Spinach and artichoke dip in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
The League Kitchen and Tavern
10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$13.99
spinach – cream – Parmesan – tortilla chips
The League Kitchen and Tavern
1310 RR 620 S., Austin
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$13.99
spinach – cream – Parmesan – tortilla chips
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Spinach and Artichoke Dip with Salsa and Tortilla Chips
|$16.00
Reggiano, artichoke hearts, tortilla chips.
The League Kitchen and Tavern
166 Hargraves Dr, Austin
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$13.99
spinach – cream – Parmesan – tortilla chips
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Magnolia Cafe
1920 S Congress Ave, Austin
|SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
|$9.50
Spinach, cream cheese, and artichoke hearts topped with Parmesan and tomatoes. Served with baguette on the side.