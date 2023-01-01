Caprese sandwiches in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches
Patika - South Lamar
2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN
|Caprese Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Dream Bakery
4201 South Congress Avenue, Austin
|GF Caprese Croissant Sandwich
|$8.50
Gluten free butter croissant drizzled with olive oil and balsamic reduction and layered with fresh mozzarella, vine ripened tomatoes and fresh basil.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Front Page
1023 Springdale Road, Austin
|Caprese Sandwich
|$0.00
tomato, mozzarella, pesto, basil, arugula (vegetarian)