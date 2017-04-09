Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Pinthouse Brewing - Ben White

4 Reviews

$$$

2201 E Ben White Blvd

Austin, TX 78741

16 oz. Cans - To Go Only

Electric Jellyfish 4-pack cans

Electric Jellyfish 4-pack cans

$18.00

4-Pack of Electric Jellyfish 16oz cans. Voted the "Best Overall Beer in Austin", four years running.

Green Battles 4-pack cans

Green Battles 4-pack cans

$18.00

Green Battles - 6.3% Style: American IPA Flavor & Aroma: Stone Fruit, Citrus, Mango, crisp and dry finish Ingredient Notes: Mosaic, Chinook, and Amarillo Hops Orders must be picked up the day they are ordered.

Magical Pils 4-pack cans

Magical Pils 4-pack cans

$14.00

Magical Pils - 5.3% Style: Dry Hopped Pilsner Flavor &amp; Aroma: fruity and spicy hop profile, Pilsner malt, and a soft mouthfeel Ingredient Notes: Loral Dry Hopped

Squared Away 4-pack cans

Squared Away 4-pack cans

$18.00

Squared Away - 6.2% Style: IPA Flavor & Aroma: Grapefruit, Fruit Stripe Gum and Pine Notes: Brewed in collaboration Service Brewing using YCH 2021 Veterans Blend Special Notes: Proceeding go to "K-9's for Warriors"

Training Bines 4-pack cans

Training Bines 4-pack cans

$18.00

Training Bines - 7% Style: New School IPA Flavor &amp; Aroma: Bright Citrus, Dank, Fruity and Balanced Notes: Citra, Simcoe and Mosaic Lupulin Powder

West Coast IPA Is Dead 4-Pack cans

West Coast IPA Is Dead 4-Pack cans

$18.00

West Coast IPA Is Dead - 7.2% Style: West Coast IPA Flavor & Aroma: Bright Grapefruit Pith, Ripe Mango, Floral Fruit Ingredient Notes: A Clear IPA without Crystal Malt to let Hops Really Shine Special Notes: Created and designed by Green Cheek Beer Co, part of our Beers With Friends collaboration series.

Thunder World 4-pack cans

Thunder World 4-pack cans

$18.00

Thunder World - 7.9% Style: Hazy IPA Flavor & Aroma: Rainbow Sherbet, Maui Gold Pineapple and Sweet Clementine. Notes: Lotus, Galaxy and Citra.

750 ml Crowlers - To Go Only

Bearded Seal 750ml

Bearded Seal 750ml

$9.50

Bearded Seal - 5.5% Style: Dry Irish Stout Flavor & Aroma: Roasted coffee, bitter chocolate, dry finish Notes: 2017 GABF Gold Medal Winner!

Cat Dad 750ml

Cat Dad 750ml

$9.50

Cat Dad -5.2% Style: Düsseldorf Amber Flavor and Aroma- Bready, clean hop profile

DDH Jellyfish 750ml

DDH Jellyfish 750ml

$14.50

Style: DDH Hazy IPA Flavor & Aroma: Papaya, Citrus, Peach Tropical fruit, Resinous, Oily, Poppin' Ingredient Notes: Galaxy, Motueka, Citra/Simcoe Cryo and Pellet, Azacca Special Notes: Limited edition Double Dry Version of our Electric Jellyfish. Hopped at 8.5lbs/bbl

Electric Jellyfish 750ml

Electric Jellyfish 750ml

$11.00

Electric Jellyfish - 6.5% Style: Hazy IPA Flavor & Aroma: Juicy citrus, tropical fruit, and a refreshing balanced bitterness Notes: Citra, Simcoe, Sultana, and Azacca Hops… and a little bit of magic!

Fleeting Shadows 750ml

$9.50

Fleeting Shadows - 4.6% Style: Dark Czech Lager (Tmavé Pivo) Flavor & Aroma: Toasted Bread Crunch, Dark Chocolate, Clean Raost Notes: Bohemian Floor Malted Pils, Weyermann Munich malts, Bohemian Lager Strain

Gotta Work Sometime 750ml

Gotta Work Sometime 750ml

$9.50

Gotta Work Sometime - 4.4% Style: Hoppy Session Flavor & Aroma: Tropical fruit, Juicy Pear, with a Light refreshing Body. Notes: Hybrid American Adjunct with tons of Simcoe!

Green Battles 750ml

Green Battles 750ml

$11.00

Green Battles - 6.3% Style: American IPA Flavor & Aroma: Stone Fruit, Citrus, Mango, crisp and dry finish Ingredient Notes: Mosaic, Chinook, and Amarillo Hops

Magical Pils 750ml

Magical Pils 750ml

$9.50

Magical Pils - 5.3% Style: Dry Hopped Pilsner Flavor & Aroma: fruity and spicy hop profile, Pilsner malt, and a soft mouthfeel Ingredient Notes: Loral Dry Hopped

Manimal 750ml

Manimal 750ml

$11.00

Manimal - 6.66% Style - IPA Flavor & Aroma: Mild malt sweetness, notes of Grapefruit, ripe mango and ripe orchard fruit. 100% Simcoe with Pilsner and Vienna malts

Mumbles 750ml

$11.00

Mumbles - 5.7% Style: Pale Ale Flavor & Aroma: Ripe Apricot, Dank Strawberry, Lychee, Citrus, Papaya Notes: HBC 586, Strata, Citra

Old Beluga 750ml

Old Beluga 750ml

$9.50

Old Beluga - 5.8% Style: Amber Ale Flavor & Aroma: Cherry malt notes and balanced finish

Training Bines 750ml

Training Bines 750ml

$11.00

Training Bines - 7.0% Style: New School IPA Flavor & Aroma: Bright Citrus, Dank, Fruity and Balanced Notes: Citra, Simcoe and Mosaic Lupulin Powder

Winter Warmer 750ml

Winter Warmer 750ml

$11.00

Winter Warmer - 6.4% Style: Ale w/Spruce Tips Flavor & Aroma: Fresh Pine, Cherry, Blueberry, Citrus, Balanced Body with Warming Sweet Sap. Special Notes: Brewed with Colorado Blue Spruce tips

50 Liter Keg

Electric Jellyfish Ipa 50L

$195.00Out of stock

Limited keg pumps available. Please call the store to confirm availability.

