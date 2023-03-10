  • Home
  • /
  • Austin
  • /
  • Nasha2 - 8900 South Congress Ave, Suite 75
A map showing the location of Nasha2 8900 South Congress Ave, Suite 75View gallery

Nasha2 8900 South Congress Ave, Suite 75

review star

No reviews yet

8900 South Congress Ave, Suite 75

Austin, TX 78702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

Roasted Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Tikka con Queso

$7.50

Veg Puff Samosa

$7.00

Lamb Puff Samosa

$9.00

Quesadillas Chicken

$10.00

Quesadillas Paneer

$10.00

Quesadillas Kheema

$12.00

Wings

$10.00

Onion Pakoda

$10.00

Koliwada shrimp

$12.00

Soups & Salads

Ginger Chicken Soup

$8.00

Vegetable Soup

$8.00

Dal Soup

$8.00

Sm Spring Mix Salad

$3.50

Tex Mex - Indo Fusion

Tofu Vegan Taco Plates

$13.00

Lamb Masala Taco Plates

$17.00

Chicken Tandoori Taco Plates

$14.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$15.00

Saag Enchiladas

$14.00

Kheema Enchiladas

$18.00

Paneer Enchiladas

$15.00

Chili Relleno

$16.00

Vegetarian Chili Relleno Plate

$14.00

Tofu Enchiladas

$15.00

Enchiladas Aloo Gobi

$13.00

Tostadas

$14.00

Carne Asada

$20.00

Beef Tacos

$16.00

Specialties

Aloo Gobi

$13.00

Kheema Masala

$16.00

Cabbage Chana Dal

$13.00

Ghati Masala Dal Plain

$13.00

Channa Masala plain

$13.00

Kale Channa Dal

$14.00

Curries

Millionaires Curry

$10.00

Vindaloo

$10.00

Shahi Korma

$10.00

Saag

$10.00

Tikka Masala

$10.00

Verde Masala

$10.00

Chana Masala

$10.00

Chana Saag

$10.00

Ghati Masala Dal

$10.00

Biryani

Vegetables Biryani

$15.00

Chicken Biryani

$16.00

Paneer Biryani

$15.00

Lamb Biryani

$18.00

Shrimp Biryani

$18.00

Salmon Biryani

$17.00

Nan Bread

Nan

$2.50

Garlic Nan

$4.00

Onion Nan

$4.00

Jalapeno Nan

$4.00

Paneer Nan

$4.50

Peshawari Nan

$4.50

Corn Tortillas (3)

$2.00

Flour Tortillas (3)

$2.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Quesadillas

$4.00

Kids Paneer Quesadillas

$4.00

Sides

Lg Achar

$2.00

Sm Achar

$0.50

Lg Raita

$2.00

Sm Raita

$0.50

Lg Salsa

$2.00

Sm Salsa

$0.50

Lg Ranch

$2.00

Sm Ranch

$0.50

Lg Blue Cheese

$2.00

Sm Blue Cheese

$0.50

Lg Chutneys

$2.00

Sm Chutneys

$0.50

Brown Rice

$2.00

White Rice

$2.00

Side Tikka Masala

$6.00

Lg Chopped Serranos

$2.00

SM Chopped Serranos

$0.50

Onions, limes and jalapenos

$2.00

Extra chips

$1.00

Gaucomole

$1.00

Small chutney platter

$5.00

Sm schezwan

$1.00

Lg schezwan

$3.00

Mango Chutney small

$1.00

Mango chutney large

$3.00

Spicy Mango Sauce Small

$1.00

Spicy Mango Sauce Large

$3.00

Change Mind

$10.00

Desserts

Rasmali

$5.00

Gulab Jamun

$5.00

Sheera

$5.00

DRINKS

Margaritas

House Margarita

$9.00

Curried Margarita

$11.00

Cardamon Margarita

$10.00

Tulsi Margarita

$11.00

Pomegranate Margarita

$11.00

Mexican Martini

$14.00

Kamsutra Margarita

$12.00

Curried Martini

$16.00

Martini Tulsi

$16.00

Martini Cardamom

$16.00

Martini Pomegranate

$16.00

Martini Kamasutra

$17.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Smoked Paloma

$11.00

Sassi Lassi

$9.50

Momma's Summa Lemonade

$11.00

Pomegranate Mojito

$10.50

El Borracho

$10.00

Desi Girl

$10.50

Bombay Refresher

$11.00

Michaladas

$9.00

Wine by the Bottle

BTL Broque Malbec

$32.00

BTL Emilio Moro Tempranillo

$29.00

BTL Fortant Cabernet

$29.00

Prisma Pinot Noir

$29.00

BTL Molino Nebbiolo

$29.00

BL Monte Antico

$26.00

Monte Zovo

$49.00

BTL Beyra Quartz

$26.00

BTL Jezebel Blanc

$29.00

BTL Prisma sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

BTL Cabert Pinot Grigio

$24.00

BTL Canella Proseco

$29.00

Rose Almatica Brut

$25.00

Rose Raventos Cave

$29.00

Beer

Taj Mahal

$5.00

Austin East Cider Blood Orange

$5.00

Argus Roselle Cider

$5.50

Hi Sign Violet Blueberry Blonde

$5.50

Austin Beerworks Pearlsnap

$4.00

Austin Beerworks Fireeagle IPA

$5.00

16oz Lonestar

$5.50

16oz Modelo

$5.50

Happy Meal

$8.00

Dansberg 16000

$9.00

101 Cider Grapefruit

$5.50

Himalayan Blue

$10.00

white claw

$5.50

Flying Horse

$10.00

Taj big 650 Ml

$11.00

NA Beverages

Cardamom Lassi

$3.50

Hot Chai w/ Milk

$4.00

Fresh Lime Soda

$3.50

Topo Chico

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Pomegranate Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Ginger Lime soda

$3.50

Mango Lassi

$4.00

Ounce Water

$2.50

DRAFT BEER

Live Oak Hefe

Live Oak Hefe

$7.00

512 IPA

512 IPA

$7.00

High sighn Burto

Calidad Mexican Lager

$7.00

High sbighn Burto

$7.00

Eastciders Original

Eastciders Original

$6.00

Live Oak Pilz

Live Oak Pilz

$7.00

Citrus. iPA

Houston haze

$8.00

Brazos valley lpa

Brazos valley lpa

$7.00

Black Widow Pineapple Haze

Black Widow Pineapple Haze

$7.00

DRINKS NA

NA Beverages

Mango Lassi

$4.00

Cardamom Lassi

$3.50

Hot Chai w/ Milk

$4.00

Fresh Lime Soda

$3.50

Topo Chico

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Pomegranate Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Ginger Lime soda

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8900 South Congress Ave, Suite 75, Austin, TX 78702

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Ramen Tatsu-Ya - Slaughter - RT5
orange starNo Reviews
8601 South Congress Avenue Austin, TX 78745
View restaurantnext
Los Danzantes ATX
orange starNo Reviews
8504 South Congress Avenue Austin, TX 78745
View restaurantnext
Fowl Mouth at The Far Out
orange starNo Reviews
8504 S. Congress Ave Austin, TX 78745
View restaurantnext
Pho Thai Son - Southpark Meadows
orange starNo Reviews
9500 S. IH 35 #L-850 Austin, TX 78748
View restaurantnext
Waterloo Ice House Southpark Meadows
orange star3.8 • 449
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100 Austin, TX 78748
View restaurantnext
Dream Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
630 Ralph Ablanedo Drive Austin, TX 78748
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston