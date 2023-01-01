Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken shawarma in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve chicken shawarma

Item pic

PIZZA

The Meteor Cafe - Austin

2110 South Congress Ave., Austin

Avg 4.3 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma$18.00
curried cabbage slaw, rice, lemon garlic tahini sauce, shawarma spiced chicken, pickled peppers
More about The Meteor Cafe - Austin
Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah image

 

Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah

534 E Oltorf St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12. Chicken Shawarma Salad$13.49
Our house salad topped with thinly sliced grilled chicken breast marinated in shawarma spices; topped with our house dressing and served with a side of garlic sauce.
Chicken Shawarma Side$5.99
50.Hummus and Shawarma-Chicken$12.99
A generous amount of chicken or beef layered on top of a bed of hummus, parsley, and olive oil. Served with pita bread or cucumbers. Also can be made spicy.
More about Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah
Consumer pic

 

Java Dive Cafe / Bee Mediterranean

12800 Galleria Circle, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Shawarma Pita or Lafa$12.95
We start of by thinly slicing our chicken and then rub it in our homemade spice mix and let it marinate for 24 hours.
Pita: Served in an Israeli made pita with Israeli salad and tahini sauce - Change to lafa for +$3.00
Chicken Shawarma Plate$18.45
We start of by thinly slicing our chicken and then rub it in our homemade spice mix and let it marinate for 24 hours.
Served with a hummus scoop, 3 to 4 varieties of salads, Mediterranean olives, and 2 dolmas
More about Java Dive Cafe / Bee Mediterranean
Main pic

 

The Halal Project

917 West 12th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$11.99
Marinated chicken breast, thin sliced wrapped in pita bread with tomato, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
Chicken Shawarma over Rice$13.99
Marinated chicken breast, thin sliced over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.
More about The Halal Project

