COVER 2
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Cover 2 is a premier sports bar with an extensive selection of spirits and an impressive scratch kitchen. Combining a love of sports with exeptional service and delicious food, Cover 2 creates the ultimate dining experience.
Location
13701 U.S. 183, Austin, TX 78750
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Moonie's Burger House - Anderson Mill
No Reviews
13450 N Research Blvd #104 Austin, TX 78750
View restaurant
Tinos Greek cafe- Anderson Mill
No Reviews
13450 Research Boulevard #237 Austin, TX 78750
View restaurant
Cabo Bob's Burritos - Anderson Mill
No Reviews
13429 N US 183, Suite 100 Austin, TX 78750
View restaurant
Cure Bakery & Coffee - 13642 N Hwy 183 Ste 340
No Reviews
13642 N Hwy 183 Ste 340 Austin, TX 78750
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant