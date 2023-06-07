Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucky Lab Coffee Co. Flagship

2421 San Antonio Street

Austin, TX 78705

Online Ordering Menu

Summer Menu

Bees Knees Sweet Cream Latte

Bees Knees Sweet Cream Latte

$5.75

This classic combines our love of sweet honey and our obsession with rosemary and lavender undertones. *we think this latte is the bees knees*

White Chocolate Lavender Latte

White Chocolate Lavender Latte

$4.75

Sweet and creamy white chocolate paired with the floral and earthy notes of lavender makes for the perfect combination. Pairs well with oat milk.

Coconut Mocha

Coconut Mocha

$4.75

Tropical coconut syrup swirled together with rich dark chocolate transports you right to the tropics! Pairs perfectly with coconut milk.

Honey Nut Latte

Honey Nut Latte

$4.75

Sweet honey + rich and nutty hazelnut poured over two shots of smooth espresso makes this a nearly perfect latte. Always good served over ice and topped with almond milk

Citrus Chai

Citrus Chai

$5.00

Our spicy house brewed chai is sweetened with our longhorn syrup. Notes of citrus orange, vanilla and caramel. Perfectly sweet, spicy and creamy.

Lavender Matcha

Lavender Matcha

$4.75

Deep earthy matcha paired with the lightly sweet, floral and balanced lavender flavor. Subtly sweet and extra delicious with oat milk.

Thai Brew

Thai Brew

$5.25

Sweet and strong traditionally brewed Thai tea swirled together with cold brew. Topped with a splash of half & half.

Honey Mint Cold Brew

Honey Mint Cold Brew

$5.00

Our smooth house cold brew with a dash of honey and mint to invigorate and refresh those warm summer days. Top with a splash of your favorite milk.

Honey Blueberry Lemonade

Honey Blueberry Lemonade

$4.75

Fresh blueberries muddled together with honey in our traditional house lemonade. Extra refreshing on a hot afternoon.

Hibiscus Palmer

Hibiscus Palmer

$4.00

Tart and refreshing hibiscus tea topped with sweet lemonade.

For the Group

Hot Coffee Traveler

Hot Coffee Traveler

$24.95
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$8.75
Assorted Baker's Pastry Box

Assorted Baker's Pastry Box

$42.50
Assorted Sweets Sampler

Assorted Sweets Sampler

$36.00
Chai Concentrate

Chai Concentrate

$10.00
Chai Brew Concentrate

Chai Brew Concentrate

$10.00
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$8.75
Thai Brew

Thai Brew

$8.75
House Made Sweet Cream

House Made Sweet Cream

$10.00
House Made Syrup

House Made Syrup

$8.00
Iced Latte Kit

Iced Latte Kit

$34.00
Classic Blend Coffee

Classic Blend Coffee

$8.00
Cold Brew at Home Bags

Cold Brew at Home Bags

$15.00

Coffee & Tea

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00
Espresso

Espresso

$2.75
Americano

Americano

$3.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50
Cortado

Cortado

$3.50
Latte

Latte

$3.75
Matcha

Matcha

$4.00
Chai

Chai

$4.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$3.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.25
Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg & Cheddar with Sriracha Mayo

Bacon, Egg & Cheddar with Sriracha Mayo

$6.00
Sausage, Egg & Cheddar with Bacon Jam

Sausage, Egg & Cheddar with Bacon Jam

$6.00
Spinach, Feta & Egg with Sun Dried Tomato Pesto

Spinach, Feta & Egg with Sun Dried Tomato Pesto

$5.50
Ham & Swiss with Dijon Mustard

Ham & Swiss with Dijon Mustard

$5.50

Grab & Go Food

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$4.25
Cold Brew Overnight Oats

Cold Brew Overnight Oats

$4.50
Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$4.00
Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$4.25
Hummus & Veggies Snack Box

Hummus & Veggies Snack Box

$5.25
Meat & Cheese Snack Box

Meat & Cheese Snack Box

$5.25

Pastries

Hand Pies

Hand Pies

$4.50
Muffins

Muffins

$3.50
Croissants

Croissants

$4.50
Tea Breads

Tea Breads

$3.50
Scone of the day

Scone of the day

$4.00

Sweets

Chai Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chai Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
Gluten Free Sprinkle Cookie

Gluten Free Sprinkle Cookie

$3.25
Gluten Free/Vegan Cowboy Cookie

Gluten Free/Vegan Cowboy Cookie

$3.25
Chocolate Almond Biscotti

Chocolate Almond Biscotti

$2.50
Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$3.50
Peanut Butter Fluff Brownie

Peanut Butter Fluff Brownie

$3.75

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Richard's Rainwater (sparkling)

Richard's Rainwater (sparkling)

$2.50
Grapefruit Waterloo

Grapefruit Waterloo

$2.00
Lime Waterloo

Lime Waterloo

$2.00

For the Group

Hot Coffee Traveler

Coffee Traveler

$24.95

Cold Brew

Cold Brew - Quart

$8.75

Cold Brew - Half Gallon

$17.50

Cold Brew - Gallon

$35.00

Assorted Pastry Box

Assorted Pastry Box

$42.50

Sweets Sampler

Sweets Sampler

$36.00

Chai Concentrate

Chai - Quart

$10.00

Chai - Half Gallon

$20.00

Chai - Gallon

$40.00

Chai Brew

Chai Brew - Quart

$10.00

Chai Brew - Half Gallon

$20.00

Chai Brew - Gallon

$40.00

Thai Tea

Thai - Quart

$8.75

Thai - Half Gallon

$17.50

Thai - Gallon

$35.00

Thai Brew

Thai Brew - Quart

$8.75

Thai Brew - Half Gallon

$17.50

Thai Brew - Gallon

$35.00

House Made Sweet Cream

House Sweet Cream

$10.00

House Made Syrup Bottle

House Made Syrup Bottle

Classic Blend Coffee

Classic Blend Coffee

$8.00

Cold Brew at home bags

Cold Brew at Home Bags

$15.00

Iced Latte Kit

Iced Latte Kit

$34.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Spot for handcrafted coffee & iced beverages with pet-friendly outdoor patio & courtyard.

2421 San Antonio Street, Austin, TX 78705

