Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Chinese

LOTUS CHINESE

668 Reviews

$$

11501 Rock Rose #152

Austin, TX 78758

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Sweet & Sour sesame CHICKEN
Orange CHICKEN
Pork Egg Rolls (2)

Other

Pork Egg Rolls (2)

$4.49

Vegetable Spring Rolls (3)

$4.49

Wok Charred Edamame

$5.99

Salt & Pepper Crispy Tofu

$7.39
Salt & Pepper Crispy Shrimp

Salt & Pepper Crispy Shrimp

$9.29

Side Broccoli

$3.50

Dumpling Combo

Your choice handmade dumplings served with Scallion Egg Fried Rice OR Lo Mein Noodle.
Pork & Cabbage Combo (5)

Pork & Cabbage Combo (5)

$10.99

Pork & Cabbage Combo (8)

$14.99

Chicken Basil Combo (5)

$11.99

Chicken Basil Combo (8)

$15.99

Sweet Potato Dumpling Combo (5)

$10.99

Sweet Potato Dumpling Combo (8)

$14.99

Classic Dumplings

Pork & Cabbage Dumpling (6)

$8.99

Chicken Basil Dumpling (6)

$8.99
Sweet Potato Dumpling (6)

Sweet Potato Dumpling (6)

$8.99

Specialty Dumplings

Cheeseburger Dumplings (6)

Cheeseburger Dumplings (6)

$4.49

Ground angus beef and cheese filled dumplings served with our house special sauce.

Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dumplings (6)

$4.49

Jalapeño and cream cheese filled dumplings served with sweet and sour sauce.

Soup Dumplings

Steamed dumplings filled with flavored broth. They will take 15-20 minutes to prepare.

Classic Pork (3)

$6.29

Thai Chicken (3)

$6.69

Chicken dumpling filled with Thai curry broth with yellow turmeric wrapper.

Spicy Korean Pork (3)

$6.69

Pork dumpling filled with spicy pork broth with red beet wrapper.

Lemongrass Shrimp and Pork (3)

$6.99

Shrimp and pork dumpling filled with lemongrass pork broth with black squid ink wrapper.

Truffle Pork (3)

$6.99

Pork dumpling filled with truffle infused pork broth with green spinach wrapper.

Soup Dumpling Rainbow Basket

Soup Dumpling Rainbow Basket

$11.99

One of each flavor soup dumpling

Extra Sauce

Soy Garlic

$0.75

Sweet and Sour

$0.75

Dragon Sauce

$0.75

Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Chili Oil

$1.00

Chicken

Orange CHICKEN

Orange CHICKEN

$10.99
Sweet & Sour sesame CHICKEN

Sweet & Sour sesame CHICKEN

$10.99

CHICKEN & Broccoli

$10.99

Beef

Orange BEEF

$13.99

BEEF & Broccoli

$13.99

Shrimp

Honey Pecan SHRIMP

$13.99
Salt + Pepper SHRIMP

Salt + Pepper SHRIMP

$12.99
Sweet & Sour SHRIMP

Sweet & Sour SHRIMP

$12.99

Vegetarian

Salt & Pepper TOFU

$9.99

Sweet & Sour TOFU

$9.99

Rice or Noodle

Egg and Scallion Fried Rice

Egg and Scallion Fried Rice

$8.99
Vegetable Lo Mein Noodle

Vegetable Lo Mein Noodle

$9.99
Spicy Szechuan Chili Noodle

Spicy Szechuan Chili Noodle

$10.99

White Rice

$1.99

Sauces

Soy Garlic

$0.75

Sweet and Sour

$0.75

Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Dragon

$0.75

Chili Oil

$1.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.75

Perrier

$3.50

Thai Milk Tea

$4.25

Watermelon Oolong

$4.25

Frozen Dumplings

Frozen Pork and Cabbage Dumplings (12)

Frozen Pork and Cabbage Dumplings (12)

$9.29

12 frozen pork and cabbage dumplings. Fully cooked, ready-to-eat in 5 minutes.

Frozen Chicken Basil Dumplings (12)

Frozen Chicken Basil Dumplings (12)

$9.29

12 frozen chicken basil dumplings. Fully cooked, ready-to-eat in 5 minutes.

Frozen Sweet Potato Dumplings (12)

Frozen Sweet Potato Dumplings (12)

$9.29

12 frozen sweet potato dumplings. Fully cooked, ready-to-eat in 5 minutes.

Sauce Jars

Soy Garlic Jar (4oz)

Soy Garlic Jar (4oz)

$5.99

Our classic soy based dumpling dip.

Sweet & Sour Jar (4oz)

Sweet & Sour Jar (4oz)

$5.99

Scratch made sweet & sour sauce.

Chili Oil Jar (4oz)

Chili Oil Jar (4oz)

$5.99

Scratch made aromatic chili oil. Medium spicy.

Dragon Sauce Jar (4oz)

Dragon Sauce Jar (4oz)

$5.99

Scratch made, ultra-spicy habenero based chili sauce.

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Lotus Chinese offers Northern-style, housemade soup dumplings and dumplings with traditional and creative dipping sauces, wok fried rice, lo mein noodles, and more classic American Chinese favorites.

Website

Location

11501 Rock Rose #152, Austin, TX 78758

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Xian Sushi and Noodle at The Domain
orange starNo Reviews
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106 Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext
Carabao Express
orange star4.5 • 711
2309 W Parmer Ln Austin, TX 78727
View restaurantnext
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant & DimSum
orange star3.7 • 1,022
6718 Middle Fiskville Rd Austin, TX 78752
View restaurantnext
The Peached Tortilla
orange starNo Reviews
5520 Burnet Rd, Suite 100 Austin, TX 78756
View restaurantnext
Old Thousand - Burnet
orange starNo Reviews
4805 Burnet Road Austin, TX 78756
View restaurantnext
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro - 2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100
orange starNo Reviews
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100 Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston