Masala dosa in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve masala dosa

Suprabhat

9225 W Parmer Ln Suite 108, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mysore Masala Dosa$13.99
Sapid coconut and coriander seed chutney spread on dosa and filled with masala
Masala Dosa$12.99
Dosa stuffed with half-mashed potatoes cooked with a variety of herbs and spices
Kids Masala Dosa$8.99
More about Suprabhat
Desilicious Cafe - 4101 West Parmer Lane

4101 West Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Paper Masala Dosa$10.99
Masala Dosa$10.45
Masala dosa are crisp rice and lentil crepes stuffed with spiced and savory potato filling.
Mysore Masala Dosa$10.45
Mysore Masala Dosa is a rice and lentil pancake that has a chilli and garlic chutney spread on the inside and stuffed with a potato bhaji and served with coconut chutney.
More about Desilicious Cafe - 4101 West Parmer Lane

