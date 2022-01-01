Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp enchiladas in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve shrimp enchiladas

Item pic

 

Serranos

9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Enchiladas$13.00
Poblanos, carrots, onions, suiza sauce, jack cheese, and fresh avocado
More about Serranos
Matt's El Rancho image

FRENCH FRIES

Matt's El Rancho

2613 S Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (3094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Enchilada Dinner$17.95
Two shrimp enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with a guacamole salad, Spanish rice, and refried beans.
More about Matt's El Rancho
Hula Hut image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hula Hut

3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Pipeline Enchilada$14.49
Grilled shrimp, pico de gallo & Monterey jack in topped with queso blanco sauce & guajillo drizzle, served with rice &
black beans
More about Hula Hut
Item pic

 

Serranos

5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Enchiladas$13.00
Poblanos, carrots, onions, suiza sauce, jack cheese, and fresh avocado
More about Serranos
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla image

GRILL

Verde’s Mexican Parrilla

16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1530 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Enchiladas$20.25
Stacked and layered corn tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp and monterrey jack cheese topped with tomatillo sauce. Serve with cilantro lime rice and black beans.
More about Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
Banner pic

 

Santa Rita Cantina

1208 W. 38th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Santa Rita Gulf Shrimp Enchiladas Dinner$15.95
Two hand-rolled corn enchiladas filled with Gulf shrimp and topped with suiza tomatillo sauce and melted cheeses; served with rice and refried beans
More about Santa Rita Cantina
Restaurant banner

 

Curra's

4215 Duval St., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cancun Shrimp Enchiladas$15.00
Large Shrimp sauteed with bell peppers, grilled onions, guajillo & Pineapple. Served with chipotle cream sauce
More about Curra's

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Carbonara

Fritters

Spaghetti

Sticky Rice

Eggplant Parm

Sashimi

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Strawberry Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston