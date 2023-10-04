Spend $30, save $5
Spend $30, save $5
Popular Items

Rainbow Roll

$12.99

Salmon, tuna, ebi shrimp, imitation crab, avocado and cucumber

Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.99

Tuna, avocado and sesame

Musubi Sushi (2pc)

$6.99

Fried spam, furikake and nori

MAIN

Appetizers

Egg Rolls (2pc)

$3.99

Pork and veggie egg rolls, fried. Comes with Sweet Chili sauce

Gyoza (7pc)

$7.99

Fried potstickers

Edamame

$4.99

Soybean pods with salt, fully cooked.

Butter & Salt Edamame

$5.99

Soybean pods with butter and salt, fully cooked. Tastes like popcorn

Garlic Edamame

$6.99

Soybean pods with homemade spicy garlic paste, fully cooked.

Seaweed Salad

$6.99

Seaweed salad with spring mix, ponzu sauce, crab stick and tamed onions.

House Salad

$2.99

Spring mix salad with lettuce, tamed onions, cucumber, and your choice of house or ponzu dressing.

Shrimp Spring Rolls (2pc)

$6.99

Shrimp, cucumber, avocado, tamed onions, imitation crabstick, rice noodle, and spring mix. Wrapped in rice paper

Spicy Spring Rolls (2pc)

$6.99

Spicy crab, cucumber, avocado, and spring mix. Wrapped in rice paper

Veggie Spring Rolls (2pc)

$5.99

Purple cabbage, carrot, cucumber, avocado, tamed onion, rice noodle and spring mix. Wrapped in rice paper.

Musubi Sushi (2pc)

$6.99

Fried spam, furikake and nori

Shrimp Tempura (4pc)

$7.99

Fried tempura shrimp

Veggie Tempura (8pc)

$8.99

Tempura fried assorted vegetables

Combo Tempura (8pc)

$10.99

Tempura fried shrimp (2pcs) and assorted vegetables (6pcs)

Fried Tofu (8pc)

$6.99

Tempura fried tofu

Fried Avocado (4pc)

$6.99

Tempura fried avocado

Fried Calamari

$7.99

Tempura fried squid rings with shichimi, fully cooked

Spicy Fried Calamari

$8.99

Spicy tempura fried squid rings with shichimi, fully cooked

Chicken Karaage

$8.99

Tempura fried chicken

Spicy Chicken Karaage

$9.99

Tempura fried chicken, coated with homemade spicy wing sauce

Dynamite Appetizer (4pc)

$9.99

Tempura fried jalapeno with spicy crab, spicy tuna, cream cheese, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha and fully cooked

Bowl of White Rice

$1.99

Bowl of Sushi Rice

$2.99

To-go Miso Soup Small/Large

$1.99

Ramen

Ramen

$10.99

Your choice of protein and broth. Comes with half an ajitama egg, bean sprouts, carrots, napa cabbage, white and green onions.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$9.99

Comes with your choice of protein, peas, green beans, corn, carrots, green onions, sesame seeds

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$13.99

Your choice of protein on a bed of purple cabbage, green cabbage, spring mix, lettuce, shredded carrots, tamed onions, pineapple and shredded nori

Specialties

King Katsu

$17.99

Deep-fried pork cutlet (double portion), sweet corn, small house salad and white rice

Chashu Rice Bowl

$11.99

Soft pork belly. Comes with sauteed veggies and white rice

Spicy Chicken Karaage Rice Bowl

$11.99

Spicy tempura-fried chicken, house salad with dressing and white rice

Curry Donkatsu Rice Bowl

$17.99

Korean style turmeric curry with donkatsu (deep fried pork cutlet), potato, broccoli, carrot, onion, and white rice

Veggie Curry Rice Bowl

$11.99

Korean style turmeric curry with potato, broccoli, carrot, onion, and white rice

Yaki Udon

$13.99

Stir fried udon noodles, with choice of protein, stir-fried with veggies and our homemade sauces. Topped with Green onions and shredded nori.

