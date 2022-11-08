Restaurant header imageView gallery

COVER 2

review star

No reviews yet

13701 U.S. 183

Austin, TX 78750

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN CHOP SALAD
ALLANDALE
CHIPOTLE RANCH FRIED PICKLES

- Shareables -

THE TRIPLE

$14.95

White Queso, Guacamole, Roasted Tomato Salsa

MONGOLIAN PORK LETTUCE WRAPS

$12.95

Shiitake Mushrooms, Water Chestnuts, Mongolian Marinade, Chinese Style Mustard

CHIPOTLE RANCH FRIED PICKLES

$10.50

Smoky, Spicy Crispy-Fried Pickle Chips | Your purchase gives $1 to Partnerships For Children

VERDE CHICKEN NACHOS PILED HIGH

$14.95

Fresh Pico, Black Beans, Guacamole

GREEN CHILE BEEF NACHOS PILED HIGH

$14.95

Fresh Pico, Black Beans, Guacamole

GIANT PRETZEL

$12.95

White Queso, Mustard

- Wings, Tenders & Flatbreads -

PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

$11.95

FEATURED FLATBREAD

$11.95

BUFFALO WINGS

$15.95

CHIPOTLE RANCH WINGS

$15.95

RANCH WINGS

$15.95

JERK WINGS

$15.95

PLAIN WINGS

$15.95

BUFFALO TENDERS

$14.50

CHIPOTLE RANCH TENDERS

$14.50

RANCH TENDERS

$14.50

JERK TENDERS

$14.50

PLAIN TENDERS

$14.50

- Soups -

ONION SOUP - Cup

$6.00

Crisp Croutons, Swiss, Provolone

ONION SOUP - Bowl

$8.00

Crisp Croutons, Swiss, Provolone

MATT'S CHILI - Cup

$6.00

Braised Beef, Jack-Cheddar, Onions, Cilantro

MATT'S CHILI - Bowl

$8.00

Braised Beef, Jack-Cheddar, Onions, Cilantro

SOUP OF THE DAY - Cup

$6.00

SOUP OF THE DAY - Bowl

$8.00

- Salads -

ALLANDALE

$17.95

Brick Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Dates, Egg, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

CHICKEN CHOP SALAD

$17.95

Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Roasted Corn, Egg, Heirloom Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Red Onion, Buttermilk Ranch

- Sandwiches -

Parmesan Fries or Cover 3 Slaw | Substitute a Cup of Onion Soup, Classic Caesar or Iceberg Wedge for 3.50 |

FLAT TOP BURGER

$11.50

One-Third Pound and Seasoned, American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Dijonnaise | Double the Meat

FRENCH ONION TRUFFLE BURGER

$14.95

Half Pound, Ground Fresh, Caramelized Onions, Garlic and Herb Truffle Aioli, Swiss, Provolone, Crispy Onions

HICKORY BURGER

$14.95

Half Pound, Ground Fresh, Longhorn Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickles, Onions, Hickory Sauce, Mayo

CHOP HOUSE BURGER

$13.95

Half Pound, Ground Fresh, P-L-O-T | Add Longhorn Cheddar and Applewood Smoked Bacon | Lettuce Wrap Option Available

DOUG'S CERTIFIED REUBEN

$14.95

Corned Beef, Aged Swiss, Spicy Russian Dressing, Kraut

C3 HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.50

Crispy Chicken Breast, Slaw, Pickles

BRICK CHICKEN CLUB

$14.95

Applewood Smoked Bacon, L-O-T, Classic Sicilian Sauce, Avocado, Swiss

3 BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS

$15.50

Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Buttermilk Bleu Cheese

2 BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS

$12.50

Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Buttermilk Bleu Cheese

- Chef's Features -

8 OZ. FILET MIGNON

$33.95

Gorgonzola Butter, Cheddar-Potato Cake

HONG KONG SALMON

$23.95

Sauteed Shiitake Mushrooms, Scallions, Spinach, Light-Soy Ginger Broth

- Signature Dishes -

MAHI MAHI TACOS

$18.50

Tortilla Crusted Mahi Mahi, Southwestern Slaw, Avocado, Flour Tortillas, Fresh Pico, Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette

BLACKENED CHICKEN & SHRIMP PASTA

$23.50

Fresh Angel Hair, Spinach, Basil, Roasted Tomatoes, Creamy Parmesan Sauce

BRICK CHICKEN MAC N CHEESE

$19.95

Classic Mac-N-Cheese, Crushed Red Pepper, Italian Spices, Brick Chicken, Crispy Pancetta

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$17.95

Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Green Bean Medley, Green Chile Gravy

CHICKEN FRIED N.Y. STRIP

$19.95

Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Green Bean Medley, Green Chile Gravy

VERDE CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$16.50

Verde Sauce, Sliced Avocado, Fresh Pico, Southwestern Rice

GREEN CHILE BEEF BURRITO

$16.50

Jack-Cheddar, Poblano Carne Sauce, Southwestern Rice, Black Beans, Queso, Guacamole

JUMBO SHRIMP PLATTER

$19.50

Eight Crispy Shrimp, Parmesan Fries, Cover 3 Slaw

- Desserts -

BIG OL' BROWNIE

$9.00

PEACH PUDDING CAKE

$9.00

KEY LIME PIE

$9.00

CHEESECAKE SPECIAL

$9.00

- Sides -

COVER 3 SLAW

$5.00

GREEN BEAN MEDLEY

$5.00

MAC N CHEESE

$5.00

MASHED POTATOES

$5.00

PARMESAN FRIES

$5.00

SAUTEED SPINACH

$5.00

SOUTHWESTERN RICE

$5.00

- Fountain Beverages -

ICED TEA

$3.75

SWEET TEA

$3.75

COKE

$3.75

DIET COKE

$3.75

LEMONADE

$3.75

SPRITE

$3.75

- Bottles & Cans -

HIGH BREW

$5.00

RICHARD'S SPARKLE

$3.50

TOPO CHICO

$4.00

- Milk & Juice -

MILK

$3.75

APPLE JUICE

$3.75

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.75

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.75

ORANGE JUICE

$3.75

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.75

- Cocktails -

16 OZ. TOGO FROZEN 'RITA

$16.00

A Texas Size version of our Frozen 'Rita

C-3 RITA

$9.95

Hornitos Reposado, Grand Marnier, Patrón Citrónge, Fresh Lime Juice

BLACK CHERRY MARGARITA

$10.50

Teremana Silver, Patrón Citrónge, Fresh Lime Juice, Black Cherry Juice

TOP SHELF

$10.50

Patrón Silver, Grand Marnier, Fresh Lime Juice

PRICKLY PEAR MARGARITA

$10.50

Teremana Reposado, Patrón Citrónge, Prickly Pear Juice, Fresh Lime Juice

COVER 3 PRESS

$10.50

Aviation Gin, Fresh Cucumber and Lime, Lemon Grass, Club Soda, Sprite

BOURBON-MINT BLACK CHERRY LEMONADE

$10.50

Maker's Mark, Black Cherry Juice, Fresh Mint, Lemonade

C-3 OLD FASHIONED

$10.50

Bulleit Rye, Black Cherry Juice, Fresh Mint

LIME & THE COCONUT

$9.75

Bacardi Coconut, Fresh Mint, Lime, Cream of Coconut, Sprite

RANCH RAINWATER

$10.50

Hornitos Plata, Fresh Lime, Richard's Sparkling Rainwater

CUCUMBER MARTINI

$10.50

Tito's Handmade Vodka, Housemade Cucumber-Lime Syrup

C-3 COSMO

$10.50

Grey Goose Essences Watermelon & Basil, Patrón Citrónge, Fresh Sweet N' Sour, Cranberry Juice

THE DIRTY OLIVE

$10.50

Ketel One Vodka, Olive Juice, 3 Olives

MEXICAN MARTINI

$10.75

Don Julio Blanco, Patrón Citrónge Fresh Lime, Olive Juice

- Wine by the Bottle -

*CLOS PEGASE ROSÉ

$42.00

A BY ACACIA CHARDONNAY

$26.00

ECCO DOMANI PINOT GRIGIO

$38.00

KIM CRAWFORD SAUV BLANC

$46.00Out of stock

RODNEY STRONG SONOMA CAB

$46.00

KAIKEN MALBEC

$30.00

*R. MONDAVI MERLOT

$24.00

YULUPA PINOT NOIR

$34.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Cover 2 is a premier sports bar with an extensive selection of spirits and an impressive scratch kitchen. Combining a love of sports with exeptional service and delicious food, Cover 2 creates the ultimate dining experience.

Website

Location

13701 U.S. 183, Austin, TX 78750

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Moonie's Burger House - Anderson Mill
orange starNo Reviews
13450 N Research Blvd #104 Austin, TX 78750
View restaurantnext
Tinos Greek cafe- Anderson Mill
orange starNo Reviews
13450 Research Boulevard #237 Austin, TX 78750
View restaurantnext
Cabo Bob's Burritos - Anderson Mill
orange starNo Reviews
13429 N US 183, Suite 100 Austin, TX 78750
View restaurantnext
Frosty Peaks Frozen Treats
orange starNo Reviews
13429 N. US Hwy 183, Suite 110 Austin, TX 78750
View restaurantnext
Cure Bakery & Coffee - 13642 N Hwy 183 Ste 340
orange starNo Reviews
13642 N Hwy 183 Ste 340 Austin, TX 78750
View restaurantnext
Muangthai Thai Cuisine - Austin, TX
orange starNo Reviews
13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin Austin, TX 78717
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston