Picnik South First
1600 South 1st Street
Suite 110
Austin, TX 78704
Popular Items
Mayan Mocha (MAY)
Coffee, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, mesquite, lucuma, maca, cordyceps mushroom, cayenne, coconut sugar, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.
Chicken Tenders
tempura . honey-mustard *contains egg, rice
The Cobb
crispy chicken . avocado . heirloom tomato . raw bleu cheese . bacon . egg . kale . green goddess *contains egg, nightshades
DRINKS
Cocktails - To Go
Zero Proof
Turmeric Tonic
Ginger, honey, turmeric, lemon, mineral water
Hibiscus-Mint Cooler
Hibiscus, mint, turbinado, lime, mineral water
Passion Fruit Lemonade
Passion fruit, butterfly pea flower, lemon, turbinado
Lucky Pitaya
Turmeric Toddy (Hot)
Ginger, honey, turmeric, lemon, mineral water
Arnold Palmer
Black Iced Tea
Organic Black Iced Tea
Blueberry Rooibos Iced Tea
Decaffeinated blueberry rooibos tea.
Picnik Palmer
Blueberry rooibos iced tea, house-made limeade
Lemonade
Fresh Lime, Turbinado
Limeade
Fresh Lime, Turbinado
Topo Chico
Kombucha (K Tonic Original)
K-Tonic's original raw kombucha with a tea-forward flavor and bright finish. Notes of ginger and citrus.
Paloma Daydream
This booze-free Paloma, which means dove in Spanish, soars over those big blue skies. From Rio Red grapefruits grown in the Texas valley, to the earthy and smoky charred oak reminiscent of a barrel aging reposado. This take on a Paloma is elevated with a dash of salt, an old bartender’s trick to brighten and balance a citrus-filled drink with the added benefit of keeping you well hydrated. Perfect for a sunny day.
Mellow Mule
Mood-lifting botanical extracts. Citrusy and herbaceous. Relaxing and exciting. So, drop your worries, take it easy, and go with the flow. This non-alcoholic mule has gone south to the jungle. Tropical juicy pineapple mingling with fresh cut Idaho mint, earthy botanicals, and a whopping ginger heat finish. The perfect vibe for a chill night.
Refill Picnik Palmer
Milk
Butter Coffee
Classic Black Coffee (CL)
We partnered with Roaster of the Year, Greater Goods, to bring you a velvety blend, with hints of berries and chocolate. Ethiopian and Columbian origin.
Plain + Simple (BC)
Coffee, butter, MCT oil. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat.
Butter Cappuccino (B-CAP)
Coffee, butter, MCT oil, and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.
House Chai (HC)
Herbal rooibos tea, butter, MCT oil, vanilla, cardamom, ginger, ashwagandha, cinnamon, maple syrup and whey protein Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.
Dirty Chai (DC)
Coffee, herbal rooibos tea, butter, MCT oil, vanilla, cardamom, ginger, ashwagandha, cinnamon, maple syrup and whey protein Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.
Vanilla Latte (VAN)
Coffee, butter, MCT oil, vanilla, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.
Mocha Latte (MCL)
Coffee, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, maple syrup and whey protein.
Golden Milk Matcha (GMM)
Matcha green tea, butter, MCT oil, turmeric, black pepper, cayenne, cinnamon, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.
Matcha Latte (ML)
Coconut milk, MCT oil, Matcha green tea, and maple syrup. Coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals.
Pumpkin Spiced Latte (PSL)
Coffee, butter, MCT oil, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice, clove, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.
Chaga Hot Chocolate (CHAG)
Wildcrafted chaga, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, rose hip, eleuthero, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.
Candy Cane Mocha (CCM)
Coffee, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, peppermint essential oil, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.
Sunshine Milk (SUN)
Coconut milk, mct oil, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, black pepper, cayenne, maple syrup. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.
