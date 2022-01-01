Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's North Lamar

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos Al Pastor$10.50
3 achiote & citrus marinated pork tacos on corn tortillas. Served with rice, black beans, cilantro, onions & a lime wedge
More about Maudie's North Lamar
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos Al Pastor$10.50
3 achiote & citrus marinated pork tacos on corn tortillas. Served with rice, black beans, cilantro, onions & a lime wedge
More about Maudie's Too
Al Pastor Taco image

 

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery

641 Tillery St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Al Pastor Taco$3.85
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
Serranos image

 

Serranos

9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Al Pastor Tacos$9.00
Slow roasted achiote-citrus pork, fire grilled pineapple, red onions, cilantro, and salsa picosa
More about Serranos
Matt's El Rancho image

FRENCH FRIES

Matt's El Rancho

2613 S Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (3094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Al Pastor$15.50
Two marinated Pork Shoulder Tacos in Corn Tortillas, Grilled with Fresh, Sweet Pineapple, Served with Spanish Rice, Frijoles a la Charra, Tomatillo Sauce, Cilantro & Onions.
More about Matt's El Rancho
Al Pastor Taco image

 

Pueblo Viejo

2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Al Pastor Taco$3.85
Marinated pork in an al pastor homeade salsa with several spices and pineapple, cooked to perfection and served with fresh onion and cilantro!
More about Pueblo Viejo
Asador at Bufords image

 

Asador at Bufords

700 west 6th street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Al Pastor Taco$6.00
Roasted pork shoulder with pineapple and red chile
More about Asador at Bufords
Al Pastor Taco image

FRENCH FRIES

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd

121 Pickle Rd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor Taco$3.85
Marinated pork with pineapple fresh onion and cilantro.
$1.99 SPECIAL ON TACO TUESDAY AFTER 4pm
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
Baby Acapulco image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Baby Acapulco

13609 North Interstate 35, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
AL PASTOR TACOS$13.49
More about Baby Acapulco
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Milagro

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos Al Pastor$10.50
3 achiote & citrus marinated pork tacos on corn tortillas. Served with rice, black beans, cilantro, onions & a lime wedge
More about Maudie's Milagro
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage

3120 Palm Way #170, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PORK BELLY AL PASTOR TACOS$14.95
Two Tacos of Pork Belly with "Pastor" marinade and grilled pineapple, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro and red onions
More about Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
Baby Acapulco image

 

Baby Acapulco

9505B Stonelake Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
AL PASTOR TACOS$13.49
More about Baby Acapulco
Serranos image

 

Serranos

5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
10 Al Pastor Tacos$55.00
Slow roasted achiote-citrus pork, fire grilled pineapple, red onions, cilantro, and salsa picosa
Al Pastor Tacos$9.00
Slow roasted achiote-citrus pork, fire grilled pineapple, red onions, cilantro, and salsa picosa
More about Serranos
Main pic

 

Casa Maria Restaurant - Austin

4327 South 1st Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tacos Al Pastor$11.00
Three tacos of pastor on corn tortillas (or Two on flour), served with Spanish rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and limes
More about Casa Maria Restaurant - Austin
Item pic

 

Maudie's Hill Country

12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos Al Pastor$10.50
3 achiote & citrus marinated pork tacos on corn tortillas. Served with rice, black beans, cilantro, onions & a lime wedge
More about Maudie's Hill Country
N'Esperado image

 

N'Esperado

1816 S 1st St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
TACO AL PASTOR$5.00
More about N'Esperado
Item pic

 

Irene's

506 West Ave, Austin

Avg 4 (617 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tacos al Pastor$13.00
Achiote-Marinated Pork, Cilantro, Red Onion, Pineapple Salsa, Lime Wedge, Housemade Corn or Flour Tortilla
More about Irene's
Banner pic

 

Santa Rita Cantina

1208 W. 38th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tacos Al Pastor Plate$11.95
Two corn tortillas filled with grilled pork loin, pineapple, onions and cilantro; served with authentico sauce on the side
Tacos Al Pastor$12.95
Two corn tortillas filled with grilled pork loin, pineapple, onions and cilantro; served with authentico sauce on the side
More about Santa Rita Cantina
El Chilito Tacos y Cafe image

 

El Chilito Tacos y Cafe

2219 Manor Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Al Pastor Taco$3.75
More about El Chilito Tacos y Cafe
Baby Acapulco image

FRENCH FRIES

Baby Acapulco

1705 S Lakeshore Drive, Austin

Avg 4 (958 reviews)
Takeout
AL PASTOR TACOS$13.49
More about Baby Acapulco
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Hacienda

9911 Brodie Lane, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Tacos Al Pastor$10.50
3 achiote & citrus marinated pork tacos on corn tortillas. Served with rice, black beans, cilantro, onions & a lime wedge
More about Maudie's Hacienda
Item pic

 

Maudie's Café

2608 w. 7th, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos Al Pastor$10.50
3 achiote & citrus marinated pork tacos on corn tortillas. Served with rice, black beans, cilantro, onions & a lime wedge
More about Maudie's Café
El Chilito image

TACOS • SALADS

El Chilito

4501 Manchaca Road, Austin

Avg 4.2 (503 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Al Pastor Taco$3.75
adobo pork, pineapple, cilantro, fresh onion
More about El Chilito
Restaurant banner

 

Curra's

4215 Duval St., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos Al Pastor Plate$15.00
Prok Cooked on a rotisserie served with cilantro, onions, pineapple & Avocado
More about Curra's
Item pic

 

Taco Pegaso

111 Congress Avenue, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
2 - Al Pastor Tacos$10.00
marinated pork, pineapple, onion and cilantro
More about Taco Pegaso
Restaurant banner

 

Curra's Grill - South Austin

614 E. Oltorf, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos Al Pastor Plate$13.00
Pork cooked on a rotisserie served with cilantro, onions, pineapple & avocado
More about Curra's Grill - South Austin

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Avocado Salad

Beef Stew

Gnocchi

Donut Holes

Fresh Fruit Cup

Spicy Noodles

Garden Salad

Salmon Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston