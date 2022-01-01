A map showing the location of Michi Ramen South LamarView gallery

Michi Ramen South Lamar

3005 S. Lamar D-114B

Austin, TX 78704

Popular Items

Michi
Sapporo
Broth & Noodles

Ramen Bowls

Michi

Michi

$11.95

Toppings: Choice of chashu, kikurage mushrooms, green onions, nori seaweed, and mayu garlic oil Flavor: Shoyu (Shellfish)

Sapporo

Sapporo

$12.95

Toppings: Choice of chashu, corn, butter, bean sprouts, kikurage mushrooms and green onions Flavor: Miso

Veggie

Veggie

$11.95

Toppings: Mix of carrots, sprouts & cabbage, corn, mayu garlic oil, kikurage mushrooms and green onions Flavor: Shoyu/Miso/Shio

Tori

Tori

$11.95

Toppings: Choice of chashu, menma bamboo, beni shoga ginger, kikurage mushrooms and green onions Flavor: Shio

Meat Lover's

Meat Lover's

$14.95

Toppings: 2x choice of chashu, ground pork, mayu garlic oil, kikurage mushrooms and green onions Flavor: Shoyu (Shellfish)

Dipping

Dipping

$13.95

Toppings: Choice of chashu, roasted nori, lime wedge, kikurage mushrooms and green onions with ground pork, fresh garlic, fried onions, and mayu garlic oil Flavor: Bonito (Can not be substituted)

Jungle

Jungle

$12.95

Toppings: Choice of chashu, bean sprouts, kikurage mushrooms and green onions On side: Fresh chilis, lime wedge and cilantro Flavor: Lemongrass (Spicy/Shellfish)

Broth & Noodles

$8.95

Choice of broth and flavor - great for kids or to build your own bowl

Rice Dishes

Chashu Don (Pork)

Chashu Don (Pork)

$8.95

Pan-fried and sauced pork over steamed rice with green onions and bonito flakes

Chashu Don (Chicken)

Chashu Don (Chicken)

$8.95

Pan-fried and sauced chicken over steamed rice with green onions and bonito flakes

Curry (Pork)

Curry (Pork)

$8.95

Spiced gravy with tonkotsu broth, diced pork, peas, carrots and fukujinzuke pickled vegetables

Curry (Chicken)

Curry (Chicken)

$8.95

Spiced gravy with chicken broth, diced pork, peas, carrots and fukujinzuke pickled vegetables

Curry (Veggie)

Curry (Veggie)

$8.95

Spiced gravy with veggie broth, diced potatoes, broccoli, peas, carrots and fukujinzuke pickled vegetables

Kaedama

Noodles

$3.50

Serving of curly noodles (5 oz)

Dipping Noodles

$4.00

Serving of thick noodles (7.5 oz)

Broth

$5.50

Choice of type and flavor (16 fl oz)

Dipping Broth

$6.00

Condensed bonito tonkotsu broth with ground pork, fresh garlic and mayu garlic oil (12 fl oz)

Rice

$2.50

Serving of steamed rice (10 oz)

Curry Gravy

$5.50

Spiced gravy with respective broth, pork, chicken or potatoes, peas and carrots (16 fl oz)

Sides

Edamame

Edamame

$3.95

Boiled and salted soybean pods (6.5 oz)

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$3.95

Mix of seaweed, kikurage mushrooms, sesame oil and chili flakes (4.5 oz)

Homemade Gyoza Pork (6)

Homemade Gyoza Pork (6)

$5.95

Pan-fried pork & cabbage dumplings with soy vinegar & ginger dipping sauce

Homemade Gyoza Chicken (6)

Homemade Gyoza Chicken (6)

$5.95

Pan-fried chicken & cabbage dumplings with soy vinegar & ginger dipping sauce

Burnt Ends (Pork)

Burnt Ends (Pork)

$5.95

Pan-fried and sauced pork with green onions (10 oz)

Burnt Ends (Chicken)

Burnt Ends (Chicken)

$5.95

Pan-fried and sauced chicken with green onions (10 oz)

Spicy Chili Oil (Small)

Spicy Chili Oil (Small)

$5.00

Homemade condiment with crunchy bits of garlic and shallot (8 fl oz)

Spicy Chili Oil (Large)

Spicy Chili Oil (Large)

$10.00

Homemade condiment with crunchy bits of garlic and shallots (16 fl oz)

Spicy Chili Oil (Side)

$0.75

Mayu Garlic Oil (Side)

$0.50

Soda

Coke

$1.25

12 fl oz

Diet Coke

$1.25

12 fl oz

Sprite

$1.25

12 fl oz

Dr. Pepper

$1.25Out of stock

12 fl oz

Ginger Ale

$1.25

12 fl oz

Mexican Coke

$2.75Out of stock

Tea

Texas Made Cantaloupe White Tea

$2.50Out of stock

16 fl oz

Texas Made Honey Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

16 fl oz

Texas Made Goodflow Green Tea

$2.50

Texas Made Sweet Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Busy Bee Orange Blossom Yerba Mate

$3.00Out of stock

Busy Bee Ginger Lime Yerba Mate

$3.00Out of stock

Texas Made Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Texas Tea Blueberry Green Tea

$2.50

Texas Tea Peach Black Tea

$2.50

Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

16.9 fl oz

Topo Chico

$2.25Out of stock

Coco Joy

Coco Joy Watermelon Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Coco Joy Coconut Water

$3.00

Mochi

Chocolate

$2.00

Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Matcha

$2.00

Cake Batter

$2.00Out of stock

Ube Purple Yam

$2.00

Salted Caramel

$2.00Out of stock

Hojicha

$2.00Out of stock

Vanilla Chip

$2.00

Red Bean

$2.00Out of stock

Espresso

$2.00

Raspberry White Chocolate

$2.00Out of stock

Jasmine Boba

$2.00

Chopsticks / Spoon / Napkins

Limit 1 per food item

Utensils

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Delivery available via DoorDash and Uber Eats!

Location

3005 S. Lamar D-114B, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

