Shrimp rolls in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and asparagus inside. Topped with tempura flakes and potato flakes. Drizzled with eel sauce
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
China Dynasty image

 

China Dynasty

2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Spring Roll (1)$2.75
More about China Dynasty
Shrimp Spring Rolls (2) image

SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

PhoNatic

2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1382 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)$5.00
More about PhoNatic
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi image

 

Miyo Yakitori and Sushi

8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$11.95
More about Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
Item pic

 

Zen Japanese Food Fast

2900 west anderson lane, austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.50
Shrimp tempura, avocado, sesame, spicy mayo, orange tobiko (6 piece)
More about Zen Japanese Food Fast
Neighborhood Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Neighborhood Sushi

1716 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 4.7 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Tempura Shrimp Roll$19.00
Finished with Big Eye Tuna and Avocado
More about Neighborhood Sushi
Item pic

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Austin

200 Congress Avenue, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Roll$12.00
Tossed in mayo, celery and lemon dressing
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Austin
Dong Nai image

 

Dong Nai

4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Spring Rolls$4.00
More about Dong Nai
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine image

 

Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine

6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Chien - Firecracker Shrimp Rolls$7.95
Shrimp wrapped in wonton skins, deep fried, and dipped in sweet chili sauce. Six per order.
More about Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
Pho With Us image

PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Pho With Us

9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

Avg 4.5 (366 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shrimp Spring Rolls$5.00
More about Pho With Us
21. Shrimp Rice Noodle Roll-鮮蝦滑腸粉 image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant

6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin

Avg 3.7 (1022 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
21. Shrimp Rice Noodle Roll-鮮蝦滑腸粉$7.95
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
Main pic

 

Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons

1611 W 5th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cali Special Shrimp Roll$9.50
More about Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
Elizabeth Street Cafe image

 

Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin

1501 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 3.9 (2335 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
10B. Poached Shrimp Spring Rolls$14.00
Avocado, Cilantro, Bean Sprouts, Jalapeño, Lime Zest
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spring Roll SHRIMP$2.00
More about Pho Thai Son
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain image

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
Shrimp Tempura, avocado, cucumber
topped with eel sauce 5pcs.
Coconut Shrimp Roll
Crispy shrimp, spicy lobster inside, topped with avocado,
coconut ϐlakes, wasabi sauce and eel sauce.
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
Pho Thai Son image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO

Pho Thai Son

1908 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Spring Roll SHRIMP$2.00
More about Pho Thai Son
Main pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Domain II

3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cali Special Shrimp Roll$9.50
More about Sushi Zushi - Domain II
Item pic

 

Pho MPH - Triangle

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2.Spring Rolls with Grilled Shrimp (2)$7.50
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
S4 Shrimp Roll$5.00
Spring Roll SHRIMP$2.00
More about Pho Thai Son
Shrimp and Lobster Roll image

 

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp and Lobster Roll$21.00
Poached shrimp & lobster, butter roll, pickled celery, kettle chips
More about Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
Item pic

 

Pho MPH - 1st St

3715 S 1st St unit A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2. Spring Rolls with Grilled Shrimp (2)$7.50
More about Pho MPH - 1st St

