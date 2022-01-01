China Dynasty
230 Reviews
$
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101
Austin, TX 78748
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Fried Chips
Egg Roll (1)
Veg. Egg Roll (1)
Tofu Spring Roll (1)
Shrimp Spring Roll (1)
Fried Wontons (6)
Bar-B-Q Beef (2)
Chicken Wings (5)
Spicy Wontons (6)
Cream Cheese Puffs (6)
Steam Dumplings (6)
Pan Fried Dumplings (6)
Funny Tray (5)
5 piece sampler which includes: Egg Roll, Cheese Puff, Fried Wonton, Chicken Wing, and Bar-B-Q Stick.
Chef Specialties
General Tso's Chicken
Spicy. Fried boneless chunks of chicken, spicy brown sauce.
Orange Chicken
Spicy. Fried boneless chicken, spicy orange sauce.
Orange Beef
Spicy. Beef, spicy orange sauce.
Dragon & Lion Fight
Shrimp and chicken sauteed, snow peas, carrots, water chestnut, bamboo shoots, brown sauce.
Chicken & Shrimp Mushrooms
White meat chicken and shrimp sauteed, fresh mushrooms, brown sauce.
Sesame Chicken
Spicy. Fried small crispy pieces, spicy sesame sauce.
Sesame Beef
Spicy. Fried small crispy pieces, spicy sesame sauce.
Sesame Shrimp
Fried shrimp, broccoli, red sesame sauce.
Happy Family
Combination of shrimp, beef, and chicken, broccoli, carrots, water chestnut, bamboo shoots, napa, snow peas, mushroom, brown sauce.
Chicken & Duck
Chicken Chop Suey
Dark meat chicken, broccoli, white onions, Napa, cabbage, brown sauce.
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Fried boneless white meat chicken, homemade sweet and sour sauce on the side.
Lemon Chicken
Fried boneless white meat chicken, homemade lemon sauce on the side.
Kung-Pao Chicken
Spicy. Dark meat chicken, peanuts, diced celery, diced zucchini, onion, diced water chestnut, brown sauce.
Chicken Broccoli
Dark meat chicken, broccoli, brown sauce.
Chicken Cashews
Dark meat chicken, cashews, diced celery, diced zucchini, onion, diced water chestnut, brown sauce.
Chicken Almonds
Dark meat chicken, almonds, diced celery, diced zucchini, onion, diced water chestnut, brown sauce.
Jalapeno Chicken
Spicy. Dark meat chicken, jalapenos, carrots, white onions, brown sauce.
Chicken Garlic Sauce
Spicy. Dark meat chicken, bamboo shoots, water chestnut, wood ear, sweet and tangy garlic sauce.
Moo Goo Gai Pan
White meat chicken, snow peas, water chestnut, bamboo shoots, carrots, napa, mushroom, moo goo brown sauce.
Chicken Snow Peas
White meat chicken, snow peas, water chestnut, white ginger sauce.
Chicken Curry
Spicy. White meat chicken, yellow onions, peas and carrots, yellow curry sauce.
Chicken Walnuts
Fried chicken, crispy walnuts, special red sauce.
Chicken Black Bean
Spicy. Fried chicken, bell peppers, black bean, brown sauce.
Chicken Mushrooms
White meat chicken, mushrooms, scallions, brown sauce.
Mo-Shu Chicken (4 Pancakes)
White meat chicken, cabbage strips, carrots, wood ear, egg, brown sauce. Served with 4 pancakes and a side of Mo-Shu sauce.
Teriyaki Chicken
Dark meat chicken, broccoli, teriyaki sauce.
Crispy Duck
Fried marinated duck.
Spicy Hot Duck
Spicy. Fried marinated duck, spicy brown sauce.
Dynasty Chicken
White meat chicken, broccoli, carrots, bamboo shoots, snow peas, water chestnut, napa, mushroom, brown sauce.
Pork
Pork Chop Suey
Pork, broccoli, white onions, Napa, cabbage, brown sauce.
Sweet & Sour Pork
Fried boneless pork, homemade sweet and sour sauce.
Pork Garlic Sauce
Spicy. Pork, bamboo shoots, water chestnut, wood ear, sweet and tangy garlic sauce.
