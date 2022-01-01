Vegan sandwiches in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Vegan Creme-Stuffed Oatmeal Cookie Sandwich
|$4.75
Vegan vanilla cream sandwich between 2 large soft oatmeal cookies.
|Vegan Creme-Stuffed Oatmeal Cookie Sandwich
|$4.75
Vegan vanilla cream sandwich between 2 large soft oatmeal cookies.
More about Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Vegan BLT Sandwich
|$10.00
Vegan bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and vegan mayo. (NF) Our vegan bacon strips are made from soy and wheat protein.
|Vegan Steak Sandwich
|$10.95
Homemade seitan fried milanesa, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, mustard & vegan mayo. Our seitan steak patty is made from wheat gluten and is NOT gluten free. (NF)
|Vegan Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Sandwich is served on toasted homemade whole wheat sesame seed bread. Avocado slice, green leaf lettuce, roma tomatoes, onions, vegan mayo & mustard.