Curra's Grill - South Austin 614 E. Oltorf
No reviews yet
614 E. Oltorf
Austin, TX 78704
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
Guacamole
Chile Con Queso
Garnished with pico de gallo, beef & guacamole. You may also sub veggie chorizo
Kellys Queso
Land O' Lakes extra melt with whole black beans, garnished with guacamole & pico
Queso Flameado
Melted Monterey Jack cheese, with rajas & chorizo. Served with your choice of tortillas
Nachos Oaxaca
Totopos (crispy corn tortillas) topped with refried black beans, large shrimp sautéed with green peppers, pineapple, and guajillo. Topped with feta cheese. Served with guacamole and jalapeños
Nachos Yucatecos
Totopos (crispy corn tortillas) topped with refried black beans, cochinita pibil, pickled onions and goat cheese. Served with plantain bananas and escabeche
Nachos Especiales
Totopos (crispy corn tortillas) with refried beans, choice of steak, chicken, chorizo or combo, topped with Monterey Jack cheese, guacamole & jalapeños
Nachos Carnitas
Pork marinated in cola, milk & orange juice then fried. Served with guacamole and jalapeños
Quesadillas
Chicken, steak, chorizo, mushrooms or al pastor. Served with guacamole and pico del gallo
Cancun Quesadillas
Shrimp sautéed with green bell peppers, guajillo & pineapple. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo
Ceviche
Marinated in lime juice, tossed with pico de gallo & cilantro
Campechana
Shrimp, octopus & fish tossed with pico de gallo, olives, & cilantro in a rich Mexican style cocktail sauce
Bean Y Cheese Nachos
Simple & delicious!
Curras Papas
French fries sautéed with chipotle, chorizo or veggie chorizo, topped with Monterey Jack cheese
Empanadas
Filled with lamb or Curra's own veggie chorizo, fried and served with a chipotle cream sauce *contains almonds
Escabeche
Pickled carrots, cauliflower, onions, and jalapeños
Soups and Salads
Caldo Tlalpeno
Traditional chicken soup and fresh vegetables, sliced avocado, cheese, tortillas strips, rice & chipotle pepper
El Flaco Salad
Bed of field greens & romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & cotija cheese with choice of dressing
Julie's Salad
Baby spinach with red onion, seasonal fruit & candied pecans tossed with a raspberry-honey vinaigrette, sprinkled with cotija cheese
Pozole Soup (weekends only)
Traditional Mexican soup made with hominy and pork
Crema De Calabaza
Cream of zucchini. Served hot or cold
Entrees
Cochinita Pibil
The foremost traditional dish of Yucatan. Pork leg marinated & then cooked in a banana leaf. Served with whole black beans, choice of tortillas and plantains when in season, (otherwise regular banana will be served
Carnitas
Michoacan's most traditional plate, pork marinated in Coca-Cola, milk & orange juice then fried. Served with guacamole, salsa, choice of beans & tortillas
Chile Colorado
Cubed pork braised in a guajillo sauce. Served with rice & tortillas
Carne Guisada
Flank steak in a rich tomato, onion & pepper sauce with Mexican herbs & spices. Serced with rice & tortillas
Chile Relleno
Large poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef (potato, pecans and raisins only with ground beef filling). Also available with chicken or vegetarian style. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice & tortillas
Curras Beef Tips
Beef tips sautéed with mushrooms chipotle sauce & topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with choice of beans & tortillas
Cancun Relleno
Poblano pepper stuffed with large shrimp sautéed with green bell peppers, pineapple & guajillo peppers. Topped with chiptole cream & Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, choice of beans & tortillas
Fajita Plate
Chicken, veggie, or steak. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, grilled onions, green & red bell peppers, rice, choice of beans & tortillas
Double Fajitas
Mas Entrees
Pollo Chipotle
Grilled chicken breast smothered in chipotle sauce, topped with grilled onions, Monterrey Jack cheese & sliced avocado. Served with rice & choice of tortillas
Pollo con Mole
Grilled chicken breast topped with Julieta's famous mole sauce. Served with rice & choice of tortilla
Pollo Poblano
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled poblano rajas, mushrooms, and Chiapas sauce. Served with rice & choice of tortillas
Pollo Maniaco
Rotisserie half chicken marinated in Mexican chiles & herbs. Served with rice, charro beans & choice of tortillas
Pescado Al Mojo de Ajo
Snapper filet rubbed with garlic. Served with side of lettuce tomato, red cabbage, sliced avocado & rice
Pescado Veracruzano
Fresh snapper filet, smothered with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, capers, olives, and mushrooms. Served with rice
Camarones Margarita
Large shrimp sautéed in chile pasilla, Sauza Tequila, Cointreau, and lime juice. Served with rice
Camarones A Los 3 Chiles.
Sautéed shrimp tossed with tomato, cilantro, and green onions glazed with mezcal. Served with rice
Camarones Diablo
Large shrimp sautéed in a white wine chipotle sauce. Served with rice.
