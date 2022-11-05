Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

68 Degrees Kitchen

380 Reviews

$$

2401 Lake Austin Blvd

Austin, TX 78703

Order Again

N/A Beverages

Unsweetened Black Iced Tea

Unsweetened Black Iced Tea

$3.50
Ginger Beer - Maine Root

Ginger Beer - Maine Root

$4.50

***Caffeine Free***

Root Beer - Maine Root

Root Beer - Maine Root

$4.50

***Caffeine Free***

Mexican Cola - Maine Root

Mexican Cola - Maine Root

$4.50
San Pellegrino - Limonata

San Pellegrino - Limonata

$3.50
Izze Soda

Izze Soda

$4.00Out of stock
San Pellegrino 500ml

San Pellegrino 500ml

$3.50
San Pellegrino 1L

San Pellegrino 1L

$6.00

Flat Water 1L

$6.00
Non-Alcoholic Becks Beer

Non-Alcoholic Becks Beer

$6.00
Milk, Mill-King (Whole)

Milk, Mill-King (Whole)

$3.00

Dr. Fischer 'Steinboch'

$32.00

Beer

Peroni

Peroni

$6.00

Italian Lager 5.1% ABV

Lone Star

Lone Star

$4.00

Texas Lager 4.7% ABV

Zilker Marco IPA

$6.00

Zilker Icy Boys Lager

$6.00

Zilker Parks and Rec

$6.00
Non-Alcoholic Becks Beer

Non-Alcoholic Becks Beer

$6.00

Sparkling

brut cremant alsace

Blanc de Blanc, AR Lenoble 2016

$103.00

Brut, Laherte Freres (grower)

$94.00

Brut, Bollinger

$130.00

Prosecco, il Soffione

$29.00

1/2 Cremant, Lucien Albrecht NV (375ml)

$23.00

1/2 Brut, Piper Heidsieck (375ml)

$46.00

1/2 Brut, Deutz (375ml)

$50.00

1/2 Brut, Laurent-Perrier (375ml)

$39.00

Red Wine

Pinot Noir, Brick & Mortar

$54.00
Gamay Morgon, G.Duboeuf

Gamay Morgon, G.Duboeuf

$48.00

Light bodied with high acidity, light tannins & very dry. Red fruit, blackberry and spicy notes. Delicious Beaujolais!

Syrah, Guigal 'St. Joseph'

$60.00

Zinfandel, Turley 'Juvenile'

$47.00
Cabernet Sauvignon, Canvasback

Cabernet Sauvignon, Canvasback

$53.00

REGULARLY $59. Full bodied with high tannin's. High acidity and dry. Oaky chocolate and vanilla, along with black fruit and leather earthy, smoky notes.

Cabernet Sauvignon, Trefethan

Cabernet Sauvignon, Trefethan

$76.00

Full bodied with medium to high tannin's. Medium to high acidity and dry. Oaky chocolate and tobacco, along with black fruit and leather earthy notes.

Dolcetto, Brovia 2019

$42.00
Barbera d'Asti, La Spinetta

Barbera d'Asti, La Spinetta

$44.00

REGULARLY $42. Full bodied with medium to low tannin's. High acidity and dry. Black fruit, along with oaky chocolate and vanilla notes.

Barbera d'Alba, Marcarini "Ciabot'

$33.00
Nebbiolo, Giovanni Rosso

Nebbiolo, Giovanni Rosso

$48.00

Heavy bodied with very high acidity. High tannins & dry. Cherry, leather & tobacco notes.

Nebbiolo Langhe L. Einaudi

$45.00

Nebbiolo Langhe Trediberri

$45.00
Barbaresco, Castello di Neive 2018

Barbaresco, Castello di Neive 2018

$84.00

Medium to full bodied with high tannin's. High acidity and very dry. Earthy, leather and tar, along with red fruit and oaky tobacco and cedar notes.

Barbaresco, Batasiolo 2017

$85.00

Barolo, L. Einaudi 'Costa Grimaldi' 2015

$118.00

Barolo, Mauro Molino 'Gallinoto' 2017

$92.00

Chianti Classico, Gran Selezione Tenuta di Nozzole 2016

$96.00

Chianti Class Riserva Carpineta 2016

$49.00

Vino Nobile, Carpineto 2016

$55.00

Brunello, San Filipo 2016

$127.00

Brunello, Sasso di Sole 2016

$79.00

Brunello, Piancornello 2015

$106.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon, Isole e Olena 2015

$161.00

Super Tuscan, Marco Salestri

$35.00

Frappato, Portelli

$31.00

Rossese di Dolceaqua, Anfosso

$51.00
Valpolicella Classico Superiore, Buglioni

Valpolicella Classico Superiore, Buglioni

$57.00

(REGULARLY $58.) Full bodied with medium tannin's. Low acidity and medium dryness. Oaky vanilla, tobacco, cherry, raspberry, plum and dark fruit notes

Amarone, Zenato 2017

$112.00

White Wine

Moscato, Marenco 'Strev'

$29.00

Bianco, Fabio Motta

$26.00

Roero Arneis, Giacosa

$48.00

Pinot Grigio, Abbazia Novacella

$38.00

The story of this 1142AD Augustinian monastery winery is incredible. The wines are outstanding and all incredible values. A must try! Great value.

Pinot Grigio, Elena Walch

Pinot Grigio, Elena Walch

$36.00

Medium bodied with medium acidity and dry. Apple and citrus, with stone fruit notes. Menu Price $34

Fiano di Avellino, Colli di Lapio

$43.00
Etna Bianco, Tornatore

Etna Bianco, Tornatore

$48.00

REGULARLY $48. Full bodied with medium acidity and dry. Green apple, peach, grapefruit and stoney mineral notes.

Vermentino, Jankara

$40.00

Gruner Velt, Abbazia di Nova

$34.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Rombauer

$52.00
Chardonnay, Sonoma Cutrer 'Russian River'

Chardonnay, Sonoma Cutrer 'Russian River'

$44.00

(REGULARLY $44.) Full bodied with medium acidity and medium dryness. Buttery, Oaky vanilla, pear, apple and citrus notes.

Chardonnay, Frog's Leap 'Shale & Stone'

Chardonnay, Frog's Leap 'Shale & Stone'

$59.00

(REGULARLY $59.) Full bodied with medium acidity and medium to low dryness. Oaky vanilla, butter, green apple, grapefruit and citrus notes.

Rose

Rose, Cibonne Tenta

Rose, Cibonne Tenta

$35.00

Light to medium bodied, high acidity and very dry. Strawberry, stone fruit & citrus notes.

Rose, Futurosa (Neb)

$28.00Out of stock

Rose of the grape nebbiolo, whose structure comes through in this otherwise bright, smooth wine. Great with food. (Reg. $28)

Etna Rosato, Pietradolce

$32.00

Grown in the volcanic slopes of Mt. Etna, it's rich, candied-fruit notes resound in this warm weather rose. You'll love it.

Half Bottles

1/2 Cremant, Lucien Albrecht NV (375ml)

$23.00

1/2 Brut, Piper Heidsieck (375ml)

$46.00

1/2 Brut, Deutz (375ml)

$50.00

1/2 Brut, Laurent-Perrier (375ml)

$39.00

1/2 Pinot Noir, Elk Cove (375ml)

$29.00
1/2 Malbec, Alberti (375ml)

1/2 Malbec, Alberti (375ml)

$22.00

Heavy bodied with medium to low acidity & dry. Oaky, earthy and red fruit notes.

1/2 Cabernet Sauvignon, Decoy (375ml)

1/2 Cabernet Sauvignon, Decoy (375ml)

$26.00

Full bodied with medium acidity & medium dryness. Oaky, green apple & citrus notes.

Dessert Wines

Tawny Port, Kopke

$8.50

Moscato, Marenco 'Strev'

$29.00

White Wine

Chardonnay, Sonoma Cutrer 'Russian River'

Chardonnay, Sonoma Cutrer 'Russian River'

$32.00

(REGULARLY $44.) Full bodied with medium acidity and medium dryness. Buttery, Oaky vanilla, pear, apple and citrus notes.

Chardonnay, Frog's Leap 'Shale & Stone'

Chardonnay, Frog's Leap 'Shale & Stone'

$42.00

(REGULARLY $59.) Full bodied with medium acidity and medium to low dryness. Oaky vanilla, butter, green apple, grapefruit and citrus notes.

Chardonnay Fess Parker

Chardonnay Fess Parker

$30.00

(REGULARLY $46.) Full bodied with medium acidity and forward fruit. Apple, pear and melon. Light oak.

Pinot Grigio, Abbazia Novacella

$25.00

The story of this 1142AD Augustinian monastery winery is incredible. The wines are outstanding and all incredible values. A must try! Great value.

Sauvignon Blanc, Rombauer

$41.00

Rose

Rose, Cibonne Tenta

Rose, Cibonne Tenta

$29.00

Light to medium bodied, high acidity and very dry. Strawberry, stone fruit & citrus notes.

Etna Rosato, Pietradolce

$24.00

Grown in the volcanic slopes of Mt. Etna, it's rich, candied-fruit notes resound in this warm weather rose. You'll love it.

Rose, Futurosa (Neb)

$21.00Out of stock

Rose of the grape nebbiolo, whose structure comes through in this otherwise bright, smooth wine. Great with food. (Reg. $28)

Red Wine

Pinot Noir, Sokol Blosser

Pinot Noir, Sokol Blosser

$47.00Out of stock

REGULARLY $62. Light to medium bodied with smooth tannin's. High acidity and dry. Red fruit along with earthy notes of smoke and vanilla. Dundee Hills

Pinot Noir Bodega Chacra

Pinot Noir Bodega Chacra

$38.00Out of stock

REGULARLY $49. Medium bodied with smooth tannin's. Medium acidity and dry. Red fruit along with earthy notes of leather and vanilla.

Cabernet Sauvignon, Canvasback

Cabernet Sauvignon, Canvasback

$51.00

REGULARLY $59. Full bodied with high tannin's. High acidity and dry. Oaky chocolate and vanilla, along with black fruit and leather earthy, smoky notes.

Dolcetto Pecchenino

Dolcetto Pecchenino

$24.00Out of stock

Medium to heavy bodied with medium acidity. Medium tannins & dry. Cherry, black fruit & earthy notes.

Nebbiolo, Giovanni Rosso

Nebbiolo, Giovanni Rosso

$35.00

Heavy bodied with very high acidity. High tannins & dry. Cherry, leather & tobacco notes.

Barbera d'Asti, La Spinetta

Barbera d'Asti, La Spinetta

$38.00

REGULARLY $42. Full bodied with medium to low tannin's. High acidity and dry. Black fruit, along with oaky chocolate and vanilla notes.

Gamay Morgon, G.Duboeuf

Gamay Morgon, G.Duboeuf

$36.00

Light bodied with high acidity, light tannins & very dry. Red fruit, blackberry and spicy notes. Delicious Beaujolais!

Beer

Peroni

Peroni

$3.00

Italian Lager 5.1% ABV

Lone Star

Lone Star

$2.50

Texas Lager 4.7% ABV

Zilker Parks and Rec

$3.00

Zilker Marco IPA

$3.00

Zilker Icy Boys Lager

$3.00
Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

68 Degrees is an ingredient-driven scratch kitchen: an Italian classic specializing in made-in-house food with local ingredients. Serving up classic Italian pastas and plates, along with an extensive wine and beer list, long-time restauranteurs Joan and Marion Gillcrist are excited to bring their culinary expertise to the neighborhood. Located near Lady Bird Lake at Deep Eddy Pool, just west of downtown Austin, we are a gathering place for families and friends in a casual, elegant environment.

Location

2401 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX 78703

