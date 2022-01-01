Shrimp rolls in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$12.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and asparagus inside. Topped with tempura flakes and potato flakes. Drizzled with eel sauce
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Shrimp Spring Roll (1)
|$2.75
SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
PhoNatic
2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin
|Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)
|$5.00
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin
|SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
|$11.95
Zen Japanese Food Fast
2900 west anderson lane, austin
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.50
Shrimp tempura, avocado, sesame, spicy mayo, orange tobiko (6 piece)
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Neighborhood Sushi
1716 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Tempura Shrimp Roll
|$19.00
Finished with Big Eye Tuna and Avocado
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Austin
200 Congress Avenue, Austin
|Shrimp Roll
|$12.00
Tossed in mayo, celery and lemon dressing
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin
|Tom Chien - Firecracker Shrimp Rolls
|$7.95
Shrimp wrapped in wonton skins, deep fried, and dipped in sweet chili sauce. Six per order.
PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pho With Us
9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Soft Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$5.00
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin
|21. Shrimp Rice Noodle Roll-鮮蝦滑腸粉
|$7.95
Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th Street, Austin
|Cali Special Shrimp Roll
|$9.50
Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
1501 S 1st St, Austin
|10B. Poached Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$14.00
Avocado, Cilantro, Bean Sprouts, Jalapeño, Lime Zest
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$9.00
Shrimp Tempura, avocado, cucumber
topped with eel sauce 5pcs.
|Coconut Shrimp Roll
Crispy shrimp, spicy lobster inside, topped with avocado,
coconut ϐlakes, wasabi sauce and eel sauce.
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO
Pho Thai Son
1908 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Spring Roll SHRIMP
|$2.00
Sushi Zushi - Domain II
3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin
|Cali Special Shrimp Roll
|$9.50
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|2.Spring Rolls with Grilled Shrimp (2)
|$7.50
Pho Thai Son
3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin
|S4 Shrimp Roll
|$5.00
|Spring Roll SHRIMP
|$2.00
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin
|Shrimp and Lobster Roll
|$21.00
Poached shrimp & lobster, butter roll, pickled celery, kettle chips