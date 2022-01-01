Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegan sandwiches in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches

Item pic

 

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Creme-Stuffed Oatmeal Cookie Sandwich$4.75
Vegan vanilla cream sandwich between 2 large soft oatmeal cookies.
Vegan Creme-Stuffed Oatmeal Cookie Sandwich$4.75
Vegan vanilla cream sandwich between 2 large soft oatmeal cookies.
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Item pic

 

Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez

1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan BLT Sandwich$10.00
Vegan bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and vegan mayo. (NF) Our vegan bacon strips are made from soy and wheat protein.
Vegan Steak Sandwich$10.95
Homemade seitan fried milanesa, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, mustard & vegan mayo. Our seitan steak patty is made from wheat gluten and is NOT gluten free. (NF)
Vegan Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Sandwich is served on toasted homemade whole wheat sesame seed bread. Avocado slice, green leaf lettuce, roma tomatoes, onions, vegan mayo & mustard.
More about Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
Cenote image

 

Cenote

6214 Cameron Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Sandwich$12.00
beets, hummus, carrots, avocado, vegan chipotle aioli, and arugula on ciabatta
More about Cenote

