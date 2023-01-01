Chicken shawarma in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chicken shawarma
The Meteor Cafe - Austin
2110 South Congress Ave., Austin
|Chicken Shawarma
|$18.00
curried cabbage slaw, rice, lemon garlic tahini sauce, shawarma spiced chicken, pickled peppers
Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah
534 E Oltorf St, Austin
|12. Chicken Shawarma Salad
|$13.49
Our house salad topped with thinly sliced grilled chicken breast marinated in shawarma spices; topped with our house dressing and served with a side of garlic sauce.
|Chicken Shawarma Side
|$5.99
|50.Hummus and Shawarma-Chicken
|$12.99
A generous amount of chicken or beef layered on top of a bed of hummus, parsley, and olive oil. Served with pita bread or cucumbers. Also can be made spicy.
Java Dive Cafe / Bee Mediterranean
12800 Galleria Circle, Bee Cave
|Chicken Shawarma Pita or Lafa
|$12.95
We start of by thinly slicing our chicken and then rub it in our homemade spice mix and let it marinate for 24 hours.
Pita: Served in an Israeli made pita with Israeli salad and tahini sauce - Change to lafa for +$3.00
|Chicken Shawarma Plate
|$18.45
We start of by thinly slicing our chicken and then rub it in our homemade spice mix and let it marinate for 24 hours.
Served with a hummus scoop, 3 to 4 varieties of salads, Mediterranean olives, and 2 dolmas
The Halal Project
917 West 12th Street, Austin
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$11.99
Marinated chicken breast, thin sliced wrapped in pita bread with tomato, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
|Chicken Shawarma over Rice
|$13.99
Marinated chicken breast, thin sliced over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.