China Family Restaurant - Highland 6801 Airport Boulevard
6801 Airport Boulevard
Austin, TX 78752
Food Menu
Appetizers
Soups
Side Order
- third party tip 第三方平台小费
- Extra Steamed Rice 白饭$2.00
- Extra Fried Rice 炒饭$2.99
- Extra Chips 面干$1.00
- Steamed Broccoli 芥兰$2.00
- Chili Oil 辣油$1.00
- Dumpling Sauce 水饺酱$1.00
- Small Sweet & Sour Sauce 甜酸酱$1.00
Small
- 16oz Sweet & Sour Sauce 甜酸酱大$5.00
16 oz
- 16oz White Sauce 白汁$5.00
16 oz dipping sauce
- 16oz Brown Sauce 黑汁$5.00
16 oz dipping sauce
- 16oz Kung Pao Sauce 宫保$5.00
16 oz dipping sauce
- 16oz Garlic Sauce 鱼香$5.00
16 oz dipping sauce
Rice & Noodles
- R1 Combination Fried Rice 本楼炒饭$15.99
Chicken, beef, shrimp, carrot, pea, egg
- R2 Chicken Fried Rice 鸡肉炒饭$12.99
- R3 Beef Fried Rice 牛肉炒饭$14.99
- R4 Shrimp Fried Rice 虾炒饭$15.99
- R5 Pork Fried Rice 猪肉炒饭$12.99
- R6 Vegetable Fried Rice 素炒饭$12.99
Snow pea, broccoli, carrot, pea, egg
- R7 Combination Lo Mein 本楼捞面$15.99
Chicken, beef, shrimp, carrot, cabbage
- R8 Chicken Lo Mein 鸡肉捞面$12.99
- R9 Beef Lo Mein 牛肉捞面$14.99
- R10 Shrimp Lo Mein 虾捞面$15.99
- R11 Pork Lo Mein 猪肉捞面$12.99
- R12 Vegetable Lo Mein 素捞面$12.99
Snow pea, broccoli, carrot, cabbage
- R13 Sichuan Dandan Noodle 四川担担面$13.99
- R14 Singapore Rice Noodle 星洲米粉$15.99
Chicken, beef, shrimp, carrot, cabbage, egg, curry flavor