Ebisu Austin

review star

No reviews yet

13376 N Highway 183

Suite 400

Austin, TX 78750

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

California Roll
Unagi (Freshwater Eel) N
Hamachi Toro (Yellowtail belly) N

BEER

Asahi SuperDry (22oz)

$10.25

Kirin Light Btl

$5.25

Blue Moon Btl

$5.25

Bud Light Btl

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Kyoto Kuromame Ale

$11.50

Kyoto Matcha IPA

$11.50

Kyoto White Yuzu Ale

$11.50

Kyoto Yamadanishiki

$11.50

Sapporo Black (22oz)

$10.25

Lovestreet

$6.95Out of stock

Pecan Porter - DRAFT

$7.50

512 IPA

$6.95

Circle BLUR Hefeweizen

$6.95Out of stock

Lite Brite IPA

$6.95

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade MM

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.75

Topo Chico (Mineral Water)

$4.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea Sweetened

$3.00

Iced Tea Unsweetened

$3.00

Ramune Melon

$4.50

Ramune Regular

$4.50

Ramune Strawberry

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

SAKE

Dassai 45 Nigori (4oz)

$17.95Out of stock

Kiku Masamune 8oz

$14.95

Kiku Masamune Taru (300ml)

$18.95

Yaegaki Junmai (300ml)

$14.95Out of stock

Wand. Poet 300 Ml

$35.95

Rihaku Wand. Poet (720ml) Btl

$62.95Out of stock

Snow Maiden (300ml)

$23.95

Living Jewel (300ml)

$23.95

Dassai 45 (300ml) Small Btl

$43.95

Dassai 45 Nigori (330ml)

$43.95

Otokoyama "Man's Mountain" 'Kitano' (720ml) Btl

$85.95

Dassai 45 (720 Ml)

$82.95

Demon Slayer Onikoroshi Wakatake Btl

$97.95

Snow Maiden (720ml)

$43.00

Kubota Hekiju (720ml) Btl

$99.75

Kubota Manju Btl

$197.95

SOJU

Chamisul

$16.95

Chamisul Fresh

$16.95

Chum Churum

$16.95

Jinro Soju (Jinro Is Back) NEW

$16.95

WINE

Rebellious - Red Blend

$13.95

Juggernaut,HIllsideBila CAB GLS

$14.50

The Crossings,sauvignonc-GLS

$12.50Out of stock

Sea Glass - Pinot Grigio GLS

$10.50

Gruet Sparkling Rose

$12.95

Lubanzi - S. Africa Blanc GLS

$11.25

Alberino - Spain Blanc GLS

$13.95

Details Cabernet Sauvignon Ca

$14.00

MadFish Sauv Bl GLS

$11.00

Choya Plum Wine GLS

$7.00

Daou Sauv Blanc GLS

$12.50

House Red - Cab BTL

$30.95

Rebelious Blend BTL

$50.95

Juggernaut, Hillside -Cab BTl

$51.95

Conundrum Red Blend - BTL

$46.75

Gascon Malbec BTL

$42.75

Mon Frère - Pinot Noir BTL

$40.95

Silk & Spice Red Blend BTL

$42.75

Hall - Cab BTL

$71.75

Frog's Leap Cab. Sauv. BTL

$124.95

Caymus Vineyards Cab-BTL

$149.75

House White - BTL

$30.95

La Crema Chard BTL

$46.95

The Crossings - Sauv. Blanc BTL

$45.95Out of stock

Albarino Spain - Blanc

$47.95

Lubanzi South Africa - Chenin Blanc

$41.50

Sea Glass Pinot Grigio- BTL

$40.95

J.Lohr-Bay MIST Ries-BTL

$39.75

Gruet,Sparking Brut-BTL

$46.95

Torresella - Prosecco BTL

$45.95

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Details Cabernet Sauvignon Ca

$42.00

Madfish Sauv Blanc BTL

$40.00

Daou Sauv Bl BTL

$46.00

Sushi Rolls

512 Roll

$19.00

911 roll

$14.95

Chopped shrimp,cucumber and spicy crab wrapped with avocado and served with spicy mayo sauce !!!

