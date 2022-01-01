Squid in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve squid
More about Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin
|SQUID
|$5.50
More about Neighborhood Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Neighborhood Sushi
1716 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Squid And Plum Roll
|$16.00
More about Sugar Pine
SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS
Sugar Pine
8578 Research Blvd, Austin
|Yaki Udon Shrimp & Squid - Half
|$8.00
|Yaki Soba Shrimp & Squid - Half
|$8.00
|Yaki Soba Shrimp & Squid
|$13.75
More about Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th Street, Austin
|SEA GARDEN SQUID
|$6.50
Sesame marinated seaweed and squid with ginger