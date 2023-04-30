Restaurant header imageView gallery

Picnik South First

review star

No reviews yet

1600 South 1st Street

Suite 110

Austin, TX 78704

Popular Items

Mayan Mocha (MAY)

Coffee, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, mesquite, lucuma, maca, cordyceps mushroom, cayenne, coconut sugar, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

tempura . honey-mustard *contains egg, rice

The Cobb

$22.00

crispy chicken . avocado . heirloom tomato . raw bleu cheese . bacon . egg . kale . green goddess *contains egg, nightshades

DRINKS

Cocktails - To Go

Pitaya Margarita To-Go

$15.00

blanco tequila . pitaya pink dragonfruit . lime . raw honey (single serve cocktail)

Oaxacan Garden To-Go

$15.00

Picnik Mule To-Go

$13.00

vodka . house juiced ginger . raw honey . turmeric . lemon (single serve cocktail)

Southern Charm To-Go

$14.00Out of stock

Zero Proof

Turmeric Tonic

$7.00

Ginger, honey, turmeric, lemon, mineral water

Hibiscus-Mint Cooler

$7.00

Hibiscus, mint, turbinado, lime, mineral water

Passion Fruit Lemonade

$7.00

Passion fruit, butterfly pea flower, lemon, turbinado

Lucky Pitaya

$15.00

Turmeric Toddy (Hot)

$7.00

Ginger, honey, turmeric, lemon, mineral water

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Black Iced Tea

$3.00

Organic Black Iced Tea

Blueberry Rooibos Iced Tea

$5.00

Decaffeinated blueberry rooibos tea.

Picnik Palmer

$6.00

Blueberry rooibos iced tea, house-made limeade

Lemonade

$6.00

Fresh Lime, Turbinado

Limeade

$6.00

Fresh Lime, Turbinado

Topo Chico

$5.00

Kombucha (K Tonic Original)

$7.00

K-Tonic's original raw kombucha with a tea-forward flavor and bright finish. Notes of ginger and citrus.

Paloma Daydream

$9.00

This booze-free Paloma, which means dove in Spanish, soars over those big blue skies. From Rio Red grapefruits grown in the Texas valley, to the earthy and smoky charred oak reminiscent of a barrel aging reposado. This take on a Paloma is elevated with a dash of salt, an old bartender’s trick to brighten and balance a citrus-filled drink with the added benefit of keeping you well hydrated. Perfect for a sunny day.

Mellow Mule

$9.00

Mood-lifting botanical extracts. Citrusy and herbaceous. Relaxing and exciting. So, drop your worries, take it easy, and go with the flow. This non-alcoholic mule has gone south to the jungle. Tropical juicy pineapple mingling with fresh cut Idaho mint, earthy botanicals, and a whopping ginger heat finish. The perfect vibe for a chill night.

Refill Picnik Palmer

Milk

$5.00

Butter Coffee

Classic Black Coffee (CL)

We partnered with Roaster of the Year, Greater Goods, to bring you a velvety blend, with hints of berries and chocolate. Ethiopian and Columbian origin.

Plain + Simple (BC)

Coffee, butter, MCT oil. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat.

Butter Cappuccino (B-CAP)

Coffee, butter, MCT oil, and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.

House Chai (HC)

Herbal rooibos tea, butter, MCT oil, vanilla, cardamom, ginger, ashwagandha, cinnamon, maple syrup and whey protein Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.

Dirty Chai (DC)

Coffee, herbal rooibos tea, butter, MCT oil, vanilla, cardamom, ginger, ashwagandha, cinnamon, maple syrup and whey protein Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.

Vanilla Latte (VAN)

Coffee, butter, MCT oil, vanilla, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.

Mocha Latte (MCL)

Coffee, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, maple syrup and whey protein.

Mayan Mocha (MAY)

Coffee, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, mesquite, lucuma, maca, cordyceps mushroom, cayenne, coconut sugar, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.

Golden Milk Matcha (GMM)

Matcha green tea, butter, MCT oil, turmeric, black pepper, cayenne, cinnamon, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.

Matcha Latte (ML)

Coconut milk, MCT oil, Matcha green tea, and maple syrup. Coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals.

Pumpkin Spiced Latte (PSL)

Coffee, butter, MCT oil, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice, clove, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.

Chaga Hot Chocolate (CHAG)

Wildcrafted chaga, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, rose hip, eleuthero, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.

Candy Cane Mocha (CCM)

Coffee, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, peppermint essential oil, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.

Sunshine Milk (SUN)

Coconut milk, mct oil, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, black pepper, cayenne, maple syrup. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.

Bone Broth

Bone Broth

$5.75+

Chicken bone broth, Himalayan sea salt.

Butter Bone Broth

$7.50+

Chicken bone broth, grass-fed butter, MCT oil, pink Himalayan salt.

Coconut Curry Broth

$7.00+

Chicken bone broth, coconut milk, MCT oil, curry spice, pink Himalayan salt

Hot Tea

Jasmine Green Tea 12 oz

$3.50

Earl Grey Tea 12 oz

$3.50

Picnik Breakfast Tea 12 oz

$3.50

Desert Rooibos

$3.50Out of stock

Cold Pressed Juices

Enjoy pure refreshment with 100% cold pressed juice!

Orange Turmeric (12 oz)

$9.00

Orange, turmeric, aloe vera, apple, black pepper, lemon *this item cannot be modified

Wellness Shot (2 oz)

$5.00

Ginger, lemon, cayenne *this item cannot be modified

Refreshing Citrus

$9.00

Greens + Ginger (12 oz)

$9.00

Kale, spinach, celery, cucumber, parsley, ginger, apple, lemon *this item cannot be modified

LUNCH + DINNER

Starters + Dips

Cashew Queso

$12.00

cashew creme . chile . salsa verde *contains nuts

Guacamole

$12.00

garlic . chipotle . onion . cilantro

"Loaded" Smashed Potatoes

$13.00

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

tempura . honey-mustard *contains egg, rice

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

bacon . maple vinaigrette . reggiano *contains dairy

AIP Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Crispy brussels sprouts, sugar-free bacon, free of maple, honey, grains, dairy, soy, legumes, corn, peanuts, eggs, nuts and nightshades

All Day Brunch

Avocado Toast

$14.00

pesto . tomato . hemp seed . chile flake . vital farms egg *contains egg, rice

Collagen Overnight Oats

$7.00

Organic oats, oat milk, chia seed, grass-fed collagen, maple, strawberry jam, chopped pecans

Egg Cheese Breakfast Taco

$6.00

Farmhouse Breakfast

$15.00

Two eggs, bacon, smashed fried potatoes, toast* *contains egg, rice

French Toast

$14.00

Harvest Hash

$19.00

house sausage . sweet potato . asparagus . corn . onion . maple vin . two Vital Farms eggs . kale

Bison Breakfast Sandwich

$18.00

FON regenerative bison . pork . organic raw cheddar . pickled pepper relish . umami mayo . arugula . Vital Farm egg . scratch brioche bun

Salads + Bowls

The Cobb

$22.00

crispy chicken . avocado . heirloom tomato . raw bleu cheese . bacon . egg . kale . green goddess *contains egg, nightshades

Chopped Salad

$16.00

TrueHarvest greens . seasonal vegetable arugula . goat cheese . balsamic vinaigrette *contains seeds

Medi Fried Rice

$20.00

jasmin rice . grass-fed beef + heritage pork sausage . cavolo nero . pesto . Vital farms egg . feta **contains

Bibimbap

$21.00

rice . sunny egg . roasted mushroom . avocado . cilantro . pickled onion + radish . cucumber kimchi . red cabbage . sesame chile . tamari . hemp seed *contains soy, nightshades, egg, seeds *contains soy, seeds, nightshades, egg

Crispy Chicken Bowl

$20.00

Red Bird cage free crispy chicken . smashed yukon . cholula . raw bleu cheese . green goddess . no sugar bacon **contains eggs, dairy

Taco Bowl

$17.00

rice . black bean . heirloom tomato . sweet potato . cilantro creme . raw cheddar *contains rice, dairy, nightshades

Harvest Hash

$19.00

house sausage . sweet potato . asparagus . corn . onion . maple vin . two Vital Farms eggs . kale

Super Paleo Hash

$18.00

sugar-free bacon . sweet potato . broccolini . red bell . onion . arugula . pecans . vital farms eggs *contains egg, nuts

Sandwiches + Tacos

Grass Fed Burger

$20.00

Bacon Jam Burger 5 oz Beef Patty, Bacon Jam, Raw Cheddar Cheese, Mustard, and Pickles *contains dairy *scratch bun contains dairy, eggs, and seeds

Chicken Katsu

$18.00

Panko Chicken . Pickled Vegetables . Umami Mayo . Toasted Brioche . Cucumber Kimchi *contains egg, nightshades, sesame, dairy

Crispy Fish Taco Plate

$21.00

rice tempura . pineapple pico, cilantro, chipotle aioli, corn tortillas, rice, black beans *contains egg, fish

Carne Asada Taco Plate

$20.00

grass-fed steak . cilantro creme . jasmine rice . black beans *contains nightshades

Fried Chicken Taco Plate

$19.00

crispy chicken . tahini . chile . pineapple . served with jasmine rice + black beans

Veggie Taco Plate

$17.00

black bean . sweet potato . avocado . salsa verde (vegan), rice, black beans *contains nightshades, legumes

Bacon Breakfast Taco Plate

$17.00

two tacos . vital farms egg . heritage pork bacon . raw cheddar . rice . black beans *contains egg, dairy, nightshades

Sausage Breakfast Taco Plate

$17.00

two tacos . vital farms egg . grass-fed beef sausage . raw cheddar . rice . black beans *contains egg, dairy, nightshades

Meatlovers Breakfast Taco Plate

$17.00

two tacos . vital farms egg . bacon . sausage . raw cheddar . rice . black beans *contains egg, dairy, nightshades

Special Diets Taco Plate

$19.00

Crispy bacon, cabbage, pineapple, loaded guacamole, cilantro, lime (cassava tortillas contain xanthan gum)free of maple, honey, grains, dairy, soy, legumes, corn, peanuts, egg, nuts, and nightshades

Market Plates

Seared Wagyu

$31.00

grass-fed skirt° . garlic butter . crispy smashed potatoes . seasonal vegetable

Pan Fried Chicken Cutlet

$25.00

Crispy Chicken Breast . Mustard Potatoes . Arugula Salad . Bacon Vinaigrette . **contains dairy, garlic, nightshades

Salmon w/ Quinoa Tabbouleh

$29.00

sustainable salmon . red and gold quinoa tabbouleh . asparagus . cucumber . pickled piquillo pepper . grape tomato . feta balsamic vinaigrette *contains egg, dairy, nightshades

Pesto Primavera

$16.00

spaghetti squash . roasted cremini . peas, sweet potato . roasted peppers . caramelized onion

Special Diets

Bacon Scramble

$8.00

Pedersen's sugar-free bacon, Vital Farms eggs *contains egg

Carne Asada Scramble

$10.00

Grass-Fed Wagyu Carne Asada, Vital Farms eggs *contains egg, nightshades

Special Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Crispy brussels sprouts, sugar-free bacon, free of maple, honey, grains, dairy, soy, legumes, corn, peanuts, eggs, nuts and nightshades

Chopped Salad

$16.00

TrueHarvest greens . seasonal vegetable arugula . goat cheese . balsamic vinaigrette *contains seeds

Special Diets Tacos

$19.00

Crispy bacon, cabbage, pineapple, loaded guacamole, cilantro, lime (cassava tortillas contain xanthan gum)free of maple, honey, grains, dairy, soy, legumes, corn, peanuts, egg, nuts, and nightshades

AIP Taco Bowl

$19.00

Crispy bacon, cabbage, pineapple, loaded guacamole, cilantro, lime (cassava tortillas contain xanthan gum)free of maple, honey, grains, dairy, soy, legumes, corn, peanuts, egg, nuts, and nightshades

Breakfast A La Carte

Sd Egg

$3.00

Sd Bacon

$4.00

Toast + Jam

$4.00

Toast contains egg, rice

Sd Fried Smashed Potatoes

$6.00

Sd Sweet Potatoes

$6.00

Bacon Breakfast Taco

$8.00

Tenderbelly bacon, egg, raw cheddar, corn tortilla *contains egg, dairy

Sausage Breakfast Taco

$8.00

Grass-fed beef sausage, egg, raw cheddar, corn tortilla *contains egg, dairy

Meatlovers Breakfast Taco

$8.00

Bacon, sausage, egg, raw cheddar, corn tortilla *contains egg, dairy

Carne Asada Breakfast Taco

$10.00

TX wagyu carne asada, egg, raw cheddar, corn tortilla *contains egg, dairy

Dessert

Maca Chocolate Pudding

$10.00

coconut creme . cacao . maca . maple . almond crumble . coconut whip *vegan + dairy free *contains nuts

Cheesecake

$10.00

no bake cheesecake . raspberry mezcal jam

RETAIL

Bone Broth 32oz (cold)

$10.00

Slow simmered in-house. Take home and use as a nutritious base for soups, or heat, season and sip!

Picnik House Blend Coffee

$17.00

Hits of berry sweetness balanced with notes of dark chocolate, with a velvety finish. Light to medium roast, sourced from Colombia and Ethiopia. Your purchase supports the Central Texas Food Bank. Picnik's House Blend is custom roasted and blended by Greater Goods Coffee Roasters.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Picnik is all about creating delicious foods that don’t compromise on taste. Every dish is intentionally crafted with thoughtfully-sourced, healthier ingredients and prepared without refined sugar, seed oils, gluten and peanuts. Menu highlights include the popular Bacon Jam Burger (juicy grass-fed beef patty, always organic raw cheddar, mouthwatering housemade bacon jam, mustard, pickles) on a scratch sesame bun or for brunch, the Picnik Benedict (no sugar bacon, organic cream cheese and Vital Farms eggs on top of a scratch biscuit and finished with a velvety hollandaise). The better-for-you drink program include the Pitaya Margarita (a healthier take on a Texas favorite that draws on natural flavors with ingredients like dragon fruit, raw honey, lime and of course, tequila), or the Southern Charm (crafted with bourbon, citrus, banana and spice) for a warm, cozy flavor.

Location

1600 South 1st Street, Suite 110, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