Snacks

Boiled Peanuts

Boiled Peanuts

$3.00+

A Southern treat of boiled and salted peanuts in the shell.

Pickled Egg

Pickled Egg

$5.00

Paired with Magical Pils mostarda, hot pickle aioli, and a drop of hot sauce. Served with savory crackers.

Shared Plates

Southern Bento Box

Southern Bento Box

$17.00

A picnic party box featuring boiled peanut hummus and veggies, hop salt chips and onion dip, and our pickled egg quick snacks.

Brewer's Board

Brewer's Board

$18.00

Candied bacon, Magical Pils peach mostarda, speck and fennel sausage, pimento cheese dip, black pepper cashews, local cheese, savory crackers, and toasted bread.

Boiled Peanut Hummus

Boiled Peanut Hummus

$11.00

House-made boiled peanut hummus, garnished with za’atar and pomegranate molasses, served with fresh veggies.

Hop Salt Chips & Onion Dip

Hop Salt Chips & Onion Dip

$8.00

Kettle chips served with our house made onion dip.

Pickled Shrimp

Pickled Shrimp

$13.00

Poached shrimp marinated in a vinaigrette with pickled capers & onion. Served with fresh lemon and savory crackers.

Texas Pretzel

Texas Pretzel

$11.00

A soft pretzel large enough for Big Tex, served with Electric Jellyfish beer mustard and cheese fondue made with Training Bines Hazy IPA.

Pulled Pork Fries

Pulled Pork Fries

$14.00

Training Bines Hazy IPA braised pork, Old Beluga Amber Ale cheese fondue smothered fries, serrano pickle relish, spicy slaw aioli, and our Bines Carolina-style BBQ sauce.

Smoked Fish Dip

Smoked Fish Dip

$13.00

Smoked white fish mixed with a remoulade of capers, celery, and pickles. Finished with fresh herbs and served with lemon and grilled baguette.

Big Bites - Sandwiches

Austin Hot Chicken

Austin Hot Chicken

$15.00

Fried chicken breast with Nashville mop sauce and black pepper vinaigrette slaw. Served on our fresh Pullman loaf and finished with dill pickles and a hot aioli. ***Currently shares fryer with shellfish (oysters)***

Carolina Porker

Carolina Porker

$15.00

Training Bines Hazy IPA braised pulled pork, double-cut bacon, Carolina BBQ sauce, and spicy slaw. Served on our house beer bun.

Fried Bologna Pimento

Fried Bologna Pimento

$11.00

Fried bologna topped with pimento cheese and finished with our serrano pickle relish. Served on house-made thick cut white bread.

Hippie Burger

Hippie Burger

$14.00

Veggie burger made with black eyed peas, black beans, and seasonal vegetables. Served with charred kale, Turkish pickled fennel, garlic toum, and a vegan mozzarella stacked on our house vegan bun.

Muffuletta

Muffuletta

$15.00

Our version of the New Orleans classic! Ham, Genoa salami, pastrami, Swiss cheese, provolone, and Italian olive salad on a Sicilian-style bun.

Fried Shrimp Po'boy

Fried Shrimp Po'boy

$15.00

Warmed and crispy French Bread loaded with our buttermilk cornmeal batter fried white shrimp. Served with creole remoulade, crispy iceberg lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and Louisiana-style hot sauce.

Salads

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, candied bacon, boiled peanuts, crispy shallots, pickled egg, pimentos, diced mozzarella, chives, and a creamy buttermilk dijon vinaigrette.

Southwest Kale Salad

Southwest Kale Salad

$14.00

Baby kale, romaine lettuce, black-eyed peas, roasted corn, and cherry tomatoes, finished with fresh herbs, serrano peppers, crumbled goat cheese, and fresh avocado, served with an avocado vinaigrette.

BLT Panzanella

BLT Panzanella

$15.00

Iceberg and bibb lettuce, bacon lardons, Campari tomatoes, avocado, pickled cipollini onions, fresh herb mix, and shaved pecorino. Tossed with sourdough croutons and white BBQ vinaigrette.

Desserts

Sticky Toffee Pudding

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$7.00

Home-made Sticky Toffee Pudding served with a toffee sauce and cinnamon whipped cream.

Beignet Doughnuts

Beignet Doughnuts

$8.00

Beignet-style doughnuts tossed in powdered sugar, served with lemon curd and whipped brown sugar butter.

Sides

Hop Salt Chips - Side

$3.00

Basil Slaw - Side

$3.50

Fries - Side

$4.50

Beverages

Fountain Drink - 16 oz

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Peach Tea

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Cold Brew 8oz

$5.00Out of stock

High Brew Nitro Cold Brew

Cold Brew 16oz

$9.00Out of stock

High Brew Nitro Cold Brew

Giving Back

Buy the Kitchen Team a Beer

$5.00

The proceeds collected from this item will go directly to our hardworking back of house team who cannot receive tips from our normal guest tips. Thank you for supporting our Team!

Pinthouse Brewing offers a great selection of delicious and unique handcrafted and award-winning beers and an impressive array of food menu items from its scratch kitchen.

