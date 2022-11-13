Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
St. Elmo Brewing Company

No reviews yet

440 E Saint Elmo Rd

Ste G-2

Austin, TX 78745

Popular Items

As One Hazy Pale Ale - To Go
Hop Water! 6-Pack
Camo Carl!

Our best-selling beer, Carl -- now in CAMO. 4.6% ABV A Pale Golden Beer- Full-flavored yet very drinkable. Perfectly refreshing for the 8-month Texas Summer. German Pilsner malt, Tettnanger Hops, and clean Kolsch yeast come together in graceful harmony to make the perfect everyday beer. Kolsch takes the best parts of the ale and lager worlds and puts them into one amazing sip. White wine ester and a sharp lager-esque bite combine to make the perfect gulp.

$30.00

Camo trucker hat with orange Carl logo.

$30.00

Camo t-shirt. Short sleeve. Orange Carl logo.

$3.00

Carl koozie

New Releases!

Hazy Pale Ale - Proceeds benefit SIMS Foundation

Peach Blonde Ale - 5.7% For this batch, we unapologetically juiced it up with tons of Peach puree (and few splashes of apricot juice) to deliver a 1-2 💥🍑🤛 PEACH PUNCH 💥🍑🤛 This beer was named after former POTUS and Habitat of Humanity creator, Jimmy Carter! 10% of sales will be donated to Habitat for Humanlity.

UNCLE ••• Dunkel (5.2%) Uncle is built on a bed Weyermann Dark Munich as well as an array of specialty malts to deliver notes of toasted whole grains, freshly-baked bread, and honey drizzle. Additionally, we peppered-in a little @pro.hops Hallertau Mittelfrüh juuuust to balance everything out. This Dunkel’s got it all! Carefully fashioned with 100% German ingredients…thoughtfully brewed and brilliantly filtered…lagered for so long, legend has it that it’s still lagering today. 😳

Frozen Lager (5.1%) - Tundra employs cryogenically frozen Citra and Simcoe FRESH HOPS to deliver flavors of exotic fruit, Crush™ Orange Soda, and a soft dankness atop a squeaky-clean pilsner malt base – endless amounts of flavor with maximum crushability! Crack open a can and grace your palate with the glacial nectar of the frozen lands, but be careful to not get frostbitten.

Beer!

Our best-selling beer, Carl -- now in CAMO. 4.6% ABV A Pale Golden Beer- Full-flavored yet very drinkable. Perfectly refreshing for the 8-month Texas Summer. German Pilsner malt, Tettnanger Hops, and clean Kolsch yeast come together in graceful harmony to make the perfect everyday beer. Kolsch takes the best parts of the ale and lager worlds and puts them into one amazing sip. White wine ester and a sharp lager-esque bite combine to make the perfect gulp.

5.1% ABV Dark beer does not equal sweet or big or heavy. Angus is a great, roasty, daily driver of the dark beer world.

Chef - Soursop Sour Chef is an American Kettle Sour fruited with Soursop puree. This beer boasts tropical notes and sweetness that play well with the vibrant elements in Soursop’s menu. The acidity in the finish cuts through the rich elements of the food, readying the palate for another bite. Expect flavors of ripe strawberry, lychee, and mellow banana! 5.0% ABV.

𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐲 - Hazy 𝘐𝘗𝘈 6.7% - This guy is one hot mess of juicy hop flavor. Similar to his hazy siblings, Gary is a party of fruit-forward American hops. All of the hops are added later in the brew and during dry-hopping to minimize bitterness and astringency while massaging all the delicious hop oils out of the flower and into the beer. This beer is loaded with Strata, Mosaic, Sabro, and Simcoe.

Grapefruit Shandy (7.77%)

𝗥𝗼𝘅𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲, our 🥇Gold Medal🥇Pink Guava Sour is back! Packed full of tropical melody, Roxanne is the perfect companion for your Texas summer weekend! ⁣6.1% ABV

American IPA 6.8% ABV. Slater is our year-round West Coast-style IPA. Strong, talented and very likable, this cool IPA works for all hops heads.

Hazy Pale Ale, 5.0% ABV. A juicy, jazzy, hoppy af pale ale. Brewed with the hop load of IPAs like POW or Cosby, just will less alcohol. Stone fruit and juicy undertones.