Salmon Con Nopales
Grilled salmon smothered with nopalitos & tomato cream sauce. Served with rice
Concuno Tampiquena
10oz marbled angus steak topped with grilled bell peppers, onions, & borracho sauce. Served with pork tamale or chicken enchilada with green sauce, rice, charro beans & choice of tortillas
Enchiladas
Two Enchiladas
Choice of filling: Cheese, chicken, beef or chilorio Choice of sauce: Pasilla, green, red, borracho, or chipotle
Enchiladas Curras
Filled with Monterey Jack cheese and smothered with carne guisada
Enchiladas con Chile Colorado
Filled with Monterey Jack cheese and smothered with pork tips that have been simmered in guajillo & chipotle sauce
Mole Enchiladas
Julieta's Famous. Choice of filling
Pastor Enchiladas
Filled with pork cooked on a rotisserie and pineapples, topped with avocado sauce, cilantro, onions and Monterey Jack cheese
Asadero Enchiladas
Chicken or chilorio topped with a sour cream based salsa with green hatch pepper, tomatillo cilantro & melted asadero cheese. Served with rice and choice of beans
Enchiladas Chiapas
Your choice of filling smothered in poblano cream sauce
Tamal Plate
Four homemade tamales filled with your choice of pork, chicken, beans, sweet, or veggie. Served with rice
Sng. Enchilada Chile Colorado
Sng. Enchilada Curras
Tacos y Mas
Tacos Al Pastor Plate
Pork cooked on a rotisserie served with cilantro, onions, pineapple & avocado
Tacos Carnitas Plate
Michoacán's most traditional plate, pork marinated in coca-cola, milk & orange juice then fried. Served with guacamole, salsa & tortillas
Tacos Steak Plate
Grilled strip steak with rajas & cheese
Fish Tacos Plate
Tilapia strips lightly battered & fried. Served with mango pico de gallo, chipotle cream sauce
Tacos Blackened Fish Plate
Tilapia rubbed with spices. Served with mango pico de gallo, chipotle cream sauce
Tacos Cancun Plate
Large shrimp sautéed with green bell peppers, guajillo & pineapple
Tacos Encebollados Plate
Steak tacos dusted in Oaxacan coffee grounds & grilled onions. Served with tortillas & Curra's new habanero sauce
Tacos Vegetarianos Plate
Sliced avocados, nopalitos mushrooms & veggie chorizo
Chicken Tacos Plate
Marinated chicken breast, served with lettuce & tomatoes
Flautas
Three deep fried rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, goat cheese & avocado sauce. Served with rice
Burrito
Ground beef, steak, chicken, carne guisada, pastor, or mushrooms in a large tortilla filled with rice, beans, & Monterey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole salad & chipotle sauce
Tostada Plate
Crunchy flat tortilla with beans, Monterey Jack cheese & guacamole salad. Sprinkled with goat cheese and served with rice (chicken, pork, vegetables, or pastor)
Tacos Carbon (2)
2 a la carte tacos carbon
Tacos Encebollados (2)
2 a la carte tacos encebollados
Steak Tacos (2)
2 a la carte steak tacos
Cancun Tacos (2)
2 a la carte cancun tacos
Tacos Carnitas (2)
2 a la carte carnitas tacos
Fish Tacos (2)
2 a la carte fish tacos
Blackened Fish Tacos (2)
2 a la carte blackened fish tacos
Single Tostada
(5) Tacos De la Calle Stk
(5) Tacos De la Calle pastor
Kids Menu
Desserts
Flan
Mexican custard with a layer of caramel topping
Tres Leches
Very rich, light, and moist three milk cake topped with whipped cream and cajeta
Flambe Bananas
Halved banana, sautéed in butter, sugar, and Grand Marnier, sprinkled with cinnamon
Chocolate Mocha Pie
Decadent chocolate espresso pie topped with whipped cream
Rice Pudding
Rice mixed with milk, cinnamon, and vanilla
Platano Veracruzano
Plantains topped with goat cheese & sour cream
Brownie with ice cream
Out side cake
Sides
Side Allende Sauce
Side Asadero Sauce
Side Avocado Sauce
Side Bacon
Side Bananas
Side Beans
Side Borracho
Side Carnitas Sauce
Charro Beans
Side Cheese
Chicken Breast a la carte
Side Chipotle Sauce
Side Chorizo
Side Cilantro
Side Cilantro & Onion
Dz. Tortillas
French Fries
Fried Plantains
Side Goat Cheese
Side Green Bell Peppers
Grill Shrimp
Side Grilled Onions
Side Grilled Veggies
Side Habanero Sauce
Jalapeño Toreado
Side Jalapeños (pickled)
Side Jalapeños Frescos
Fideo
Side Lettuce
Side Mango Pico
Side Mole
Side Mushrooms
Side Nopales
One Egg
Side Onion
Side Pasilla
Side Pico
Side Potato
Side Rajas
Side Red Bell Peppers
Rice
Salad dressing
Side Sausage
Slice Avocado
Side Sour cream
Side Spinach
Tiny Queso (plain)
Side Tomato
Tortillas (ea)
Side Veggie Chorizo
Side Green Sauce
Side Cream Chipotle Sauce
Lentejas
Side Chiapas Sauce
Side Curra's Sauce no meat
Breakfast
Ali May's Plate
Chicken or carne guisada, scrambled eggs & pico de gallo, topped with avocado slices, served with whole black beans & red corn tortillas (steak 14.99)
Breakfast Tacos
Choose two: Eggs, potato, country sausage, mushrooms, beans, ham, cheese, vegetarian chorizo, spinach, nopalitos Additional ingredients: Bacon, chorizo, machacado (.35)
Chilaquiles
Fried corn tortillas strips sauteed with our green & chiptole sauces, sprinkled with goat cheese, fresh onions, & cilantro. Served with two eggs any style and choice of beans
Chorizo con Huevo
Scrambled eggs with Curra's own chorizo, sautéed with borracho sauce. Choice of beans & tortillas
Huevos a la Mexicana
Eggs scrambled with nopales & pico de gallo. Served with choice of beans & tortillas
Huevos al Albanil
Two eggs any style with pasilla & borracho sauce. Served with choice of beans & tortillas
Huevos Curras
Two eggs any style over carne guisada. Served with choice of beans & tortillas
Huevos Montados
Two eggs any style on top of a corn tortilla, smothered with sautéed onions & borracho sauce. Served with choice of beans & tortillas
Huevos Motuleños
Two eggs over refried black beans, chipotle sauce & fried bananas. Served with choice of tortillas
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs any style topped with borracho salsa. Served with your choice of tortillas & beans
Huevos Sucios
Two Eggs any style smothered with mole. Choice of beans & tortillas
Hungry Ranchero
Same as a Huevos Curra's with two tamales. Served with choice of beans & tortillas
Juju Breakfast PLate
Egg whites scrambled with veggie chorizo, spinach & mushrooms, topped with avocado slices. Served with whole black beans and red corn & tortillas
Loaded Huevos Motulenos
Traditionally made with eggs on corn tortillas with black beans, ham, plantains, salsa picante & cheese
Machacado con huevo
Shredded dry beef with eggs sautéed in borracho sauce. Served with choice of beans & tortillas
Migas Plate
Fried corn tortillas scrambled with eggs & pico de gallo. Served with choice of beans and tortillas. Add chorizo, veggie chorizo, cheese or mushrooms (.99)
Migas Taco
Fried corn tortillas scrambled with eggs & pico de gallo on your choice of tortilla
Sincronizada de papa & Huevo
Curras breakfast style quesadilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, sliced ham, potato & egg. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo
Margs & Cocktails
A Night in Uptown
Carbonero Silver Tequila, Cointreau, rosé wine, fresh lime juice, agave nectar & soda water
Andy's Paloma
DeLeón Blanco Tequila, fresh lime juice, pineapple juice, grapefruit soda, sprinkled with Tajin
Avocado Marg
The famous frozen avocado margarita
Beetle Juice Rita
Union Mezcal, fresh lime juice, blackberry & rosemary
Curras Michelada
Our house made michelada mix paired with your choice of beer
Curra's Old Fashioned
Don Julio Añejo Tequila, Ancho Reyes, Angostura bitters, orange bitter & a hint of simple syrup
Curras Perfect Paloma
Maestro Dobel Silver Tequila, fresh lime juice, grapefruit juice, grapefruit bitters, topped with blood orange soda
Horni Presidente
Sauza Hornitos Tequila, Grand Marnier, fresh lime juice, sweet n' sour, floater of Presidente Brandy
House Carbonero Rocks
Strawberry•Mango•Cucumber•Jalapeño•Prickly Pear•Blackberry
House Frozen
Lime•Strawberry•Mango•Blackberry•Prickly Pear•Swirl
Jalapenyo Bizness
Don Julio Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, agave, fresh jalapeños & cucumber
La Currita
Herradura Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime juice & sweet n'sour
Mexican Coffee
Our Oaxacan coffee topped with Tequila or Brandy
Pina A La Parilla
Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, agave, muddled habanero & grilled pineapple
Tequila Mule
1921 Silver Tequila, fresh lime juice, ginger beer & a dash of Angostura bitters
Uno Sipper
Ketel One Vodka, Chase Elderflower Liqueur, muddled mint, Jarritos grapefruit soda & grapefruit juice
Watermelon Wendy
Don Julio Blanco Tequila, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, lime, watermelon & basil
Beer Rita
Beer of your choice in a frozen marg
Tanto Jalapeño Margarita
Fall Specials
This Month Specials
Floaters
N/A Beverages
Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Oaxacan Coffee
Soda
Topo Chico
Agua Frescas
Ginger Beer
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Jarritos Grapefruit
Mexican Coke
Fanta
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Tomato Juice
Milk
Kids Juice
Water
Dz Tamales
Pint Salsa
1 lb Chorizo
1 lb Meat
Dz Tortillas
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
614 E. Oltorf, Austin, TX 78704
Photos coming soon!