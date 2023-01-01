Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chow fun in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve chow fun

Item pic

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Wu Chow Downtown

500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1672 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Chow Fun$18.00
Beef Chow Fun$21.00
never-ever beef flank steak wok-tossed with wide rice noodles, oyster sauce, mung bean sprouts, and local onions and scallions
More about Wu Chow Downtown
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant & DimSum

6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin

Avg 3.7 (1022 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Chow Fun 干炒牛河$16.95
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant & DimSum
Old Thousand image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Old Thousand - East 11th

1000 E 11th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (3098 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chow Fun$18.00
More about Old Thousand - East 11th
Item pic

 

Wu Chow North - 3800 N Lamar Blvd

3800 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Chow Fun$21.00
never-ever beef flank steak wok-tossed with wide rice noodles, oyster sauce, mung bean sprouts, and local onions and scallions
More about Wu Chow North - 3800 N Lamar Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Chicken Satay

Hot And Sour Soup

Steak Frites

Sausage Rolls

Caprese Salad

Rice Cake

Custard

Shrimp Basket

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (18 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (481 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (635 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston