Fried rice in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve fried rice
Bar Peached
1315 W. 6th St., Austin
|Malaysian Fried Rice
|$16.00
marinated chicken, shrimp, eggs, malay spice paste (Contains Peanuts) V available upon request
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$12.00
Whole Shrimp , Peas, Carrots, Onions, Egg all fried with Rice
|Side of Fried Rice
|$4.50
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$11.00
Chicken, Peas, Carrots, Onions, Egg all fried with Rice
1618 Asian Fusion
1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$18.00
GF options are available
|House Fried Rice
|$15.00
(GF)
|TY Coconut Fried Rice
|$19.00
(GF)
Muangthai Thai Cuisine
13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin
|L2: Basil Fried Rice (No egg)
|$10.50
Basil fried rice with fresh basil, Thai chilis, bell peppers, mushrooms and onions
|R3: BBQ Pork Fried Rice
|$11.95
Homemade BBQ pork fried rice with egg, tomatoes, onions, scallions, carrots and green peas.
|L1: Thai Fried Rice
|$10.50
Thai fried rice with egg, tomatoes, carrots, green peas, onions and scallions.
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Beef Fried Rice
|$10.50
Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce.
|Dynasty Fried Rice (Chicken, Beef, Shrimp)
|$10.50
Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce.
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$9.50
Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce.
Me Con Bistro
3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin
|Kids Fried Rice
|$6.00
|L Fried Rice
|$8.50
|Basil Fried Rice
|$10.50
Fried rice with egg. basil, bean sprouts, scallion, onions, peas & carrots.
Old Thousand
1000 E 11th St, Austin
|Veggie Fried Rice
|$15.50
(v*, v, gf) Bok Choy | Beech Mushroom | Celery | Egg*
|Brisket Fried Rice
|$18.95
House smoked brisket, Chinese pork sausage, egg, scallions
*CANNOT be made GF
Astro Kitchens ATX
13101 Harold Green Rd, Austin
|TX BBQ Pork Fried Rice
|$9.00
This is a slow bbq'd Pork Shoulder that has been shredded into a traditional fried rice.
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Kid Fried Rice
|$6.93
Rice stir fried with chinese broccoli, tomatoes, egg, garlic, soy sauce and tomato sauce.
|Thai Fried Rice
“Kao Pad”Tomatoes, Chinese broccoli, egg, tomato sauce, cilantro, and soy sauce.
fried white jasmine rice with garlic, tomato sauce, soy sauce or fish sauce, EGGS, tomatoes, and Chinese broccoli.
|Kale Fried Rice
|$16.50
Dino Kale, Pickled Cabbage, fried egg, avocado oil, brown rice and soy sauce. Green is money and who doesn't want a little more money next year!
Kin Zen by Sarm Pun Mile
1300 E Anderson Lane, Building D Suit 1101, Austin
|Fried Rice
|$10.75
Your choice of chicken, beef, tofu, or shrimp fried rice with egg, peas, carrots, and green onions.
Lotus Chinese
11501 Rock Rose #152, Austin
|Egg and Scallion Fried Rice
|$8.99
Dong Nai
4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Fried Egg Fried Rice
|$11.00
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$16.00
|Combination Fried Rice
|$16.00
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin
|Hu Tieu Xao Chay - Vegan Stir-fried Rice Noodles
|$13.95
Thin Rice noodles stir-fried with tofu, Napa cabbage, carrots, broccoli, and onions in garlic sauce.
|Com Chien - Sunflower Fried Rice
|$13.95
Garlic fried jasmine rice with carrot strips, egg, scallions, and onions.
|Hu Tieu Xao - Stir-fried Rice Noodles
|$13.95
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with Napa cabbage, celery, carrots, broccoli, and onions in garlic sauce.
Wu Chow
500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin
|Seafood Fried Rice (GF)
|$18.00
|Wu Chow Fried Rice (GF)
|$17.00
|Wu Chow Fried Rice (GF)
|$18.00
organic chicken thigh, local shrimp, Chinese BBQ’d pork shoulder, onion, scallion, and local scrambled eggs
Pho With Us
9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Tofu Fried Rice
|$15.00
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$15.00
|Rice Stir Fried Veggies Plate
|$13.00
The Peached Tortilla - Austin
5520 Burnet Rd, Suite 100, Austin
|#60 Fried Rice
|$14.00
chinese sausage (lap cheong), shiitakes, scrambled
egg, herbs, sweet tea pickeld red onions
(contains shellfish)
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin
|Shrimp Fried Rice-蝦炒飯
|$15.95
|Combo Fried Rice-什錦炒飯
|$17.95
|Chicken Fried Rice-雞肉炒飯
|$14.95
Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
1501 S 1st St, Austin
|50. Elizabeth Street Fried Rice
|$19.00
Grilled Ribeye or Crispy Fried Redfish, Bonito Flake, Spicy Caramel
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
1203 W 6th Street, Austin
|Beef Fried Rice
|$22.00
|L* Veggie Fried Rice
|$16.00
|Farmer Vegetable Fried Rice
|$20.00
Old Thousand
4805 Burnet Road, Austin
|Veg Fried Rice
|$15.50
(Vegan or Veg, GF) Bok Choy | Beech Mushroom | Celery | Egg*
|Brisket Fried Rice
|$18.95
House Smoked Beef Brisket | Chinese Pork Sausage | Scallion | Egg
Pho Thai Son
9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin
|Vietnamese Fried Rice Seafood
|$12.00
|Vietnamese Fried Rice Combo
|$13.00
|Vietnamese Fried Rice NO MEAT
|$8.50
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin
|Side Fried Rice
|$5.50
Small side of fried rice with onions, carrot, peas & egg
|Fried Rice 炒饭
|$12.00
Egg, onion, peas and carrots.
Pho Thai Son
1908 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Vegetarian Fried Rice
|$11.00
Tofu fried rice with egg, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, mushrooms, bean sprouts, peas, carrots and green onions.
|Vietnamese Fried Rice Pork
|$11.00
|Vietnamese Fried Rice Combo
|$13.00
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|153. Vegetarian Fried Rice
|$12.95
|Sub. Fried Rice/ Sub Com chien
|$1.50
|Extra Fried rice / Them com chien
|$3.50
Qi Austin Restaurant
835 West 6th Street, Austin
|L-House Fried Rice
|$16.00
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$24.00
|Beef Fried Rice
|$22.00
Ebisu
13376 N Highway 183, Austin
|Fried Rice Chicken
|$10.95
|Fried Rice Veggie
|$9.75
|Fried Rice Shrimp
|$10.95
Pho Thai Son
3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin
|Vietnamese Fried Rice Combo
|$13.00
|Vietnamese Fried Rice Chicken
|$11.00
|Vietnamese Fried Rice Beef
|$12.00
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin
|Crab Fried Rice
|$12.00
Blue crab, egg, cabbage, peas, carrots, scallions
