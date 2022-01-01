Seafood
Sandwiches
HappyRito Seafood
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Restauranteur Ethan Huynh, who was raised in South Louisiana, first independent Vietnamese Cajun concept Happyrito Seafood comes to Texas. We welcome our patrons to taste and experience our version and style of Viet-Cajun cuisine in Central Texas.
Location
11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Suite 540, Cedar Park, TX 78613
