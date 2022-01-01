Bread pudding in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve bread pudding
More about THUNDER CHIEF
THUNDER CHIEF
3121 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin
|Bread Pudding Bites
|$6.00
Bread Pudding Bites (3) + Guinness Chocolate Sauce + Baileys Whip Cream
More about Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Bab's Bread Pudding
|$8.95
croissant & french bread, bourbon-vanilla custard, bourbon-soaked dates
More about Sawyer & Co
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sawyer & Co
4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin
|Bread Pudding w/ Bourbon Sauce
|$6.99
More about Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
GRILL
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin
|Bread Pudding
|$7.25
Topped with homemade whiskey cream sauce.
More about Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$6.00
More about Anthem
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Anthem
91 Rainey Street, Austin
|Upside Down Pineapple Bread Pudding
|$8.00
king's hawaiian bread pudding, toasted coconut, macadamia nuts, rum brown butter sauce, vanilla ice cream
More about Sala and betty
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sala and betty
5201 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Bread Pudding
|$5.50
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills
|Bread Pudding
|$9.00
challah bread, chocolate flakes, cajeta sauce, whip cream
More about Quality Seafood Market
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Quality Seafood Market
5621 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Bread Pudding
|$5.99
More about Cafe Blue
Cafe Blue
12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave
|Rum & Caramelized Apple Bread Pudding
|$11.00
Amy’s Rum Raisin ice cream and Don Q rum caramel sauce.