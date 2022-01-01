Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic chicken in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve garlic chicken

Consumer pic

 

Arpeggio Grill

6619 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Chicken (Giant)$37.99
30" Garlic-Seasoned Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Parmesan and Cheese
Garlic Chicken (Small)$11.99
10" Garlic-Seasoned Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Parmesan and Cheese
Garlic Chicken (Medium)$14.99
12" Garlic-Seasoned Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Parmesan and Cheese
More about Arpeggio Grill
China Dynasty image

 

China Dynasty

2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Garlic Sauce$9.95
Spicy. Dark meat chicken, bamboo shoots, water chestnut, wood ear, sweet and tangy garlic sauce.
Chicken Garlic Sauce (L)$7.50
Spicy. Dark meat chicken, bamboo shoots, water chestnut, wood ear, sweet and tangy garlic sauce.
More about China Dynasty
Item pic

 

Austin Tea Xchange Cafe

13011 Shops Parkway, Austin

Avg 4.9 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Saute with Spinach, Mushrooms, Onion and Garlic$15.99
More about Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA

Pizza Leon

4749 E. Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Creamy Garlic Chicken$14.00
Rich & Creamy Garlic Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese with Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Onions, Broccoli & Cooked Tomatoes
Large Creamy Garlic Chicken 14"$22.00
Rich & Creamy Garlic Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese with Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Onions, Broccoli & Cooked Tomatoes
Creamy Garlic Chicken Calzone$13.00
Rich & Creamy Garlic Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese with Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Onions, Broccoli & Cooked Tomatoes
More about Pizza Leon
Item pic

 

hi wings

2525 W Anderson Ln Unit 135, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Lover's Whole Chicken$29.99
Garlic Lover Half Chicken$17.99
Nothing says too much garlic!
Now you smell like one, so Try!!
More about hi wings
Eldorado Cafe image

 

Eldorado Cafe

3300 W. Anderson Lane, Austin

Avg 4.8 (1720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Garlic Chicken$19.00
Roasted chicken with lemon, roasted garlic, tomato and green onions
More about Eldorado Cafe
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen image

 

Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

166 Hargraves Dr., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Todd's Garlic Chicken$13.00
More about Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

