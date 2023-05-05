  • Home
  • /
  • Austin
  • /
  • Lee's Kitchen + Cocktails - 701 South Capital of Texas Highway, Suite G700
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lee's Kitchen + Cocktails

review star

No reviews yet

701 South Capital of Texas Highway, Suite G700

Austin, TX 78701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner

Snacks

Pork Egg Rolls

$8.00

Vegetarian Eggrolls

$8.00

Shrimp + Pork Spring Roll

$8.00

Grilled Pork Spring Roll

$8.00

Fried Tofu Spring Roll

$8.00

Vietnamese Caramel Chicken Wings

$12.00

Salt + Pepper Tofu

$7.00

Fried Oyster Mushrooms

$10.00Out of stock

Grill

Vermicelli Bowl

Salad Bowl

Rice Plate

Pho

Eye Round Steak Pho

$16.00

Brisket Pho

$16.00

Meatball Pho

$16.00

Short Rib Pho

$20.00

Lee's Combo Pho

$18.00

Chicken Pho

$15.00

Shrimp Pho

$18.00

Vegetable Pho

$15.00

Meatless Pho (beef broth)

$14.00

Lee Family Favorites

Hainan Chicken

$16.00

Bo Luc Lac

$23.00

Crispy Garlic Prawns

$18.00

Ribeye Fried Rice

$26.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$18.00

Spicy Garlic Green Beans

$14.00

Morning Glory

$14.00

Utensils & Condiments

Silverware Set

Chopsticks

Sriracha

Hoisin

Beverage

Wine

Chandon Spritz

$10.00

Piper Sonoma BTL

$75.00

Lini Lambrusco BTL

$82.00

Perrier-Jouet BTL

$145.00

Belle GLos BTL

$58.00

Chateau D'Esclans BTL

$90.00

Comtesse Chard BTL

$52.00

Librandi Blend GLS

$12.00

Librandi Blend BTL

$58.00

Frenzy Sauv Blanc BTL

$65.00

Kruger Riesling BTL

$70.00

Bodega Albarino BTL

$85.00

Dom Louis Petite Chablis BTL

$125.00

Ugalde Rioja BTL

$70.00

Cotes de Rhone BTL

$58.00

Les Trois Croix BTL

$70.00

Caymus-Suis BTL

$95.00

Etude BTL

$125.00

Numanthia BTL

$250.00

Beer

modelo

$5.00

celis white

$6.00

fire eagle IPA

$6.00

electric jellyfish IPA

$9.00

crawford bock

$6.00

sapporo

$6.00

eastcider blood orange

$5.00

Sake

Soto

$8.00

N/A Bev

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Richards Sparkling Rainwater

$3.00

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$5.00

Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic

$5.00

Iced Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

RedBull

$4.00

Thai Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Retail

Merch

LKC Shirt

$15.00

LKC Yeti Thermos

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family-owned and operated restaurant serving Asian comfort food.

Website

Location

701 South Capital of Texas Highway, Suite G700, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

JuiceLand Westlake
orange star4.5 • 96
701 S Capital of Texas Hwy #580 Austin, TX 78746
View restaurantnext
The County Line On the Hill
orange starNo Reviews
6500 W Bee Cave Rd Austin, TX 78746
View restaurantnext
Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen - Westlake
orange starNo Reviews
6317 Bee Caves Rd West Lake Hills, TX 78746
View restaurantnext
Tiny Pies - Westlake
orange starNo Reviews
3736 Bee Cave Rd #8b Austin, TX 78746
View restaurantnext
Blenders & Bowls Westlake
orange starNo Reviews
3736 Bee Cave RD West Lake Hill, TX 78746
View restaurantnext
Marye's Gourmet Pizza - 3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G
orange starNo Reviews
3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G Austin, TX 78746
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - North Loop
orange star4.8 • 5,834
501 E 53rd St. Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (17 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston