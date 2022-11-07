Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken
Burgers

East Austin Pizza Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

14509 FM 969 STE 109

AUSTIN, TX 78724

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza - Any Toppings
10 Bone In Wings
Big Old Fashioned Bacon Cheeseburger

Party Packs and Daily Specials

Tesla Meeting Pack

Tesla Meeting Pack

$28.00

2 Large Pizza with two toppings

Lg Pizza and 10 Wings

Lg Pizza and 10 Wings

$30.00

1 Large Pizza with two toppings and 10 wings with your choice of sauce.

Build Your Own Pizza

Small Pizza Any Toppings

Small Pizza Any Toppings

$9.99

Small thin crust artisan pizza (approximately 10in - 4 slices) with your choice of available toppings.

Large Pizza - Any Toppings

Large Pizza - Any Toppings

$15.99

Large thin crust artisan pizza (approximately 14 in - 8 slices) with your choice of any available toppings.

Xtra Large Pizza - Any Toppings

Xtra Large Pizza - Any Toppings

$23.99

Xtra Large thin crust artisan pizza (approximately 16 in, 8 slices) with your choice of available toppings.

Detroit Pan Pizza - Any Toppings

Detroit Pan Pizza - Any Toppings

$20.99

Detroit pan pizza (14 in x10 in, 8 slices) with your choice of available toppings. Sauce on top.

GF - Cauliflower Pizza (10in) - Any Toppings

$11.99

Gluten Free Cauliflower Pizza - 10in pizza cut into 4 slices

Chef Inspired - Artisan Thin Crust Pizza

Pizza Nesa

$23.99+

Pepperoni, Red Bell Peppers, Artichokes, and Spinach. Drizzle with olive oil.

Pizza Margarita

$23.99+
Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.99+

Our Artisan thin crust pizza with chicken, bacon, red onions, fresh garlic and your choice of Hot or Medium Buffalo Sauce. Pizza is topped with Ranch.

Triple Cheese Burger Pizza

Triple Cheese Burger Pizza

$23.99+

House pizza cheese blend, cheddar cheese, house queso sauce, ground beef, red onions, fresh tomatoes, and pickles.

Holy Trifecta Meat Pizza

Holy Trifecta Meat Pizza

$23.99+

The Holy Trifecta meat pizza - Pepperoni, Sopressa, and Ham on our artisan thin crust pizza with traditional pizza sauce.

The Carnivore Pizza

The Carnivore Pizza

$23.99+

A Meat Heaven Artisan pizza with pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, and bacon.

White Garlic Veggie Pizza

White Garlic Veggie Pizza

$23.99+

Thin crust pizza with white cheese sauce, fresh garlic, red bell peppers, mushrooms and fresh spinach.

Austin Colony Supreme Pizza

Austin Colony Supreme Pizza

$23.99+

Artisan pizza with pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, poblano peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and black olives. (approximately 13-14 in, 8 slices)

Mushroom Artichoke Truffle Sauce Pizza

Mushroom Artichoke Truffle Sauce Pizza

$23.99+

An artisan thin crust pizza with mushrooms and grilled artichokes on our truffle white sauce.

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$23.99+

Artisan pizza with ham, and pineapples. (approximately 13-14 in, 8 slices)

Garden Pizza

Garden Pizza

$8.99+

Artisan pizza with poblano peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and black olives. (approximately 13-14 in, 8 slices)

Chef Inspired - Detroit Pan Pizza

Jaime's Creation Pan Pizza

$21.99

Hamburger, Poblano Peppers, and Jalapeños. Topped with house ricotta cheese.

Bruno's Meat Pan Pizza

Bruno's Meat Pan Pizza

$21.99

Detroit Style Pan Pizza with salami genoa, bacon, beef, sausage, and pepperoni.

Well's Pan Pizza

$21.99

Pepperoni, sausage, jalapeno, fresh garlic, red onions and topped with our house ricotta cheese

Green House Pan Pizza

$21.99

Detroit Style Pan Pizza with poblano peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and black olives.

AC Supreme Pan Pizza

AC Supreme Pan Pizza

$21.99

Detroit style pan pizza with pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, poblano peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and olives.

Wings

6 Bone In Wings

6 Bone In Wings

$9.69

Gluten Free - 6 battered bone in wings prepared in house. Each order comes with carrots and celery.

10 Bone In Wings

10 Bone In Wings

$14.69

Gluten Free - 10 battered bone in wings prepared in house. Each order comes with carrots, and celery.

20 Bone In Wings

20 Bone In Wings

$29.69

Gluten Free - 20 battered bone in wings prepared in house. Each order comes with carrots, and celery.

