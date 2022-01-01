Austin Chinese restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chinese restaurants in Austin

China Dynasty image

 

China Dynasty

2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet & Sour Chicken$9.95
Fried boneless white meat chicken, homemade sweet and sour sauce on the side.
Sesame Chicken$10.95
Spicy. Fried small crispy pieces, spicy sesame sauce.
Egg Drop Soup$1.50
8oz.
More about China Dynasty
Me Con Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Me Con Bistro

3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin

Avg 4.8 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Saigon Eggrolls$8.00
Crispy fried Vietnamese egg rolls served with lettuce, pickle carrots, cilantro, and fish sauce.
Springrolls$7.00
Vermicelli (Bun) Types$9.50
More about Me Con Bistro
Old Thousand image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Old Thousand

1000 E 11th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (3098 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chongqing Chicken$11.95
(gf) Fried Chicken | Szechuan Salt | Chili Oil
Green Beans$9.75
(v*) Hot Mustard Vinaigrette (Please Specify For Gluten Free)
Beef & Broccoli$18.95
Ribeye | Black Garlic Smoked Beef Fat Mustard Soy | Sesame | Jasmine Rice
More about Old Thousand
Lotus Chinese image

NOODLES

Lotus Chinese

11501 Rock Rose #152, Austin

Avg 4.2 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger Dumplings (6)$4.49
Ground angus beef and cheese filled dumplings served with our house special sauce.
Pork Egg Rolls (2)$3.99
Vegetable Lo Mein Noodle$8.99
More about Lotus Chinese
Wu Chow image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Wu Chow

500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1672 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot & Sour Soup (GF)$4.00
black vinegar, seasoned mushroom stock, egg, tofu, bamboo shoots, enoki mushrooms, wood ear mushrooms, housemade chili oil
Sichuan Spicy Wontons$7.00
ground pork shoulder, local shrimp, garlic, ginger, scallions; served in seasoned mushroom stock and house-made chili oil
Wu Chow Fried Rice (GF)$16.00
organic chicken thigh, local shrimp, Chinese BBQ’d pork shoulder, onion, scallion, and local scrambled eggs
More about Wu Chow
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant

6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin

Avg 3.7 (1022 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
7. Pan Fried Turnip Cake (3)-臘味蘿蔔糕$6.95
18. Shanghai Soup Dumpling (3)-小籠包$7.25
14. Har Gow (4)-晶瑩鮮蝦餃$6.95
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum image

 

Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

1203 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shanghai Soup Dumpling$13.00
Farmer Vegetable Fried Rice$20.00
Hot and Sour Soup$5.00
More about Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
Old Thousand image

 

Old Thousand

4805 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brisket Fried Rice$18.95
House Smoked Beef Brisket | Chinese Pork Sausage | Scallion | Egg
Chongqing Chicken$11.95
(gf) Fried Chicken | Szechuan Salt | Chili Oil
General Tso's Chicken$16.95
OTGT Sauce | Tianjin Chili | Kohlrabi | Apple | Jasmine Rice
More about Old Thousand
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain image

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Soup Dumplings (4) 小笼汤包$8.75
Steam soup dumpling with pork and spring onion. 4 pcs
Har Gow (4) (GF) 水晶虾饺$7.54
Shrimp dumpling in a translucent wrapper.
Dan Dan Noodle (S) 担担$13.25
SiChuan Style Spicy with bok choy, pickled veggie, cilantro & sprout.
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
Qi Austin Restaurant image

 

Qi Austin Restaurant

835 West 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Taro Egg Roll$9.00
Sesame Chicken$24.00
Steamed Bao$1.50
More about Qi Austin Restaurant
Hai Ky Restaurant image

 

Hai Ky Restaurant

1931 E OLTORF ST STE B, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2 EggRoll$4.50
Pork, Shrimp, Mushroom & Veggies deep fried in a crispy, golden wrapper
#90 Pad Thai$12.99
Thin, rice noodles and eggs. Topped with cilantro and peanuts
#101 Ap chao Chay$12.99
Crispy, fried, flat noodle chunks with tofu and veggies
More about Hai Ky Restaurant

