Ebisu Austin
13376 N Highway 183
Suite 400
Austin, TX 78750
BEER
Asahi SuperDry (22oz)
Kirin Light Btl
Blue Moon Btl
Bud Light Btl
Michelob Ultra
Kyoto Kuromame Ale
Kyoto Matcha IPA
Kyoto White Yuzu Ale
Kyoto Yamadanishiki
Sapporo Black (22oz)
Lovestreet
Pecan Porter - DRAFT
512 IPA
Circle BLUR Hefeweizen
Lite Brite IPA
NA Beverages
SAKE
Dassai 45 Nigori (4oz)
Kiku Masamune 8oz
Kiku Masamune Taru (300ml)
Yaegaki Junmai (300ml)
Wand. Poet 300 Ml
Rihaku Wand. Poet (720ml) Btl
Snow Maiden (300ml)
Living Jewel (300ml)
Dassai 45 (300ml) Small Btl
Dassai 45 Nigori (330ml)
Otokoyama "Man's Mountain" 'Kitano' (720ml) Btl
Dassai 45 (720 Ml)
Demon Slayer Onikoroshi Wakatake Btl
Snow Maiden (720ml)
Kubota Hekiju (720ml) Btl
Kubota Manju Btl
WINE
Rebellious - Red Blend
Juggernaut,HIllsideBila CAB GLS
The Crossings,sauvignonc-GLS
Sea Glass - Pinot Grigio GLS
Gruet Sparkling Rose
Lubanzi - S. Africa Blanc GLS
Alberino - Spain Blanc GLS
Details Cabernet Sauvignon Ca
MadFish Sauv Bl GLS
Choya Plum Wine GLS
Daou Sauv Blanc GLS
House Red - Cab BTL
Rebelious Blend BTL
Juggernaut, Hillside -Cab BTl
Conundrum Red Blend - BTL
Gascon Malbec BTL
Mon Frère - Pinot Noir BTL
Silk & Spice Red Blend BTL
Hall - Cab BTL
Frog's Leap Cab. Sauv. BTL
Caymus Vineyards Cab-BTL
House White - BTL
La Crema Chard BTL
The Crossings - Sauv. Blanc BTL
Albarino Spain - Blanc
Lubanzi South Africa - Chenin Blanc
Sea Glass Pinot Grigio- BTL
J.Lohr-Bay MIST Ries-BTL
Gruet,Sparking Brut-BTL
Torresella - Prosecco BTL
Corkage Fee
Madfish Sauv Blanc BTL
Daou Sauv Bl BTL
Sushi Rolls
512 Roll
911 roll
Chopped shrimp,cucumber and spicy crab wrapped with avocado and served with spicy mayo sauce !!!
Alaskan roll
Crabmeat cucumber and asparagus wrapped with fresh salmon and served with goma sauce
Albacore Delight Roll
Chopped albacore and crabmeat wrapped in albacore and avocado served with spicy ponzu sauce
Avocado roll
Avocado with cucumber inside wrapped with avocado
Baked Dynamite Roll
California roll with scallops mushrooms masago and onion on top baked with house mayo and ell sauce
California Roll
Caterpillar roll
Shrimp tempura ell crabmeat and cucumber wrapped with avocado &ell sauce
Cherry Blossom roll
fresh salmon and avocado roll topped with tuna ,and vinaigrette
Crunchy roll
Shrimp tempura crabmeat cucumber wrapped with crunchy tempura flakes
Cucumber Roll
Dirty Sixth
Fresh salmon ,spicy tuna &Shrimp tempura wrapped in soy paper , deep fried
Dragon roll
Shrimp tempura ,crabmeat and avocado wrapped with fresh water ell served with ell sauce
Ebisu roll
Fried soft shell crab cucumber and crabmeat topped with ell&avocado served with ell sauce
Firecracker roll
Spicy scallop cucumber and crabmeat topped with spicy tuna served with house spicy sauce
Fried Oyster roll
Fried fresh Hokkaido oyster crabmeat and cucumber with house sauce
Futo Maki roll
Japanese pickled vegetable cucumber tamago(egg) avocado and spinach with fish powder
Golden California
California roll wrapped with fresh salmon and tempura with ell sauce
Green Land roll
Assorted vegetables wrapped with rice seaweed and soypaper
Green Salmon
Fresh salmon asparagus and seaweed wrapped with cucumber served without rice
Hawaiian roll
California roll topped with bluefin tuna tomato and fish egg with spice sauce
Hot Nights roll
