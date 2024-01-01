Arepas in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve arepas
More about Four Brothers “Venezuelan Kitchen”
Four Brothers “Venezuelan Kitchen”
111 CONGRESS AVE, AUSTIN
|Beef Four Brothers "AREPA"
|$10.96
Shredded Beef, Black beans, sweet plantains, avocado, cheddar cheese, dressed with garlic sauce & avocado sauce.
|Shredded Chicken "MINI AREPA"
|$5.25
With cheddar cheese, sweet plantains, topped with garlic sauce & avocado sauce
|Chicken Four Brothers "AREPA"
|$10.15
Shredded Chicken, Black beans, sweet plantains, avocado, cheddar cheese, dressed with garlic sauce & avocado sauce.
More about Panitas
Panitas
10901 Domain Drive, Austin
|Arepa Pabellon
|$14.00
Savory corn cake stuffed with black beans, plantains, shredded white cheese and choice of protein. Served with a side of Venezuelan tartar sauce.