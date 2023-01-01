Masala dosa in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve masala dosa
Suprabhat
9225 W Parmer Ln Suite 108, Austin
|Mysore Masala Dosa
|$13.99
Sapid coconut and coriander seed chutney spread on dosa and filled with masala
|Masala Dosa
|$12.99
Dosa stuffed with half-mashed potatoes cooked with a variety of herbs and spices
|Kids Masala Dosa
|$8.99
Desilicious Cafe - 4101 West Parmer Lane
4101 West Parmer Lane, Austin
|Paper Masala Dosa
|$10.99
|Masala Dosa
|$10.45
Masala dosa are crisp rice and lentil crepes stuffed with spiced and savory potato filling.
|Mysore Masala Dosa
|$10.45
Mysore Masala Dosa is a rice and lentil pancake that has a chilli and garlic chutney spread on the inside and stuffed with a potato bhaji and served with coconut chutney.