Alaskan roll

$14.50

Crabmeat cucumber and asparagus wrapped with fresh salmon and served with goma sauce

Albacore Delight Roll

Albacore Delight Roll

$14.95

Chopped albacore and crabmeat wrapped in albacore and avocado served with spicy ponzu sauce

Avocado roll

$7.95

Avocado with cucumber inside wrapped with avocado

Baked Dynamite Roll

$17.95

California roll with scallops mushrooms masago and onion on top baked with house mayo and ell sauce

California Roll

California Roll

$7.95

Caterpillar roll

$14.50

Shrimp tempura ell crabmeat and cucumber wrapped with avocado &ell sauce

Cherry Blossom roll

$16.95

fresh salmon and avocado roll topped with tuna ,and vinaigrette

Crunchy roll

$12.50

Shrimp tempura crabmeat cucumber wrapped with crunchy tempura flakes

Cucumber Roll

$4.95

Dirty Sixth

$15.95

Fresh salmon ,spicy tuna &Shrimp tempura wrapped in soy paper , deep fried

Dragon roll

$16.95

Shrimp tempura ,crabmeat and avocado wrapped with fresh water ell served with ell sauce

Ebisu roll

$17.95

Fried soft shell crab cucumber and crabmeat topped with ell&avocado served with ell sauce

Firecracker roll

$15.95

Spicy scallop cucumber and crabmeat topped with spicy tuna served with house spicy sauce

Fried Oyster roll

$12.50

Fried fresh Hokkaido oyster crabmeat and cucumber with house sauce

Futo Maki roll

$12.95

Japanese pickled vegetable cucumber tamago(egg) avocado and spinach with fish powder

Golden California

$14.95

California roll wrapped with fresh salmon and tempura with ell sauce

Green Land roll

$11.50

Assorted vegetables wrapped with rice seaweed and soypaper

Green Salmon

$14.50

Fresh salmon asparagus and seaweed wrapped with cucumber served without rice

Hawaiian roll

$16.95

California roll topped with bluefin tuna tomato and fish egg with spice sauce

Hot Nights roll

$15.95

Shrimp tempura with crabmeat and cucumber topped with spicy tuna and ell sauce

Hungry roll

$12.95

Fried spicy tuna with fresh salmon cucumber served with japanese mayonnalse and ell sauce

Ichi roll

$15.95

Shrimp tempura with cucumber and crabmeat wrapped with shrimp and avocado with goma sauce

Lion King roll

$14.95

California roll topped with fresh salmon then baked with japanese mayo and cheese on top

Lobster roll

$19.95

Baked baby lobster with crabmeat and masago wrapped with soy paper

Lone Star roll

$20.00

Mango Tango

$15.00

Mountain roll

$17.95

California roll with avocado wrapped with salmon spicy tuna on top and baked with moyo goma sauce

Orange Dragon

$15.00

Perfection roll

$14.95

Spicy tuna crabmeat asparagus Oba ginger avocado gobo and masago wrapped with red snapper deep fried with house sauce

Philadelphia roll

$14.95

Smoke salmon cream cheese avocado cucumber and crabmeat wrapped fresh salmon and served with salmon roe and ponzu sauce

Rainbow roll

$16.95

Red Dragon roll

$15.95

Shrimp tempura crabmeat cucumber and fresh water ell topped with spicy tuna served with spicy sauce ell sauce

Sake Crunch

$16.95

Shrimp tempura fresh salmon & fresh water ell topped with shredded kani seaweed salad & tempura flakes

Salmon roll

$7.95

Fresh salmon with cucumber and avocado

Salmon Skin

$6.95

Scallop roll

$7.95

Sexy roll

$17.95

Bluefin tuna fresh salmon red snapper and albacore tuna wrapped with cucumber and ginger without rice

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.95

Spicy Tuna

$7.95

Spider roll

$13.95

Deep fried soft shell crab with crabmeat masago avocado and cucumber with ell sauce

Sunshine roll

$17.95

California roll topped with chopped bluefin tuna fresh salmon yellowtail &Red snapper served with spicy mayo sauce

Tarantula roll

$15.95

Deep fried soft shell crab cucumber and crabmeat wrapped with avocado served with ell sauce

The Willie Roll

$19.00

Three Times A Lady roll

$17.95

Bluefin tuna fresh salmon crabmeat cucumber and albacore tuna with soy paper with tobiko

Tiger Eyes roll

$16.95

Baked whole squid and fresh salmon with avocado gobo crabmeat served with ell sauce

Tuna Roll (Tekka Maki)

$7.95

Unagi Roll

$8.95

Fresh water ell with cucumber and avocado

Vegetable Tempura roll

$11.25

Deep fried vegetable wrapped with soy paper

Vegetarian roll

$12.95

Wagyu roll

$18.00

wagyu beef with cucumber and avocado inside topped with mango salad

Yami Yami roll

$16.95

Spicy tuna avocado cucumber and wrapped crabmeat and topped with bluefin tuna &ginger sauce

Yellowtail roll

$7.95

Chutoro Roll

$14.00

4 U Roll

$18.95

Hand Roll

HR - Avocado

$6.95

HR - California

$6.95

HR - Cucumber

$4.95

HR - Salmon

$6.95

HR - Salmon Skin

$5.95

HR - Scallop

$6.95

HR - Spicy Salmon

$6.95

HR - Spicy Tuna

$6.95

HR - Tuna

$6.95

HR - Unagi

$6.95

HR - Yellowtail

$6.95

Starter (Hot)

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$7.50

Fried tofu, ginger bonito flakes & ponzu

Avocado Bomb

Avocado Bomb

$11.00

Avocado topped with sauteed mushroom,onion crabmeat & scallops,deep fried then baked with mozzarella cheese

Baked Dynamite App

$13.95

Scallops, mushrooms, onions & garlic baked with cheese over rice

Baked Mussels

Baked Mussels

$11.00

Baked in garlic butter sauce with onions & mushrooms

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$7.50

Flash fried with sweet & spicy sauce

Chilean Sea Bass

$21.50

Baked fillet marinated in sweet miso glaze

Crab Wontons

$7.95

Creamy Crab Croquette

$8.50
Edamame Spicy

Edamame Spicy

$6.50
Edamame Steamed

Edamame Steamed

$5.00
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.50

Potato starch battered squid

Fried Rice Chicken

$13.95

Fried Rice Combination

$13.95

Fried Rice Shrimp

$13.95

Fried Rice Veggie

$9.75

Grilled Scallops on Half shell

$13.75

Gyoza Chicken

$7.50
Gyoza Pork 5 pcs

Gyoza Pork 5 pcs

$7.50

Gyoza Shrimp

$7.50

Hamachi Kama Grilled

$15.50

Grilled yellowtail collar

Heart Attack

$9.75

Jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, spicy tuna masago and deep fried

Kushi Yaki Beef

$12.50

Kushi Yaki Chicken

$10.50

Kushi Yaki Shrimp & Scallop

$14.50

Lamb Chop

$23.00

Miso soup

$3.00

Onion Rings

$7.95

Oysters Baked 1 Dz.

$37.00

Oysters Baked Half Dz.

$19.00Out of stock

Quiona Lobster

$17.50
Sake Mac & Cheese

Sake Mac & Cheese

$9.75

Sake reduction cream sauce with pecorino cheese topped with bacon bits & red pepper flakes

Sake Mussels

$14.00

Shishito Peppers

$7.50

Shrimp Blanket

$10.50

Soft Shell Crab (fried)

$13.50

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.50

Mushrooms stuffed with spicy tuna, topped with cheese

Sushi Rice

$2.50

Tempura Shrimp & Veg

$13.95

Tempura Vegetable

$11.00

Starter (Cool)

0 No Napkin, Chopsticks

0 No Service

Ahi Tower

Ahi Tower

$18.95

4 Layers of tuna, Crabmeat,Avocado & sushi rice with 4kinds fish eggs

Beef Tataki

$19.75

Crudo Albacore 7pcs

$18.95

Crudo bluefin tuna 7pcs

$19.75

Crudo Escolar 7 pcs

$18.95

Crudo Hamachi 7 pcs

$19.50

Crudo Mixed 7 pcs

$20.95

Chef's choice 7 kind fish served with house sauce

Crudo Salmon 7pcs

$18.95

Crudo Seared Tuna 7 pcs

$19.75
Halibut Carpaccio 7 pcs

Halibut Carpaccio 7 pcs

$21.95

Hawaiian Crunch

$21.95

Idako Baby Octopus

$7.50

Japanese baked Oyster

$13.00

Japanese Ceviche 7 pcs

$21.95

Bluefin tuna salmon & yellowtail with cilantro and spicy garlic sauce

Live Uni

$26.00Out of stock

Nori (2 Pcs)

$1.00

Oyster 1 Piece

$3.50

Oysters (6pcs.)

$19.00

Oysters Dozen

$37.00

Sashimi Sampler (9pcs.)