Twice Cooked Pork
Spicy. Pork, cabbage, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, water chestnut, carrots, yellow onion, brown sauce.
Dynasty Pork
Pork, broccoli, carrots, bamboo shoots, snow peas, water chestnut, napa, mushroom, brown sauce.
Mo-Shu Pork (4 Pancakes)
Pork, cabbage strips, carrots, wood ear, egg, brown sauce. Served with 4 pancakes and a side of Mo-Shu sauce.
Beef
Beef Chop Suey
Beef, broccoli, white onions, napa, cabbage, beef sauce.
Beef Broccoli
Beef, broccoli, beef sauce.
Pepper Steak
Beef, white onions, bell peppers, beef sauce.
Beef Snow Peas
Beef, snow peas, water chestnut, beef sauce.
Beef Mushrooms
Beef, mushrooms, scallions, beef sauce.
Kung-Pao Beef
Spicy. Beef, peanuts, bamboo shoots, water chestnut, beef sauce.
Beef Garlic Sauce
Spicy. Beef, bamboo shoots, water chestnut, wood ear, sweet and tangy garlic sauce.
Spicy Shredded Beef
Spicy. Beef, celery, carrots, beef sauce.
Mongolian Beef
Spicy. Beef, carrots, white onions, beef sauce.
Dynasty Beef
Beef, broccoli, carrots, bamboo shoots, snow peas, water chestnut, napa, mushroom, beef sauce.
Jalapeno Beef
Spicy. Beef, jalapenos, carrots, white onions, beef sauce.
Mo-Shu Beef (4 Pancakes)
Beef, cabbage strips, carrots, wood ear, egg, beef sauce. Served with 4 pancakes and a side of Mo-Shu sauce.
Seafood
Shrimp Chop Suey
Shrimp, broccoli, white onions, napa, cabbage, brown sauce.
Shrimp Broccoli
Shrimp, broccoli, brown sauce.
Shrimp Mushrooms
Shrimp, mushrooms, scallions, brown sauce. Served with your choice of steamed or fried rice. Make it a house dinner served with a choice of egg roll and soup.
Kung-Pao Shrimp
Spicy. Shrimp, peanuts, celery, diced zucchini, onion, diced water chestnut, brown sauce.
Sweet & Sour Shrimp
Fried shrimp, homemade sweet and sour sauce on the side.
Shrimp Cashew Nuts
Shrimp, cashews, diced celery, diced zucchini, onion, diced water chestnut, brown sauce.
Shrimp Almonds
Shrimp, almonds, diced celery, diced zucchini, onion, diced water chestnut, brown sauce.
Shrimp Lobster Sauce
Shrimp, peas and carrot, eggs, water chestnut, white ginger sauce.
Shrimp Snow Peas
Shrimp, snow peas, water chestnut, white ginger sauce.
Dynasty Shrimp
Shrimp, broccoli, carrots, bamboo shoots, snow peas, water chestnut, napa, mushroom, brown sauce.
Shrimp Garlic Sauce
Spicy. Shrimp, bamboo shoots, water chestnut, wood ear, sweet and tangy garlic sauce.
Shrimp Walnuts
Fried battered shrimp, crispy walnuts, special creamy sauce.
Shrimp Black Bean
Spicy. Fried shrimp, bell peppers, black bean, brown sauce.
Mo-Shu Shrimp (4 Pancakes)
Shrimp, cabbage strips, carrots, wood ear, egg, brown sauce. Served with 4 pancakes and a side of Mo-Shu sauce.
Jalapeno Shrimp
Shrimp, jalapenos, carrots, white onions, brown sauce
Egg Foo Young
Chicken Egg Foo Young
Two patties wrapped with egg and cabbage.
Beef Egg Foo Young
Two patties wrapped with egg and cabbage.
Pork Egg Foo Young
Two patties wrapped with egg and cabbage.
Shrimp Egg Foo Young
Two patties wrapped with egg and cabbage.
Dynasty (Chicken, Beef, Shrimp) Egg Foo Young
Two patties wrapped with egg and cabbage.
Vegetable Egg Foo Young
Two patties wrapped with egg and cabbage.
Vegetables
Buddha's Delight
Broccoli, carrots, bamboo shoots, snow peas, water chestnut, napa, mushroom, white ginger sauce.
Bean Curd Vegetables
Soft tofu, broccoli, carrots, bamboo shoots, snow peas, water chestnut, napa, mushroom, brown sauce.
Kung-Pao Vegetables
Spicy. Peanuts, celery, zucchini, onion, water chestnut, brown sauce.
Broccoli Garlic Sauce
Spicy. Broccoli, bamboo shoots, water chestnut, wood ear, sweet and tangy garlic sauce.
Bean Curd Szechwan Sauce
Spicy. Soft tofu, Szechwan spicy sauce.
Bean Curd Sesame Sauce
Spicy. Fried hard tofu, spicy sesame sauce.
Home Style Bean Curd
Fried hard tofu, broccoli, carrots, bamboo shoots, snow peas, water chestnut, napa, mushroom, brown sauce.
Mo-Shu Vegetables (4 Pancakes)
Cabbage strips, carrots, wood ear, egg, brown sauce. Served with 4 pancakes and a side of Mo-Shu sauce.
Rice
Steamed Rice (side)
Two Scoops, white rice. (Side Order)
Plain Fried Rice (side)
Two Scoops, egg bits, soy sauce. (Side Order)
Brown Rice (side)
Two Scoops, brown rice. (Side Order)
Egg Fried Rice
Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce. (Side Order)
Vegetable Fried Rice
Eggs, peas and carrots, broccoli, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, mushroom, napa, celery, soy sauce.
Chicken Fried Rice
Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce.
Pork Fried Rice
Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce.
Beef Fried Rice
Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce.
Dynasty Fried Rice (Chicken, Beef, Shrimp)
Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce.
Noodles
Plain Lo Mein
Soft noodles, soy sauce. (Side Order)
Vegetable Lo Mein
Soft noodles, broccoli, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, mushroom, napa, celery, soy sauce.
Vegetable Singapore Noodle
Rice noodles, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, napa, celery stir-fried, yellow curry.
Chicken Lo Mein
Soft noodles, broccoli, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, mushroom, napa, celery, soy sauce.
Beef Lo Mein
Soft noodles, broccoli, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, mushroom, napa, celery, soy sauce.
Pork Lo Mein
Soft noodles, broccoli, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, mushroom, napa, celery, soy sauce.
Shrimp Lo Mein
Soft noodles, broccoli, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, mushroom, napa, celery, soy sauce.
Dynasty Lo Mein (Chicken, Beef, Shrimp)
Soft noodles, broccoli, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, mushroom, napa, celery, soy sauce.
Chicken Singapore Noodle
Rice noodles, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, napa, celery stir-fried, yellow curry.
Beef Singapore Noodle
Rice noodles, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, napa, celery stir-fried, yellow curry.
Pork Singapore Noodle
Rice noodles, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, napa, celery stir-fried, yellow curry.
Shrimp Singapore Noodle
Rice noodles, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, napa, celery stir-fried, yellow curry.
Dynasty Singapore Noodle (Chicken, Beef, Shrimp)
Rice noodles, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, napa, celery stir-fried, yellow curry.
Grandma's Homemade Sauces
Brown Sauce
Our Most Popular Sauce. 8 oz. cup
White Sauce
8 oz. cup
General Tso's Sauce
8 oz. cup
Orange Sauce
8 oz. cup
Sesame Chicken Sauce
8 oz. cup
Sweet & Sour Sauce
8 oz. cup
Lemon Sauce
8 oz. cup
Garlic Sauce
8 oz. cup
Sesame Shrimp Sauce
8 oz. cup
Black Bean Sauce
8 oz. cup
Teriyaki Sauce
8 oz. cup
Curry Sauce
8 oz. cup
Condiments
Silverware
Please add to cart otherwise silverware will not be included.
Chopsticks
Please add to cart otherwise silverware will not be included.
Soy Sauce Packages
Mustard Packages
(4oz) Sweet & Sour Sauce
(1oz) Hot Oil
(2oz) Peanut Sauce
(2oz) Dumpling Sauce
(1oz) Table Mustard
(2oz) Sweet & Sour Sauce
Fortune Cookies (1)
(2oz) Mo-Shu Sauce
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
1 Dynasty, 3 Generations
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin, TX 78748