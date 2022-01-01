Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve pork chops

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Pork Chop$17.99
chunky red smashers, Chef's veggies, smothered in green chile gravy
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile image

FRENCH FRIES

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile

3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stuffed Pork Chop$30.00
Boudin stuffed, summer succotash, pineapple chutney
More about Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
Item pic

 

Casa Moreno

5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Chop Plate$10.99
One pork chop served with two eggs any style served with Beans and Potatoes
SIDE PORK CHOP$3.75
More about Casa Moreno
Item pic

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (872 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Pork Chop$17.99
chunky red smashers, Chef's veggies, smothered in green chile gravy
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
China Dynasty image

 

China Dynasty

2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chop Suey$9.95
Pork, broccoli, white onions, Napa, cabbage, brown sauce.
Pork Chop Suey (L)$7.50
Pork, broccoli, white onions, Napa, cabbage, brown sauce.
More about China Dynasty
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fried Pork Chop$18.99
mashers – jalapeño gravy
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

13420 Galleria Circle, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fried Pork Chop$17.99
mashers – jalapeño gravy
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

1310 RR 620 S., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fried Pork Chop$18.99
mashers – jalapeño gravy
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

 

Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Chop Baby!$22.95
10oz Bone-In French cut Pork Chop ~ Country Red Potato Mashers ~ Seasonal Vegetables ~ Sweet Port Beurre Blanc
Best Damn Pork Chop In Town!
More about Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bartlett's

2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin

Avg 5 (2390 reviews)
Takeout
Applewood Smoked Pork Chop with Red Onion Jam$27.00
Orange-vanilla brine, red onion jam.
Choose one side item.
Applewood Smoked Pork Chop - Double$33.00
Orange-vanilla brine, red onion jam.
Choose one side item.
More about Bartlett's
Pho Saigon Austin image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Pho Saigon Austin

10901 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1377 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Pork Chop (1)$4.00
More about Pho Saigon Austin
Consumer pic

 

Chez Zee American Bistro

5406 Balcones Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Pork Chop (GF)$32.95
Thick cut pork chop topped with a fig reduction and served with sweet potato pudding and green beans
More about Chez Zee American Bistro
Item pic

GRILL

Verde’s Mexican Parrilla

16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1530 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Pork Chop$24.25
Fourteen(14) oz hand cut double boned center cut frenched pork chop grilled to temperature. Topped with chipotle honey glaze and cilantro. Served with chipotle sweet potatoes and vegetable of the day.
More about Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
Launderette image

FRENCH FRIES

Launderette

2115 Holly St, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1625 reviews)
Takeout
BONE-IN PORK CHOP$34.00
fermented citrus butter, caramelized endive, Bleu D'Auvergne
More about Launderette
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

166 Hargraves Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fried Pork Chop$18.99
mashers – jalapeño gravy
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine image

 

Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine

6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#5 Xuon Nuong Xa - Pork Chop$12.95
Lunch portion of Chargrilled Lemongrass Pork Chop served with Imperial roll, cabbage salad, and steamed rice. Only available weekdays during lunch 11am - 2:30pm.
More about Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
Prime Taco Grille image

 

Prime Taco Grille

11215 S I-35 #120, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Chops & Eggs$9.99
Two Grilled Pork Chops with Two Eggs, Potatoes and Refried Beans.
More about Prime Taco Grille
Item pic

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

7720 West Highway 71, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Pork Chop$17.99
chunky red smashers, Chef's veggies, smothered in green chile gravy
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sammie's Italian Restaurant

807 West 6th Street, Austin

Avg 4.6 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chop$50.00
More about Sammie's Italian Restaurant
Qi Austin Restaurant image

 

Qi Austin Restaurant

835 West 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
L-Jingdo Pork Chop$18.00
More about Qi Austin Restaurant
Tamale House East image

 

Tamale House East

1707 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1556 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Chop Ranchera Dinner$15.00
Pork chop with homemade ranchera sauce, tomato, grilled onion & grilled jalapeño on top. Served with refried beans, Spanish rice & 2 tortillas.
More about Tamale House East
Banh Mi Galang image

SANDWICHES

Banh Mi Galang

11301 Lakeline Blvd Suite 100, Austin

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Com Tam Suon Nuong - Grilled Pork Chop with Rice$12.75
Grilled Porkchop serve with broken rice and fresh vegetables
More about Banh Mi Galang
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Moonshine

10525 W Parmer Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (936 reviews)
Takeout
Center Cut Pork Chop$23.00
peaches, cranberries, thyme, dill with choice of side
More about Moonshine
Fat Daddy's Chicken image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Fat Daddy's Chicken

1075 Springdale rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Pork Chop Sandwich Combo$7.99
Fried Pork Chop Sand.Combo$7.99
Grilled Pork Chop Sandwich$5.99
More about Fat Daddy's Chicken
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Shoal Creek Saloon

909 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.6 (468 reviews)
Takeout
SMOKED PORK CHOP$18.00
More about Shoal Creek Saloon

