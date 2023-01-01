Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese sandwiches in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches

Item pic

 

Patika - South Lamar

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caprese Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Patika - South Lamar
Item pic

 

Dream Bakery

4201 South Congress Avenue, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Caprese Croissant Sandwich$8.50
Gluten free butter croissant drizzled with olive oil and balsamic reduction and layered with fresh mozzarella, vine ripened tomatoes and fresh basil.
More about Dream Bakery
Caprese Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Front Page

1023 Springdale Road, Austin

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Sandwich$0.00
tomato, mozzarella, pesto, basil, arugula (vegetarian)
More about The Front Page
Item pic

 

Tiny Grocer - 1718 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704

1718 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Sandwich$13.00
Toasted hoagie, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, roasted garlic balsamic aioli, balsamic reduction
More about Tiny Grocer - 1718 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704

