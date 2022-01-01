Baby back ribs in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve baby back ribs
More about Hula Hut
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|BBQ Baby Back Rib Appetizer*
|$12.49
Half a rack of hickory-smoked baby back ribs basted with our original Hula Hut BBQ sauce
|BBQ Baby Back Rib Dinner
|$26.99
full rack of hickory-smoked baby back ribs with Hula Hut BBQ sauce, served with papas
More about Stiles Switch
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Stiles Switch
6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN
|1/2 Rack Chili Lime Glazed Baby Back Ribs & Fries
|$22.95
1/2 Rack of Chili Lime Glazed Baby Back Ribs & our signature Hawg Rub Fries
More about Loro Austin
Loro Austin
2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Baby Back Pork Rib Dinner (Sun/Mon 4pm 'til Sold Out)
|$49.75
Available beginning at 4pm on Sunday and Monday nights.
A full rack of ribs, coconut scented rice, 2 salted toffee and chocolate chip cookies, and your choice of two side dishes.
More about Southside Market & BBQ
Southside Market & BBQ
10515 N Mopac Expy, Austin
|Baby Back Ribs
Known as the most tender in the rib family, a full, smoked rack averages 2 ¼ lbs. Each rack will have approximately 11 – 12 ribs.
More about Bartlett's
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Half Order Baby Back Ribs
|$20.00
Hill Country barbecue sauce.
|Baby Back Pork Ribs
|$30.00
More about Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
BBQ • STEAKS
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
401 W 2nd St, Austin
|Baby Back Ribs- Half
|$36.00
House BBQ Sauce, Cashew Lime Slaw, Quick Pickles
|Baby Back Ribs- Full
|$55.00
House BBQ Sauce, Cashew Lime Slaw, Quick Pickles
