A map showing the location of Taco PegasoView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taco Pegaso

review star

No reviews yet

111 Congress Avenue

Austin, TX 78701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chips and Queso
Carne Asada
2 - Pescado Tacos

Chips and Dips

Chips with different varieties to go with it.
Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

House made tortilla chips and red salsa

Chips and Guacamole

Chips and Guacamole

$8.00
Chips and Queso

Chips and Queso

$7.00
Queso con Todo

Queso con Todo

$10.00
Extra Chips

Extra Chips

$2.00

Tacos

2 - Shrimp Tacos

2 - Shrimp Tacos

$11.00
2 - Carne Asada Tacos

2 - Carne Asada Tacos

$11.00

Chopped marinated steak, onion and cilantro

2 - Al Pastor Tacos

2 - Al Pastor Tacos

$10.00

marinated pork, pineapple, onion and cilantro

2 - Pescado Tacos

2 - Pescado Tacos

$10.00

Corn or Flour Tortilla, Blackened Red Drum, Cabbage Slaw, Chipotle Mayo

2 - Chicken Tinga Tacos

2 - Chicken Tinga Tacos

$10.00

Corn or Flour Tortilla, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema Fresca

2 - Champis Tacos

2 - Champis Tacos

$9.00

Flour or Corn Tortilla, Veggie Al Pastor, Poblano Pepper, Refried Pinto Beans

4 - Mini Quesadillas

4 - Mini Quesadillas

$13.00

Corn or Flour Tortillas, Oaxaca Cheese, Chicken Tinga, Pico De Gallo, Poblano Peppers

4 - Mini Cheese Quesadillas

4 - Mini Cheese Quesadillas

$9.00

Oaxaca cheese on flour tortilla 2 pieces

2 - Bean And Oaxaca Tacos

2 - Bean And Oaxaca Tacos

$8.00
2 - Birria Tacos

2 - Birria Tacos

$11.00

Burrito/Bowl

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$11.00

chopped marinated steak, mexican rice, refried pinto beans, sour cream, lettuce and Pico De Gallo

Chicken Tinga

Chicken Tinga

$10.00

chipotle chicken tinga, mexican rice, refried pinto beans, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$10.00

marinated pork, pineapple, mexican rice, refried pinto beans, sour cream, lettuce, and pico de gallo. (gf)

Champis

Champis

$10.00

Veggies Al Pastor, Poblano Pepper, Mexican Rice, refried pinto Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream, and Pico De Gallo

Pescado

Pescado

$12.00

Blackened Red Drum, Cabbage Slaw, Mexican Rice, Refried Pinto Beans, Lettuce, Chipotle Mayo, and Pico De Gallo.

Sides

Side Of Guac

Side Of Guac

$4.00
Side Of Beans

Side Of Beans

$3.00
Side Of Rice

Side Of Rice

$3.00
Tortilla

Tortilla

$0.50

Side Red Salsa

$0.25

Side Green Salsa

$0.25

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Beverages

Tamarind Jarritos

Tamarind Jarritos

$5.00
Mandarin Jarritos

Mandarin Jarritos

$5.00
Grapefruit Jarritos

Grapefruit Jarritos

$5.00
Pineapple Jarritos

Pineapple Jarritos

$5.00
Richard's Rainwater

Richard's Rainwater

$5.00
IBC Cream Soda

IBC Cream Soda

$5.00
Mexicana Coke

Mexicana Coke

$5.00
Agua De Pina

Agua De Pina

$5.00
Agua de Jamaica

Agua de Jamaica

$5.00
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$4.00

Lime Jarritos

$5.00

Apple Soda

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

111 Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Ma'Coco
orange starNo Reviews
501 Comal St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,828
1511 E 6th St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Taco Joint - Austin - Riverside Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
134 E. Riverside Dr Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Pelons Tex Mex
orange star4.2 • 2,470
802 Red River St Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Vaquero Taquero - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
603 Sabine st Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Asador at Las Perlas
orange starNo Reviews
405 East 7th Street Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston