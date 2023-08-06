Sushi

MAKI

American Roll

$13.95

crab, cucumber, avocado / salmon on top

Crazy Fish Roll

$13.95

cucumber, spicy tuna / shrimp, avocado on top

Hawaiian Roll

$13.95

spicy tuna, cucumber/tuna,avocado on top

Rainbow Roll

$13.95

california roll with 5 piece of fish on top

Sunshine Roll

$13.95

avocado, cucumber, 4 pcs of fish with eel sauce

Caterpillar Roll

$14.95

eel, crab, cucumber / avocado on top

Hot Rainbow Roll

$14.95

spicy tuna, cucumber / 4 pieces of fish on top

Snow Roll

$14.95

spicy salmon, cucumber / white tuna on top

Stupid Fish Roll

$14.95

crab, cucumber, avocado / yellowtail on top

Drunk Fish Roll

$14.95

avocado, cucumber,crab / eel on top

Spicy Salmon Roll

$12.95

spicy salmon, cucumber

Green Dragon Roll

$12.95

spicy tuna, cucumber / avocado on top

California Roll

$7.95

Crab, avocado, cucumber

Spicy California Roll

$8.95

spicy crab, cucumber, avocado

Tuna Roll

$10.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.95

Salmon Roll (with cucumber)

$10.95

Philly Roll

$11.95

Eel Roll

$12.95

Crunch Roll

$12.95

Spider Roll (Softshell Crab)

$16.95

soft shell crab, avocado,cucumber,crab, masago

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, crab, eel sauce, spicy mayo

NIGIRI (2pcs)

Hon Maguro Nigiri (Bluefin Tuna)

$7.95

Nigiri 2 pcs per order

O-Toro Nigiri (Fatty Tuna)

$12.95

Nigiri 2 pcs per order

Chu-Toro (Fatty Tuna)

$9.95

Escolar Nigiri (Super White Tuna)

$6.95

Nigiri 2 pcs per order

Sake Nigiri (Salmon)

$6.95

Nigiri 2 pcs per order

Sake Toro Nigiri(Fatty Salmon)

$7.95

Nigiri 2 pcs per order

Madai Nigiri (Japanese Red Snapper)

$7.95

Nigiri 2 pcs per order

Hamachi Nigiri (Yellowtail)

$7.95

Nigiri 2 pcs per order

Suzuki Nigiri (Sea bass)

$6.95

Nigiri 2 pcs per order

Binnaga Nigiri(Albacore Tuna)

$6.95

Nigiri 2 pcs per order

Shime Saba Nigiri (Mackerel)

$4.95

Nigiri 2 pcs per order

Unagi Nigiri (Fresh Water Eel)

$6.95

Nigiri 2 pcs per order

Ebi Nigiri (Cooked Jumbo Shrimp)

$5.95

Nigiri 2 pcs per order

Kani Nigiri (Crab Stick)

$4.95

Nigiri 2 pcs per order

Tako Nigiri (octopus)

$5.95

Nigiri 2 pcs per order

Amaebi Nigiri (Sweet Shrimp)

$10.95

Nigiri 2 pcs per order

Hotategai Nigiri (scallop)

$6.95

Nigiri 2 pcs per order

Hokkigai Nigiri (Sulf Clam)

$4.95

Nigiri 2 pcs per order

Ika Nigiri (Squid)

$5.95

Nigiri 2 pcs per order

Tamago Nigiri (Egg omelet)

$3.95

Nigiri 2 pcs per order

Ankimo Nigiri (Monfish Liver)

$8.95

Nigiri 2 pcs per order

Ikura Nigiri (Salmon Roe)

$7.95

Nigiri 2 pcs per order

Tobiko Nigiri (Flying fish Roe)

$6.95

Nigiri 2 pcs per order

Masago Nigiri (Smelt Roe)

$6.95

Nigiri 2 pcs per order

SASHIMI (5pcs)

Hon Maguro Sashimi (Bluefin Tuna)

$21.95

Sashimi 5 pcs per order

Escolar Sashimi (Super White Tuna)

$17.95

Sashimi 5 pcs per order

Sake Sashimi (Salmon)

$16.95

Sashimi 5 pcs per order

Hamachi Sashimi (Yellowtail)

$19.95

Sashimi 5 pcs per order

Suzuki Sashimi (Sea bass)

$17.95

Sashimi 5 pcs per order

Binnaga Sashimi (Albacore Tuna)

$17.95

Sashimi 5 pcs per order

Shime Saba Sashimi (Mackerel)

$14.95

Sashimi 5 pcs per order

Unagi Sashimi (Fresh Water Eel)

$17.95

Sashimi 5 pcs per order

Ebi Sashimi (Cooked Jumbo Shrimp)

$15.95

Sashimi 5 pcs per order

Kani Sashimi (Crab Stick)

$14.95

Sashimi 5 pcs per order

Tako Sashimi (octopus)

$15.95

Sashimi 5 pcs per order

Amaebi Sashimi (Sweet Shrimp)

$27.95

Sashimi 5 pcs per order

Hotategai Sashimi (scallop)

$17.95

Sashimi 5 pcs per order

Hokkigai Sashimi (Sulf Clam)

$15.95

Sashimi 5 pcs per order

Ika Sashimi (Squid)

$15.95

Sashimi 5 pcs per order

Tamago Sashimi (Egg omelet)

$11.95

Sashimi 5 pcs per order

Ankimo Sashimi (Monfish Liver)

$23.95

Sashimi 5 pcs per order

SUSHI COMBO

Sushi Combo A

$21.95

5 pcs nigiri, cali roll

Sushi Combo B

$23.95

5 pcs nigiri, spciy tuna roll

Sushi Combo C

$25.95

5 pcs nigiri, american roll

Sushi Deluxe

$43.95

5 pcs nigiri, 9 pcs sashimi with a salmon roll

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$41.95

7 pcs nigiri, 9 pcs sashimi

Nigiri Sampler

$27.95

8 pcs assorted nigiri

Sashimi Sampler

$35.95

12 pcs assorted sashimi

SUSHI BOAT

Love Boat

$75.00

10 pcs nigiri, 12 pcs sashimi, cali roll, spicy tuna roll

Party Boat

$100.00

12 pcs nigiri, 15 pcs sashimi, cali roll, spicy tuna roll, shrimp tempura roll

SUSHI SPECIAL

Hamachili Roll

$16.95

yellowtail,escolar, jalapeno, cucumber, yellowtail, jalapeno, scallion on top with spicy mayo, eel sauce and sriracha

Evil Mopac Roll

$16.95

Spicy crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, topped with salmon, crunchy flake, spicy mayo, eel sauce, white sauce

Shaggy Dog Roll

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber with spicy crab on top with eel and white sauce

Goya Roll (Whole deep fried)

$15.95

Shrimp Tempura, avocado, crab, whole deep fried with spicy crab on top, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Ahi Tower

$17.95

Tuna, spicy tuna, Avocado, Crab, Rice, Masago, Built in tower

Cherry Blossom Roll

$16.95

Salmon, Avocado, Crab, Tuna on top eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha sauce

Godzilla Roll

$18.95

Soft Shell crab, cream cheese, avocado, salmon/ eel on top with eel sauce

Kiss of Fire Roll

$18.95

Red snapper, tuna, avocado, seared tuna on top with spicy ponzu sauce, jalapeno

OMG Roll

$19.95

Soft shell crab, cream cheese, avocado & spicy tuna on top with eel, spicy mayo,tempuar flake

Fantasy Roll (No Rice Roll)

$18.95

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, crab & cucumber wrapped

Crazy Salmon Roll

$16.95

spicy salmon, cream cheese, avocado & Salmon on top with spicy ponzu sauce

Dancing Salmon Roll

$17.95

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado & salmon, spicy crab on top with eel sauce, spicy mayo sauce

183 Roll

$17.95

crab, cucumber, cilantro w spicy tuna and jalapeno on top w spicy ponzu, sriracha on top

Two Way Shrimp Roll

$16.95

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado & shrimp, spicy crab on top with eel sauce, spicy mayo

Fire Dragon Roll

$18.95

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado & eel, spicy on top with eel sauce, spicy mayo sauce

Fire Ball Roll

$17.95

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna & seared tuna on top eith eel sauce, spicy ponzu sriracha sauce jalapeno

Salmon Tempura Roll

$12.95

salmon tempura, cucumber, avocado, crab & eel sauce

Sushi Fever Roll

$16.95

tuna, yellowtail, jalapeno, Cilantro & tuna, yellowtail on top with spicy ponzu sauce, scallion

Texas Hot Roll

$17.95

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado & beef bulgogi on top with eel sauce

Tiger Roll

$16.95

shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, crab & shrimp on top with eel, spicy mayo sauce

Tempation Roll

$16.95

shrimp temp, spicy tuna & 4 kind of fish, spicy crab on top with eel, spicy mayo sauce, tempura flakes

Viper Roll

$13.95

shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese & crab stick on top with eel sauce, spicy mayo sauce

White Dragon Roll

$14.95

spicy tuna roll & escolar on top with spicy ponzu, sriracha sauce

WHOLE FRIED TEMPURA ROLLS

Veggie Tempura Roll

$9.95

Avocado, carrot, cucumber, sweet potato topped with spicy mayo

Samurai Roll

$13.95

Salmon, cream cheese, crab, avocado, spicy tuna topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Austin Roll

$12.95

Crab, cream cheese, avocado, jalapeno, eel topped with spicy mayo

Crazy Girl Roll

$12.95

Spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado, eel topped with spicy mayo

Mexican Roll

$13.95

Crab, salmon, cream cheese, avocado, jalapeno, eel topped with spicy mayo and jalapeno

BAKED ROLLS

Baked Salmon Roll

$13.95

Crab, avocado, cream cheese topped with salmon, eel and spicy mayo

Dynamite Roll

$21.95

Cali Roll, crawfish, scallop topped with crab, eel and spicy mayo

Scallop Volcano Roll

$19.95

Cali Roll, scallop topped with eel, spicy mayo

Baked Tuna Roll

$22.95

Tuna, crab, cream cheese wrapped in avocado and topped with spicy tuna and eel sauce

POKE BOWLS

Tuna Poke

$12.95

Lettuce, white cabbage, carrot, cucumber, avocado, masago with teriyaki, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Salmon Poke

$12.95

Lettuce, white cabbage, carrot, cucumber, avocado, masago with teriyaki, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Spicy Tuna Poke

$12.95

Lettuce, white cabbage, carrot, cucumber, avocado, masago with teriyaki, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Tuna, Salmon Combo Poke

$14.95

Lettuce, white cabbage, carrot, cucumber, avocado, masago with teriyaki, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Crab Poke

$12.95

Lettuce, white cabbage, carrot, cucumber, avocado, masago with teriyaki, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Tofu Poke

$13.95

Lettuce, white cabbage, carrot, cucumber, avocado, masago with teriyaki, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Veggie Poke

$11.95

Lettuce, white cabbage, carrot, cucumber, avocado, masago with teriyaki, spicy mayo and eel sauce

A LA CARTE SUSHI BAR

Chirashi

$32.95

11 pcs (Chef's choice)

Tuna Don

$25.95

9 pcs tuna over a bed of rice, fresh garnish

Salmon Don

$24.95

9 pcs salmon over a bed of rice, fresh garnish

Unagi Don

$29.99

9 pcs unagi over a bed of rice, fresh garnish

Main Menu

APPS/SIDES

Takoyaki

$8.95

Breaded and deep fried octupus

Bowl of White Rice

$2.95

Miso Soup

$2.95

Edamame

$4.95

Garlic Edamame

$5.95

Seaweed Salad

$6.95

Egg Rolls

$3.95

Veggie Egg Rolls (2pcs per order)

Gyoza

$6.95

Steamed Gyoza

$6.95

Shrimp Tempura (4pcs)

$11.95

Shrimp & Veggie Tempura (2 shrimp, 4 veggies)

$10.95

Vegetable Tempura

$9.95

Crab Puff

$6.95

Brussels Sprout

$7.95

Oyster Tempura

$11.95

ENTREE

Beef Bulgogi

$20.95

Marinated beef served with rice and veggies

Pork Bulgogi

$20.95

Marinated chicken bulgogi served with rice and veggies

Chicken Bulgogi

$18.95

Spicy red sauce pork bulgogi served with rice and veggies

Galbi

$27.95

Marinated lateral axis cut ribs served with rice an veggies

Salmon Teriyaki

$21.95

Classic teriyaki with a choice of protein, rice and veggies

Chicken Teriyaki

$18.95

Classic teriyaki with a choice of protein, rice and veggies

Shrimp Teriyaki

$21.95

Classic teriyaki with a choice of protein, rice and veggies

Spicy Beef Soup

$18.95

Korean spicy brisket soup served with seasoned veggies and clear noodles

Spicy Squid Stir Fry

$17.95

Spicy squid served with seasoned veggies

Fried Rice

$13.95

Fried rice with a choice of protein and veggies

NOODLE

Yakisoba

$16.95

-Thin noodles, cabbage, seasoned veggies, sauces, choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, tofu or veggies only

Shrimp Tempura Udon

$16.95

Thick dragged noodles, in our homemade broth with a choice of protein

Veggie Tempura Udon

$12.95

Thick dragged noodles, in our homemade broth with a choice of protein

Beef Udon

$15.95

Thick dragged noodles, in our homemade broth with a choice of protein

Chicken Udon

$14.95

Thick dragged noodles, in our homemade broth with a choice of protein

Seafood Udon

$14.95

Thick dragged noodles, in our homemade broth with a choice of protein

Tofu Udon

$14.95

Thick dragged noodles, in our homemade broth with a choice of protein

SALAD

House Salad

$5.95

Garden salad with oriental salad sauce

Cucumber Avocado Salad

$7.95

Bright and fresh cucumber, avocado salad

Squid Salad

$7.95

DESSERT

Tiramisu

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Mochi

$7.00

Brownie

$7.00

KITCHEN SPECIAL

Spicy Seafood Noodle Soup (Jjamppong)

$17.95

-Thick noodles, shrimp, squid, mussels, veggies, mushrooms, oysters in our homemade broth

Sashimi Rice Bowl (Hwae-Deopbap)

$19.95

-Rice, cabbage, spring salad, assorted fish chef’s choice with spicy chili paste

BENTO BOXES

2 pcs nigiri, 4pcs cali roll, gyoza, egg roll, veggie tempura, cucumber kimchi, choice of protein served over a bed of rice

Beef Bulgogoi Bento

$24.95

Spicy Chicken Bulgogi Bento

$22.95

Spicy Pork Bulgogi Bento

$24.95

Salmon Teriyaki Bento

$23.95

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$21.95

Tofu Bento

$22.95

Pork Katsu Bento

$24.95

Chicken Katsu Bento

$24.95

Shrimp Teriyaki Bento

$22.95

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Water