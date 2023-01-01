Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori chicken in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve tandoori chicken

Nasha image

 

Nasha

1614 E 7th St, Austin

Avg 5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tandoori Taco Plates$14.00
More about Nasha
Item pic

 

Tandoori Lounge

3601 W William Cannon Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Half Tandoori Chicken$14.49
Tandoori chicken is a popular Indian dish where marinated chicken is grilled to perfection in a Tandoor, a cylindrical clay oven.
Full Tandoori Chicken$20.99
Tandoori chicken is a popular Indian dish where marinated chicken is grilled to perfection in a Tandoor, a cylindrical clay oven.
More about Tandoori Lounge
Biryani & Co. image

 

Biryani & Co.

11150 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1976 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tandoori chicken Masala (Copy)$15.49
Bone in Tandoori chicken cooked in our special rich creamy tomato sauce (signature sauce)
More about Biryani & Co.
Restaurant banner

 

Nasha south - 8900 South Congress Ave, Suite 75

8900 South Congress Ave, Suite 75, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tandoori Taco Plates$14.00
More about Nasha south - 8900 South Congress Ave, Suite 75

