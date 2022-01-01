Shrimp enchiladas in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve shrimp enchiladas
More about Serranos
Serranos
9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$13.00
Poblanos, carrots, onions, suiza sauce, jack cheese, and fresh avocado
More about Matt's El Rancho
FRENCH FRIES
Matt's El Rancho
2613 S Lamar, Austin
|Shrimp Enchilada Dinner
|$17.95
Two shrimp enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with a guacamole salad, Spanish rice, and refried beans.
More about Hula Hut
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Shrimp Pipeline Enchilada
|$14.49
Grilled shrimp, pico de gallo & Monterey jack in topped with queso blanco sauce & guajillo drizzle, served with rice &
black beans
More about Serranos
Serranos
5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$13.00
Poblanos, carrots, onions, suiza sauce, jack cheese, and fresh avocado
More about Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
GRILL
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$20.25
Stacked and layered corn tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp and monterrey jack cheese topped with tomatillo sauce. Serve with cilantro lime rice and black beans.
More about Santa Rita Cantina
Santa Rita Cantina
1208 W. 38th Street, Austin
|Santa Rita Gulf Shrimp Enchiladas Dinner
|$15.95
Two hand-rolled corn enchiladas filled with Gulf shrimp and topped with suiza tomatillo sauce and melted cheeses; served with rice and refried beans