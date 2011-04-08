A map showing the location of Curra's Hyde ParkView gallery

Curra's Hyde Park

review star

No reviews yet

4215 Duval St.

Austin, TX 78751

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Tacos
Mole Enchiladas
Chile Con Queso

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Guacamole

$10.00

Topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, and jalapeño

Elote

$8.00

Roasted corn on the cob, topped with goat cheese, Cholula, and chili salt.

Chile Con Queso

$10.00

Garnished with pico de gallo, beef & guacamole. You may also sub Veggie chorizo

Queso Flameado

$12.00

Melted Monterey Jack Cheese, with Rajas & Chorizo. Served with your choice of tortillas

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$10.00

Nachos Oaxaca

$15.00

Totopos (Crispy corn tortillas) topped with refried black beas, large shrimp sauteed with green peppers, pineapple, and guajillo peppers. Topped with feta cheese. served with guacamole and jalapeños

Nachos Yucatecos

$15.00

Totopos topped with refried black beans, cochinita pibil, pickled onions and goat cheese. Served with plantain bananas and escabeche

Nachos Especiales

$14.00

Totopos (Crispy corn tortillas) with refried beans, choice of steak, chicken, chorizo or combo, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, guacamole & Jalapenos

Nachos Carnitas

$15.00

Pork Marinated in cola., milk, orange juice then fried. Served with guacamole and Jalapenos

Quesadillas

$13.00

Chicken, steak, chorizo, mushrooms or al pastor. Served with guacamole and pico del gallo.

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Cancun Quesadillas

$14.00

Shrimp sautéed with green bell peppers, guajillo, & pineapple. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo.

Ceviche

$13.00

Snapper marinated in lime juice, tossed with pico de gallo & cilantro

Ceviche OTD

$13.00

Campechana

$15.00

Snapper with pico del gallo, olives, & cilantro in a rich Mexican style cocktail sauce

Street Tacos

$12.00

Four tacos served one blue corn tortillas, your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro

Pato en Mole

$13.00

Soups and Salads

Caldo Tlalpeno

$11.00

Traditional Chicken soup and fresh vegetables, sliced avocado, chesse, tortillas strips, rice & chiptole pepper

El Flaco Salad

$10.00

Bed of field greens & romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & cotija cheese with choice of dressing

Julie's Salad

$10.00

Baby spinach with red onion, seasonal fruit & candied pecans tossed with a raspberry-honey vinaigrette, sprinkled with cotija cheese

Chef's Salad

$5.00

Small mixed green salad

Entrees

Cochinita Pibil

$20.00

The foremost traditional dish of Yucatan. Pork leg marinated & then cooked in a banana leaf. Served with rice, black beans, choive of tortillas and plantains when in season, (otherwise regular banana will be served

Carnitas

$20.00

Michoacan's most traditional plate, pork marinated in Coca-cola, milk & Orange juice then fried. Served with guacamole, salsa, rice, choice of beans & Tortillas

Chile Colorado

$16.00

Cubed Pork braised in a guajillo sauce. Served with rice, choice of beans & Tortillas

Carne Guisada

$16.00

Flank steak in a rich tomato, onion & pepper sauce with Mexican herbs & Spices. Serced with rice, choice of beans & tortillas

Chile Relleno

$18.00

Large poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef (potato, pecans and raisins only with ground beef filling). Also available with chicken or vegetarian style. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas

Curras Beef Tips

$18.00

Beef tips sautéed with mushrooms chipotle sauce & topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with choice of beans & tortillas

Cancun Relleno

$20.00

Large pobalno pepper stuffed with large shrimp sauteed with green bell peppers, pineapple & guajillo peppers. Topped with chiptole cream & Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, choice of beans & tortillas

Mas Entrees

Pollo Chipotle

$19.00

Grilled Chicken breast smothered in chipotle sauce, topped with grilled onions, Monterrey Jack Cheese & Sliced avocado. Served with Rice & Choice of Tortillas

Pollo con Mole

$19.00

Grilled Chicken breast topped with Julieta's famous mole sauce. Served with rice & choice of tortilla

Pollo Poblano

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled pobano rajas, mushrooms, and Chiapas sauce. Served with rice & choice of tortillas

Pescado Al Mojo de Ajo

$22.00

Snapper filet rubbed with garlic. Served with side of lettuce tomato, red cabbage, sliced avocado & Rice

Pescado Veracruzano

$22.00

Fresh snapper filet, smothered with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, capers, olives, and mushrooms

Camarones Margarita

$22.00

Large shrimp sautéed in Chile pasilla, Sauza Tequila, Cointreau and lime juice served with Rice

