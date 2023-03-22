Main picView gallery

Black Star Co-op

7020 Easy Wind Drive Ste 100

Austin, TX 78752

Beer

House Draft Beers

Mind Meld

$4.50+

Moebius

$10.00

Prima Donna

$5.00+

Recalcitrant Dockhand

$15.00+

Vulcan

$15.00+

Freyja

$5.00+

Buy the Staff a Beer Shot

$5.00

Keg(1/2bbl)

$180.00+

Guest Draft Beers

Altstadt - Hefeweizen

$5.50+

Bishop Cider - Más-mosa

$5.50+

Independence - Austin Amber

$5.50+

Lone Pint - Mein Schatz Berlinerweisse

$5.50+

Meridian Hive - Blackberry Mead

$6.00+

Texas Keeper - No. 1

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Athletic - N/A IPA

$6.00

Keg Deposit

Keg Deposit

$35.00

Keg Deposit (RETURN)

-$35.00

Food

Sandwiches

Black Star Burger

Black Star Burger

$18.00

House-ground 44 Farms beef patty with pickles, lettuce, tomato, charred onion, cheddar on a Martin's potato bun Served with a side of fries

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$17.00

Smoked turkey and bacon with avocado, lettuce, tomato, gruyere, and basil aioli on Easy Tiger sourdough Served with a side of fries

Southwest Black Bean Burger

$15.00

House-made black bean patty with avocado, pico de gallo, gruyere, tobacco onions, and cilantro lime aioli on a Martin's potato bun Served with a side of fries

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled or Fried chicken breast, pickles, coleslaw, aioli, and fresno pepper sauce on Martin's potato roll Served with a side of fries

Avocado Club

Avocado Club

$14.00

Avocado, green leaf, tomato, cheddar, tobacco onions and garlic aioli on toasted sourdough Served with a side of fries

Specialties

Denver Steak

$22.00

44 Farms beef with a lemongrass glaze, paired with a side of smoked carrots, shaved radish, pickled beet, and a thyme and mesquite bean butter

Shrimp and Grits

$21.00

Blackened shrimp on our yellow cheddar grits, garnished with preserved lemon zest and a cajun sauce

Rabbit Tagliatelle

$18.00

House-made tagliatelle pasta, braised rabbit, cured egg yolk, garnished with sage, juniper, and a parmesan sauce

Seafood Platter

$24.00

Fried catfish and gulf shrimp with a side of coleslaw and fries

Greens

Farm Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, poached radish, spring peas, and strawberries tossed in a rosemary lemon vinaigrette

Smoked Carrots

$11.00

Smoked carrots with a lemongrass glaze, garnished with benne seed, shaved radish, and pickled beet

Charred Broccoli

$12.00

Charred broccoli with spiced pipits, pickled fennel, topped with mole verde, fresno oil, and herb bread crumbs

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Fried brussel sprouts with bacon, pecan, parmesan, topped with an apple gastrique

Sides

Cornbread

$9.00

House-made cornbread infused with bacon, jalapeño, paired with a side of whipped honey butter and a fruit jelly

Grits

$8.00

Yellow cheddar grits topped with tobacco onions

Johnny Cakes

$8.00

Sauerkraut and cheddar cakes topped with daikon, served with a side of jalapeño aioli

Fries

$8.00

Hand-cut fries tossed in salt, pepper, topped with crispy garlic and chives

Desserts

Mini Southern Pie Flight

$13.00Out of stock

Mini pie flight with lemon chess pie, apple pie, coconut cream pie, chocolate silk pie, and blackberry pie

Pecan Pie Brownie

$11.00

Chocolate brownie topped with chocolate meringues, hot fudge, and candied pecans. Paired with vanilla frozen custard

Frozen Custard

$3.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Breaded Chicken Strips, Seasoned chips or veggies

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Easy Tiger Sourdough, cheese, seasoned chips or veggies

Kids Burger

$8.00

3oz 44 Farms Black Star Burger, chips or veggies

Kids Noodles

$7.00

Macaroni and white cheddar

Limited Offers

Food Specials

Black Garlic Braised Cabbage

$7.00

Tipsy Canvas

$25.00

Wine

Borealis - Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Bandini Malbec

$9.50+

Villa des Anges Cab Sauvignon

$8.00+

Borealis Northern Whites

$10.00+Out of stock

Cataclysm - Chardonnay

$10.00+

Ruelas - Vinho Verde

$8.00+

Penya - Rosé

$8.00+

NA Beverages

NA Bev

Apple Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$1.25
Kosmic Kombucha Black Magic

Kosmic Kombucha Black Magic

$4.75Out of stock

Kosmic Kombucha Mint Julep

$4.75Out of stock

Kosmic Kombucha Grateful Red

$4.75Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.00

Southside Limoncito

$3.25

Southside Root Beer

$3.25

Southside TexaCola

$3.25

Topo Chico

$3.75

Merch

Merch

Baseball Hat

$25.00

Black Hoodie

$60.00

Glassware

$5.00+Out of stock

Grey Crewneck

$50.00

Growler

$55.00

Kids Tee

$35.00

Last Chance!

Koozie

Koozie

$3.00

Logo Tee

$25.00

Member Owner Shirt

$25.00

Member owner exclusive t-shirt in black

Pride Sticker

$2.00

Pride Tshirt

$40.00

Women's Tank Top

$30.00

Tote Bag

$12.00

Beanie

$25.00

Membership

Become a Member-Owner!

$150.00

Benefits include $2 off house beers at all times, invitations to special members events, one vote when making any changes to our by-laws, and most importantly; participating in a fair-wage, sustainable business model. *To purchase a couples membership or make an equity payment please visit the bar.

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Black Star Co-op is the world's first cooperatively owned and worker self-managed brewpub. With over 3,800 Member-Owners, Black Star focuses on inspired craft beer, locally sourced elevated pub grub, and fair worker treatment. Become an owner today!

