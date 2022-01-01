Austin Chinese restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chinese restaurants in Austin
More about China Dynasty
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Popular items
|Sweet & Sour Chicken
|$9.95
Fried boneless white meat chicken, homemade sweet and sour sauce on the side.
|Sesame Chicken
|$10.95
Spicy. Fried small crispy pieces, spicy sesame sauce.
|Egg Drop Soup
|$1.50
8oz.
More about Me Con Bistro
SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Me Con Bistro
3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin
|Popular items
|Saigon Eggrolls
|$8.00
Crispy fried Vietnamese egg rolls served with lettuce, pickle carrots, cilantro, and fish sauce.
|Springrolls
|$7.00
|Vermicelli (Bun) Types
|$9.50
More about Old Thousand
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Old Thousand
1000 E 11th St, Austin
|Popular items
|Chongqing Chicken
|$11.95
(gf) Fried Chicken | Szechuan Salt | Chili Oil
|Green Beans
|$9.75
(v*) Hot Mustard Vinaigrette (Please Specify For Gluten Free)
|Beef & Broccoli
|$18.95
Ribeye | Black Garlic Smoked Beef Fat Mustard Soy | Sesame | Jasmine Rice
More about Lotus Chinese
NOODLES
Lotus Chinese
11501 Rock Rose #152, Austin
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger Dumplings (6)
|$4.49
Ground angus beef and cheese filled dumplings served with our house special sauce.
|Pork Egg Rolls (2)
|$3.99
|Vegetable Lo Mein Noodle
|$8.99
More about Wu Chow
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Wu Chow
500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin
|Popular items
|Hot & Sour Soup (GF)
|$4.00
black vinegar, seasoned mushroom stock, egg, tofu, bamboo shoots, enoki mushrooms, wood ear mushrooms, housemade chili oil
|Sichuan Spicy Wontons
|$7.00
ground pork shoulder, local shrimp, garlic, ginger, scallions; served in seasoned mushroom stock and house-made chili oil
|Wu Chow Fried Rice (GF)
|$16.00
organic chicken thigh, local shrimp, Chinese BBQ’d pork shoulder, onion, scallion, and local scrambled eggs
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin
|Popular items
|7. Pan Fried Turnip Cake (3)-臘味蘿蔔糕
|$6.95
|18. Shanghai Soup Dumpling (3)-小籠包
|$7.25
|14. Har Gow (4)-晶瑩鮮蝦餃
|$6.95
More about Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
1203 W 6th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Shanghai Soup Dumpling
|$13.00
|Farmer Vegetable Fried Rice
|$20.00
|Hot and Sour Soup
|$5.00
More about Old Thousand
Old Thousand
4805 Burnet Road, Austin
|Popular items
|Brisket Fried Rice
|$18.95
House Smoked Beef Brisket | Chinese Pork Sausage | Scallion | Egg
|Chongqing Chicken
|$11.95
(gf) Fried Chicken | Szechuan Salt | Chili Oil
|General Tso's Chicken
|$16.95
OTGT Sauce | Tianjin Chili | Kohlrabi | Apple | Jasmine Rice
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin
|Popular items
|Soup Dumplings (4) 小笼汤包
|$8.75
Steam soup dumpling with pork and spring onion. 4 pcs
|Har Gow (4) (GF) 水晶虾饺
|$7.54
Shrimp dumpling in a translucent wrapper.
|Dan Dan Noodle (S) 担担
|$13.25
SiChuan Style Spicy with bok choy, pickled veggie, cilantro & sprout.
More about Qi Austin Restaurant
Qi Austin Restaurant
835 West 6th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Chicken Taro Egg Roll
|$9.00
|Sesame Chicken
|$24.00
|Steamed Bao
|$1.50
More about Hai Ky Restaurant
Hai Ky Restaurant
1931 E OLTORF ST STE B, AUSTIN
|Popular items
|2 EggRoll
|$4.50
Pork, Shrimp, Mushroom & Veggies deep fried in a crispy, golden wrapper
|#90 Pad Thai
|$12.99
Thin, rice noodles and eggs. Topped with cilantro and peanuts
|#101 Ap chao Chay
|$12.99
Crispy, fried, flat noodle chunks with tofu and veggies