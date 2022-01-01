Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Sandwiches

HappyRito Seafood

review star

No reviews yet

11066 Pecan Park Boulevard

Suite 540

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lychee Berry Limeade
Strawberry Limeade
BS1 Happy Boil

Chef's Specialty

Strawberry Mousse Pudding

Strawberry Mousse Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

-LIMITED ITEM- Housemade Strawberry Pudding and Strawberry Mousse Combo

Beef Rendang Taco

Beef Rendang Taco

$9.00Out of stock

Beef, that's cooked together with a spice paste and coconut milk dressed with Purple Salad (White & Red Cabbage, Carrot and Red Onion.) topped with Cotija Cheese. Served with Red Salsa and Green Salsa.

Love Potion Soju 🍺

$8.50
Ocean Breeze

Ocean Breeze

$6.00

Limeade Special with Lychee-Peach Puree and Curacao Syrup.

Passion Fruit Refresher

Passion Fruit Refresher

$5.00Out of stock

Jasmine Green Tea with Passion Fruit Syrup, Chia Seeds and Ai-Yu Jelly

Creamy Matcha

Creamy Matcha

$6.00

HappyRito Style Matcha-Milk with Honey Boba.

Happy Taro

Happy Taro

$6.00

HappyRito Style Taro-Milk with Honey Boba.

Strawberry Colada

Strawberry Colada

$6.00

Blended Pina Colada with Fresh Strawberry Puree.

Limeade

Cucumber Limeade

Cucumber Limeade

$6.00

Freshly squeezed Lime Juice with Cucumber Bits and Cucumber Juice.

Strawberry Limeade

Strawberry Limeade

$6.00

Freshly squeezed Lime Juice with Fresh Strawberry Puree.

Lychee Berry Limeade

Lychee Berry Limeade

$6.00

Freshly squeezed Lime Juice with Strawberry and Fresh Lychee Puree.

Tea

Tropical Berry

Tropical Berry

$5.00

Jasmine Green Tea and passion fruit base with Strawberry and Lychee Puree

Lychee Tea

Lychee Tea

$5.00

Jasmine Green Tea with Lychee Puree and Chia Seeds.

Mango PassionTea

Mango PassionTea

$5.00

Jasmine Green Tea with Mango Puree.

Unsweet Jasmine Tea

Unsweet Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Jasmine Brew Tea with NO Sweetness.

Milk / Milk Tea with Boba

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$6.00

A popular creamy spiced-sweetened tea from Southeast Asia with Honey Boba.

Tiger Milk

Tiger Milk

$6.00

HappyRito Style Brown Sugar Milk with Honey Boba.

Strawberry Milk

Strawberry Milk

$6.00

Happyrito Crafted Milk with Strawberry Puree and Honey Boba

Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$6.00

HappyRito Special Black Milk Tea with Honey Boba.

Soft Drink

Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Our Pepsi Brand Selection.

🍺 Cocktail 🍺

Michelada 🍺

$8.00

-Please Have I.D. Ready- HappyRito Housecrafted Mexican Beer-Cocktail served with Chamoy Rim and Tajin

Michelada Botanera 🍺

Michelada Botanera 🍺

$14.50Out of stock

-Please Have I.D. Ready- HappyRito Housecrafted Mexican Beer-Cocktail served with Chamoy Rim and Tajin, Topped with Celery Stick, Cucumber, 4 Large Shrimp and Lime Wheel.

Fresa Colada 🍺

Fresa Colada 🍺

$10.00

-Please Have I.D. Ready- Our Blended Cocktail Special of Pineapple Juice, Rum and Strawberry Puree.

Tropical Colada 🍺

Tropical Colada 🍺

$10.00Out of stock

-Please Have I.D. Ready- Our Blended Cocktail Special of Pineapple Juice with Rum, Mango Puree and Lychee Puree

Alcohol 🍺

Soju

Soju

$13.00

Jinro Soju's Selection.

Spiked Limeade

Spiked Limeade

Alcoholic version of HappyRito's Limeades.

Spiked Tea

Out of stock

Alcoholic version of HappyRito's Teas.

Frozen Margarita

$8.00

HappyRito's House-Crafted Frozen Margarita.

Rocks Margarita

$8.00

HappyRito's House-Crafted Margarita on the Rocks.

Appetizers

A1 Bird's Nest

A1 Bird's Nest

$13.00

Stuffed Avocado with our Special Crab Mix. Serve with Spicy Mayonnaise, Unagi Sauce and Sesame Seeds.

A2 Crab Eggroll

A2 Crab Eggroll

$10.00

Deep-Fried Egg Roll with our in house Crab Mix. Serve with Plum Sauce.