St Elmo Hop Water!

$7.00

Made with Citra and Simcoe hops⁣ 0% ABV —No sugar! Zero gluten! Super refreshing! ⁣ Our Hop Water! is delicious and made with Citra and Simcoe hops. ⁣

Camo Carl Merch!

$30.00

Camo trucker hat with orange Carl logo.

$30.00

Camo t-shirt. Short sleeve. Orange Carl logo.

$3.00

Carl koozie

Bags

$15.00

St. Elmo tote with blue logo and blue handles.

$15.00

Hey fam! St. Elmo sturdy tote bag with black text. Beige tote. Perfect for your beer :)

Shirts

$36.00

Green long sleeved bolt t-shirt.

$36.00

Grey long-sleeved bolt tee

$30.00

Relaxed fit . Crew neck, tonal colour pocket Heavy weight, 6.5 oz/yd2, 22-singles.  100% combed cotton (heathers 15% viscose) .Preshrunk to minimize shrinkage.

$30.00

Relaxed fit . Crew neck, tonal colour pocket Heavy weight, 6.5 oz/yd2, 22-singles.  100% combed cotton (heathers 15% viscose) preshrunk to minimize shrinkage.

$20.00

White tee with black St Elmo flag logo.

$20.00
$20.00

Black tee with white logo.

$10.00
$10.00
$10.00

Ladies Carl Tank

$10.00
$10.00
$12.00

Hats

$28.00

Dusty orange bolt hat

$28.00

Chambray blue bolt hat

$25.00
$20.00

Blue trucker hat with our St. Elmo flag logo.

$20.00

Black trucker hat with black and white patch logo. Snapback.

$20.00

White trucker hat with red flag logo. Snapback.

Enamel Pins

$7.00

Carl! On a pin! Sport this enamel pin on your jean jacket and be the coolest kid in school.

Belt Buckle

$32.00

Hey, Texans! Show off your St. Elmo pride with this gold belt buckle!

Stickers

$1.00

flag sticker!

$5.00

White Flag Window Decal for your vehicle. Cooler and sleeker than a bumper sticker!

Drinkware

$12.00

White water bottle with double sided red bolt St Elmo logo!

0.5L Dimple Mug

$12.00
$7.00

Taster w/ Flag - 5oz

$6.00
$7.00

12oz Tulip glass with stem

$7.00

Tulip glass with logo - 16oz

$7.00

Traditional German Stange glass for drinking sooooo much Carl Kolsch! Gold rimmed. 11.2fl oz (300mL).

$7.00

16oz Pilsner glass with St. Elmo flag logo

$50.00

DrinkTank Growler with St. Elmo flag logo. - 32oz refillable DrinkTanks® high-performance Craft Growlers offer a premium beverage experience from storage to dispensing to the very last sip of whatever fills your cup. Engineered to meet the flavor, carbonation, + temperature preservation demands of the most delicate craft beer, our Craft Growlers are the ideal way to preserve and enjoy any adult beverage. The 32 oz Craft Growler is the perfect on-the-go size to keep up with you and all your adventures – big or small and everything in between.

$30.00

24oz insulated tumbler with sip lid. Keep your bevvie coooooold!

$5.00

Patches

$5.00

Koozies

$3.00

Carl koozie -- our best-selling beer in koozie form. Pairs well with a 6-pack of Carl Kolsch.

$3.00

Blue koozie with St. Elmo logo on one side and BEER on the other. A 6-pack of Carl pairs nicely our koozies.

Facemasks

$3.00
$3.00

Sunglasses

$5.00

St. Elmo Brewing sunglasses in blue

Socks

$12.00

St. Elmo logo socks - blue, white, with peach.

Dog Collars

You love beer and you love your dog! St. Elmo Beer dog collar in three sizes and adjustable.

Hermanito!

$5.00

Be the life of the party with a Little Brother X Hermanito whoopee cushion!

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

OUR BEER GARDEN IS OPEN • BEER-TO-GO IS AVAILABLE ONLINE AND IN OUR TAPROOM

Website

Location

440 E Saint Elmo Rd, Ste G-2, Austin, TX 78745

Directions

