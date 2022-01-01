Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Parrilla in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve parrilla

Item pic

 

Serranos

9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Parrilla Mix for 2$38.00
Locally made jalapeño sausage, beef and chicken fajitas
Parrilla Mix for 1$20.00
Locally made jalapeño sausage, beef and chicken fajitas
More about Serranos
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage

3120 Palm Way #170, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CAMARONES A LA PARRILLA$27.95
Six jumbo chargrilled shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and Oaxaca cheese wrapped in applewood smoked bacon served on a bed of Mexican rice with grilled vegetables, avocado and tomato slices
More about Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
Item pic

 

Serranos

5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Parrilla Mix for 2$38.00
Locally made jalapeño sausage, beef and chicken fajitas
Parrilla Mix for 1$20.00
Locally made jalapeño sausage, beef and chicken fajitas
More about Serranos
Item pic

 

Casa Colombia Restaurant

2409 East 7th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chuleta a la Parrilla$15.99
Grilled porkchops marinated in our special seasoning; served with white rice, red beans, & fried yucca
Lomo de Res a la Parrilla$26.99
10 oz Angus Center-Cut Beef Ribeye: served with salad, mashed potatoes, & green plantains
More about Casa Colombia Restaurant

Map

Map

