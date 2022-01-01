Garlic chicken in Austin
Arpeggio Grill
6619 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Garlic Chicken (Giant)
|$37.99
30" Garlic-Seasoned Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Parmesan and Cheese
|Garlic Chicken (Small)
|$11.99
10" Garlic-Seasoned Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Parmesan and Cheese
|Garlic Chicken (Medium)
|$14.99
12" Garlic-Seasoned Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Parmesan and Cheese
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Chicken Garlic Sauce
|$9.95
Spicy. Dark meat chicken, bamboo shoots, water chestnut, wood ear, sweet and tangy garlic sauce.
|Chicken Garlic Sauce (L)
|$7.50
Spicy. Dark meat chicken, bamboo shoots, water chestnut, wood ear, sweet and tangy garlic sauce.
Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
13011 Shops Parkway, Austin
|Chicken Saute with Spinach, Mushrooms, Onion and Garlic
|$15.99
PIZZA
Pizza Leon
4749 E. Ben White Blvd, Austin
|Small Creamy Garlic Chicken
|$14.00
Rich & Creamy Garlic Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese with Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Onions, Broccoli & Cooked Tomatoes
|Large Creamy Garlic Chicken 14"
|$22.00
Rich & Creamy Garlic Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese with Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Onions, Broccoli & Cooked Tomatoes
|Creamy Garlic Chicken Calzone
|$13.00
Rich & Creamy Garlic Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese with Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Onions, Broccoli & Cooked Tomatoes
hi wings
2525 W Anderson Ln Unit 135, Austin
|Garlic Lover's Whole Chicken
|$29.99
|Garlic Lover Half Chicken
|$17.99
Nothing says too much garlic!
Now you smell like one, so Try!!
Eldorado Cafe
3300 W. Anderson Lane, Austin
|Lemon Garlic Chicken
|$19.00
Roasted chicken with lemon, roasted garlic, tomato and green onions