Bird pepper, & a lime on basil pesto.
GLF Haight & Ashbury #7
Fresh cut button mushrooms, sweet onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, & black olives.
GLF La Jolla #5
Canadian bacon & juicy chunks of pineapple.
GLF Monte Sereno #12
Lamb/beef shawarma, artichoke hearts, Roma tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, & kalamata olives w/ basil pesto on a bed of baby spinach.
GLF Nob Hill #18
Hand-pinched Italian sausage, genoa salami, baby leaf spinach, & roasted red peppers.
GLF North Beach #16
GLF North Shore #15
Canadian bacon, green onion, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple w/ parmesan-reggiano cheese.
GLF Number 23 #23
Italian meatball, real bacon, onion, red onion, baby leaf spinach, & Greek feta cheese.
GLF Orig. Mama Gallo #9
Chicago Italian sliced meatball, pepperoni, marinated tomatoes, & red onions, w/ fresh minced garlic & herbs.
GLF Palo Alto #19
Chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, gorgonzola cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese, w/ fresh minced garlic & herbs on basil pesto.
GLF Pirate #6
GLF Presidio #14
Hand-pinched Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, & portabella mushroom.
GLF Queen Margherita #10
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese w/ fresh cut basil.
GLF Royale W/ Cheese #20
Seasoned hamburger, real bacon, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & red onions. *Add pickles & mustard for 75¢
GLF San Jose Pie #11
Chorizo, Roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapenos, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, green onion, & fresh cut cilantro w/ lime wedges.
GLF Sunset #4
Pepperoni & fresh cut button mushrooms.
GLF Traditional Cheese #1
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
GLF White #2
Fresh minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, & whole milk mozzarella cheese.
By The Slice
24" Giant Pizza
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and Enjoy
9900 W Parmer Lane, Suite B-100, Austin, TX 78717