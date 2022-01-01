Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

China Dynasty

230 Reviews

$

2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101

Austin, TX 78748

Popular Items

Cream Cheese Puffs (6)
Sesame Chicken
Sweet & Sour Chicken

Appetizers

Fried Chips

$1.25

Egg Roll (1)

$1.50

Veg. Egg Roll (1)

$1.50

Tofu Spring Roll (1)

$2.95

Shrimp Spring Roll (1)

$2.95

Fried Wontons (6)

$2.50

Bar-B-Q Beef (2)

$4.50

Chicken Wings (5)

$6.95

Spicy Wontons (6)

$5.75

Cream Cheese Puffs (6)

$6.25

Steam Dumplings (6)

$5.95

Pan Fried Dumplings (6)

$6.50

Funny Tray (5)

$7.25

5 piece sampler which includes: Egg Roll, Cheese Puff, Fried Wonton, Chicken Wing, and Bar-B-Q Stick.

Soups

Egg Drop Soup

$1.50

8oz.

Hot & Sour Soup

$1.50

8oz.

Wonton Soup

$1.75

8oz.

Shrimp Vegetable Soup (L)

$8.50

32oz.

Chicken Vegetable Soup (L)

$8.25

32oz.

Egg Drop Soup (L)

$5.95

32oz.

Hot & Sour Soup (L)

$5.95

32oz.

Wonton Soup (L)

$6.95

32oz.

Bean Curd Vegetable Soup (L)

$7.25

32oz.

Chef Specialties

General Tso's Chicken

$11.95

Spicy. Fried boneless chunks of chicken, spicy brown sauce.

Orange Chicken

$11.95

Spicy. Fried boneless chicken, spicy orange sauce.

Orange Beef

$11.95

Spicy. Beef, spicy orange sauce.

Dragon & Lion Fight

$11.95

Shrimp and chicken sauteed, snow peas, carrots, water chestnut, bamboo shoots, brown sauce.

Chicken & Shrimp Mushrooms

$11.95

White meat chicken and shrimp sauteed, fresh mushrooms, brown sauce.

Sesame Chicken

$11.95

Spicy. Fried small crispy pieces, spicy sesame sauce.

Sesame Beef

$11.95

Spicy. Fried small crispy pieces, spicy sesame sauce.

Sesame Shrimp

$12.95

Fried shrimp, broccoli, red sesame sauce.

Happy Family

$12.95

Combination of shrimp, beef, and chicken, broccoli, carrots, water chestnut, bamboo shoots, napa, snow peas, mushroom, brown sauce.

Chicken & Duck

Chicken Chop Suey

$10.95

Dark meat chicken, broccoli, white onions, Napa, cabbage, brown sauce.

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$10.95

Fried boneless white meat chicken, homemade sweet and sour sauce on the side.

Lemon Chicken

$10.95

Fried boneless white meat chicken, homemade lemon sauce on the side.

Kung-Pao Chicken

$10.95

Spicy. Dark meat chicken, peanuts, diced celery, diced zucchini, onion, diced water chestnut, brown sauce.

Chicken Broccoli

$10.95

Dark meat chicken, broccoli, brown sauce.

Chicken Cashews

$10.95

Dark meat chicken, cashews, diced celery, diced zucchini, onion, diced water chestnut, brown sauce.

Chicken Almonds

$10.95

Dark meat chicken, almonds, diced celery, diced zucchini, onion, diced water chestnut, brown sauce.

Jalapeno Chicken

$10.95

Spicy. Dark meat chicken, jalapenos, carrots, white onions, brown sauce.

Chicken Garlic Sauce

$10.95

Spicy. Dark meat chicken, bamboo shoots, water chestnut, wood ear, sweet and tangy garlic sauce.

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$10.95

White meat chicken, snow peas, water chestnut, bamboo shoots, carrots, napa, mushroom, moo goo brown sauce.

Chicken Snow Peas

$10.95

White meat chicken, snow peas, water chestnut, white ginger sauce.

Chicken Curry

$10.95

Spicy. White meat chicken, yellow onions, peas and carrots, yellow curry sauce.

Chicken Walnuts

$11.95

Fried chicken, crispy walnuts, special red sauce.

Chicken Black Bean

$11.95

Spicy. Fried chicken, bell peppers, black bean, brown sauce.

Chicken Mushrooms

$10.95

White meat chicken, mushrooms, scallions, brown sauce.

Mo-Shu Chicken (4 Pancakes)

$11.95

White meat chicken, cabbage strips, carrots, wood ear, egg, brown sauce. Served with 4 pancakes and a side of Mo-Shu sauce.

Teriyaki Chicken

$11.95

Dark meat chicken, broccoli, teriyaki sauce.

Crispy Duck

$13.95

Fried marinated duck.

Spicy Hot Duck

$13.95

Spicy. Fried marinated duck, spicy brown sauce.

Dynasty Chicken

$11.95

White meat chicken, broccoli, carrots, bamboo shoots, snow peas, water chestnut, napa, mushroom, brown sauce.

Pork

Pork Chop Suey

$10.95

Pork, broccoli, white onions, Napa, cabbage, brown sauce.

Sweet & Sour Pork

$10.95

Fried boneless pork, homemade sweet and sour sauce.

Pork Garlic Sauce

$10.95

Spicy. Pork, bamboo shoots, water chestnut, wood ear, sweet and tangy garlic sauce.

Twice Cooked Pork

$10.95

Spicy. Pork, cabbage, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, water chestnut, carrots, yellow onion, brown sauce.

Dynasty Pork

$11.50

Pork, broccoli, carrots, bamboo shoots, snow peas, water chestnut, napa, mushroom, brown sauce.

Mo-Shu Pork (4 Pancakes)

$11.50

Pork, cabbage strips, carrots, wood ear, egg, brown sauce. Served with 4 pancakes and a side of Mo-Shu sauce.

Beef

Beef Chop Suey

$11.95

Beef, broccoli, white onions, napa, cabbage, beef sauce.

Beef Broccoli

$11.95

Beef, broccoli, beef sauce.

Pepper Steak

$11.95

Beef, white onions, bell peppers, beef sauce.

Beef Snow Peas

$11.95

Beef, snow peas, water chestnut, beef sauce.

Beef Mushrooms

$11.95

Beef, mushrooms, scallions, beef sauce.

Kung-Pao Beef

$11.95

Spicy. Beef, peanuts, bamboo shoots, water chestnut, beef sauce.

Beef Garlic Sauce

$11.95

Spicy. Beef, bamboo shoots, water chestnut, wood ear, sweet and tangy garlic sauce.

Spicy Shredded Beef

$11.95

Spicy. Beef, celery, carrots, beef sauce.

Mongolian Beef

$11.95

Spicy. Beef, carrots, white onions, beef sauce.

Dynasty Beef

$11.95

Beef, broccoli, carrots, bamboo shoots, snow peas, water chestnut, napa, mushroom, beef sauce.

Jalapeno Beef

$11.95

Spicy. Beef, jalapenos, carrots, white onions, beef sauce.

Mo-Shu Beef (4 Pancakes)

$11.95

Beef, cabbage strips, carrots, wood ear, egg, beef sauce. Served with 4 pancakes and a side of Mo-Shu sauce.

Seafood

Shrimp Chop Suey

$11.50

Shrimp, broccoli, white onions, napa, cabbage, brown sauce.

Shrimp Broccoli

$11.50

Shrimp, broccoli, brown sauce.

Shrimp Mushrooms

$11.50

Shrimp, mushrooms, scallions, brown sauce. Served with your choice of steamed or fried rice. Make it a house dinner served with a choice of egg roll and soup.

Kung-Pao Shrimp

$11.50

Spicy. Shrimp, peanuts, celery, diced zucchini, onion, diced water chestnut, brown sauce.

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$11.50

Fried shrimp, homemade sweet and sour sauce on the side.

Shrimp Cashew Nuts

$11.50

Shrimp, cashews, diced celery, diced zucchini, onion, diced water chestnut, brown sauce.

Shrimp Almonds

$11.50

Shrimp, almonds, diced celery, diced zucchini, onion, diced water chestnut, brown sauce.

Shrimp Lobster Sauce

$11.50

Shrimp, peas and carrot, eggs, water chestnut, white ginger sauce.

Shrimp Snow Peas

$11.50

Shrimp, snow peas, water chestnut, white ginger sauce.

Dynasty Shrimp

$11.95

Shrimp, broccoli, carrots, bamboo shoots, snow peas, water chestnut, napa, mushroom, brown sauce.

Shrimp Garlic Sauce

$11.50

Spicy. Shrimp, bamboo shoots, water chestnut, wood ear, sweet and tangy garlic sauce.

Shrimp Walnuts

$12.50

Fried battered shrimp, crispy walnuts, special creamy sauce.

Shrimp Black Bean

$11.95

Spicy. Fried shrimp, bell peppers, black bean, brown sauce.

Mo-Shu Shrimp (4 Pancakes)

$11.95

Shrimp, cabbage strips, carrots, wood ear, egg, brown sauce. Served with 4 pancakes and a side of Mo-Shu sauce.

Jalapeno Shrimp

$11.95

Shrimp, jalapenos, carrots, white onions, brown sauce

Egg Foo Young

Chicken Egg Foo Young

$13.95

Two patties wrapped with egg and cabbage.

Beef Egg Foo Young

$13.95

Two patties wrapped with egg and cabbage.

Pork Egg Foo Young

$13.95

Two patties wrapped with egg and cabbage.

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$13.95

Two patties wrapped with egg and cabbage.

Dynasty (Chicken, Beef, Shrimp) Egg Foo Young

$13.95

Two patties wrapped with egg and cabbage.

Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$13.95

Two patties wrapped with egg and cabbage.

Vegetables

Buddha's Delight

$10.50

Broccoli, carrots, bamboo shoots, snow peas, water chestnut, napa, mushroom, white ginger sauce.

Bean Curd Vegetables

$10.50

Soft tofu, broccoli, carrots, bamboo shoots, snow peas, water chestnut, napa, mushroom, brown sauce.

Kung-Pao Vegetables

$10.50

Spicy. Peanuts, celery, zucchini, onion, water chestnut, brown sauce.

Broccoli Garlic Sauce

$10.50

Spicy. Broccoli, bamboo shoots, water chestnut, wood ear, sweet and tangy garlic sauce.

Bean Curd Szechwan Sauce

$10.50

Spicy. Soft tofu, Szechwan spicy sauce.

Bean Curd Sesame Sauce

$10.95

Spicy. Fried hard tofu, spicy sesame sauce.

Home Style Bean Curd

$11.50

Fried hard tofu, broccoli, carrots, bamboo shoots, snow peas, water chestnut, napa, mushroom, brown sauce.

Mo-Shu Vegetables (4 Pancakes)

$11.50

Cabbage strips, carrots, wood ear, egg, brown sauce. Served with 4 pancakes and a side of Mo-Shu sauce.

Rice

Steamed Rice (side)

$1.75

Two Scoops, white rice. (Side Order)

Plain Fried Rice (side)

$2.00

Two Scoops, egg bits, soy sauce. (Side Order)

Brown Rice (side)

$3.00

Two Scoops, brown rice. (Side Order)

Egg Fried Rice

$7.95

Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce. (Side Order)

Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.95

Eggs, peas and carrots, broccoli, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, mushroom, napa, celery, soy sauce.

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.95

Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce.

Pork Fried Rice

$10.95

Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce.

Beef Fried Rice

$11.95

Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.95

Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce.

Dynasty Fried Rice (Chicken, Beef, Shrimp)

$11.95

Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce.

Noodles

Plain Lo Mein

$4.95

Soft noodles, soy sauce. (Side Order)

Vegetable Lo Mein

$10.95

Soft noodles, broccoli, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, mushroom, napa, celery, soy sauce.

Vegetable Singapore Noodle

$10.95

Rice noodles, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, napa, celery stir-fried, yellow curry.

Chicken Lo Mein

$10.95

Soft noodles, broccoli, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, mushroom, napa, celery, soy sauce.

Beef Lo Mein

$11.95

Soft noodles, broccoli, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, mushroom, napa, celery, soy sauce.

Pork Lo Mein

$10.95

Soft noodles, broccoli, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, mushroom, napa, celery, soy sauce.

Shrimp Lo Mein

$11.95

Soft noodles, broccoli, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, mushroom, napa, celery, soy sauce.

Dynasty Lo Mein (Chicken, Beef, Shrimp)

$11.95

Soft noodles, broccoli, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, mushroom, napa, celery, soy sauce.

Chicken Singapore Noodle

$10.95

Rice noodles, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, napa, celery stir-fried, yellow curry.

Beef Singapore Noodle

$11.95

Rice noodles, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, napa, celery stir-fried, yellow curry.

Pork Singapore Noodle

$10.95

Rice noodles, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, napa, celery stir-fried, yellow curry.

Shrimp Singapore Noodle

$11.95

Rice noodles, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, napa, celery stir-fried, yellow curry.

Dynasty Singapore Noodle (Chicken, Beef, Shrimp)

$11.95

Rice noodles, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, napa, celery stir-fried, yellow curry.

Soda

Coke

$1.95

16.9 oz

Sprite

$1.95

16.9 oz

Dr. Pepper

$1.95

16.9 oz

Diet Coke

$1.95

16.9 oz

Water

$1.50

Grandma's Homemade Sauces

Brown Sauce

$4.00

Our Most Popular Sauce. 8 oz. cup

White Sauce

$4.00

8 oz. cup

General Tso's Sauce

$4.00

8 oz. cup

Orange Sauce

$4.00

8 oz. cup

Sesame Chicken Sauce

$4.00

8 oz. cup

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$4.00

8 oz. cup

Lemon Sauce

$4.00

8 oz. cup

Garlic Sauce

$4.00

8 oz. cup

Sesame Shrimp Sauce

$4.00

8 oz. cup

Black Bean Sauce

$4.00

8 oz. cup

Teriyaki Sauce

$4.00

8 oz. cup

Curry Sauce

$4.00

8 oz. cup

Condiments

Silverware

Please add to cart otherwise silverware will not be included.

Chopsticks

Please add to cart otherwise silverware will not be included.

Soy Sauce Packages

$0.01

Mustard Packages

$0.01

(4oz) Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.50

(1oz) Hot Oil

$0.25

(2oz) Peanut Sauce

$0.75

(2oz) Dumpling Sauce

$0.75

(1oz) Table Mustard

$0.25

(2oz) Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.25

Fortune Cookies (1)

$0.15

(2oz) Mo-Shu Sauce

$0.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info

1 Dynasty, 3 Generations

Website

Location

2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin, TX 78748

Directions