A3 Chicken Bites

A3 Chicken Bites

$8.00

Bites size Marinated Chicken with your choice of flavor.

A4 Potstickers

A4 Potstickers

$8.00

Fried Pork Dumplings. Serve with Sweet Chill Sauce on the side and Sesame Seeds.

A5 Happy Coco Shrimp

A5 Happy Coco Shrimp

$9.00

(5pcs) Coconut Coated Shrimp Tempura. Served with Mango Habanero.

A6 Takoyaki Ball

A6 Takoyaki Ball

$9.00

Savory Japanese snack filled with Diced Octopus, Pickled Ginger and Green Onions. Topped with Mayonnaise and Parsley.

A7 Gumbo (Cup)

A7 Gumbo (Cup)

$7.00

Straight from Louisiana's Gumbo (Onion, Celery, Bell Pepper, Okra, Carrots, Chicken and Pork Sausage). Serve on top Ben's Original Rice.

A7 Gumbo (Pint)

A7 Gumbo (Pint)

$11.00

Straight from Louisiana's Gumbo (Onion, Celery, Bell Pepper, Okra, Carrots, Chicken and Pork Sausage). Serve on top Ben's Original Rice.

Po' Boys

P1 Shrimp Po' Boy

P1 Shrimp Po' Boy

$13.00

With our French Bread and (10) Fried Shrimp with Spicy Mayonnaise, Tartar Sauce or Mayonnaise with Lettuce and Tomato along with Flavored Crinkle Fries.

P2 Oyster Po' Boy

P2 Oyster Po' Boy

$18.00

With our French Bread and (6) Fried Oyster with Spicy Mayonnaise, Tartar Sauce or Mayonnaise with Lettuce and Tomato along with Flavored Crinkle Fries.

P3 Fish Po' Boy

P3 Fish Po' Boy

$12.00

With our French Bread and (1) Fried Catfish with Spicy Mayonnaise, Tartar Sauce or Mayonnaise with Lettuce and Tomato along with Flavored Crinkle Fries.

P4 Soft-Shelled Crab Po' Boy

P4 Soft-Shelled Crab Po' Boy

$15.00

With our French Bread and (2) Fried Soft-Shell Crab with Spicy Mayonnaise, Tartar Sauce or Mayonnaise with Lettuce and Tomato along with Flavored Crinkle Fries.

P5 Chicken Po' Boy

P5 Chicken Po' Boy

$12.00

With our French Bread and (Small) Fried Chicken with Spicy Mayonnaise, Tartar Sauce or Mayonnaise with Lettuce and Tomato along with Flavored Crinkle Fries.

Baskets

B1 Shrimp Basket

B1 Shrimp Basket

$17.00

(8) Fried Shrimp with Cocktail or Tartar Sauce, Flavored Crinkle Fries, Salad with Buttermilk Ranch or Italian Dressing and Sweet Roll.

B2 Oyster Basket

B2 Oyster Basket

$23.00

(8) Fried Oyster with Cocktail or Tartar Sauce, Flavored Crinkle Fries, Salad with Buttermilk Ranch or Italian Dressing and Sweet Roll.

B3 Fish Basket

B3 Fish Basket

$16.00

(2) Fried Catfish with Cocktail or Tartar Sauce, Flavored Crinkle Fries, Salad with Buttermilk Ranch or Italian Dressing and Sweet Roll.

B4 Soft-Shell Crab Basket

B4 Soft-Shell Crab Basket

$18.00

(3) Fried Soft-Shel Crab with Cocktail or Tartar Sauce, Flavored Crinkle Fries, Salad with Buttermilk Ranch or Italian Dressing and Sweet Roll.

B5 The Works Basket

B5 The Works Basket

$19.00

An Iconic Duo Seafood Combo (4 Shrimp & 2 Fish) with Cocktail or Tartar Sauce, Flavored Crinkle Fries, Salad with Buttermilk Ranch or Italian Dressing and Sweet Roll.

B6 Lagniappe Basket

$24.00

A Tri-Seafood Combo (4 Shrimp, 2 Fish & 1 Soft-Shelled Crab) with Cocktail or Tartar Sauce, Flavored Crinkle Fries, Salad with Buttermilk Ranch or Italian Dressing and Sweet Roll.

Boiled Seafood

BS1 Happy Boil

BS1 Happy Boil

$35.00

Our Boil Combo (10 Shrimps & 1 Snow Crab Cluster) with your choice of Boil Style, (Add Spice Bomb if you dare...) Corn, Potato, Pork Sausage and Melted Butter. Serve with Gumbo (Cup).

