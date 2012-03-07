  • Home
  • /
  • Austin
  • /
  • Curra's Grill - South Austin - 614 E. Oltorf
A map showing the location of Curra's Grill - South Austin 614 E. OltorfView gallery

Curra's Grill - South Austin 614 E. Oltorf

review star

No reviews yet

614 E. Oltorf

Austin, TX 78704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chile Con Queso
Fajita Plate
Enchiladas Curras

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Guacamole

$6.00+

Chile Con Queso

$8.00+

Garnished with pico de gallo, beef & guacamole. You may also sub veggie chorizo

Kellys Queso

$11.00

Land O' Lakes extra melt with whole black beans, garnished with guacamole & pico

Queso Flameado

$13.00

Melted Monterey Jack cheese, with rajas & chorizo. Served with your choice of tortillas

Nachos Oaxaca

$15.00

Totopos (crispy corn tortillas) topped with refried black beans, large shrimp sautéed with green peppers, pineapple, and guajillo. Topped with feta cheese. Served with guacamole and jalapeños

Nachos Yucatecos

$15.00

Totopos (crispy corn tortillas) topped with refried black beans, cochinita pibil, pickled onions and goat cheese. Served with plantain bananas and escabeche

Nachos Especiales

$14.00

Totopos (crispy corn tortillas) with refried beans, choice of steak, chicken, chorizo or combo, topped with Monterey Jack cheese, guacamole & jalapeños

Nachos Carnitas

$15.00

Pork marinated in cola, milk & orange juice then fried. Served with guacamole and jalapeños

Quesadillas

$14.00

Chicken, steak, chorizo, mushrooms or al pastor. Served with guacamole and pico del gallo

Cancun Quesadillas

$15.00

Shrimp sautéed with green bell peppers, guajillo & pineapple. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo

Ceviche

$16.00

Marinated in lime juice, tossed with pico de gallo & cilantro

Campechana

$18.00

Shrimp, octopus & fish tossed with pico de gallo, olives, & cilantro in a rich Mexican style cocktail sauce

Bean Y Cheese Nachos

$11.00

Simple & delicious!

Curras Papas

$12.00

French fries sautéed with chipotle, chorizo or veggie chorizo, topped with Monterey Jack cheese

Empanadas

$11.00

Filled with lamb or Curra's own veggie chorizo, fried and served with a chipotle cream sauce *contains almonds

Escabeche

$8.00

Pickled carrots, cauliflower, onions, and jalapeños

Soups and Salads

Caldo Tlalpeno

$13.00

Traditional chicken soup and fresh vegetables, sliced avocado, cheese, tortillas strips, rice & chipotle pepper

El Flaco Salad

$9.00

Bed of field greens & romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & cotija cheese with choice of dressing

Julie's Salad

$9.00

Baby spinach with red onion, seasonal fruit & candied pecans tossed with a raspberry-honey vinaigrette, sprinkled with cotija cheese

Pozole Soup (weekends only)

$12.00

Traditional Mexican soup made with hominy and pork

Crema De Calabaza

$8.00

Cream of zucchini. Served hot or cold

Entrees

Cochinita Pibil

$19.00

The foremost traditional dish of Yucatan. Pork leg marinated & then cooked in a banana leaf. Served with whole black beans, choice of tortillas and plantains when in season, (otherwise regular banana will be served

Carnitas

$20.00

Michoacan's most traditional plate, pork marinated in Coca-Cola, milk & orange juice then fried. Served with guacamole, salsa, choice of beans & tortillas

Chile Colorado

$15.00

Cubed pork braised in a guajillo sauce. Served with rice & tortillas

Carne Guisada

$15.00

Flank steak in a rich tomato, onion & pepper sauce with Mexican herbs & spices. Serced with rice & tortillas

Chile Relleno

$18.00

Large poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef (potato, pecans and raisins only with ground beef filling). Also available with chicken or vegetarian style. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice & tortillas