Bone Broth
Hot Tea
Cold Pressed Juices
Orange Turmeric (12 oz)
Orange, turmeric, aloe vera, apple, black pepper, lemon *this item cannot be modified
Wellness Shot (2 oz)
Ginger, lemon, cayenne *this item cannot be modified
Refreshing Citrus
Greens + Ginger (12 oz)
Kale, spinach, celery, cucumber, parsley, ginger, apple, lemon *this item cannot be modified
LUNCH + DINNER
Starters + Dips
Cashew Queso
cashew creme . chile . salsa verde *contains nuts
Guacamole
garlic . chipotle . onion . cilantro
"Loaded" Smashed Potatoes
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
bacon . maple vinaigrette . reggiano *contains dairy
AIP Brussels Sprouts
Crispy brussels sprouts, sugar-free bacon, free of maple, honey, grains, dairy, soy, legumes, corn, peanuts, eggs, nuts and nightshades
All Day Brunch
Avocado Toast
pesto . tomato . hemp seed . chile flake . vital farms egg *contains egg, rice
Collagen Overnight Oats
Organic oats, oat milk, chia seed, grass-fed collagen, maple, strawberry jam, chopped pecans
Egg Cheese Breakfast Taco
Farmhouse Breakfast
Two eggs, bacon, smashed fried potatoes, toast* *contains egg, rice
French Toast
Harvest Hash
house sausage . sweet potato . asparagus . corn . onion . maple vin . two Vital Farms eggs . kale
Bison Breakfast Sandwich
FON regenerative bison . pork . organic raw cheddar . pickled pepper relish . umami mayo . arugula . Vital Farm egg . scratch brioche bun
Salads + Bowls
Chopped Salad
TrueHarvest greens . seasonal vegetable arugula . goat cheese . balsamic vinaigrette *contains seeds
Medi Fried Rice
jasmin rice . grass-fed beef + heritage pork sausage . cavolo nero . pesto . Vital farms egg . feta **contains
Bibimbap
rice . sunny egg . roasted mushroom . avocado . cilantro . pickled onion + radish . cucumber kimchi . red cabbage . sesame chile . tamari . hemp seed *contains soy, nightshades, egg, seeds *contains soy, seeds, nightshades, egg
Crispy Chicken Bowl
Red Bird cage free crispy chicken . smashed yukon . cholula . raw bleu cheese . green goddess . no sugar bacon **contains eggs, dairy
Taco Bowl
rice . black bean . heirloom tomato . sweet potato . cilantro creme . raw cheddar *contains rice, dairy, nightshades
Super Paleo Hash
sugar-free bacon . sweet potato . broccolini . red bell . onion . arugula . pecans . vital farms eggs *contains egg, nuts
Sandwiches + Tacos
Grass Fed Burger
Bacon Jam Burger 5 oz Beef Patty, Bacon Jam, Raw Cheddar Cheese, Mustard, and Pickles *contains dairy *scratch bun contains dairy, eggs, and seeds
Chicken Katsu
Panko Chicken . Pickled Vegetables . Umami Mayo . Toasted Brioche . Cucumber Kimchi *contains egg, nightshades, sesame, dairy
Crispy Fish Taco Plate
rice tempura . pineapple pico, cilantro, chipotle aioli, corn tortillas, rice, black beans *contains egg, fish
Carne Asada Taco Plate
grass-fed steak . cilantro creme . jasmine rice . black beans *contains nightshades
Fried Chicken Taco Plate
crispy chicken . tahini . chile . pineapple . served with jasmine rice + black beans
Veggie Taco Plate
black bean . sweet potato . avocado . salsa verde (vegan), rice, black beans *contains nightshades, legumes
Bacon Breakfast Taco Plate
two tacos . vital farms egg . heritage pork bacon . raw cheddar . rice . black beans *contains egg, dairy, nightshades
Sausage Breakfast Taco Plate
two tacos . vital farms egg . grass-fed beef sausage . raw cheddar . rice . black beans *contains egg, dairy, nightshades
Meatlovers Breakfast Taco Plate
two tacos . vital farms egg . bacon . sausage . raw cheddar . rice . black beans *contains egg, dairy, nightshades
Special Diets Taco Plate
Crispy bacon, cabbage, pineapple, loaded guacamole, cilantro, lime (cassava tortillas contain xanthan gum)free of maple, honey, grains, dairy, soy, legumes, corn, peanuts, egg, nuts, and nightshades
Market Plates
Seared Wagyu
grass-fed skirt° . garlic butter . crispy smashed potatoes . seasonal vegetable
Pan Fried Chicken Cutlet
Crispy Chicken Breast . Mustard Potatoes . Arugula Salad . Bacon Vinaigrette . **contains dairy, garlic, nightshades
Salmon w/ Quinoa Tabbouleh
sustainable salmon . red and gold quinoa tabbouleh . asparagus . cucumber . pickled piquillo pepper . grape tomato . feta balsamic vinaigrette *contains egg, dairy, nightshades
Pesto Primavera
spaghetti squash . roasted cremini . peas, sweet potato . roasted peppers . caramelized onion
Special Diets
Bacon Scramble
Pedersen's sugar-free bacon, Vital Farms eggs *contains egg
Carne Asada Scramble
Grass-Fed Wagyu Carne Asada, Vital Farms eggs *contains egg, nightshades
Special Brussels Sprouts
Crispy brussels sprouts, sugar-free bacon, free of maple, honey, grains, dairy, soy, legumes, corn, peanuts, eggs, nuts and nightshades
Chopped Salad
TrueHarvest greens . seasonal vegetable arugula . goat cheese . balsamic vinaigrette *contains seeds
Special Diets Tacos
Crispy bacon, cabbage, pineapple, loaded guacamole, cilantro, lime (cassava tortillas contain xanthan gum)free of maple, honey, grains, dairy, soy, legumes, corn, peanuts, egg, nuts, and nightshades
AIP Taco Bowl
Crispy bacon, cabbage, pineapple, loaded guacamole, cilantro, lime (cassava tortillas contain xanthan gum)free of maple, honey, grains, dairy, soy, legumes, corn, peanuts, egg, nuts, and nightshades
Breakfast A La Carte
Sd Egg
Sd Bacon
Toast + Jam
Toast contains egg, rice
Sd Fried Smashed Potatoes
Sd Sweet Potatoes
Bacon Breakfast Taco
Tenderbelly bacon, egg, raw cheddar, corn tortilla *contains egg, dairy
Sausage Breakfast Taco
Grass-fed beef sausage, egg, raw cheddar, corn tortilla *contains egg, dairy
Meatlovers Breakfast Taco
Bacon, sausage, egg, raw cheddar, corn tortilla *contains egg, dairy
Carne Asada Breakfast Taco
TX wagyu carne asada, egg, raw cheddar, corn tortilla *contains egg, dairy
Dessert
RETAIL
Bone Broth 32oz (cold)
Slow simmered in-house. Take home and use as a nutritious base for soups, or heat, season and sip!
Picnik House Blend Coffee
Hits of berry sweetness balanced with notes of dark chocolate, with a velvety finish. Light to medium roast, sourced from Colombia and Ethiopia. Your purchase supports the Central Texas Food Bank. Picnik's House Blend is custom roasted and blended by Greater Goods Coffee Roasters.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Picnik is all about creating delicious foods that don’t compromise on taste. Every dish is intentionally crafted with thoughtfully-sourced, healthier ingredients and prepared without refined sugar, seed oils, gluten and peanuts. Menu highlights include the popular Bacon Jam Burger (juicy grass-fed beef patty, always organic raw cheddar, mouthwatering housemade bacon jam, mustard, pickles) on a scratch sesame bun or for brunch, the Picnik Benedict (no sugar bacon, organic cream cheese and Vital Farms eggs on top of a scratch biscuit and finished with a velvety hollandaise). The better-for-you drink program include the Pitaya Margarita (a healthier take on a Texas favorite that draws on natural flavors with ingredients like dragon fruit, raw honey, lime and of course, tequila), or the Southern Charm (crafted with bourbon, citrus, banana and spice) for a warm, cozy flavor.
