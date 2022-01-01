Pork chops in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve pork chops
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin
|Chicken Fried Pork Chop
|$17.99
chunky red smashers, Chef's veggies, smothered in green chile gravy
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Stuffed Pork Chop
|$30.00
Boudin stuffed, summer succotash, pineapple chutney
Casa Moreno
5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
|Pork Chop Plate
|$10.99
One pork chop served with two eggs any style served with Beans and Potatoes
|SIDE PORK CHOP
|$3.75
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin
|Chicken Fried Pork Chop
|$17.99
chunky red smashers, Chef's veggies, smothered in green chile gravy
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Pork Chop Suey
|$9.95
Pork, broccoli, white onions, Napa, cabbage, brown sauce.
|Pork Chop Suey (L)
|$7.50
Pork, broccoli, white onions, Napa, cabbage, brown sauce.
The League Kitchen and Tavern
10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin
|Chicken Fried Pork Chop
|$18.99
mashers – jalapeño gravy
The League Kitchen and Tavern
13420 Galleria Circle, Bee Cave
|Chicken Fried Pork Chop
|$17.99
mashers – jalapeño gravy
The League Kitchen and Tavern
1310 RR 620 S., Austin
|Chicken Fried Pork Chop
|$18.99
mashers – jalapeño gravy
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Pork Chop Baby!
|$22.95
10oz Bone-In French cut Pork Chop ~ Country Red Potato Mashers ~ Seasonal Vegetables ~ Sweet Port Beurre Blanc
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Applewood Smoked Pork Chop with Red Onion Jam
|$27.00
Orange-vanilla brine, red onion jam.
Choose one side item.
|Applewood Smoked Pork Chop - Double
|$33.00
Orange-vanilla brine, red onion jam.
Choose one side item.
Pho Saigon Austin
10901 N Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Grilled Pork Chop (1)
|$4.00
Chez Zee American Bistro
5406 Balcones Dr, Austin
|Grilled Pork Chop (GF)
|$32.95
Thick cut pork chop topped with a fig reduction and served with sweet potato pudding and green beans
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin
|Chipotle Pork Chop
|$24.25
Fourteen(14) oz hand cut double boned center cut frenched pork chop grilled to temperature. Topped with chipotle honey glaze and cilantro. Served with chipotle sweet potatoes and vegetable of the day.
Launderette
2115 Holly St, Austin
|BONE-IN PORK CHOP
|$34.00
fermented citrus butter, caramelized endive, Bleu D'Auvergne
The League Kitchen and Tavern
166 Hargraves Dr, Austin
|Chicken Fried Pork Chop
|$18.99
mashers – jalapeño gravy
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin
|#5 Xuon Nuong Xa - Pork Chop
|$12.95
Lunch portion of Chargrilled Lemongrass Pork Chop served with Imperial roll, cabbage salad, and steamed rice. Only available weekdays during lunch 11am - 2:30pm.
Prime Taco Grille
11215 S I-35 #120, Austin
|Pork Chops & Eggs
|$9.99
Two Grilled Pork Chops with Two Eggs, Potatoes and Refried Beans.
Jack Allen's Kitchen
7720 West Highway 71, Austin
|Chicken Fried Pork Chop
|$17.99
chunky red smashers, Chef's veggies, smothered in green chile gravy
Sammie's Italian Restaurant
807 West 6th Street, Austin
|Pork Chop
|$50.00
Qi Austin Restaurant
835 West 6th Street, Austin
|L-Jingdo Pork Chop
|$18.00
Tamale House East
1707 E 6th St, Austin
|Pork Chop Ranchera Dinner
|$15.00
Pork chop with homemade ranchera sauce, tomato, grilled onion & grilled jalapeño on top. Served with refried beans, Spanish rice & 2 tortillas.
Banh Mi Galang
11301 Lakeline Blvd Suite 100, Austin
|Com Tam Suon Nuong - Grilled Pork Chop with Rice
|$12.75
Grilled Porkchop serve with broken rice and fresh vegetables
Moonshine
10525 W Parmer Ln, Austin
|Center Cut Pork Chop
|$23.00
peaches, cranberries, thyme, dill with choice of side
Fat Daddy's Chicken
1075 Springdale rd, Austin
|Grilled Pork Chop Sandwich Combo
|$7.99
|Fried Pork Chop Sand.Combo
|$7.99
|Grilled Pork Chop Sandwich
|$5.99