Curras Beef Tips

$18.00

Beef tips sautéed with mushrooms chipotle sauce & topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with choice of beans & tortillas

Cancun Relleno

$19.00

Poblano pepper stuffed with large shrimp sautéed with green bell peppers, pineapple & guajillo peppers. Topped with chiptole cream & Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, choice of beans & tortillas

Fajita Plate

$20.00

Chicken, veggie, or steak. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, grilled onions, green & red bell peppers, rice, choice of beans & tortillas

Double Fajitas

$40.00

Mas Entrees

Pollo Chipotle

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast smothered in chipotle sauce, topped with grilled onions, Monterrey Jack cheese & sliced avocado. Served with rice & choice of tortillas

Pollo con Mole

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with Julieta's famous mole sauce. Served with rice & choice of tortilla

Pollo Poblano

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled poblano rajas, mushrooms, and Chiapas sauce. Served with rice & choice of tortillas

Pollo Maniaco

$19.00

Rotisserie half chicken marinated in Mexican chiles & herbs. Served with rice, charro beans & choice of tortillas

Pescado Al Mojo de Ajo

$22.00

Snapper filet rubbed with garlic. Served with side of lettuce tomato, red cabbage, sliced avocado & rice

Pescado Veracruzano

$22.00

Fresh snapper filet, smothered with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, capers, olives, and mushrooms. Served with rice

Camarones Margarita

$22.00

Large shrimp sautéed in chile pasilla, Sauza Tequila, Cointreau, and lime juice. Served with rice

Camarones A Los 3 Chiles.

Camarones A Los 3 Chiles.

$22.00

Sautéed shrimp tossed with tomato, cilantro, and green onions glazed with mezcal. Served with rice

Camarones Diablo

$22.00

Large shrimp sautéed in a white wine chipotle sauce. Served with rice.

Salmon Con Nopales

$22.00

Grilled salmon smothered with nopalitos & tomato cream sauce. Served with rice

Concuno Tampiquena

$30.00

10oz marbled angus steak topped with grilled bell peppers, onions, & borracho sauce. Served with pork tamale or chicken enchilada with green sauce, rice, charro beans & choice of tortillas

Enchiladas

Two Enchiladas

$12.00

Choice of filling: Cheese, chicken, beef or chilorio Choice of sauce: Pasilla, green, red, borracho, or chipotle

Enchiladas Curras

$13.00

Filled with Monterey Jack cheese and smothered with carne guisada

Enchiladas con Chile Colorado

$13.00

Filled with Monterey Jack cheese and smothered with pork tips that have been simmered in guajillo & chipotle sauce

Mole Enchiladas

$14.00

Julieta's Famous. Choice of filling

Pastor Enchiladas

$13.00

Filled with pork cooked on a rotisserie and pineapples, topped with avocado sauce, cilantro, onions and Monterey Jack cheese

Asadero Enchiladas

$13.00

Chicken or chilorio topped with a sour cream based salsa with green hatch pepper, tomatillo cilantro & melted asadero cheese. Served with rice and choice of beans

Enchiladas Chiapas

$13.00

Your choice of filling smothered in poblano cream sauce

Tamal Plate

$14.00

Four homemade tamales filled with your choice of pork, chicken, beans, sweet, or veggie. Served with rice

Sng. Enchilada Chile Colorado

$6.00

Sng. Enchilada Curras

$6.00

Tacos y Mas

Tacos Al Pastor Plate

$13.00

Pork cooked on a rotisserie served with cilantro, onions, pineapple & avocado

Tacos Carnitas Plate

$14.00

Michoacán's most traditional plate, pork marinated in coca-cola, milk & orange juice then fried. Served with guacamole, salsa & tortillas

Tacos Steak Plate

$14.00

Grilled strip steak with rajas & cheese

Fish Tacos Plate

$13.00

Tilapia strips lightly battered & fried. Served with mango pico de gallo, chipotle cream sauce

Tacos Blackened Fish Plate

$13.00

Tilapia rubbed with spices. Served with mango pico de gallo, chipotle cream sauce

Tacos Cancun Plate

$14.00

Large shrimp sautéed with green bell peppers, guajillo & pineapple

Tacos Encebollados Plate

$14.00

Steak tacos dusted in Oaxacan coffee grounds & grilled onions. Served with tortillas & Curra's new habanero sauce

Tacos Vegetarianos Plate

$13.00

Sliced avocados, nopalitos mushrooms & veggie chorizo

Chicken Tacos Plate

$13.00

Marinated chicken breast, served with lettuce & tomatoes

Flautas

$13.00

Three deep fried rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, goat cheese & avocado sauce. Served with rice

Burrito

$14.00

Ground beef, steak, chicken, carne guisada, pastor, or mushrooms in a large tortilla filled with rice, beans, & Monterey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole salad & chipotle sauce

Tostada Plate

$13.00

Crunchy flat tortilla with beans, Monterey Jack cheese & guacamole salad. Sprinkled with goat cheese and served with rice (chicken, pork, vegetables, or pastor)

Tacos Carbon (2)

$12.00

2 a la carte tacos carbon

Tacos Encebollados (2)

$12.00

2 a la carte tacos encebollados

Steak Tacos (2)

$12.00

2 a la carte steak tacos

Cancun Tacos (2)

$12.00

2 a la carte cancun tacos

Tacos Carnitas (2)

$13.00

2 a la carte carnitas tacos

Fish Tacos (2)

$12.00

2 a la carte fish tacos

Blackened Fish Tacos (2)

$12.00

2 a la carte blackened fish tacos

Single Tostada

$6.00

(5) Tacos De la Calle Stk

$13.00

(5) Tacos De la Calle pastor

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kids Dilla

$6.00

Served with rice and beans

Kids Taco Plate

$6.00

Served with rice and beans

Kids Enchilada Plate

$6.00

Served with rice and beans

Kid's Tenders & Fries

$6.00

Kids Tamal Plate

$6.00

Served with rice and beans

Desserts

Flan

$5.00

Mexican custard with a layer of caramel topping

Tres Leches

$8.00

Very rich, light, and moist three milk cake topped with whipped cream and cajeta

Flambe Bananas

$4.00

Halved banana, sautéed in butter, sugar, and Grand Marnier, sprinkled with cinnamon

Chocolate Mocha Pie

$7.00

Decadent chocolate espresso pie topped with whipped cream

Rice Pudding

$5.00

Rice mixed with milk, cinnamon, and vanilla

Platano Veracruzano

$5.00

Plantains topped with goat cheese & sour cream

Brownie with ice cream

$7.00Out of stock

Out side cake

$10.00

Sides

Side Allende Sauce

$2.00

Side Asadero Sauce

$2.00

Side Avocado Sauce

$2.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Bananas

$1.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Borracho

$1.00

Side Carnitas Sauce

$2.00

Charro Beans

$3.00+

Side Cheese

$1.00

Chicken Breast a la carte

$10.00

Side Chipotle Sauce

$1.00

Side Chorizo

$1.00

Side Cilantro

$1.00

Side Cilantro & Onion

$1.00

Dz. Tortillas

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fried Plantains

$3.50

Side Goat Cheese

$1.00

Side Green Bell Peppers

$3.00

Grill Shrimp

$8.00+

Side Grilled Onions

$1.00

Side Grilled Veggies

$3.00

Side Habanero Sauce

$1.00

Jalapeño Toreado

$1.00

Side Jalapeños (pickled)

$1.00

Side Jalapeños Frescos

$1.00

Fideo

$3.00

Side Lettuce

$2.00

Side Mango Pico

$2.00

Side Mole

$2.00

Side Mushrooms

$2.00

Side Nopales

$1.00

One Egg

$2.00

Side Onion

$1.00

Side Pasilla

$1.00

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Potato

$2.00

Side Rajas

$2.00

Side Red Bell Peppers

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Salad dressing

$1.00

Side Sausage

$1.00

Slice Avocado

$3.00

Side Sour cream

$1.00

Side Spinach

$1.00

Tiny Queso (plain)

$2.00

Side Tomato

$1.00

Tortillas (ea)

$0.50

Side Veggie Chorizo

$2.00

Side Green Sauce

$2.00

Side Cream Chipotle Sauce

$2.00

Lentejas

$3.00Out of stock

Side Chiapas Sauce

$2.00

Side Curra's Sauce no meat

$2.00

Breakfast

Ali May's Plate

$15.00

Chicken or carne guisada, scrambled eggs & pico de gallo, topped with avocado slices, served with whole black beans & red corn tortillas (steak 14.99)

Breakfast Tacos

$2.75

Choose two: Eggs, potato, country sausage, mushrooms, beans, ham, cheese, vegetarian chorizo, spinach, nopalitos Additional ingredients: Bacon, chorizo, machacado (.35)

Chilaquiles

$11.00

Fried corn tortillas strips sauteed with our green & chiptole sauces, sprinkled with goat cheese, fresh onions, & cilantro. Served with two eggs any style and choice of beans

Chorizo con Huevo

$14.00

Scrambled eggs with Curra's own chorizo, sautéed with borracho sauce. Choice of beans & tortillas

Huevos a la Mexicana

$12.00

Eggs scrambled with nopales & pico de gallo. Served with choice of beans & tortillas

Huevos al Albanil

$11.00

Two eggs any style with pasilla & borracho sauce. Served with choice of beans & tortillas

Huevos Curras

$15.00

Two eggs any style over carne guisada. Served with choice of beans & tortillas

Huevos Montados

$12.00

Two eggs any style on top of a corn tortilla, smothered with sautéed onions & borracho sauce. Served with choice of beans & tortillas

Huevos Motuleños

$13.00

Two eggs over refried black beans, chipotle sauce & fried bananas. Served with choice of tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Two eggs any style topped with borracho salsa. Served with your choice of tortillas & beans

Huevos Sucios

$14.00

Two Eggs any style smothered with mole. Choice of beans & tortillas

Hungry Ranchero

$17.00

Same as a Huevos Curra's with two tamales. Served with choice of beans & tortillas

Juju Breakfast PLate

$13.00

Egg whites scrambled with veggie chorizo, spinach & mushrooms, topped with avocado slices. Served with whole black beans and red corn & tortillas

Loaded Huevos Motulenos

$14.00

Traditionally made with eggs on corn tortillas with black beans, ham, plantains, salsa picante & cheese

Machacado con huevo

$13.00

Shredded dry beef with eggs sautéed in borracho sauce. Served with choice of beans & tortillas

Migas Plate

$10.00

Fried corn tortillas scrambled with eggs & pico de gallo. Served with choice of beans and tortillas. Add chorizo, veggie chorizo, cheese or mushrooms (.99)

Migas Taco

$2.75

Fried corn tortillas scrambled with eggs & pico de gallo on your choice of tortilla

Sincronizada de papa & Huevo

$13.00

Curras breakfast style quesadilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, sliced ham, potato & egg. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo

Margs & Cocktails

A Night in Uptown

$14.00

Carbonero Silver Tequila, Cointreau, rosé wine, fresh lime juice, agave nectar & soda water

Andy's Paloma

$14.00

DeLeón Blanco Tequila, fresh lime juice, pineapple juice, grapefruit soda, sprinkled with Tajin

Avocado Marg

$10.00

The famous frozen avocado margarita

Beetle Juice Rita

$13.00

Union Mezcal, fresh lime juice, blackberry & rosemary

Curras Michelada

$8.50

Our house made michelada mix paired with your choice of beer

Curra's Old Fashioned

$15.00

Don Julio Añejo Tequila, Ancho Reyes, Angostura bitters, orange bitter & a hint of simple syrup

Curras Perfect Paloma

$14.00

Maestro Dobel Silver Tequila, fresh lime juice, grapefruit juice, grapefruit bitters, topped with blood orange soda

Horni Presidente

$14.00

Sauza Hornitos Tequila, Grand Marnier, fresh lime juice, sweet n' sour, floater of Presidente Brandy

House Carbonero Rocks

$10.00

Strawberry•Mango•Cucumber•Jalapeño•Prickly Pear•Blackberry

House Frozen

$8.00

Lime•Strawberry•Mango•Blackberry•Prickly Pear•Swirl

Jalapenyo Bizness

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, agave, fresh jalapeños & cucumber

La Currita

$14.00

Herradura Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime juice & sweet n'sour

Mexican Coffee

$9.00

Our Oaxacan coffee topped with Tequila or Brandy

Pina A La Parilla

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, agave, muddled habanero & grilled pineapple

Tequila Mule

$13.00

1921 Silver Tequila, fresh lime juice, ginger beer & a dash of Angostura bitters

Uno Sipper

$13.00

Ketel One Vodka, Chase Elderflower Liqueur, muddled mint, Jarritos grapefruit soda & grapefruit juice

Watermelon Wendy

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco Tequila, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, lime, watermelon & basil

Beer Rita

$10.00

Beer of your choice in a frozen marg

Tanto Jalapeño Margarita

$14.00

Fall Specials

Pumpkin Margarita

$14.00

Pumpkin old Fashion

$14.00

This Month Specials

Carbonero Ranch Water

$14.00

Carbonero Mexican Martini

$14.00

Carbonero Skinny Rita

$14.00

Don Julio Frozen

$13.00

Don Julio Paloma

$13.00

Don Julio classic Margarita

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Mexican Jarrito

$13.00

Floaters

Floater Avion

$5.00

Floater Carbonero Blanco

$5.00

Floater Don Julio Silver

$5.00

Floater Espolon Silver

$5.00

Floater Grand Marnier

$5.00

Floater Jimador Silver

$4.00

Floater Maestro Dobel

$5.00

Floater 512 Silver

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Oaxacan Coffee

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Agua Frescas

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Kids Juice

$2.00

Water

$1.00Out of stock

Merch

Coffee Mug

$10.00

Curra's Yeti

$35.00

Curra's T-Shirt

$17.00

1 Lb Coffee Ground

$14.00

1 Lb Coffee Whole

$14.00

Dz Tamales

Dz. Pork Tamales

$30.00Out of stock

Dz Chicken Tamales

$30.00

Dz. Veggie Tamales

$30.00Out of stock

Dz. Bean Tamales

$30.00Out of stock

Dz. Sweet Tamales

$30.00Out of stock

Dz. Green Chicken Tamales

$36.00Out of stock

Pint Salsa

Pinta Red

$6.00

Pinta Borracho

$7.00

Pinta Chipotle

$7.00

Pinta Chiapas

$8.00

Pinta Mole

$10.00

Pinta Hatch Pepper

$9.00

Pinta Green

$8.00

Pinta Habanero Sauce

$9.00

1 lb Chorizo

Veggie

$8.00

Pork

$9.00

Chile/Queso

1 Gallon Queso

$60.00

1/2 Gallon Queso

$40.00

1 Qt Queso

$19.00

1 lb Meat

1 Pound Pastor

$16.00

1 Pound Guisada

$16.00

1 Pound Chicken Fajita

$16.00

1 Pound Beef Fajita

$19.00

Dz Tortillas

White Corn

$4.00

Red Corn

$4.00

Flour

$4.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

614 E. Oltorf, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Meteor Cafe - Austin
orange star4.3 • 235
2110 South Congress Ave. Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Lucy's Fried Chicken (South Congress)
orange starNo Reviews
2218 College Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah
orange starNo Reviews
534 E Oltorf St Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
The Salty Donut - (South Congress)
orange starNo Reviews
2000 S Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Magnolia Cafe - South Congress
orange star3.7 • 12
1920 S Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Southside Flying Pizza on South Congress
orange star4.1 • 1,070
2206 South Congress Austin, TX 78748
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston