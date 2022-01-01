Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$13.99
spinach – cream – Parmesan – tortilla chips
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

1310 RR 620 S., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$13.99
spinach – cream – Parmesan – tortilla chips
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Spinach and Artichoke Dip with Salsa and Tortilla Chips image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bartlett's

2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin

Avg 5 (2390 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach and Artichoke Dip with Salsa and Tortilla Chips$16.00
Reggiano, artichoke hearts, tortilla chips.
More about Bartlett's
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

166 Hargraves Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$13.99
spinach – cream – Parmesan – tortilla chips
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Magnolia Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Magnolia Cafe

1920 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 3.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP$9.50
Spinach, cream cheese, and artichoke hearts topped with Parmesan and tomatoes. Served with baguette on the side.
More about Magnolia Cafe
Garbo's Lobster New Location image

 

Garbo's Lobster New Location

12709 North Mopac, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$10.00
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip with mozzarella and garlic, served with grilled pita
More about Garbo's Lobster New Location

