Fried rice in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve fried rice

Malaysian Fried Rice image

FRENCH FRIES

Bar Peached

1315 W. 6th St., Austin

Avg 4.6 (1276 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Malaysian Fried Rice$16.00
marinated chicken, shrimp, eggs, malay spice paste (Contains Peanuts) V available upon request
More about Bar Peached
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Fried Rice$12.00
Whole Shrimp , Peas, Carrots, Onions, Egg all fried with Rice
Side of Fried Rice$4.50
Chicken Fried Rice$11.00
Chicken, Peas, Carrots, Onions, Egg all fried with Rice
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Main pic

 

1618 Asian Fusion

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pineapple Fried Rice$18.00
GF options are available
House Fried Rice$15.00
(GF)
TY Coconut Fried Rice$19.00
(GF)
More about 1618 Asian Fusion
Muangthai Thai Cuisine image

 

Muangthai Thai Cuisine

13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
L2: Basil Fried Rice (No egg)$10.50
Basil fried rice with fresh basil, Thai chilis, bell peppers, mushrooms and onions
R3: BBQ Pork Fried Rice$11.95
Homemade BBQ pork fried rice with egg, tomatoes, onions, scallions, carrots and green peas.
L1: Thai Fried Rice$10.50
Thai fried rice with egg, tomatoes, carrots, green peas, onions and scallions.
More about Muangthai Thai Cuisine
China Dynasty image

 

China Dynasty

2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Fried Rice$10.50
Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce.
Dynasty Fried Rice (Chicken, Beef, Shrimp)$10.50
Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce.
Chicken Fried Rice$9.50
Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce.
More about China Dynasty
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Me Con Bistro

3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin

Avg 4.8 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Fried Rice$6.00
L Fried Rice$8.50
Basil Fried Rice$10.50
Fried rice with egg. basil, bean sprouts, scallion, onions, peas & carrots.
More about Me Con Bistro
Soto Japanese image

 

Soto Japanese

11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wagyu Fried Rice$23.00
More about Soto Japanese
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Old Thousand

1000 E 11th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (3098 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Fried Rice$15.50
(v*, v, gf) Bok Choy | Beech Mushroom | Celery | Egg*
Brisket Fried Rice$18.95
House smoked brisket, Chinese pork sausage, egg, scallions
*CANNOT be made GF
More about Old Thousand
Item pic

 

Astro Kitchens ATX

13101 Harold Green Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TX BBQ Pork Fried Rice$9.00
This is a slow bbq'd Pork Shoulder that has been shredded into a traditional fried rice.
More about Astro Kitchens ATX
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid Fried Rice$6.93
Rice stir fried with chinese broccoli, tomatoes, egg, garlic, soy sauce and tomato sauce.
Thai Fried Rice
“Kao Pad”Tomatoes, Chinese broccoli, egg, tomato sauce, cilantro, and soy sauce.
fried white jasmine rice with garlic, tomato sauce, soy sauce or fish sauce, EGGS, tomatoes, and Chinese broccoli.
Kale Fried Rice$16.50
Dino Kale, Pickled Cabbage, fried egg, avocado oil, brown rice and soy sauce. Green is money and who doesn't want a little more money next year!
More about Thai Fresh
Kin Zen by Sarm Pun Mile image

 

Kin Zen by Sarm Pun Mile

1300 E Anderson Lane, Building D Suit 1101, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Rice$10.75
Your choice of chicken, beef, tofu, or shrimp fried rice with egg, peas, carrots, and green onions.
More about Kin Zen by Sarm Pun Mile
Item pic

NOODLES

Lotus Chinese

11501 Rock Rose #152, Austin

Avg 4.2 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Egg and Scallion Fried Rice$8.99
More about Lotus Chinese
Dong Nai image

 

Dong Nai

4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Egg Fried Rice$11.00
Shrimp Fried Rice$16.00
Combination Fried Rice$16.00
More about Dong Nai
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine image

 

Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine

6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hu Tieu Xao Chay - Vegan Stir-fried Rice Noodles$13.95
Thin Rice noodles stir-fried with tofu, Napa cabbage, carrots, broccoli, and onions in garlic sauce.
Com Chien - Sunflower Fried Rice$13.95
Garlic fried jasmine rice with carrot strips, egg, scallions, and onions.
Hu Tieu Xao - Stir-fried Rice Noodles$13.95
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with Napa cabbage, celery, carrots, broccoli, and onions in garlic sauce.
More about Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
Wu Chow Fried Rice (GF) image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Wu Chow

500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1672 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Fried Rice (GF)$18.00
Wu Chow Fried Rice (GF)$17.00
Wu Chow Fried Rice (GF)$18.00
organic chicken thigh, local shrimp, Chinese BBQ’d pork shoulder, onion, scallion, and local scrambled eggs
More about Wu Chow
Pho With Us image

PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Pho With Us

9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

Avg 4.5 (366 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tofu Fried Rice$15.00
Shrimp Fried Rice$15.00
Rice Stir Fried Veggies Plate$13.00
More about Pho With Us
Item pic

 

The Peached Tortilla - Austin

5520 Burnet Rd, Suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
#60 Fried Rice$14.00
chinese sausage (lap cheong), shiitakes, scrambled
egg, herbs, sweet tea pickeld red onions
(contains shellfish)
More about The Peached Tortilla - Austin
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant

6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin

Avg 3.7 (1022 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Fried Rice-蝦炒飯$15.95
Combo Fried Rice-什錦炒飯$17.95
Chicken Fried Rice-雞肉炒飯$14.95
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
Elizabeth Street Cafe image

 

Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin

1501 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 3.9 (2335 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
50. Elizabeth Street Fried Rice$19.00
Grilled Ribeye or Crispy Fried Redfish, Bonito Flake, Spicy Caramel
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum image

 

Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

1203 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Fried Rice$22.00
L* Veggie Fried Rice$16.00
Farmer Vegetable Fried Rice$20.00
More about Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
Veg Fried Rice image

 

Old Thousand

4805 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veg Fried Rice$15.50
(Vegan or Veg, GF) Bok Choy | Beech Mushroom | Celery | Egg*
Brisket Fried Rice$18.95
House Smoked Beef Brisket | Chinese Pork Sausage | Scallion | Egg
More about Old Thousand
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vietnamese Fried Rice Seafood$12.00
Vietnamese Fried Rice Combo$13.00
Vietnamese Fried Rice NO MEAT$8.50
More about Pho Thai Son
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain image

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side Fried Rice$5.50
Small side of fried rice with onions, carrot, peas & egg
Fried Rice 炒饭$12.00
Egg, onion, peas and carrots.
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
Pho Thai Son image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO

Pho Thai Son

1908 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetarian Fried Rice$11.00
Tofu fried rice with egg, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, mushrooms, bean sprouts, peas, carrots and green onions.
Vietnamese Fried Rice Pork$11.00
Vietnamese Fried Rice Combo$13.00
More about Pho Thai Son
Item pic

 

Pho MPH - Triangle

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
153. Vegetarian Fried Rice$12.95
Sub. Fried Rice/ Sub Com chien$1.50
Extra Fried rice / Them com chien$3.50
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Qi Austin Restaurant image

 

Qi Austin Restaurant

835 West 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
L-House Fried Rice$16.00
Shrimp Fried Rice$24.00
Beef Fried Rice$22.00
More about Qi Austin Restaurant
Ebisu image

 

Ebisu

13376 N Highway 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice Chicken$10.95
Fried Rice Veggie$9.75
Fried Rice Shrimp$10.95
More about Ebisu
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vietnamese Fried Rice Combo$13.00
Vietnamese Fried Rice Chicken$11.00
Vietnamese Fried Rice Beef$12.00
More about Pho Thai Son
Item pic

 

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Fried Rice$12.00
Blue crab, egg, cabbage, peas, carrots, scallions
More about Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
Hai Ky Restaurant image

 

Hai Ky Restaurant

1931 E OLTORF ST STE B, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Fried Rice$1.00
#84 Tofu & veg. fried rice$11.50
More about Hai Ky Restaurant

