Curra's Hyde Park
No reviews yet
4215 Duval St.
Austin, TX 78751
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
Guacamole
Topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, and jalapeño
Elote
Roasted corn on the cob, topped with goat cheese, Cholula, and chili salt.
Chile Con Queso
Garnished with pico de gallo, beef & guacamole. You may also sub Veggie chorizo
Queso Flameado
Melted Monterey Jack Cheese, with Rajas & Chorizo. Served with your choice of tortillas
Bean & Cheese Nachos
Nachos Oaxaca
Totopos (Crispy corn tortillas) topped with refried black beas, large shrimp sauteed with green peppers, pineapple, and guajillo peppers. Topped with feta cheese. served with guacamole and jalapeños
Nachos Yucatecos
Totopos topped with refried black beans, cochinita pibil, pickled onions and goat cheese. Served with plantain bananas and escabeche
Nachos Especiales
Totopos (Crispy corn tortillas) with refried beans, choice of steak, chicken, chorizo or combo, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, guacamole & Jalapenos
Nachos Carnitas
Pork Marinated in cola., milk, orange juice then fried. Served with guacamole and Jalapenos
Quesadillas
Chicken, steak, chorizo, mushrooms or al pastor. Served with guacamole and pico del gallo.
Cheese Quesadilla
Cancun Quesadillas
Shrimp sautéed with green bell peppers, guajillo, & pineapple. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
Ceviche
Snapper marinated in lime juice, tossed with pico de gallo & cilantro
Ceviche OTD
Campechana
Snapper with pico del gallo, olives, & cilantro in a rich Mexican style cocktail sauce
Street Tacos
Four tacos served one blue corn tortillas, your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro
Pato en Mole
Soups and Salads
Caldo Tlalpeno
Traditional Chicken soup and fresh vegetables, sliced avocado, chesse, tortillas strips, rice & chiptole pepper
El Flaco Salad
Bed of field greens & romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & cotija cheese with choice of dressing
Julie's Salad
Baby spinach with red onion, seasonal fruit & candied pecans tossed with a raspberry-honey vinaigrette, sprinkled with cotija cheese
Chef's Salad
Small mixed green salad
Entrees
Cochinita Pibil
The foremost traditional dish of Yucatan. Pork leg marinated & then cooked in a banana leaf. Served with rice, black beans, choive of tortillas and plantains when in season, (otherwise regular banana will be served
Carnitas
Michoacan's most traditional plate, pork marinated in Coca-cola, milk & Orange juice then fried. Served with guacamole, salsa, rice, choice of beans & Tortillas
Chile Colorado
Cubed Pork braised in a guajillo sauce. Served with rice, choice of beans & Tortillas
Carne Guisada
Flank steak in a rich tomato, onion & pepper sauce with Mexican herbs & Spices. Serced with rice, choice of beans & tortillas
Chile Relleno
Large poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef (potato, pecans and raisins only with ground beef filling). Also available with chicken or vegetarian style. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas
Curras Beef Tips
Beef tips sautéed with mushrooms chipotle sauce & topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with choice of beans & tortillas
Cancun Relleno
Large pobalno pepper stuffed with large shrimp sauteed with green bell peppers, pineapple & guajillo peppers. Topped with chiptole cream & Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, choice of beans & tortillas
Mas Entrees
Pollo Chipotle
Grilled Chicken breast smothered in chipotle sauce, topped with grilled onions, Monterrey Jack Cheese & Sliced avocado. Served with Rice & Choice of Tortillas
Pollo con Mole
Grilled Chicken breast topped with Julieta's famous mole sauce. Served with rice & choice of tortilla
Pollo Poblano
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled pobano rajas, mushrooms, and Chiapas sauce. Served with rice & choice of tortillas
Pescado Al Mojo de Ajo
Snapper filet rubbed with garlic. Served with side of lettuce tomato, red cabbage, sliced avocado & Rice
Pescado Veracruzano
Fresh snapper filet, smothered with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, capers, olives, and mushrooms
Camarones Margarita
Large shrimp sautéed in Chile pasilla, Sauza Tequila, Cointreau and lime juice served with Rice
Camarones Campeche
Sauteed Shrimp tossed with tomato, cilantro and green onions, glazed w/ mezcal. Served with rice
Camarones Diablo
Large Shrimp sautéed in a white wine chipotle sauce. Served with Rice
Enchiladas
Two Enchiladas
Enchiladas Curras
Filled with Monterey Jack Cheese smothered with Carne guisada
Enchiladas con Chile Colorado
Filled with Monterey Jack cheese smothered with pork tips that have been simmered in guajillo & Chipotle Sauce
Mole Enchiladas
Julieta's Famous. Choice of filling
Blackened Fish Enchiladas
Mahi Mahi filet strips topped with cream chipotle sauce
Cancun Shrimp Enchiladas
Large Shrimp sauteed with bell peppers, grilled onions, guajillo & Pineapple. Served with chipotle cream sauce
Pastor Enchiladas
Enchiladas filled with prok cooked on a rotisserie and pineapples, topped with avocado sauce, cilantro, onions and Monterey Jack Cheese
Vegetarian Enchiladas
Grilled zuchini, mushrooms, onions, squash & Spinach filling topped with your choice of sauce
Asadero Enchiladas
Chicken or chilorio enchiladas topped witha sour cream based salsa with green hatch pepper, tomatillo cilantro & melted asadero cheese. Served with rice and choice of beans
Enchilada a la carte
Tacos y Mas
Tacos Al Pastor Plate
Prok Cooked on a rotisserie served with cilantro, onions, pineapple & Avocado
Tacos Carnitas Plate
Michoacan's most traditional plate, pork marinated in coca-cola, milk & Orange juice then fried. Served with guacamole, salsa & Tortillas
Steak Tacos
Grilled strip steak with rajas & Cheese
Fish Tacos Plate
Mahi Mahi strips lightly battered & fried. Served with mango pico de gallo, chipotle cream sauce
Blackened Fish Tacos
Mahi Mahi rubbed with spices. Served with mango pico de gallo, chiptole cream sauce
Tacos Cancun Plate
Large Shrimp sauteed with green bell peppers, guajillo & Pineapple
Tacos Encebollados
Steak tacos dusted in oaxacan coffee grounds & grilled onions. Served with tortillas & Curra's new habanero sauce
Tacos Vegetarianos Plate
sliced avocados, nopalitos mushrooms & Veggie Chorizo
Chicken Tacos
Marinated chicken breast. Served with lettuce, tomatoes
Flautas
Three deep fried rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, goat cheese & avocado sauce. Served with rice
Burrito
Ground beef steak, chicken, carne guisada, Al Pastor, or mushrooms, in a large tortilla filled with rice, beans, & Monterey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole salad &chipotle sauce
Tostada
Chicken, pork, vegetables, or Al Pasto. A Flat Tortilla with Beans, Monterey Jack cheese & guacamole salad. Sprinkled with Goat cheese and served with rice
Taco a la carte
Tacos Carbon (2)
2 a la carte Tacos Carbon
Tacos Encebollados (2)
2 a la carte Tacos Encebollados
Kids Menu
Sides
Asadero Sauce
Avocado Sauce
Avocado slices
Bacon
Beans
Bell Pepper
Borracho
Carnitas Sauce
Charro Beans
Cheese
Chicken breast a la carte
Chipotle Sauce
Chorizo
Cilantro
Cilantro&Onion
Curras Caviar
French Fries
Friend Plantains
Goat Cheese
Green Sauce
Grilled Veggies
Guac (small)
Habanero Sauce
Jalapeños
Jalapeños (pickled)
Lettuce
Mango Pico
Mole
Mushrooms
Nopales
Onion
Pasilla
Pico
Potato
Rajas
Rice
Salad dressing
Sausage
Sour cream
Spinach
Tiny Queso (plain)
Tomato
Tortillas (ea)
Veggie Chorizo
Desserts
Flan
Mexican custard with a layer of caramel topping
Churro Cheesecake
A delicious spin on two favorites. Flakey pastry covered in cinnamon sugar, filled with a sweet cream cheese layer, drizzled with cajeta & topped with strawberry compote.
Tres Leches
Pan de Muerto
Breakfast
Ali May's Plate
Chicken, steak, or carne guisada, scrambled eggs & pico de gallo, topped with avocado slices, served with beans & choice of tortillas
Breakfast Tacos
Choose four: Eggs, potato, bacon, country sausage, mushrooms, beans, ham, cheese, chorizo, veggie chorizo, spinach, jalapeno, onion, rajas, rice, pico, nopalitos, & machacado
Chilaquiles
Fried corn tortillas strips sauteed with our green & chipotle sauces, sprinkled with goat cheese, fresh onions, & cilantro. Served with two eggs any style and beans. Add shredded chicken or steak +3
Chorizo con Huevo
scrambled eggs with Curras own chorizo, sautéed with borracho sauce. Choice of beans and tortillas
Fruit Cup
Seasonal mixed fruit
Huevos Curras
Two eggs any style over carne guisada. Served with beans & choice of tortillas
Huevos Motulenos
Two eggs over refried black beans, chipotle sauce & fried bananas. Served with choice of tortillas
Juju Breakfast Plate
Egg whites scrambled with veggie chorizo, spinach & mushrooms, topped with avocado slices. Served with beans and choice of tortillas
Migas
Fried corn tortillas scrambled with eggs, chorizo (or veggie chorizo), topped with cheese & pico de gallo. Served with beans and choice of tortillas
Migas Taco
Sincronizada de Papa & Huevo
Curras breakfast style quesadilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, bacon, potato & egg. Served with guacamole & pico de gallo
Neta Plate
Tacos Encebollados with grilled onions, grilled jalapeños, and over easy egg with charro beans & sliced fried plantains
SPECIALS
Margs & Cocktails
Avocado Marg
Curras Rocks
Don Julio Blanco, Cointreau, lime juice, agave
Don Julio Flavor\month
Don Julio Mezcalita
Frozen mezcal marg
Espresso Martini
House Frozen
House Rocks
Jalapenyo Biznezz
Dulce Vida Reposado, Naranja Licor, lime juice, agave nectar, muddled jalapeños & cucumber
Keyser Soze
Casamigos mezcal, activated charcoal, ancho reyes, lime juice, agave
Lullaby
Don Julio Silver, St. Germaine, lemon juice, prickly pear
Horns Up
Volcan Silver, Campari, grapefruit juice, lime juice,agave
Paz Paloma
512 Silver, lime juice, grapefruit juice, tiki bitters, topped with grapefruit soda
Pineapple Express
400 Conejos Mezcal, lime juice, habanero simple syrup, pineapple juice
The Sharingan
Maestro Dobel Silver infused with cilantro, Aperol, lime juice, hibiscus syrup
Curras Mezcal Marg
Baller Rita
Tamarindo Picoso
Smoke and Mirrors
El Mandilon
N/A Beverages
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4215 Duval St., Austin, TX 78751
Photos coming soon!