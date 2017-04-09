Last Stand Brewing & Southside Flying Pizza imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Last Stand Brewing SoCo

review star

No reviews yet

7601 S Congress Ave Bldg. 6

Austin, TX 78745

Order Again

Popular Items

Street Taco
Crispy Chicken Tenders
Panko Battered Fried Pickles

Beer For The Kitchen

Beer For The Kitchen

Beer For The Kitchen

$5.00

Show love for the kitchen staff. They Thank You!

Wanna Share Something?

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$7.00

Lightly breaded Wisconsin cheese curds.

Panko Battered Fried Pickles

Panko Battered Fried Pickles

$7.00

Crinkle cut dill pickle slices battered dipped and coated with Panko bread crumbs.

Fried Cauliflower
$7.00

Fried Cauliflower

$7.00
Bavarian Pretzel
$6.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$6.00
Chips & Salsa
$4.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.00
Chips & Queso
$6.00

Chips & Queso

$6.00
Chips & Guacamole
$6.00

Chips & Guacamole

$6.00
Chips & Trio Dipping Combo
$8.00

Chips & Trio Dipping Combo

$8.00

These Things Are Loaded!

Loaded Fries
$7.00

Loaded Fries

$7.00
Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$7.00

Loaded Combo - Fries & Tots

$7.00
Nachos

Nachos

$7.00

Tortilla Love

Potato & Egg Breakfast Taco
$2.75

Potato & Egg Breakfast Taco

$2.75
Cheese Quesadilla
$4.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00
Street Taco

Street Taco

$2.00

Are They Classic or Retro?

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$10.00
BBQ Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

$12.00
Chicken Sandwich
$10.00

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders
$10.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$10.00
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$6.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$6.00

A Bed Of Veggies

House Salad

House Salad

$11.00
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.00

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.00
Tots

Tots

$3.00
Fries/Tots Combo
$3.00

Fries/Tots Combo

$3.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Marinara

$0.50

Buffalo Dipping Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Spicy BBQ Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Gorgonzola

$0.50

Greek Dressing

$0.50

Whole Grain Mustard

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$2.00

Queso

$3.00

Sweets

Frio Popsicle

$4.50

Buñuelo Chips

$4.00
Cinnamon & Sugar Pretzel
$6.00

Cinnamon & Sugar Pretzel

$6.00

25.4oz Crowler To Go

10-4 Good Buddy Barleywine - Crowler To Go
$16.00

10-4 Good Buddy Barleywine - Crowler To Go

$16.00
Hazy Pale Ale - Crowler To Go
$9.00

Hazy Pale Ale - Crowler To Go

$9.00
Punkin Pyre - Crowler To Go
$9.00

Punkin Pyre - Crowler To Go

$9.00
Vaquero Rancher's Lager - Crowler To Go
$9.00

Vaquero Rancher's Lager - Crowler To Go

$9.00
Milk Stout - Crowler To Go
$9.00

Milk Stout - Crowler To Go

$9.00
Saaz Blonde - Crowler To Go
$9.00

Saaz Blonde - Crowler To Go

$9.00
Simcoe Pale Ale - Crowler To Go
$9.00

Simcoe Pale Ale - Crowler To Go

$9.00
Centennial IPA - Crowler To Go
$9.00

Centennial IPA - Crowler To Go

$9.00
The Thing About Thiols - Pale Lager - Crowler To Go
$9.00

The Thing About Thiols - Pale Lager - Crowler To Go

$9.00
Citra SMaSH IPA - Crowler To Go
$9.00

Citra SMaSH IPA - Crowler To Go

$9.00
Skeeter Pilsner - Crowler To Go
$9.00

Skeeter Pilsner - Crowler To Go

$9.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7601 S Congress Ave Bldg. 6, Austin, TX 78745

Directions

Gallery
Last Stand Brewing & Southside Flying Pizza image

