Glass noodles in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve glass noodles
The Soup Peddler - Rosewood
1401 Rosewood Ave, Austin
|Glass Noodle Salad
|$7.75
glass noodles, celery, green bean, carrot, tofu, pickled mushroom, sesame, cilantro, mint; dressing: miso, balsamic, canola oil, wine, garlic, ginger, shallot, sugar, vegan, gluten-free
The Soup Peddler - Castle Hill
1112 North Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Glass Noodle Salad
|$7.75
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Spicy Glass Noodle Salad
|$0.00
“Yum Woon Sen” w/ tofu & mushrooms, tomatoes, cilantro, shallot & scallion tossed in a spicy lime dressing.
Protein is sautéed with garlic and soy sauce. Noodles are boiled and then tossed in with the cooked protein, cilantro, green onions, shallots, tomatoes. The salad is dressed with a lime-fish sauce (or soy sauce if ordered with tofu or tempeh)- Thai chilies dressing.\t\t\t
Ingredients: glass noodles or bean thread noodles, green onions, shallots (these two are combined, can’t be taken one out without another), cilantro, tomatoes, choice of protein (chicken, pork, shrimp, tofu and mushrooms or tempeh and mushrooms) Dressing: fish or soy sauce, sugar, lime juice, Thai chilies
|Beanthread Noodles (glass noodles)
|$2.50
soak the noodles for 30 minutes in cold tap water. If you do not use the whole pack store in the refrigerator in a container with a lid. Good for up to one week.
The Soup Peddler - Airport
4631 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Glass Noodle Salad
|$7.75
The Soup Peddler - South Lamar
2801 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Glass Noodle Salad
|$7.75
Qi Austin Restaurant
835 West 6th Street, Austin
|Stir Fried Potato Glass Noodle
|$19.00
The Soup Peddler - Mary
501 W. Mary St., Austin
|Glass Noodle Salad
|$7.75
