Shawarma in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve shawarma
The Meteor Cafe - Austin
2110 South Congress Ave., Austin
|Shawarma Bowl
|$12.00
curried cabbage slaw, rice, tahini sauce, pickled peppers
|Chicken Shawarma
|$18.00
curried cabbage slaw, rice, lemon garlic tahini sauce, shawarma spiced chicken, pickled peppers
Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah
534 E Oltorf St, Austin
|32.Beef Shawarma Wrap
|$13.49
Thinly sliced grilled beef steak marinated in shawarma spices; wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, onions, parsley, pickles, hummus, and tahini (sesame) sauce.
|30.Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$11.49
Thinly sliced grilled chicken breast marinated in shawarma spices, wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and garlic sauce.
|50.Hummus and shawarma- Beef
|$14.99
A generous amount of chicken or beef layered on top of a bed of hummus, parsley, and olive oil. Served with pita bread or cucumbers. Also can be made spicy.
Java Dive Cafe / Bee Mediterranean
12800 Galleria Circle, Bee Cave
|Shawarma Taco
|$6.75
Our amazing chicken Shawarma with potatos, sautéed onions, and cilantro
|Chicken Shawarma Pita or Lafa
|$12.95
We start of by thinly slicing our chicken and then rub it in our homemade spice mix and let it marinate for 24 hours.
Pita: Served in an Israeli made pita with Israeli salad and tahini sauce - Change to lafa for +$3.00
|Shawarma Taco
|$5.75
Our amazing chicken Shawarma with potatoes, sautéed onions, and cilantro
The Halal Project
917 West 12th Street, Austin
|Beef Shawarma Wrap
|$11.99
Beef marinated, thin sliced wrapped in a pita bread with tomato, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$11.99
Marinated chicken breast, thin sliced wrapped in pita bread with tomato, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
|Beef Shawarma over Rice
|$13.99
Marinated beef, thin sliced over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.
TLV
111 Congress Ave, Fareground #7, Austin
|Shawarma Spice Blend
|$5.00
A paprika based spice blend with strong notes of fenugreek, cardamom, and cumin. Great for grilling, roasting and braising everything!
|Mushroom Shawarma Plate
|$14.00
Mushroom Shawarma Hummus, Red Onions, Tahini, Herbs, Amba, Green Schug, Pita