Rice Plates

Rice Plate

$14.99

Your choice of protein with sauteed veggies, salad, and 2 side dish of chef choice. Sides will vary daily/weekly.

SUSHI

Basic Rolls

Avocado Roll

$5.99

Avocado and sesame

California Roll

$5.99

Imitation crab, avocado, cucumber and sesame

Cucumber Roll

$4.99

Cucumber and sesame

Tofu Roll

$6.99

Fried tofu, avocado, cucumber and sesame

Philadelphia Roll

$8.99

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado and sesame

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.99

Salmon, avocado and sesame

Skinny Salmon Roll

$8.99

Salmon and sesame

Skinny Tuna Roll

$8.99

Tuna and sesame

Spicy Cali Roll

$6.99

Imitation crab, cucumber, avocado, shichimi and spicy mayo

Spicy Crunchy Cali Roll

$7.99

Spicy crab, cucumber, avocado, shichimi, crunchy flakes and spicy mayo

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.99

Spicy salmon mix (cooked), avocado, shichimi and spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.99

Spicy tuna mix (raw), avocado, shichimi and spicy mayo

Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.99

Tuna, avocado and sesame

Veggie Roll

$5.99

Pickled carrots, avocado, cucumber and sesame

Specialty Rolls

Austin Roll

$13.99

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, imitation crab, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Black Dragon Roll

$12.99

Unagi, avocado, cucumber, imitation crab, sesame and eel sauce

Bulgogi Roll

$10.99

Bulgogi, spring mix, green onion, eel sauce and sesame

Caterpillar Roll

$12.99

Unagi, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce and sesame

Chashu Roll

$9.99

Chashu, jalapeno, green onion, eel sauce and sesame

Crab Tempura Roll

$9.99

Tempura crab, cream cheese, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce and tempura flakes

Crazy Roll

$13.99

Tempura shrimp, jalapeno, cucumber, spicy tuna(raw), spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, eel sauce and tempura flakes

Donkatsu Roll

$10.99

Fried pork cutlet, cream cheese, pickled carrots, cucumber, donkatsu sauce and sesame

Firecracker Roll

$10.99

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, spicy crunchy flakes, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Gold Dragon Roll

$10.99

Salmon, imitation crab, avocado and cucumber

Kimbap Roll

$14.99

Pickled radish, pickled carrots, fried spam, cucumber, imitation crab, egg, sesame oil and sesame

Musubi Roll

$8.99

Fried spam, cream cheese, cucumber, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Naruto Roll

$13.99

Spicy salmon(cooked), avocado, cucumber, pickled carrots, furikake, spicy crunchy flakes, spicy mayo and wasabi mayo

Rainbow Roll

$12.99

Salmon, tuna, ebi shrimp, imitation crab, avocado and cucumber

Red Dragon Roll

$10.99

Tuna, imitation crab, avocado and cucumber

Rock 'n Roll

$11.99

Tempura crab, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, eel sauce and spicy crunchy flakes

Sakura Roll

$11.99

Bulgogi, spring mix, tamed onions, furikake, green onion, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.99

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, jalapeno, crunchy flakes, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Sushi Hi Roll

$8.99

Spicy crab, avocado, sesame, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Tadakki Roll

$11.99

Seared tuna, avocado, cucumber and spicy crab

Temptation Roll

$12.99

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, jalapeno, imitation crab, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Texas Roll

$14.99

Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, jalapeno, imitation crab and fried onions

Fried Rolls

Auska Roll

$13.99

Imitation crab, cream cheese, avocado, masago (fish eggs, raw), green onions, spicy mayo and eel sauce (fried roll)

Fire in the Roll

$14.99

Fried Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Jalepeno roll. With spicy mayo, sriracha, spicy crunchy flakes (fried roll)

Guadalupe Roll

$14.99

Salmon, imitation crab, avocado, cream cheese, jalapeno, spicy mayo and eel sauce (fried roll)

Sasuke Roll

$14.99

Spicy crab, cream cheese, jalapeno, green onions, pickled carrots, furikake, spicy mayo and eel sauce (fried roll)

Tiger Roll

$14.99

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, jalapeno, masago (fish eggs, raw), fried onions, spicy mayo and eel sauce (fried roll)

Nigiri (2pc)

Ebi Nigiri

$3.99

Ebi shrimp and sushi rice

Imitation Crab Nigiri

$3.99

Imitation crab, sushi rice and nori

Salmon Nigiri

$4.50

Salmon and sushi rice

Tamago Nigiri

$3.99

Tamago egg, sushi rice and nori

Tuna Nigiri

$4.50

Tuna and sushi rice

Unagi Nigiri

$4.99

Unagi, sushi rice, nori, sesame and eel sauce

Musubi Sushi (2pc)

$6.99

Spam musubi, sushi rice, nori and furikake

DESSERTS

Mochi

Mochi

$6.99

Strawberry, Green Tea, Mango Toppings: Whipped cream, chocolate syrup, sprinkles, cherry

Tempura Mochi

$7.99

Fried Mochi! Toppings:

Choco-Fry

Choco-Fry

$5.99

Fried Choco Pie (marshmallow chocolate sandwich). Comes with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup

DRINKS

Beverages (Non-Alcoholic)

Bottled Water

$1.50+

Canned Soda

$1.99
Coke Bottle

Coke Bottle

$2.99

Coke Zero Bottle 20oz

$3.99

Gold Peak Cold Sweet Tea Bottle 18.5oz

$2.99

Iced Peach Mango Black Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99
Mango Creamy Soda

Mango Creamy Soda

$4.50
Melon Creamy Soda

Melon Creamy Soda

$4.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$2.99+
Mexican Fanta

Mexican Fanta

$2.99

Monster Energy

$3.99
Ramune

Ramune

$4.50

Tea

$2.99

Sparkling Water

$2.99
Smart Water 20oz

Smart Water 20oz

$3.50

Beer

Lonestar

$2.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Shiner Bock

$3.99

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Heineken

$3.99

Kirin Light

$4.99

Asahi

$4.99

Kirin Ichiban

$4.99

Sapporo

$4.99

Dos Equis

$3.99

Corona

$3.99

Modelo Oro (Light)

$3.99

Sake & Korean Wine

Hot House Sake

$6.99+

Cold House Sake

$6.99+
Zipang (Sparkling) 250mL

Zipang (Sparkling) 250mL

$14.99
Mio (Sparkling) 300mL

Mio (Sparkling) 300mL

$18.99
Hana 375mL

Hana 375mL

$18.99
Junmai Sho Chiku Bai 750mL

Junmai Sho Chiku Bai 750mL

$24.99
Nama 300mL

Nama 300mL

$14.99

Haiku 300mL

$14.99

Ginjo 300mL

$14.99

Nigori Unflitered Creme de Sake Sho Chiku Bai 300mL

$14.99

Nigori Unfiltered Sake Silky Milk Sho Chiku Bai 375mL

$15.99
Rice Korean Wine Bekseju 375mL

Rice Korean Wine Bekseju 375mL

$15.99
Bohae Plum Korean Wine 375mL

Bohae Plum Korean Wine 375mL

$15.99
Bohae Black Raspberry Korean Wine 375mL

Bohae Black Raspberry Korean Wine 375mL

$15.99
Raspberry Korean Wine Seonunsan Bokbunja 375mL

Raspberry Korean Wine Seonunsan Bokbunja 375mL

$15.99

Red Wine

Cabernet

$4.99

Merlot

$4.99

Blend

$4.99

White Wine

Chardonnay

$4.99

SAUCES

Sushi Sauce

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Inferno Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Wasabi Mayo

$0.50

Poke Sauce

Homemade Thousand Island

$0.50

Korean Spicy Sauce

$0.50

Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Sesame Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Honey

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Other Sauce

Gluten Free Soy Sauce

Low Sodium Soy Sauce

House Salad Dressing

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

ADD-ONS

Ajitama Egg

$1.00

Fried Egg

$1.50

Homemade Spice Bomb

$2.00

Crunchy Flakes

Spicy Crunchy Flakes