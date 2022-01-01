Al pastor tacos in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
More about Maudie's North Lamar
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's North Lamar
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$10.50
3 achiote & citrus marinated pork tacos on corn tortillas. Served with rice, black beans, cilantro, onions & a lime wedge
More about Maudie's Too
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$10.50
3 achiote & citrus marinated pork tacos on corn tortillas. Served with rice, black beans, cilantro, onions & a lime wedge
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
641 Tillery St, Austin
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.85
More about Serranos
Serranos
9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$9.00
Slow roasted achiote-citrus pork, fire grilled pineapple, red onions, cilantro, and salsa picosa
More about Matt's El Rancho
FRENCH FRIES
Matt's El Rancho
2613 S Lamar, Austin
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$15.50
Two marinated Pork Shoulder Tacos in Corn Tortillas, Grilled with Fresh, Sweet Pineapple, Served with Spanish Rice, Frijoles a la Charra, Tomatillo Sauce, Cilantro & Onions.
More about Pueblo Viejo
Pueblo Viejo
2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8, Austin
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.85
Marinated pork in an al pastor homeade salsa with several spices and pineapple, cooked to perfection and served with fresh onion and cilantro!
More about Asador at Bufords
Asador at Bufords
700 west 6th street, Austin
|Pork Al Pastor Taco
|$6.00
Roasted pork shoulder with pineapple and red chile
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
FRENCH FRIES
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
121 Pickle Rd, Austin
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.85
Marinated pork with pineapple fresh onion and cilantro.
$1.99 SPECIAL ON TACO TUESDAY AFTER 4pm
More about Baby Acapulco
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Baby Acapulco
13609 North Interstate 35, Austin
|AL PASTOR TACOS
|$13.49
More about Maudie's Milagro
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's Milagro
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$10.50
3 achiote & citrus marinated pork tacos on corn tortillas. Served with rice, black beans, cilantro, onions & a lime wedge
More about Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
3120 Palm Way #170, Austin
|PORK BELLY AL PASTOR TACOS
|$14.95
Two Tacos of Pork Belly with "Pastor" marinade and grilled pineapple, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro and red onions
More about Serranos
Serranos
5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin
|10 Al Pastor Tacos
|$55.00
Slow roasted achiote-citrus pork, fire grilled pineapple, red onions, cilantro, and salsa picosa
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$9.00
Slow roasted achiote-citrus pork, fire grilled pineapple, red onions, cilantro, and salsa picosa
More about Casa Maria Restaurant - Austin
Casa Maria Restaurant - Austin
4327 South 1st Street, Austin
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$11.00
Three tacos of pastor on corn tortillas (or Two on flour), served with Spanish rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and limes
More about Maudie's Hill Country
Maudie's Hill Country
12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$10.50
3 achiote & citrus marinated pork tacos on corn tortillas. Served with rice, black beans, cilantro, onions & a lime wedge
More about Irene's
Irene's
506 West Ave, Austin
|Tacos al Pastor
|$13.00
Achiote-Marinated Pork, Cilantro, Red Onion, Pineapple Salsa, Lime Wedge, Housemade Corn or Flour Tortilla
More about Santa Rita Cantina
Santa Rita Cantina
1208 W. 38th Street, Austin
|Tacos Al Pastor Plate
|$11.95
Two corn tortillas filled with grilled pork loin, pineapple, onions and cilantro; served with authentico sauce on the side
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$12.95
Two corn tortillas filled with grilled pork loin, pineapple, onions and cilantro; served with authentico sauce on the side
More about Baby Acapulco
FRENCH FRIES
Baby Acapulco
1705 S Lakeshore Drive, Austin
|AL PASTOR TACOS
|$13.49
More about Maudie's Hacienda
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's Hacienda
9911 Brodie Lane, Austin
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$10.50
3 achiote & citrus marinated pork tacos on corn tortillas. Served with rice, black beans, cilantro, onions & a lime wedge
More about Maudie's Café
Maudie's Café
2608 w. 7th, Austin
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$10.50
3 achiote & citrus marinated pork tacos on corn tortillas. Served with rice, black beans, cilantro, onions & a lime wedge
More about El Chilito
TACOS • SALADS
El Chilito
4501 Manchaca Road, Austin
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.75
adobo pork, pineapple, cilantro, fresh onion
More about Curra's
Curra's
4215 Duval St., Austin
|Tacos Al Pastor Plate
|$15.00
Prok Cooked on a rotisserie served with cilantro, onions, pineapple & Avocado
More about Taco Pegaso
Taco Pegaso
111 Congress Avenue, Austin
|2 - Al Pastor Tacos
|$10.00
marinated pork, pineapple, onion and cilantro