Shrimp tempura with crabmeat and cucumber topped with spicy tuna and ell sauce
Hungry roll
Fried spicy tuna with fresh salmon cucumber served with japanese mayonnalse and ell sauce
Ichi roll
Shrimp tempura with cucumber and crabmeat wrapped with shrimp and avocado with goma sauce
Lion King roll
California roll topped with fresh salmon then baked with japanese mayo and cheese on top
Lobster roll
Baked baby lobster with crabmeat and masago wrapped with soy paper
Lone Star roll
Mango Tango
Mountain roll
California roll with avocado wrapped with salmon spicy tuna on top and baked with moyo goma sauce
Orange Dragon
Perfection roll
Spicy tuna crabmeat asparagus Oba ginger avocado gobo and masago wrapped with red snapper deep fried with house sauce
Philadelphia roll
Smoke salmon cream cheese avocado cucumber and crabmeat wrapped fresh salmon and served with salmon roe and ponzu sauce
Rainbow roll
Red Dragon roll
Shrimp tempura crabmeat cucumber and fresh water ell topped with spicy tuna served with spicy sauce ell sauce
Sake Crunch
Shrimp tempura fresh salmon & fresh water ell topped with shredded kani seaweed salad & tempura flakes
Salmon roll
Fresh salmon with cucumber and avocado
Salmon Skin
Scallop roll
Sexy roll
Bluefin tuna fresh salmon red snapper and albacore tuna wrapped with cucumber and ginger without rice
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Tuna
Spider roll
Deep fried soft shell crab with crabmeat masago avocado and cucumber with ell sauce
Sunshine roll
California roll topped with chopped bluefin tuna fresh salmon yellowtail &Red snapper served with spicy mayo sauce
Tarantula roll
Deep fried soft shell crab cucumber and crabmeat wrapped with avocado served with ell sauce
The Willie Roll
Three Times A Lady roll
Bluefin tuna fresh salmon crabmeat cucumber and albacore tuna with soy paper with tobiko
Tiger Eyes roll
Baked whole squid and fresh salmon with avocado gobo crabmeat served with ell sauce
Tuna Roll (Tekka Maki)
Unagi Roll
Fresh water ell with cucumber and avocado
Vegetable Tempura roll
Deep fried vegetable wrapped with soy paper
Vegetarian roll
Wagyu roll
wagyu beef with cucumber and avocado inside topped with mango salad
Yami Yami roll
Spicy tuna avocado cucumber and wrapped crabmeat and topped with bluefin tuna &ginger sauce
Yellowtail roll
Chutoro Roll
4 U Roll
Hand Roll
Starter (Hot)
Agedashi Tofu
Fried tofu, ginger bonito flakes & ponzu
Avocado Bomb
Avocado topped with sauteed mushroom,onion crabmeat & scallops,deep fried then baked with mozzarella cheese
Baked Dynamite App
Scallops, mushrooms, onions & garlic baked with cheese over rice
Baked Mussels
Baked in garlic butter sauce with onions & mushrooms
Brussels Sprouts
Flash fried with sweet & spicy sauce
Chilean Sea Bass
Baked fillet marinated in sweet miso glaze
Crab Wontons
Creamy Crab Croquette
Edamame Spicy
Edamame Steamed
Fried Calamari
Potato starch battered squid
Fried Rice Chicken
Fried Rice Combination
Fried Rice Shrimp
Fried Rice Veggie
Grilled Scallops on Half shell
Gyoza Chicken
Gyoza Pork 5 pcs
Gyoza Shrimp
Hamachi Kama Grilled
Grilled yellowtail collar
Heart Attack
Jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, spicy tuna masago and deep fried
Kushi Yaki Beef
Kushi Yaki Chicken
Kushi Yaki Shrimp & Scallop
Lamb Chop
Miso soup
Onion Rings
Oysters Baked 1 Dz.
