Glass noodles in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve glass noodles

The Soup Peddler - Rosewood

1401 Rosewood Ave, Austin

Glass Noodle Salad$7.75
glass noodles, celery, green bean, carrot, tofu, pickled mushroom, sesame, cilantro, mint; dressing: miso, balsamic, canola oil, wine, garlic, ginger, shallot, sugar, vegan, gluten-free
The Soup Peddler - Rosewood
The Soup Peddler - Castle Hill

1112 North Lamar Blvd, Austin

Glass Noodle Salad$7.75
glass noodles, celery, green bean, carrot, tofu, pickled mushroom, sesame, cilantro, mint; dressing: miso, balsamic, canola oil, wine, garlic, ginger, shallot, sugar, vegan, gluten-free
The Soup Peddler - Castle Hill
Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
Spicy Glass Noodle Salad$0.00
“Yum Woon Sen” w/ tofu & mushrooms, tomatoes, cilantro, shallot & scallion tossed in a spicy lime dressing.
Protein is sautéed with garlic and soy sauce. Noodles are boiled and then tossed in with the cooked protein, cilantro, green onions, shallots, tomatoes. The salad is dressed with a lime-fish sauce (or soy sauce if ordered with tofu or tempeh)- Thai chilies dressing.\t\t\t
Ingredients: glass noodles or bean thread noodles, green onions, shallots (these two are combined, can’t be taken one out without another), cilantro, tomatoes, choice of protein (chicken, pork, shrimp, tofu and mushrooms or tempeh and mushrooms) Dressing: fish or soy sauce, sugar, lime juice, Thai chilies
Beanthread Noodles (glass noodles)$2.50
soak the noodles for 30 minutes in cold tap water. If you do not use the whole pack store in the refrigerator in a container with a lid. Good for up to one week.
Thai Fresh
The Soup Peddler - Airport

4631 Airport Blvd, Austin

Glass Noodle Salad$7.75
glass noodles, celery, green bean, carrot, tofu, pickled mushroom, sesame, cilantro, mint; dressing: miso, balsamic, canola oil, wine, garlic, ginger, shallot, sugar, vegan, gluten-free
The Soup Peddler - Airport
The Soup Peddler - South Lamar

2801 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Glass Noodle Salad$7.75
glass noodles, celery, green bean, carrot, tofu, pickled mushroom, sesame, cilantro, mint; dressing: miso, balsamic, canola oil, wine, garlic, ginger, shallot, sugar, vegan, gluten-free
The Soup Peddler - South Lamar
Qi Austin Restaurant

835 West 6th Street, Austin

Stir Fried Potato Glass Noodle$19.00
Qi Austin Restaurant
The Soup Peddler - Mary

501 W. Mary St., Austin

Glass Noodle Salad$7.75
glass noodles, celery, green bean, carrot, tofu, pickled mushroom, sesame, cilantro, mint; dressing: miso, balsamic, canola oil, wine, garlic, ginger, shallot, sugar, vegan, gluten-free
The Soup Peddler - Mary
The Soup Peddler - 183

13219 Hwy 183 N, Austin

Glass Noodle Salad$7.75
glass noodles, celery, green bean, carrot, tofu, pickled mushroom, sesame, cilantro, mint; dressing: miso, balsamic, canola oil, wine, garlic, ginger, shallot, sugar, vegan, gluten-free
The Soup Peddler - 183

