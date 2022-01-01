Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Pizzeria Vetri Austin

review star

No reviews yet

2421 San Antonio Street

Austin, TX 78785

Pizze

RPG

$13.00

rosemary, potato, guanciale, mozzarella, egg

ATX

$15.00

pork shoulder, roasted tomato, avocado, queso fresco

Margherita

$10.00

basil, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Marinara

$8.00

crushed tomatoes, oregano, garlic

Crudo

$16.00

prosciutto crudo, bufala mozzarella, parmigiano

Tonno

$15.00

sicilian tuna, onion, mozzarella, tomato sauce, peperoncino

Quattro Formaggi

$14.00

gorgonzola, mozzarella, scamorza, fontina

Melanzana

$13.00

crushed tomatoes, eggplant, stracciatella, oregano

Maurizio

$10.00

mozzarella, rosemary, olive oil, sea salt

Salsiccia

$16.00

fennel sausage, roasted fennel, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Pepperoni

$14.00

pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano

Fungi

$16.00

Torro

$15.00

RPG

$25.00

rosemary, potato, guanciale, mozzarella, egg

ATX

$29.00

pork shoulder, roasted tomato, avocado, queso fresco

Margherita

$19.00

basil, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Marinara

$15.00

crushed tomatoes, oregano, garlic

Crudo

$31.00

prosciutto crudo, bufala mozzarella, parmigiano

Tonno

$29.00

sicilian tuna, onion, mozzarella, tomato sauce, peperoncino

Quattro Formaggi

$27.00

gorgonzola, mozzarella, scamorza, fontina

Melanzana

$25.00

crushed tomatoes, eggplant, stracciatella, oregano

Maurizio

$19.00

mozzarella, rosemary, olive oil, sea salt

Salsiccia

$31.00

fennel sausage, roasted fennel, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Pepperoni

$27.00

pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano

Fungi

$30.00

Torro

$28.00

Margherita

$5.00

Pepperoni

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Mushroom

$5.00

Special Slice

$5.00

Salads

Italian Caesar

$9.00

escarole, parmigiano, eggs, anchovy, pizza crou

Cauliflower

$8.00

baby kale, shaved cauliflower, golden raisins, scallion, pistachio, white wine vinaigrette

Arugula

$8.00

coal roasted potatoes, parmigiano, pesto, olives

Wood Oven

$10.00

roasted brussel sprouts, parsnip, baby carrot, prosciutto cotto and scamorza

Specialties

Rotolo

$3.50

pizza dough, mortadella, ricotta, pistachio pesto

Calzone - Meat

$13.00

ricotta, mozzarella, sausage, tomato sauce

Calzone - Veggie

$12.00

tuscan kale, cipollini onion, ricotta and mozzarella

Sweets

Fried Pizza Dough

$4.00

with citrus fennel sugar

Nutella Pizza

$10.00

oven baked with nutella

Cannoli

$3.50

Foodee

Melanzana

$72.25

Margherita

$72.25

Salsiccia

$85.00

Pepperoni

$85.00

Maurizio

$16.15

Margherita

$16.15

Marinara

$12.75

Crudo

$26.35

Arugula

$6.80

Italian Caesar

$7.65

Wood Oven Salad

$8.50

Chopped Salad

$6.80

Fountain Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Bottled & Canned Soda

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.00

San Pellegrino Rossa

$3.00

San Pellegrino Pompelmo

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Maine Root Beer

$3.00

Catering

SMALL: 8 Neopolitan Pizzas + 2 Salads

$150.00

Eight 12-inch Neopolitan pizzas and your choice of up to two salads. Package deliciously feeds 12. Plates, napkins and cutlery are available upon request.

SMALL: 5 Metro Pizzas + 2 Salads

$150.00

Five large Metro pizzas with your choice of up to two salads. Package deliciously feeds 12. Plates, napkins and cutlery are available upon request.

MEDIUM: 8 Neopolitan Pizzas, 2 Salads + 2 Desserts

$175.00

Eight 12-inch Neopolitan pizzas with your choice of two salads and two desserts. Deliciously feeds 12. Plates, napkins and cutlery available upon request.

MEDIUM: 5 Metro Pizzas, 2 Salads + 2 Desserts

$175.00

Five large Metro pizzas with your choice of two salads and two desserts. Package deliciously feeds 12. Plates, napkins and cutlery are available upon request.

LARGE: 8 Neopolitan Pizzas, 1 Antipasti, 2 Salads + 2 Desserts

$199.00

Eight 12-inch Neopolitan pizzas with your choice of one antipasti, two salads, and two desserts. Package deliciously feeds 12. Plates, napkins and cutlery are available upon request.

LARGE: 5 Metro Pizzas, 1, Antipasti, 2 Salads + 2 Desserts

$199.00

Five large Metro pizzas with your choice of one antipasti, two salads, and two desserts. Package deliciously feeds 12. Plates, napkins and cutlery are available upon request.

Pizza Kits

Pepperoni Pizza Kit (Adult)

Pepperoni Pizza Kit (Adult)

$16.00

Kit includes dough ball, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperonis, and fresh oregano.

Margherita Pizza Kit (Adult)

Margherita Pizza Kit (Adult)

$14.00

Kit includes dough ball, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, and fresh basil.

Pizza

RPG

$13.00

Rucola

$14.00

Radicchio

$15.00
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Pizzeria Vetri celebrates the art of authentic Neapolitan pizza making. Simple food made exactly the right way, using the best and freshest ingredients.

2421 San Antonio Street, Austin, TX 78785