Oysters Baked Half Dz.
Quiona Lobster
Sake Mac & Cheese
Sake reduction cream sauce with pecorino cheese topped with bacon bits & red pepper flakes
Sake Mussels
Shishito Peppers
Shrimp Blanket
Soft Shell Crab (fried)
Steamed Rice
Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushrooms stuffed with spicy tuna, topped with cheese
Sushi Rice
Tempura Shrimp & Veg
Tempura Vegetable
Starter (Cool)
Ahi Tower
4 Layers of tuna, Crabmeat,Avocado & sushi rice with 4kinds fish eggs
Beef Tataki
Crudo Albacore 7pcs
Crudo bluefin tuna 7pcs
Crudo Escolar 7 pcs
Crudo Hamachi 7 pcs
Crudo Mixed 7 pcs
Chef's choice 7 kind fish served with house sauce
Crudo Salmon 7pcs
Crudo Seared Tuna 7 pcs
Halibut Carpaccio 7 pcs
Hawaiian Crunch
Idako Baby Octopus
Japanese baked Oyster
Japanese Ceviche 7 pcs
Bluefin tuna salmon & yellowtail with cilantro and spicy garlic sauce
Live Uni
Nori (2 Pcs)
Oyster 1 Piece
Oysters (6pcs.)
Oysters Dozen
Sashimi Sampler (9pcs.)
Bluefin tuna salmon plus chef's choice sashimi
Smokey Bluefin
Steelhead Trout Crudo
Sushi Rice Side
Tuna Bouquet
Asparagus avocado & sprouts wrapped sashimi bluefin tuna garlic olive oil citrus on a bed of mango
Wasabi Relish
Wonton Skins (2)
YU ZU scallops
Salads
Hot Platter
183 Scallop & Shrimp
Four sauteed shrimp over a bed of scallops topped with Uni & smothered in melted cheese
Bounty of the Sea
Lobster, shrimp scallop & fresh salmon , yellowtail pan fried with vegetables
Bulgogi Beef
Dolsot Bibimbap Beef
Dolsot Bibimbap Pork
Dolsot Bibimbap Seafood
Hot Stone Wagyu
Kalbi (Korean short rib BBQ)
Katsu Chicken
Katsu Pork
Micronesia
Shrimp & Scallops sauteed in garlic & olive oil seasonal vegetables and parmesan cheese
Sexy Mackerel
Deep fried spanish mackerel sauteed with vegetables in sweet & spicy sauce
Spicy FISH & Seafod Stew
Spicy Korean Fried Chicken
Spicy Pork Bulgogi
Teriyaki Beef
Teriyaki Chicken
Teriyaki Salmon
Donburi (RiceBowls)
Noodle
Miso Ramen
Miso and pork broth, topped with chashu egg scallions mushrooms & kamaboko
Nabeyaki Udon
Shrimp tempura, vegetables, clam & egg noodle soup
Spicy Seafood Udon - Champong
Variety of seafood in korean spicy soup
Tempura Udon
Udon noodle soup with shrimp & vegetable tempura
Tonkotsu Ramen
Pork bone broth, topped with chashu, egg scallions mushrooms & kamaboko
Yaki soba Chicken
Yaki soba Seafood
Yaki Soba Veggie
Yaki Udon Chicken
Yaki Udon Seafood
Yaki Udon Veggie
Hot Platter Combinations
Sushi Combination
2 Sushi Boat Combo
Chef's choice 8 pcs nigiri, 16 pcs sashimi and 2 specialty rolls of your choice
3 Sushi Boat Combo
chef's choice 12 pcs nigiri 24 pcs sashimi and 3 specialty rolls of your choice
4 Sushi Boat Combo
Chef's choice 16 pcs nigiri 32 pcs sashimi and 4 specialty rolls of your choice
A. Sushi & Roll
Crunch/California/salmon/tuna/spicy tuna/spicy salmon /cucumber/spicy california/salmon skin/of your choice one roll with 6pcs chef's choice nigiri
B. Sushi & Roll
911/Alaskan/Red dragon/spider/hungry/firecraker/tarantula/ichi/philadelphia/of your choice one roll with chef's choice 6 pcs nigiri
C. Sushi & Roll
Ebisu roll/ Sunshine roll / Sexy roll / Hawaiian roll / Lobster roll/ of your choice one roll with chef's choice 6 pcs nigiri
SASHIMI Deluxe (20pcs)
Chef's choice 20 pcs sashimi
Signature Sushi (10pcs)
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
Chef's choice 6 pcs sashimi with 6pcs nigiri
Sushi Deluxe (20pcs)
Chef's choice 20 pcs fresh fish nigiri
Desserts
Nigiri / Sashimi
Aji (Horse Mackerel) N
Albacore (Shiro Maguro) N
Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) N
Anago (Saltwater Eel) N
Ankimo (Monkfish Liver) N
Bluefin Tuna (Hon Maguro) N
Chu Toro N
Crab Stick (Kanikama) N
Ebi (Shrimp) N
Escolar N
Hamachi (Yellowtail) N
Hamachi Toro (Yellowtail belly) N
Hirame (Halibut) N
Hoki Gai (Surf Clam) N
Hotate Gai (Scallop) N
Ika (Squid) N
Ikura (Salmon Roe) N
Kani (Snow Crab) N
Kanpachi N
Madai (Red Snapper) N
Masago (Smelt Roe) N
Negi Toro
Negi Toro Bowl
O-Toro N
Saba (Mackerel) N
Sake (Salmon) N
Sake Kunsei (Smoked Salmon) N
Sake Toro (Salmon Belly) N
Suzuki (Striped Bass) N
Tako (Octopus) N
Tamago (Egg) N
Tobiko N
Tuna (Maguro) N
Unagi (Freshwater Eel) N
Uni Hokkaido Japanese
Veggie N
Wagyu Beef N
King Salmon N
Steelhead Trout N
Aji (Horse Mackerel) Sashimi
Albacore (Shiro Maguro) Sashimi
Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) Sashimi 4 Pc
Anago (Saltwater Eel) Sashimi
Ankimo (Monkfish Liver) Sashimi
Bluefin Tuna (Hon Maguro) Sashimi
Chu Toro Sashimi
Ebi (Shrimp) Sashimi
Escolar Sashimi
Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi
Hamachi Kama Sashimi
Hamachi Toro (Yellowtail Belly) Sashimi
Hirame (Halibut) Sashimi
Hoki Gai (Surf Clam) Sashimi
Hotate Gai (Scallop) Sashimi
Ika (Squid)
Ikura (Salmon Roe)
Kani (Snow Crab) Sashimi
Kanikama (Crab Stick) Sashimi
Kanpachi Sashimi
Madai (Red Snapper) Sashimi
Masago (Smelt Roe) Sashimi
O-Toro Sashimi
Saba (Mackerel) Sashimi
Sake (Salmon) Sashimi
Sake Kunsei (Smoked Salmon) Sashimi
Sake Toro (Salmon Belly) Sashimi
Suzuki (Striped Bass) Sashimi
Tako (Octopus) Sashimi
Tamago (Egg)
Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)
Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi
Unagi (Freshwater Eel)
Uni (Sea Urchin)
Veggie
Wagyu Beef Sashimi
King Salmon Sashimi
Steelhead Trout Sashimi
Live Uni
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Ebisu serves traditional Japanese fare with modern influences, featuring high-grade sashimi and wagyu beef, nigiri and sashimi. Traditional sushi rolls will also be available on the menu. Come join us at our bar for sake, Japanese whiskey and draught beer.
13376 N Highway 183, Suite 400, Austin, TX 78750