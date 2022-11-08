  • Home
Cure Bakery & Coffee 13642 N Hwy 183 Ste 340

No reviews yet

13642 N Hwy 183 Ste 340

Austin, TX 78750

Breads

Brioche

$9.00

Burger Buns (6 piece)

$5.00

Challah

$9.00

Foccacio

$9.00

Toast Bread

$6.00

Sandwiches

Beef Panini

$10.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.95

Breakfast Sandwich with Croissant/Bagel

$6.95

Cure Turkey

$8.95

Egg Salad

$8.95

Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato & Basil

$8.95

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

House Chicken Salad

$8.95

Pizza Panini

$10.95

Salami Special

$8.95

Salmon & Cream Cheese

$10.50

Soups & Salads

Baked Potato Soup

$6.95

Chips

$1.35

Creamy Chicken Soup

$6.95

Creamy Mushroom Soup

$6.95

Mix Salad

$4.95

Soup of the Day

$6.95

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.95

Savory

Baked Potato Bacon Cheddar Roll

$3.15

Beef & Veggie Roll

$4.15

Broccoli & White Cheddar Quiche

$6.25

Chicken & Mushroom Roll

$4.15

Spinach & Fresh Mozzarella Quiche

$6.25

Three Color Vegetable Roll

$2.95

Bundle

Breakfast Sandwich & Orange Juice

$8.95

Sandwich & Salad

$12.50

Soup & Salad

$10.50

Soup & Salad & Sandwich

$18.75

Soup & Sandwich

$14.50

Bars

Biscotti

$1.50

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Granola Bar

$2.85

Protein Bar

$2.45

Cookies

Baklava 20pcs

$19.50

Baklava 4pcs

$4.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Cookie pack of 12

$31.00

Cookie pack of 6

$15.50

French Macaroon

$2.50

French Macaroon pack of 12

$25.00

French Macaroon pack of 6

$13.00

Large Cookie Box

$19.50

Small Cookie Box

$10.50

White Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Cupcakes

Chocolate Cupcake

$2.85

Cupcake Box of 12

$30.00

Cupcake Box of 6

$16.00

Vanilla Cupcake

$2.85

Custom Cakes

6" Cake

$40.00

8" Cake

$55.00

Gluten Free

GF Berry Vanilla Roll Cake

$4.50

GF Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

$4.50

GF Protein Ball Individual

$1.50

GF Protein Balls of 3

$4.25

Individual Sweets

Apple

$1.25

Apple Turnover

$4.50

Apricot Danish

$4.50

Banana

$1.00

Butter Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Cream Puff

$3.85

Croissant Love

$5.50

Strawberry, Pastry Cream, Chocolate Ganache

Eclair

$5.85

Napoleon

$5.00

Raspberry Danish

$4.50

Seasonal Fruit Tart

$4.50

Sticky Banana Croissant

$5.50

Banana, Peanut Butter, Caramel

The Bomb

$3.25

Scones

Almond Raisin Scone

$3.50

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$4.15

Bacon Cheddar Scone

$4.15

Blueberry Biscuit

$2.15

Blueberry Scone

$4.15

Breakfast Sausage Egg Cheese

$4.15

Cure Hand Pie

$4.50

Ham&Cheese

$4.50

Mediterranean Scone

$3.50

Slice Sweets

Black Forest Cake

$5.85

Blackberry Lavender Cake

$5.85

Blackout Cake

$5.85

Caramel Tres Leches Cake

$5.85

Carrot Cake

$5.85

Cheesecake

$5.85

Chocolate Bundt Cake

$4.50

Chocolate Salted Caramel Tart

$5.85

Fresh Strawberry Cake

$5.85

Hazelnut Cake

$5.85

Key Lime Pie

$4.50

Lemon Poppy Seed Cake

$4.50

Lemon Tart

$5.85

Mango Coconut Cheesecake

$5.85

Pistachio Cake

$5.85

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake

$5.85

Red Velvet

$5.85

Tiramisu

$6.50

Triple Chocolate Mouse Cake

$5.85

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.25

Hot Coffees

Affogato

$4.25

Americano 16oz

$3.75

Americano 8oz

$2.95

Breve Latte

$4.65

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Breve Latte

$4.95

Cappuccino

$3.95

Caramel Macchiato

$4.95

Cortado

$3.95

Drip Coffee

$2.95

Espresso

$2.75

Espresso Con Panna

$2.95

French Press

$4.15

Latte

$4.15

Mocha

$4.95

Pumpkin Pie Spice Latte

$5.10

Turkish Coffee

$4.95

White Chocolate Caramel Cappuccino

$5.10

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.95

Iced Drinks

Cold Brew

$4.25

House Iced Tea Sweet

$2.55

House Iced Tea Unsweet

$2.55

House Lemonade

$3.75

House Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

Iced Americano

$3.95

Iced Breve Latte

$4.65

Iced Brown Sugar Cinnamon Breve Latte

$4.95

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.95

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.75

Iced Latte

$4.15

Iced Lemon Peach Green Tea

$4.25

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.75

Iced Mocha

$4.95

Iced Pumpkin Pie Spice Latte

$5.10

Iced White Chocolate Caramel Cappuccino

$5.10

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$4.95

Orange Juice

$4.25

Frozen

Berry Berry Smothie

$5.55

Frozen Chai Tea Latte

$4.95

Frozen Latte

$4.55

Frozen Milk Chocolate

$5.35

Frozen Mocha

$5.35

Frozen White Chocolate

$5.35

Strawberry Banana

$5.55

Other Drinks

Bottle Water

$1.25

Chai Tea Latte

$4.85

Craft Soda

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$4.65

Lemon Peach Green Tea

$4.25

Matcha Latte

$4.85

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$4.85

Milk Cold/Hot

$1.50

Sipping Chocolate

$4.15

Sparkling Water

$1.75

Variety Of Teas

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

13642 N Hwy 183 Ste 340, Austin, TX 78750

Directions

Cure Bakery & Coffee image