30 Bone In Wings

30 Bone In Wings

$45.69

Gluten Free - 30 battered bone in wings prepared in house. Each order comes with carrots, and celery.

40 Bone In Wings

40 Bone In Wings

$59.69

40 wings breaded in-house daily and yes they are gluten-free. Each order comes with carrots, and celery.

50 Bone In Wings

50 Bone In Wings

$77.69

50 wings breaded in-house daily and yes they are gluten-free. Each order comes with carrots, and celery.

Pasta

Our season grill chicken breast with Fettuccine pasta and Alfedo sauce.
Parmesan Chicken with Fettucine Alfredo

Parmesan Chicken with Fettucine Alfredo

$14.99

Our baked chicken parmesan with house marinara sauce and a side of fettucini alfredo.

Spaghetti and Meatball

Spaghetti and Meatball

$13.99

3 Pork and Beef Meatball and Spaghetti with our house marinara sauce. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.99

Fettuccine pasta tossed with our house alfredo sauce (butter, parmesan cheese, and spices).

Chicken Breast with Fettuccine Alfredo

Chicken Breast with Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99

A serving of Fettuccine Alfredo with our house breaded chicken breast.

Lobster Ravioli with Vodka Sauce

Lobster Ravioli with Vodka Sauce

$15.99

6 Lobster Ravioli in our Western Son Vodka Cream Sauce.

Subs & Burgers

Big Old Fashioned Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

1/2 lb Beef Patty with Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onions, and Mayo. Comes with an order of waffle fries.

Calabria Pollo Club

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast with swiss cheese, bacon, mushrooms, spinach, calabrian pepper salsa and mayo. This burger is served with our waffle fries.

Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

Breaded chicken breast dipped in your choice of our buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and mayo. Served with our house fries.

Italian Cheese Steak Sub

Italian Cheese Steak Sub

$12.99

The Italian cheese steak comes with thinly sliced grilled ribeye steak, roasted red bell peppers, onions and mushrooms all topped with slices of provolone on a sub roll. It is served with our house fries and a side of marinara sauce.

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$11.99

Our tasty meatballs and marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese on an Amoroso hearth baked roll. Order comes with our house fries.

Hero Sub

$11.99

Sopressa, pepperoni, ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and mayo

Italian Roast Sub

$13.99

Starters

Garlic Parmesan Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$6.00

Waffle fries with garlic and parmesan.

Fried Pickles

$6.00
3 Saucy Meatballs

3 Saucy Meatballs

$6.50

3 ground pork and beef meatballs in our saucy marinara sauce and cheese.

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Fresh made bread with our house garlic butter spread. Served with Traditional Artisan Pizza Sauce.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.00

Fresh made bread with our cheese blend and garlic butter spread. Served with Traditional Artisan Pizza Sauce.

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00Out of stock

Five tasty mozzarella sticks, batter dip, fried to a golden and served with our own special marinara dipping sauce.

Bevo Friendly Fries

Bevo Friendly Fries

$7.00

No Beef Allowed - Fries topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, chipolte aioli, and side of ranch

Onion Rings

$5.00

Side order of onion rings with chipotle aioli house sauce.

French Fries

$4.00

Side order of seasoned fries with ketchup.

Dipping Sauces

Dipping sauces for wings, pizzas and fries

Desserts

Chocolate Overload Cake

$6.75

Banana Foster Cake

$6.75

Drinks

Coca-Cola Can

Coca-Cola Can

$2.00

12 FL Oz Can

Dr Pepper Can

Dr Pepper Can

$2.00

12 FL Oz Can

7UP Can

7UP Can

$2.00

12 FL Oz Can

Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

12 FL Oz Can

Manzanita Sol

Manzanita Sol

$2.00

12 FL Oz Can

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.00

Unsweetened Tea

Rambler Lemon Lime Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

FRESH DOUGH, BEST PIZZA, Your Neighborhood Spot Our dough is always made in-house every day and we use only the highest quality ingredients like garlic, basil, and oregano. All without preservatives or additives.

Website

Location

14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN, TX 78724

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Local Slice II (512-358-1780) - Cross Park
orange star4.5 • 365
8201 Cross Park Dr Austin, TX 78754
View restaurantnext
Rebel Cheese
orange star4.7 • 488
2200 Aldrich Street Austin, TX 78723
View restaurantnext
Love Supreme Pizza Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2805 Manor Rd. Austin, TX 78722
View restaurantnext
Oddwood Ales
orange starNo Reviews
3108 Manor Rd. Austin, TX 78723
View restaurantnext
Via 313 - East Side
orange starNo Reviews
1802 E 6th St. Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
East Side Pies - Rosewood
orange star4.4 • 1,840
1401 B Rosewood Ave Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in AUSTIN

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near AUSTIN
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston