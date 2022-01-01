Blueberry pancakes in Austin
Tiny Boxwoods - Tiny Boxwoods - Austin
1503 W 35th street, Austin
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$16.00
blueberry compote, whipped honey butter, warm maple syrup, bacon or sausage
Chez Zee American Bistro
5406 Balcones Dr, Austin
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$13.95
|Side Blueberry Pancake
|$3.95
Picnik | Burnet
4801 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$14.00
Two pancakes, oat & banana batter, blueberries, butter, maple
*contains egg
Magnolia Cafe - South Congress
1920 S Congress Ave, Austin
|SHORT STACK BUTTERMILK BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
|$9.00
Two buttermilk pancakes with blueberries.