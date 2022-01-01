Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve french fries

Maudie's North Lamar image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's North Lamar

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Side French Fries$2.50
More about Maudie's North Lamar
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile image

FRENCH FRIES

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile

3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$7.00
House-cut Fries
French Fries$7.00
Hand Cut French Fries
More about Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
Maudie's Too image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Side French Fries$2.50
More about Maudie's Too
Consumer pic

 

Arpeggio Grill

6619 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Small French Fries$2.49
Large French Fries$3.99
More about Arpeggio Grill
Casa Moreno image

 

Casa Moreno

5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRENCH FRIES$2.75
More about Casa Moreno
Basket of French Fries image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

JewBoy Burgers

5111 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 5 (155 reviews)
Takeout
Basket of French Fries$5.00
A wide cut and battered fry cooked crispy. Perfect for dipping.
More about JewBoy Burgers
Serranos image

 

Serranos

9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$2.50
More about Serranos
Matt's El Rancho image

FRENCH FRIES

Matt's El Rancho

2613 S Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (3094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$4.00
More about Matt's El Rancho
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Fries$4.25
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Item pic

 

Dirty Martin's Place - NEW

2808 Guadalupe St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$4.25
More about Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Fries$4.25
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

 

District Kitchen + Cocktails

7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$7.00
house fries served with ketchup
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
Parmesan French Fries image

 

JewBoy Sub Shop

6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Parmesan French Fries$3.50
Thin and crispy dusted with kosher salt and Parmesan. Served with your choice of two dipping sauces.
More about JewBoy Sub Shop
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

3001 RR 620 S, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SIDE French Fries $6$6.00
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

11600 Manchaca, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Large French Fries$2.45
Large side of fries. Enough to share.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Item pic

 

Spread & Co

1601 W. 38th suite 101, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRENCH FRIES W/ FANCY SAUCE$6.00
More about Spread & Co
Maudie's Milagro image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Milagro

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Side French Fries$2.50
More about Maudie's Milagro
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit. image

 

Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$3.00
House-Cut French Fries$3.00
More about Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
East Austin Pizza Kitchen image

 

East Austin Pizza Kitchen

14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$3.00
Side order of seasoned fries with ketchup.
More about East Austin Pizza Kitchen
Tiny Boxwoods image

 

Tiny Boxwoods

1503 W 35th street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$7.00
More about Tiny Boxwoods
Main pic

 

Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704

134 E. Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Add LG French Fries$4.00
More about Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704
Slake Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Slake Cafe

120 E 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.1 (894 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$3.00
More about Slake Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705

2809 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sm French Fries$2.00
More about Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Fries$4.25
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

 

Moody's Kitchen + Bar

2530 Guadalupe Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Fries$3.99
More about Moody's Kitchen + Bar
Main pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Vivel Crepes & Coffee

2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway

Avg 4.8 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side French Fries$3.50
More about Vivel Crepes & Coffee
Item pic

 

Sonny Chub's Premium Pies

3116 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$4.99
Basket of Golden French Fries
More about Sonny Chub's Premium Pies
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bartlett's

2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin

Avg 5 (2390 reviews)
Takeout
Shoestring French Fries$7.00
Fresh made in-hose shoestring fries.
Shoestring French Fries$8.00
Fresh made in-house shoestring fries.
More about Bartlett's
French Fries image

 

TLC

1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$7.00
Lightly Seasoned with Salt and Pepper
More about TLC
Serranos image

 

Serranos

5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$2.50
More about Serranos