Camarones Campeche

$22.00

Sauteed Shrimp tossed with tomato, cilantro and green onions, glazed w/ mezcal. Served with rice

Camarones Diablo

$22.00

Large Shrimp sautéed in a white wine chipotle sauce. Served with Rice

Enchiladas

Two Enchiladas

$15.00

Enchiladas Curras

$15.00

Filled with Monterey Jack Cheese smothered with Carne guisada

Enchiladas con Chile Colorado

$15.00

Filled with Monterey Jack cheese smothered with pork tips that have been simmered in guajillo & Chipotle Sauce

Mole Enchiladas

$15.00

Julieta's Famous. Choice of filling

Blackened Fish Enchiladas

$15.00

Mahi Mahi filet strips topped with cream chipotle sauce

Cancun Shrimp Enchiladas

$15.00

Large Shrimp sauteed with bell peppers, grilled onions, guajillo & Pineapple. Served with chipotle cream sauce

Pastor Enchiladas

$15.00

Enchiladas filled with prok cooked on a rotisserie and pineapples, topped with avocado sauce, cilantro, onions and Monterey Jack Cheese

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$15.00

Grilled zuchini, mushrooms, onions, squash & Spinach filling topped with your choice of sauce

Asadero Enchiladas

$15.00

Chicken or chilorio enchiladas topped witha sour cream based salsa with green hatch pepper, tomatillo cilantro & melted asadero cheese. Served with rice and choice of beans

Enchilada a la carte

$4.00

Tacos y Mas

Tacos Al Pastor Plate

$15.00

Prok Cooked on a rotisserie served with cilantro, onions, pineapple & Avocado

Tacos Carnitas Plate

$15.00

Michoacan's most traditional plate, pork marinated in coca-cola, milk & Orange juice then fried. Served with guacamole, salsa & Tortillas

Steak Tacos

$15.00

Grilled strip steak with rajas & Cheese

Fish Tacos Plate

$15.00

Mahi Mahi strips lightly battered & fried. Served with mango pico de gallo, chipotle cream sauce

Blackened Fish Tacos

$15.00

Mahi Mahi rubbed with spices. Served with mango pico de gallo, chiptole cream sauce

Tacos Cancun Plate

$15.00

Large Shrimp sauteed with green bell peppers, guajillo & Pineapple

Tacos Encebollados

$15.00

Steak tacos dusted in oaxacan coffee grounds & grilled onions. Served with tortillas & Curra's new habanero sauce

Tacos Vegetarianos Plate

$15.00

sliced avocados, nopalitos mushrooms & Veggie Chorizo

Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Marinated chicken breast. Served with lettuce, tomatoes

Flautas

$15.00

Three deep fried rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, goat cheese & avocado sauce. Served with rice

Burrito

$15.00

Ground beef steak, chicken, carne guisada, Al Pastor, or mushrooms, in a large tortilla filled with rice, beans, & Monterey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole salad &chipotle sauce

Tostada

$15.00

Chicken, pork, vegetables, or Al Pasto. A Flat Tortilla with Beans, Monterey Jack cheese & guacamole salad. Sprinkled with Goat cheese and served with rice

Taco a la carte

$4.00

Tacos Carbon (2)

$11.00

2 a la carte Tacos Carbon

Tacos Encebollados (2)

$11.00

2 a la carte Tacos Encebollados

Kids Menu

Kids dilla

$6.00

Served with rice and beans

Kids bean&cheese nachos

$6.00

Kids taco plate

$6.00

Served with rice and beans

Kids enchilada plate

$6.00

Served with rice and beans

Sides

Asadero Sauce

$1.00

Avocado Sauce

$2.00

Avocado slices

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Beans

$3.00

Bell Pepper

$2.00

Borracho

$1.00

Carnitas Sauce

$1.00

Charro Beans

$6.00

Cheese

$1.00

Chicken breast a la carte

$8.00

Chipotle Sauce

$1.00

Chorizo

$2.00

Cilantro

$1.00

Cilantro&Onion

$1.00

Curras Caviar

$3.00

French Fries

$3.50Out of stock

Friend Plantains

$3.50

Goat Cheese

$1.00

Green Sauce

$1.00

Grilled Veggies

$3.00

Guac (small)

$4.00

Habanero Sauce

$1.00

Jalapeños

$1.00

Jalapeños (pickled)

$1.00

Lettuce

$1.00

Mango Pico

$1.00

Mole

$2.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Nopales

$1.00

Onion

$1.00

Pasilla

$1.00

Pico

$1.00

Potato

$1.00

Rajas

$1.00

Rice

$3.00

Salad dressing

$1.00

Sausage

$1.00

Sour cream

$1.00

Spinach

$1.00

Tiny Queso (plain)

$2.00

Tomato

$1.00

Tortillas (ea)

Veggie Chorizo

$2.00

Desserts

Flan

$6.00Out of stock

Mexican custard with a layer of caramel topping

Churro Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

A delicious spin on two favorites. Flakey pastry covered in cinnamon sugar, filled with a sweet cream cheese layer, drizzled with cajeta & topped with strawberry compote.

Tres Leches

$8.00

Pan de Muerto

$6.00

Breakfast

Ali May's Plate

$15.00

Chicken, steak, or carne guisada, scrambled eggs & pico de gallo, topped with avocado slices, served with beans & choice of tortillas

Breakfast Tacos

$3.75

Choose four: Eggs, potato, bacon, country sausage, mushrooms, beans, ham, cheese, chorizo, veggie chorizo, spinach, jalapeno, onion, rajas, rice, pico, nopalitos, & machacado

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Fried corn tortillas strips sauteed with our green & chipotle sauces, sprinkled with goat cheese, fresh onions, & cilantro. Served with two eggs any style and beans. Add shredded chicken or steak +3

Chorizo con Huevo

$13.00Out of stock

scrambled eggs with Curras own chorizo, sautéed with borracho sauce. Choice of beans and tortillas

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Seasonal mixed fruit

Huevos Curras

$15.00

Two eggs any style over carne guisada. Served with beans & choice of tortillas

Huevos Motulenos

$13.00

Two eggs over refried black beans, chipotle sauce & fried bananas. Served with choice of tortillas

Juju Breakfast Plate

$13.00

Egg whites scrambled with veggie chorizo, spinach & mushrooms, topped with avocado slices. Served with beans and choice of tortillas

Migas

$13.00

Fried corn tortillas scrambled with eggs, chorizo (or veggie chorizo), topped with cheese & pico de gallo. Served with beans and choice of tortillas

Migas Taco

$4.00

Sincronizada de Papa & Huevo

$13.00

Curras breakfast style quesadilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, bacon, potato & egg. Served with guacamole & pico de gallo

Neta Plate

$17.00

Tacos Encebollados with grilled onions, grilled jalapeños, and over easy egg with charro beans & sliced fried plantains

Drinks

Mimosa

$7.00

Mimosa Carafe

$20.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bloody Maria

$9.00

Smoky Mary

$9.00

Michelada

$9.00

Modelo Sunrise

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Spiked Horchata

$10.00

Spiked Iced Coffee

$10.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Apple juice

$3.00

Orange juice

$3.00

Grapefruit juice

$3.00

Tomato juice

$3.00

SPECIALS

Piccolo

$12.00

Margs & Cocktails

Avocado Marg

$11.00

Curras Rocks

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco, Cointreau, lime juice, agave

Don Julio Flavor\month

$12.00

Don Julio Mezcalita

$12.00

Frozen mezcal marg

Espresso Martini

$10.00

House Frozen

$10.00

House Rocks

$10.00

Jalapenyo Biznezz

$12.00

Dulce Vida Reposado, Naranja Licor, lime juice, agave nectar, muddled jalapeños & cucumber

Keyser Soze

$13.00

Casamigos mezcal, activated charcoal, ancho reyes, lime juice, agave

Lullaby

$12.00

Don Julio Silver, St. Germaine, lemon juice, prickly pear

Horns Up

$12.00

Volcan Silver, Campari, grapefruit juice, lime juice,agave

Paz Paloma

$12.00

512 Silver, lime juice, grapefruit juice, tiki bitters, topped with grapefruit soda

Pineapple Express

$12.00

400 Conejos Mezcal, lime juice, habanero simple syrup, pineapple juice

The Sharingan

$12.00

Maestro Dobel Silver infused with cilantro, Aperol, lime juice, hibiscus syrup

Curras Mezcal Marg

$12.00

Baller Rita

$40.00

Tamarindo Picoso

$10.00

Smoke and Mirrors

$12.00

El Mandilon

$12.00

OUTSIDE BAR

Wild Root Peach

$8.00

Dos Hombres Watermelon

$8.00

Wild Root Cherry

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Topo Chico

$3.50

Agua Frescas

$3.00

Oaxacan Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Kids Juice

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Bulk items

Lb. Chorizo

$9.99

Lb. Coffee

$14.00

Pint Avocado Sauce

$8.00

Pint Borracho

$7.00

Pint Chipotle

$7.00

Pint Green Salsa

$7.00

Pint Habanero

$7.00

Pint Mole

$8.00

Pint Pasilla

$7.00

Pint Salsa Roja

$6.00

Merch

Coffee Mug

$10.00

Curra's Yeti

$35.00

Customer T-Shirt

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4215 Duval St., Austin, TX 78751

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