$24.95

Bluefin tuna salmon plus chef's choice sashimi

Smokey Bluefin

$13.00

Steelhead Trout Crudo

$20.00Out of stock

Sushi Rice Side

$3.00Out of stock
Tuna Bouquet

Tuna Bouquet

$19.75

Asparagus avocado & sprouts wrapped sashimi bluefin tuna garlic olive oil citrus on a bed of mango

Wasabi Relish

$3.50

Wonton Skins (2)

$1.00

YU ZU scallops

$13.00

Salads

Calamari Salad

$13.95

Fish Salad

$17.50

Green Salad (ginger Salad)

$5.50

Salmon Skin Salad

$10.95

Sashimi Salad

$19.50

Seaweed Salad

$7.95

Shellfish Sunomono

$11.95

Sunomono Salad

$5.50

Tako Salad

$12.95

Hot Platter

183 Scallop & Shrimp

183 Scallop & Shrimp

$26.00

Four sauteed shrimp over a bed of scallops topped with Uni & smothered in melted cheese

Bounty of the Sea

$45.00

Lobster, shrimp scallop & fresh salmon , yellowtail pan fried with vegetables

Bulgogi Beef

$28.75

Dolsot Bibimbap Beef

$18.95

Dolsot Bibimbap Pork

$18.95

Dolsot Bibimbap Seafood

$23.95

Hot Stone Wagyu

$40.00

Kalbi (Korean short rib BBQ)

$35.00

Katsu Chicken

$21.00

Katsu Pork

$21.00

Micronesia

$26.00

Shrimp & Scallops sauteed in garlic & olive oil seasonal vegetables and parmesan cheese

Sexy Mackerel

Sexy Mackerel

$18.00

Deep fried spanish mackerel sauteed with vegetables in sweet & spicy sauce

Spicy FISH & Seafod Stew

$25.00

Spicy Korean Fried Chicken

$18.00

Spicy Pork Bulgogi

$23.95

Teriyaki Beef

$22.95

Teriyaki Chicken

$19.50

Teriyaki Salmon

$23.95

Donburi (RiceBowls)

Beef Tataki Don

$25.50
Chirashi

Chirashi

$29.75

Hwe Dupbap

$23.95
Sake Ikura Don

Sake Ikura Don

$27.50

Tekka Don

$29.50
Unagi Don

Unagi Don

$27.50

Noodle

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$18.00

Miso and pork broth, topped with chashu egg scallions mushrooms & kamaboko

Nabeyaki Udon

Nabeyaki Udon

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, vegetables, clam & egg noodle soup

Spicy Seafood Udon - Champong

Spicy Seafood Udon - Champong

$21.00

Variety of seafood in korean spicy soup

Tempura Udon

Tempura Udon

$18.00

Udon noodle soup with shrimp & vegetable tempura

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$18.00

Pork bone broth, topped with chashu, egg scallions mushrooms & kamaboko

Yaki soba Chicken

$15.00
Yaki soba Seafood

Yaki soba Seafood

$19.00

Yaki Soba Veggie

$13.00

Yaki Udon Chicken

$15.00

Yaki Udon Seafood

$19.00

Yaki Udon Veggie

$13.00

Hot Platter Combinations

Hot Platter 2 item

$29.00

Hot Platter 3 Item

$35.00

Sushi Combination

2 Sushi Boat Combo

2 Sushi Boat Combo

$80.00

Chef's choice 8 pcs nigiri, 16 pcs sashimi and 2 specialty rolls of your choice

3 Sushi Boat Combo

$126.00

chef's choice 12 pcs nigiri 24 pcs sashimi and 3 specialty rolls of your choice

4 Sushi Boat Combo

$172.00

Chef's choice 16 pcs nigiri 32 pcs sashimi and 4 specialty rolls of your choice

A. Sushi & Roll

$23.00

Crunch/California/salmon/tuna/spicy tuna/spicy salmon /cucumber/spicy california/salmon skin/of your choice one roll with 6pcs chef's choice nigiri

B. Sushi & Roll

$27.00

911/Alaskan/Red dragon/spider/hungry/firecraker/tarantula/ichi/philadelphia/of your choice one roll with chef's choice 6 pcs nigiri

C. Sushi & Roll

$29.00

Ebisu roll/ Sunshine roll / Sexy roll / Hawaiian roll / Lobster roll/ of your choice one roll with chef's choice 6 pcs nigiri

SASHIMI Deluxe (20pcs)

$55.00

Chef's choice 20 pcs sashimi

Signature Sushi (10pcs)

$30.00

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$30.00

Chef's choice 6 pcs sashimi with 6pcs nigiri

Sushi Deluxe (20pcs)

Sushi Deluxe (20pcs)

$55.00

Chef's choice 20 pcs fresh fish nigiri

Desserts

Cheesecake

$9.00

Ice Cream

$7.00
Mochi Ice Cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$8.00
Tempura Ice Cream

Tempura Ice Cream

$8.00

Tiramisu Green Tea

$9.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00

Nigiri / Sashimi

Aji (Horse Mackerel) N

$6.00

Albacore (Shiro Maguro) N

$3.75
Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) N

Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) N

$7.00

Anago (Saltwater Eel) N

$4.50

Ankimo (Monkfish Liver) N

$4.25
Bluefin Tuna (Hon Maguro) N

Bluefin Tuna (Hon Maguro) N

$4.75

Chu Toro N

$6.50
Crab Stick (Kanikama) N

Crab Stick (Kanikama) N

$3.00

Ebi (Shrimp) N

$3.25

Escolar N

$3.75

Hamachi (Yellowtail) N

$3.95

Hamachi Toro (Yellowtail belly) N

$4.25

Hirame (Halibut) N

$4.75
Hoki Gai (Surf Clam) N

Hoki Gai (Surf Clam) N

$3.00

Hotate Gai (Scallop) N

$4.25

Ika (Squid) N

$3.75

Ikura (Salmon Roe) N

$3.75

Kani (Snow Crab) N

$4.75

Kanpachi N

$4.25

Madai (Red Snapper) N

$4.25
Masago (Smelt Roe) N

Masago (Smelt Roe) N

$2.50

Negi Toro

$5.95

Negi Toro Bowl

$7.00

O-Toro N

$12.50

Saba (Mackerel) N

$3.25
Sake (Salmon) N

Sake (Salmon) N

$3.75

Sake Kunsei (Smoked Salmon) N

$3.75

Sake Toro (Salmon Belly) N

$4.25

Suzuki (Striped Bass) N

$3.75
Tako (Octopus) N

Tako (Octopus) N

$3.75
Tamago (Egg) N

Tamago (Egg) N

$3.00

Tobiko N

$3.00

Tuna (Maguro) N

$3.95

Unagi (Freshwater Eel) N

$3.95

Uni Hokkaido Japanese

$12.50Out of stock

Veggie N

$2.50

Wagyu Beef N

$5.50

King Salmon N

$4.95

Steelhead Trout N

$4.00Out of stock
Aji (Horse Mackerel) Sashimi

Aji (Horse Mackerel) Sashimi

$24.50

Albacore (Shiro Maguro) Sashimi

$18.95
Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) Sashimi 4 Pc

Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) Sashimi 4 Pc

$34.00

Anago (Saltwater Eel) Sashimi

$21.95
Ankimo (Monkfish Liver) Sashimi

Ankimo (Monkfish Liver) Sashimi

$21.95
Bluefin Tuna (Hon Maguro) Sashimi

Bluefin Tuna (Hon Maguro) Sashimi

$22.95

Chu Toro Sashimi

$26.95

Ebi (Shrimp) Sashimi

$15.95

Escolar Sashimi

$18.95

Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi

$19.75

Hamachi Kama Sashimi

$25.00

Hamachi Toro (Yellowtail Belly) Sashimi

$21.95

Hirame (Halibut) Sashimi

$22.95

Hoki Gai (Surf Clam) Sashimi

$15.95

Hotate Gai (Scallop) Sashimi

$21.95

Ika (Squid)

$18.95

Ikura (Salmon Roe)

$18.95

Kani (Snow Crab) Sashimi

$22.95

Kanikama (Crab Stick) Sashimi

$15.95

Kanpachi Sashimi

$21.95

Madai (Red Snapper) Sashimi

$21.95

Masago (Smelt Roe) Sashimi

$13.95

O-Toro Sashimi

$45.00

Saba (Mackerel) Sashimi

$15.95

Sake (Salmon) Sashimi

$18.95

Sake Kunsei (Smoked Salmon) Sashimi

$18.95

Sake Toro (Salmon Belly) Sashimi

$21.95

Suzuki (Striped Bass) Sashimi

$18.95

Tako (Octopus) Sashimi

$18.95

Tamago (Egg)

$15.95

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)

$15.95

Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi

$19.75

Unagi (Freshwater Eel)

$19.75

Uni (Sea Urchin)

$55.00

Veggie

$13.95

Wagyu Beef Sashimi

$25.00

King Salmon Sashimi

$18.00

Steelhead Trout Sashimi

$18.00Out of stock

Live Uni

$15.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Ebisu serves traditional Japanese fare with modern influences, featuring high-grade sashimi and wagyu beef, nigiri and sashimi. Traditional sushi rolls will also be available on the menu. Come join us at our bar for sake, Japanese whiskey and draught beer.

Website

Location

13376 N Highway 183, Suite 400, Austin, TX 78750

Directions

Gallery
Ebisu image
Ebisu image
BG pic
Ebisu image

