Parrilla in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve parrilla
Serranos
9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Parrilla Mix for 2
|$38.00
Locally made jalapeño sausage, beef and chicken fajitas
|Parrilla Mix for 1
|$20.00
Locally made jalapeño sausage, beef and chicken fajitas
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
3120 Palm Way #170, Austin
|CAMARONES A LA PARRILLA
|$27.95
Six jumbo chargrilled shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and Oaxaca cheese wrapped in applewood smoked bacon served on a bed of Mexican rice with grilled vegetables, avocado and tomato slices
Serranos
5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin
|Parrilla Mix for 2
|$38.00
Locally made jalapeño sausage, beef and chicken fajitas
|Parrilla Mix for 1
|$20.00
Locally made jalapeño sausage, beef and chicken fajitas
Casa Colombia Restaurant
2409 East 7th Street, Austin
|Chuleta a la Parrilla
|$15.99
Grilled porkchops marinated in our special seasoning; served with white rice, red beans, & fried yucca
|Lomo de Res a la Parrilla
|$26.99
10 oz Angus Center-Cut Beef Ribeye: served with salad, mashed potatoes, & green plantains