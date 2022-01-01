French fries in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve french fries
Maudie's North Lamar
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Side French Fries
|$2.50
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin
|French Fries
|$7.00
House-cut Fries
|French Fries
|$7.00
Hand Cut French Fries
Arpeggio Grill
6619 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Small French Fries
|$2.49
|Large French Fries
|$3.99
JewBoy Burgers
5111 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Basket of French Fries
|$5.00
A wide cut and battered fry cooked crispy. Perfect for dipping.
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|French Fries
|$4.25
Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
2808 Guadalupe St., Austin
|French Fries
|$4.25
District Kitchen + Cocktails
7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin
|French Fries
|$7.00
house fries served with ketchup
JewBoy Sub Shop
6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin
|Parmesan French Fries
|$3.50
Thin and crispy dusted with kosher salt and Parmesan. Served with your choice of two dipping sauces.
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
3001 RR 620 S, Austin
|SIDE French Fries $6
|$6.00
Southside Flying Pizza
11600 Manchaca, Austin
|Large French Fries
|$2.45
Large side of fries. Enough to share.
Maudie's Milagro
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Side French Fries
|$2.50
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|French Fries
|$3.00
|House-Cut French Fries
|$3.00
East Austin Pizza Kitchen
14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN
|French Fries
|$3.00
Side order of seasoned fries with ketchup.
Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704
134 E. Riverside Dr, Austin
|Add LG French Fries
|$4.00
Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705
2809 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin
|Sm French Fries
|$2.00
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|French Fries
|$4.25
Vivel Crepes & Coffee
2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway
|Side French Fries
|$3.50
Sonny Chub's Premium Pies
3116 S Congress Ave, Austin
|French Fries
|$4.99
Basket of Golden French Fries
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Shoestring French Fries
|$7.00
Fresh made in-hose shoestring fries.
|Shoestring French Fries
|$8.00
Fresh made in-house shoestring fries.
TLC
1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150, Austin
|French Fries
|$7.00
Lightly Seasoned with Salt and Pepper