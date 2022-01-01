Fowl Mouth at The Far Out
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8504 S. Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78745
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - Slaughter - RT5
No Reviews
8601 South Congress Avenue Austin, TX 78745
View restaurant
Waterloo Ice House Southpark Meadows
3.8 • 449
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100 Austin, TX 78748
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant