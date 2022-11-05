Italian
68 Degrees Kitchen
380 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
68 Degrees is an ingredient-driven scratch kitchen: an Italian classic specializing in made-in-house food with local ingredients. Serving up classic Italian pastas and plates, along with an extensive wine and beer list, long-time restauranteurs Joan and Marion Gillcrist are excited to bring their culinary expertise to the neighborhood. Located near Lady Bird Lake at Deep Eddy Pool, just west of downtown Austin, we are a gathering place for families and friends in a casual, elegant environment.
2401 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