BS2 Shrimp Boil

BS2 Shrimp Boil

$30.00

Boiled Shrimps (14pcs) with your choice of Boil Style, (Add Spice Bomb if you dare...) Corn, Potato, Pork Sausage and Seafood Sauce. Serve with Dad's Famous Gumbo (Cup).

BS3 Snow Crab Boil

BS3 Snow Crab Boil

$36.00

Snow Crab Cluster (2pcs) with your choice of Boil Style, (Add Spice Bomb if you dare...) Corn, Potato, Pork Sausage and Melted Butter. Serve with Dad's Famous Gumbo (Cup).

BS4 (3lb) Crawfish Boil

BS4 (3lb) Crawfish Boil

$36.00

-Frozen Crawfish- Crawfish Y'all... and your Boil Style (add Spice Bomb if you DARE). Comes with 1 Potato and 1 Corn.

BS4 (5lb) Crawfish Boil

BS4 (5lb) Crawfish Boil

$60.00

-Frozen Crawfish- This is how we do in Louisiana. You pick your Boil Style. (add Spice Bomb if you DARE...) Comes with all the Fixes meaning Corn, Potato, Pork Sausage and Seafood Sauce.

BS5 Blue Crab Boil

BS5 Blue Crab Boil

Live Blue Crab Boil serve with your choice of Dipping Sauce. Topped with Lemon.

Specialty

S1 Fried Shrimp Taco

S1 Fried Shrimp Taco

$9.00

Fried Shrimp with Purple Salad (White & Red Cabbage, Carrot and Red Onion) topped with Balsamic Vinaigrette. Served with Red Salsa and Green Salsa.

S2 Fried Fish Taco

S2 Fried Fish Taco

$7.00

(2pcs) Fried Fish with Purple Salad (White & Red Cabbage, Carrot and Red Onion.) topped with Balsamic Vinaigrette. Served with Red Salsa and Green Salsa.

S5 Taiyaki

$7.00

Fish-Shaped Cake stuffed with Red Bean Paste and Vanilla Ice Cream on the side.

Kid's Meal

Kid's Shrimp

$10.00

(4) Fried Shrimp with Regular Fries

Kid's Fish

$10.00

(1) Fried Catfish with Regular Fries

Kid's Nugget

$7.00

(6) Chicken Nuggets with Regular Fries

Boiled Seafood (Add-Ons)

Corn

$1.50

1/2 ILB Potato

$2.00

Sausage

$3.00

Shrimp per LB

$20.00

Snow Crab per Cluster

$15.00

Extra Side

Jasmine Rice (Cup)

$2.00

Steam Jasmine Rice.

Ben Rice (Cup)

$1.00

Steam Original Ben's Rice.

Sweet Roll (2pcs)

$1.00

HappyRito's Favorite Sweet Roll.

Fresh Salad

$2.50

Fresh Salad with your Choice of Dressing.

Side of Fries

$5.00

Flavored Fries.

House Sauce

Ranch Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayonnaise

$1.00

Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Seafood Sauce

$1.50

Garlic Butter

$2.00

Melted Butter

$2.00

Happy Butter

$2.00

Merchandise

Scissor

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Restauranteur Ethan Huynh, who was raised in South Louisiana, first independent Vietnamese Cajun concept Happyrito Seafood comes to Texas. We welcome our patrons to taste and experience our version and style of Viet-Cajun cuisine in Central Texas.

Website

Location

11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Suite 540, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Directions

Gallery
HappyRito Seafood image
HappyRito Seafood image
HappyRito Seafood image

Similar restaurants in your area

Banh Mi Galang
orange star4.5 • 45
11301 Lakeline Blvd Suite 100 Austin, TX 78717
View restaurantnext
Gloria's café & Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Spartan Pizza - McNeil
orange starNo Reviews
7318 McNeil Dr #109 Austin, TX 78729
View restaurantnext
Woody's Pizza
orange star3.7 • 579
6301 W Parmer ln Austin, TX 78729
View restaurantnext
Abby's Crab Shack Cedar Park
orange star4.0 • 63
202 Walton Way Suite 100 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes - 104-Cedar Park
orange starNo Reviews
1335 E. Whitestone Blvd. Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cedar Park

Damiano's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,561
13010 W. Parmer Lane Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Serranos - Cedar Park
orange star4.5 • 2,402
1900 E Whitestone BlvD Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
PhoNatic - Cedar Park
orange star4.4 • 1,667
1468 E Whitestone Blvd #200 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Levant Cafe & Grill
orange star4.7 • 1,429
1320 Cypress Creek Road, #105 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Sushi Fever
orange star4.7 • 989
905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Mouton's Bistro & Bar - Cedar Park
orange star4.3 • 836
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cedar Park
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (927 restaurants)
Spicewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston